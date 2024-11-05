ADVERTISEMENT

We want our houses to be beautiful, inside and outside. Often, that means intricate, hard-to-clean designs. Sure, that baroque-style chandelier might look majestic in the foyer, but what about when the time comes to clean it? Are you ready to go up on a ladder and wipe every individual branch?

Sometimes, designers fail to consider that people will have to somehow clean their amazing creations. Luckily, there's a group that calls them out for their outrageously hard-to-clean designs, called "Things designed by people who don't have to clean them." Here we have the worst designs that were ever featured on this group, for your amusement and mild infuriation.

#1

This Would Be A Pain In The Butt To Clean, But 11/10 Would Buy Anyway

This Would Be A Pain In The Butt To Clean, But 11/10 Would Buy Anyway

Susan Day Report

#2

And It's Not Even Cute

And It's Not Even Cute

Megan Moncada Report

#3

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Mateo Euan Report

Cleaning is one of the most hated chores in America. According to a survey by Lombardo Homes, 85% of people put off doing chores they hate. Cleaning the bathroom, washing dishes, cleaning the refrigerator, the floors, and the kitchen are the most hated household tasks.

Most people spend 1-2 or 2-3 hours a week cleaning. At the same time, they're more likely to hand off things like washing the dishes and cleaning the bathroom to somebody else. People say they do things like washing dishes, laundry, cleaning the kitchen, and sweeping floors during the week. And 63% say they deep clean their homes themselves.
#4

*Shudder*

*Shudder*

Maz Penney-Charlton Report

#5

Thanks I Hate It

Thanks I Hate It

Shawn Tucker Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one would be kinda cool (in an artistic sense, not a cleaning sense) if you couldn't see all the transparent rods that disappointedly remind me of finding small, mean bones in a nice fish.

#6

Amethyst Sink

Amethyst Sink

Alex Oboikovitz Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

I see a self-sustaining bio-film forming here... 🙀

We want our homes to look clean, but we often don't have the willpower to do it. In fact, 56% of people in the Lombardo Homes survey said they have been ashamed of their home's cleanliness. But some experts say that an unclean house is not a sign of laziness – it's more connected to our overall mental well-being.

Cleanfluencer and founder of The Big Clean Co. Kacie Stephens claims that cleaning isn't common sense for everyone; it's a learned skill. She says we shouldn't judge people as lazy if their home isn't up to our standards cleanliness-wise. "A dirty house is often a symptom of someone struggling mentally," she says in one of her videos.
#7

Dollhouse Fishtank

Dollhouse Fishtank

#8

Found In The Wild. My Mom, Who Has No Knowledge Of Facebook Or This Group, Her First Words Were "Try Cleaning That."

Found In The Wild. My Mom, Who Has No Knowledge Of Facebook Or This Group, Her First Words Were "Try Cleaning That."

Becky Brinkman Report

#9

Omfg, This Is Giving Me The Shivers

Omfg, This Is Giving Me The Shivers

Miguel G. Bouças Report

Kacie explains that people shouldn't feel superior if they are able to maintain a clean house. "A spotless house is a sign of a well-supported household," she says. And while it's true that the inability to focus on cleanliness can be signs of ADHD, depression, or anxiety, often it just comes down to your personality.
#10

Those Poor Books!

Those Poor Books!

Manuela Betti Report

#11

Indoor Beach. Oof

Indoor Beach. Oof

Cammie Burns Report

baca-strings avatar
Strings
Strings
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have cats. They would see this and think "world's greatest litterbox"!!!

#12

This Entire Room

This Entire Room

Zineb ZD Report

Some people are just laid-back and not bothered by a messier house. Natalie Christine Dattilo, a psychologist and instructor at Harvard Medical School, explained to HuffPost that it depends on the type of personality a person has. "Conscientious people tend to exhibit high levels of orderliness, dutifulness and self-discipline ... Think 'Type A,'" she said. "People low in conscientiousness tend to be more easygoing, disorderly and less goal-oriented." 

#13

They’re Gorgeous And I Want One, But They Must Be Such Dust Catcher

They're Gorgeous And I Want One, But They Must Be Such Dust Catcher

Kerri Kortness Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
1 hour ago

That isn't so bad, it can be cleaned with a feather duster. I bought an old-fashioned feather duster and it has upped my cleaning game considerably. I put on good music and dance around dusting everything, and somehow the dust gets caught in the feathers and can be shaken off outside.

