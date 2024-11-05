Sometimes, designers fail to consider that people will have to somehow clean their amazing creations. Luckily, there's a group that calls them out for their outrageously hard-to-clean designs, called "Things designed by people who don't have to clean them." Here we have the worst designs that were ever featured on this group, for your amusement and mild infuriation.

We want our houses to be beautiful, inside and outside. Often, that means intricate, hard-to-clean designs. Sure, that baroque-style chandelier might look majestic in the foyer, but what about when the time comes to clean it? Are you ready to go up on a ladder and wipe every individual branch?

#1 This Would Be A Pain In The Butt To Clean, But 11/10 Would Buy Anyway Share icon

#2 And It's Not Even Cute Share icon

#3 Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) Share icon

Cleaning is one of the most hated chores in America. According to a survey by Lombardo Homes, 85% of people put off doing chores they hate. Cleaning the bathroom, washing dishes, cleaning the refrigerator, the floors, and the kitchen are the most hated household tasks. Most people spend 1-2 or 2-3 hours a week cleaning. At the same time, they're more likely to hand off things like washing the dishes and cleaning the bathroom to somebody else. People say they do things like washing dishes, laundry, cleaning the kitchen, and sweeping floors during the week. And 63% say they deep clean their homes themselves.

#5 Thanks I Hate It Share icon

#6 Amethyst Sink Share icon

We want our homes to look clean, but we often don't have the willpower to do it. In fact, 56% of people in the Lombardo Homes survey said they have been ashamed of their home's cleanliness. But some experts say that an unclean house is not a sign of laziness – it's more connected to our overall mental well-being. Cleanfluencer and founder of The Big Clean Co. Kacie Stephens claims that cleaning isn't common sense for everyone; it's a learned skill. She says we shouldn't judge people as lazy if their home isn't up to our standards cleanliness-wise. "A dirty house is often a symptom of someone struggling mentally," she says in one of her videos.

#7 Dollhouse Fishtank Share icon

#8 Found In The Wild. My Mom, Who Has No Knowledge Of Facebook Or This Group, Her First Words Were "Try Cleaning That." Share icon

#9 Omfg, This Is Giving Me The Shivers Share icon

Kacie explains that people shouldn't feel superior if they are able to maintain a clean house. "A spotless house is a sign of a well-supported household," she says. And while it's true that the inability to focus on cleanliness can be signs of ADHD, depression, or anxiety, often it just comes down to your personality.

#10 Those Poor Books! Share icon

#11 Indoor Beach. Oof Share icon

#12 This Entire Room Share icon

Some people are just laid-back and not bothered by a messier house. Natalie Christine Dattilo, a psychologist and instructor at Harvard Medical School, explained to HuffPost that it depends on the type of personality a person has. "Conscientious people tend to exhibit high levels of orderliness, dutifulness and self-discipline ... Think 'Type A,'" she said. "People low in conscientiousness tend to be more easygoing, disorderly and less goal-oriented." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 They’re Gorgeous And I Want One, But They Must Be Such Dust Catcher Share icon

#14 Radiator With A Bread Warmer Share icon

#15 Bride Decided This Was The Best Way To Display Her Dress After The Wedding Share icon

Kendra Cherry, MSEd writes that what to one person looks like an unclean mess can seem totally acceptable to another." In some cases, a person's desk might look like a jumbled mess, strewn with papers, envelopes, and files. Yet, they always seem to know exactly where each and every item is when they need it," she explains. "Some of the most creative and productive people seem to thrive in this type of environment."

#16 Y I K E S Share icon

#17 These Wine Bottles/ Decanters/ Glasses Look Really Cool, But Cleaning Them? Hell No! I'd Probably Used Them Once And Then Threw Them Into A Fireplace Or Something Share icon

#18 All Hail The Glow Cloud Share icon

Then, of course, there's the lack of motivation because you know the cleaning process will be hard. Many of the entries in this list are one-of-a-kind items that few of us actually have at home. Yet some common interior and decor items can be surprisingly hard to clean, and that's why experts advise to consider their practicality before purchasing.

#19 Rock Bottom Share icon

#20 This Was Never A Good Idea! Share icon

#21 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This. I Just Feel Kinda Uncomfortable Now. Have A Nice Day Share icon

Family Handyman, for example, warns against having too many throw rugs and throw pillows in your house. They say that unless you wash the rugs every time you clean the house, they only make your home more messy: they trap dirt, pet and human hair, and even odors. And throw pillows just add another cleaning step – you're better off knowing how many are too many. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I'm In Vegas Since My Birthday Was Yesterday And It's Only A 6 Hours Drive From Me. And This Is A Ceiling In The Bellagio Share icon

#23 This Chandelier Made Of Sea Shells Share icon

#24 Mmmmmm.... Just What I Need After Washing My Hands Share icon

Blinds are one of the most common things people forget to clean in their homes. If you've got curtains, all you have to do is toss them into the washing machine. But with roller shades, faux-wood blinds, or metal mini-shades, Katie Henkes, director of product management at Next Day Blinds, recommends using a vacuum with a brush attachment.