#14

Radiator With A Bread Warmer

Radiator With A Bread Warmer

Mary Quigg Report

miso avatar
Mi So
Mi So
Community Member
38 minutes ago

No worse than any other old radiator, & bonus warming cabinet. Forget bread…towels, jammies, winter socks

#15

Bride Decided This Was The Best Way To Display Her Dress After The Wedding

Bride Decided This Was The Best Way To Display Her Dress After The Wedding

Lindy Pearce Report

Kendra Cherry, MSEd writes that what to one person looks like an unclean mess can seem totally acceptable to another." In some cases, a person's desk might look like a jumbled mess, strewn with papers, envelopes, and files. Yet, they always seem to know exactly where each and every item is when they need it," she explains. "Some of the most creative and productive people seem to thrive in this type of environment."
#16

Y I K E S

Y I K E S

Katherine A. Weston Report

#17

These Wine Bottles/ Decanters/ Glasses Look Really Cool, But Cleaning Them? Hell No! I'd Probably Used Them Once And Then Threw Them Into A Fireplace Or Something

These Wine Bottles/ Decanters/ Glasses Look Really Cool, But Cleaning Them? Hell No! I'd Probably Used Them Once And Then Threw Them Into A Fireplace Or Something

Milla Marguerite Report

#18

All Hail The Glow Cloud

All Hail The Glow Cloud

Ashley Westover Report

Then, of course, there's the lack of motivation because you know the cleaning process will be hard. Many of the entries in this list are one-of-a-kind items that few of us actually have at home. Yet some common interior and decor items can be surprisingly hard to clean, and that's why experts advise to consider their practicality before purchasing.
#19

Rock Bottom

Rock Bottom

Giulia Scognamillo Report

#20

This Was Never A Good Idea!

This Was Never A Good Idea!

Susan Becker Report

#21

I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This. I Just Feel Kinda Uncomfortable Now. Have A Nice Day

I Don't Even Know What To Say About This. I Just Feel Kinda Uncomfortable Now. Have A Nice Day

Moritz Msr Report

Family Handyman, for example, warns against having too many throw rugs and throw pillows in your house. They say that unless you wash the rugs every time you clean the house, they only make your home more messy: they trap dirt, pet and human hair, and even odors. And throw pillows just add another cleaning step – you're better off knowing how many are too many.

#22

I'm In Vegas Since My Birthday Was Yesterday And It's Only A 6 Hours Drive From Me. And This Is A Ceiling In The Bellagio

I'm In Vegas Since My Birthday Was Yesterday And It's Only A 6 Hours Drive From Me. And This Is A Ceiling In The Bellagio

Abby Koval Report

#23

This Chandelier Made Of Sea Shells

This Chandelier Made Of Sea Shells

Taylor Wheeler Report

#24

Mmmmmm.... Just What I Need After Washing My Hands

Mmmmmm.... Just What I Need After Washing My Hands

Liz Russian Report

Blinds are one of the most common things people forget to clean in their homes. If you've got curtains, all you have to do is toss them into the washing machine. But with roller shades, faux-wood blinds, or metal mini-shades, Katie Henkes, director of product management at Next Day Blindsrecommends using a vacuum with a brush attachment.
#25

Dollhouse PC

Dollhouse PC

Manuela Betti Report

#26

Cutlery Set

Cutlery Set

Laura Jensen Report

#27

My Toes And Shins Hurt Just Looking At This. Hope You Like Cobwebs

My Toes And Shins Hurt Just Looking At This. Hope You Like Cobwebs

Scott Martin Report

Houseplants can give you a real headache when it comes to cleaning too. Look, I love livening up a room with foliage as much as the next person, but you've got to keep in mind that you'll have to clean all those leaves, vases, and saucers at some point.

Elizabeth Shields, operations manager of Super Cleaning Service, Louisville told Homes & Gardens that houseplants are basically magnets for dust. "[It] can be incredibly time-consuming with a large plant or finicky for those with tiny leaves."
#28

This Was A Sink In A Public Bathroom That I Used Yesterday

This Was A Sink In A Public Bathroom That I Used Yesterday

(it does have a drain, it’s just hard to see under the bubbles) it’s flat, theres ridges in it that go about an inch deep into the sink to resemble rock or something. It’s obviously covered in grime and soap residue. Might have been cool in someone’s house, but not in a public bathroom like this

Holly Hass Report

#29

I Present To You My Desk Chair

I Present To You My Desk Chair

I hate it. It was here when I got here. The bumps are hard plastic and extremely uncomfortable also the back has no give whatsoever. I work in the office part of a warehouse and everything gets super dirty here. Not looking forward to cleaning it which I can imagine will be done with a toothbrush.

Patience Hawkins Report

#30

I Found A Hair On Your T-Shirt. Who Is She?

I Found A Hair On Your T-Shirt. Who Is She?

Ignas Gramba Report

But what do you think, Pandas? Do aesthetics trump the practicality of cleaning for you? Or do you always think about how you're going to clean that thing before buying it? Let us know in the comments! And to see more things whose designers forgot they'll need to be cleaned, head over herehereherehere, and here!
#31

The Side Of My Toilet…

The Side Of My Toilet…

Geza-Marie Waki Report

#32

Hold On! There Is A Pool Under The Bed

Hold On! There Is A Pool Under The Bed

Har Madden Report

#33

A Little Dust Catcher

A Little Dust Catcher

Susan Steele Lienhart Report

baca-strings avatar
Strings
Strings
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd be buying compressed air cans in bulk. Or just running a line inside from the compressor in the garage

#34

This Sink At A House I Clean. Super Cool Looking But Terrible To Clean. I Have To Get A Brush And Brush It Also Their Walls Which Are In The Bathroom Are Fabric Thats Super Hard To Wipe Clean

This Sink At A House I Clean. Super Cool Looking But Terrible To Clean. I Have To Get A Brush And Brush It Also Their Walls Which Are In The Bathroom Are Fabric Thats Super Hard To Wipe Clean

Cay Lindberg Report

#35

Marble That Looks Like Fabric Staircase Art

Marble That Looks Like Fabric Staircase Art

Joumana Khalaf Report

baca-strings avatar
Strings
Strings
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tell me you have a maid without telling me you have a maid...

#36

Those Magazines And Shells In A Bowl Really Class Up This Bedside Table…

Those Magazines And Shells In A Bowl Really Class Up This Bedside Table…

Jessica Krt Report

#37

I Wonder If There Are Any Books On Hygiene

I Wonder If There Are Any Books On Hygiene

Mal Brood Report

#38

The Ninja Blender Handle

The Ninja Blender Handle

Amanda N Salmeron Report

#39

Look At This Hellscape Of A Backsplash. Now Envision Whipped Sweet Potatoes That Had A Little Accident

Look At This Hellscape Of A Backsplash. Now Envision Whipped Sweet Potatoes That Had A Little Accident

Leigh Sparacino Report

#40

The Only Bad Thing About My New Place, This Built In Cutting Board Who On Earth Thought Of This

The Only Bad Thing About My New Place, This Built In Cutting Board Who On Earth Thought Of This

Cleo Ek Report

#41

King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set!

King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set!

Forever Yesterday Exchange Report

#42

Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These

Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These

Britta Britta Report

#43

I'll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This

I'll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This

Soren Otto Report

erikhedenskog avatar
Erik Hedenskog
Erik Hedenskog
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Durability. These are in 90% or restaurants. You can grab, pull, and slam em around all day without them breaking.

#44

I Love The Idea Of A Volcano Egg Cup As Much As The Next One, But You Will *never* Get All The Gross Crusty Egg Yolk Out Of All Those Crevices

I Love The Idea Of A Volcano Egg Cup As Much As The Next One, But You Will *never* Get All The Gross Crusty Egg Yolk Out Of All Those Crevices

Caryn Lopez Report

#45

Cute, But

Cute, But

Markéta Čonka Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not too bad, might need a tooth brush for one or two bits, but it's all smooth edges and glass so most will be fine with dish soap. Only problem would be vigorous scrubbing could break them.

#46

Broken Ankle Bathtubs, Fantastic

Broken Ankle Bathtubs, Fantastic

Lauren Churchill Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

All those nooks and granny's will collect mildew, mould and critters

#47

Ummm

Ummm

Aalia V. Hart Report

#48

This Is My Ceiling Light. It’s New, And I Loved It Til I Joined This Group And Realized I Have No Idea How To Clean It

This Is My Ceiling Light. It's New, And I Loved It Til I Joined This Group And Realized I Have No Idea How To Clean It

Elana Kehoe Report

#49

Just Stay In The 70s. Thanks

Just Stay In The 70s. Thanks

Barby Km Report

#50

These Restaurant Chandeliers

These Restaurant Chandeliers

Stevie Holcomb Report

#51

Thought The Group Would Like This

Thought The Group Would Like This

Ranissha Smith Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

You would think they'd at least splash out (sorry) on a gold lid

#52

It Looks Cool, But There's No Way A Barbed Wire Grille Passes A State Safety Inspection

It Looks Cool, But There's No Way A Barbed Wire Grille Passes A State Safety Inspection

Melissa Petersen Report

#53

Victorian Era Glass Feeding Bottle For Infants

Victorian Era Glass Feeding Bottle For Infants

Anne-Marie Boring Report

#54

My Friends Friend Just Finished His ‘Dream Beach Basement’

My Friends Friend Just Finished His 'Dream Beach Basement'

Jack Christensen Report

#55

Thank God For Shoes, Is All I Can Say

Thank God For Shoes, Is All I Can Say

Cristina Adyta Report

#56

This Hospital Finger Thingy

This Hospital Finger Thingy

Loon Battler Report

#57

Saw This In My Death Stairs Group. I Think It Belongs Here Too

Saw This In My Death Stairs Group. I Think It Belongs Here Too

Will Henry Jr. Report

annaekberg avatar
Skogsrået
Skogsrået
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited)

It might soften up a fall until you hit that floor.. but atleast the blood will be easier to clean of the floor.

#58

This Waiting Room At A Hairdresser

This Waiting Room At A Hairdresser

Cindy Von Liebig Uemura Report

#59

Smells Exactly Like You'd Imagine

Smells Exactly Like You'd Imagine

Ostritch King Report

#60

The Handles To The Cabinet At The House My Dad Rented For Our Christmas Gathering

The Handles To The Cabinet At The House My Dad Rented For Our Christmas Gathering

Madeline Wise Report

#61

The Inside Of My Foster Puppy’s Flexible Cone Is A Textured Fabric That Can’t Be Wiped Down. It’s Foul After Just 2 Days, And He’ll Have To Wear It For 2-4 Weeks. The Person Who Designed This Clearly Never Had A Dog, Probably Never Met A Dog

The Inside Of My Foster Puppy’s Flexible Cone Is A Textured Fabric That Can’t Be Wiped Down. It’s Foul After Just 2 Days, And He’ll Have To Wear It For 2-4 Weeks. The Person Who Designed This Clearly Never Had A Dog, Probably Never Met A Dog

Chelsey Baker-Hauck Report

#62

Finally Found Something That's Ewww Enough For Here

Finally Found Something That's Ewww Enough For Here

Ricarda Martinez-Arden Report

#63

Hotel Sink In South Africa

Hotel Sink In South Africa

Jane Dunkley Report

#64

Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably

Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably

Lois Artpeach Report

#65

I Like It But I Don't Like That I Like It

I Like It But I Don't Like That I Like It

Lucas Trevino Report

#66

The Opposite Of Mini

The Opposite Of Mini

Jazmyn Ross Report

#67

This Pot

This Pot

Ruan Carlo Schneider Report

#68

Seletti: Monkey Chandelier By Marcantonio

Seletti: Monkey Chandelier By Marcantonio

I wish I had it but DAMN.
(also, it cost too much for me.)
(BUT ANYWAY DAMN!!!)

Andrea Ashton Caprifogli Report

#69

Now Imagine That It Rains

Now Imagine That It Rains

Jhon Edward Mora Mora Report

#70

My Goodness

My Goodness

Aidely Aranda Report

#71

This Is For A Home Salon!

This Is For A Home Salon!

Michelle Chow Jacoby Report

#72

I Smell Spiders In All The Pots

I Smell Spiders In All The Pots

Lam Ammon Si Yuen Report

#73

Spiders

Spiders

Higi Kaelle Report

#74

It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary

It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary

Alexandria Tristram Report

#75

Spotted At A Local Bar

Spotted At A Local Bar

Evelynn Devin Report

#76

This Toothbrush Holder...with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime

This Toothbrush Holder...with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime

Annis Ferrey Report

#77

A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone

A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone

Jen Lijó Report

#78

Thought Of You Guys Immediately

Thought Of You Guys Immediately

Elizabeth Fay Jenne Report

#79

This Sink At My Parents' House Drives Me Nuts

This Sink At My Parents' House Drives Me Nuts

Julianne Jordan Report

#80

It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way

It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way

Narelle Dawson-Humphreys Report

#81

Saw This Sink In A Bathroom Showroom And Thought Of You My Friends. It Has Actual Fish In It

Saw This Sink In A Bathroom Showroom And Thought Of You My Friends. It Has Actual Fish In It

Maryum Farhan Report

#82

I Have Questions

I Have Questions

Daniela Garcia Report

#83

I Like The Whimsical Vibe, But This House Belongs Here

I Like The Whimsical Vibe, But This House Belongs Here

Eric Collins Report

#84

Victorian Aquarium, C.1880s (Purportedly)

Victorian Aquarium, C.1880s (Purportedly)

Sama Bellomo Report

#85

At A Bar In Newfoundland And The Bathroom Handle Is Literally Rope

At A Bar In Newfoundland And The Bathroom Handle Is Literally Rope

Diana Loerke Report

#86

Imagine That With Hard Water. Yeah... No Thank You!

Imagine That With Hard Water. Yeah... No Thank You!

Britta Britta Report

#87

A Table At A Restaurant

A Table At A Restaurant

Anahit Cha Report

#88

Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd

Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd

Kayleigh Brown Report

#89

I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland

I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland

Marta Ratajszczak-Forbes Report

#90

Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap?

Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap?

Sarah Rose Report

#91

Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It's Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall

Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It's Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall

Natsu Clare Report