#25 Dollhouse PC Share icon

#26 Cutlery Set Share icon

#27 My Toes And Shins Hurt Just Looking At This. Hope You Like Cobwebs Share icon

Houseplants can give you a real headache when it comes to cleaning too. Look, I love livening up a room with foliage as much as the next person, but you've got to keep in mind that you'll have to clean all those leaves, vases, and saucers at some point. Elizabeth Shields, operations manager of Super Cleaning Service, Louisville told Homes & Gardens that houseplants are basically magnets for dust. "[It] can be incredibly time-consuming with a large plant or finicky for those with tiny leaves."

#28 This Was A Sink In A Public Bathroom That I Used Yesterday Share icon (it does have a drain, it’s just hard to see under the bubbles) it’s flat, theres ridges in it that go about an inch deep into the sink to resemble rock or something. It’s obviously covered in grime and soap residue. Might have been cool in someone’s house, but not in a public bathroom like this



#29 I Present To You My Desk Chair Share icon I hate it. It was here when I got here. The bumps are hard plastic and extremely uncomfortable also the back has no give whatsoever. I work in the office part of a warehouse and everything gets super dirty here. Not looking forward to cleaning it which I can imagine will be done with a toothbrush.



#30 I Found A Hair On Your T-Shirt. Who Is She? Share icon

But what do you think, Pandas? Do aesthetics trump the practicality of cleaning for you? Or do you always think about how you're going to clean that thing before buying it? Let us know in the comments! And to see more things whose designers forgot they'll need to be cleaned, head over here, here, here, here, and here!

#31 The Side Of My Toilet… Share icon

#32 Hold On! There Is A Pool Under The Bed Share icon

#33 A Little Dust Catcher Share icon

#34 This Sink At A House I Clean. Super Cool Looking But Terrible To Clean. I Have To Get A Brush And Brush It Also Their Walls Which Are In The Bathroom Are Fabric Thats Super Hard To Wipe Clean Share icon

#35 Marble That Looks Like Fabric Staircase Art Share icon

#36 Those Magazines And Shells In A Bowl Really Class Up This Bedside Table… Share icon

#37 I Wonder If There Are Any Books On Hygiene Share icon

#38 The Ninja Blender Handle Share icon

#39 Look At This Hellscape Of A Backsplash. Now Envision Whipped Sweet Potatoes That Had A Little Accident Share icon

#40 The Only Bad Thing About My New Place, This Built In Cutting Board Who On Earth Thought Of This Share icon

#41 King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set! Share icon

#42 Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These Share icon

#43 I'll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This Share icon

#44 I Love The Idea Of A Volcano Egg Cup As Much As The Next One, But You Will *never* Get All The Gross Crusty Egg Yolk Out Of All Those Crevices Share icon

#45 Cute, But Share icon

#46 Broken Ankle Bathtubs, Fantastic Share icon

#47 Ummm Share icon

#48 This Is My Ceiling Light. It’s New, And I Loved It Til I Joined This Group And Realized I Have No Idea How To Clean It Share icon

#49 Just Stay In The 70s. Thanks Share icon

#50 These Restaurant Chandeliers Share icon

#51 Thought The Group Would Like This Share icon

#52 It Looks Cool, But There's No Way A Barbed Wire Grille Passes A State Safety Inspection Share icon

#53 Victorian Era Glass Feeding Bottle For Infants Share icon

#54 My Friends Friend Just Finished His ‘Dream Beach Basement’ Share icon

#55 Thank God For Shoes, Is All I Can Say Share icon

#56 This Hospital Finger Thingy Share icon

#57 Saw This In My Death Stairs Group. I Think It Belongs Here Too Share icon

#58 This Waiting Room At A Hairdresser Share icon

#59 Smells Exactly Like You'd Imagine Share icon

#60 The Handles To The Cabinet At The House My Dad Rented For Our Christmas Gathering Share icon

#61 The Inside Of My Foster Puppy’s Flexible Cone Is A Textured Fabric That Can’t Be Wiped Down. It’s Foul After Just 2 Days, And He’ll Have To Wear It For 2-4 Weeks. The Person Who Designed This Clearly Never Had A Dog, Probably Never Met A Dog Share icon

#62 Finally Found Something That's Ewww Enough For Here Share icon

#63 Hotel Sink In South Africa Share icon

#64 Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably Share icon

#65 I Like It But I Don't Like That I Like It Share icon

#66 The Opposite Of Mini Share icon

#67 This Pot Share icon

#68 Seletti: Monkey Chandelier By Marcantonio Share icon I wish I had it but DAMN.

(also, it cost too much for me.)

(BUT ANYWAY DAMN!!!)



#69 Now Imagine That It Rains Share icon

#70 My Goodness Share icon

#71 This Is For A Home Salon! Share icon

#72 I Smell Spiders In All The Pots Share icon

#73 Spiders Share icon

#74 It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary Share icon

#75 Spotted At A Local Bar Share icon

#76 This Toothbrush Holder...with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime Share icon

#77 A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone Share icon

#78 Thought Of You Guys Immediately Share icon

#79 This Sink At My Parents' House Drives Me Nuts Share icon

#80 It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way Share icon

#81 Saw This Sink In A Bathroom Showroom And Thought Of You My Friends. It Has Actual Fish In It Share icon

#82 I Have Questions Share icon

#83 I Like The Whimsical Vibe, But This House Belongs Here Share icon

#84 Victorian Aquarium, C.1880s (Purportedly) Share icon

#85 At A Bar In Newfoundland And The Bathroom Handle Is Literally Rope Share icon

#86 Imagine That With Hard Water. Yeah... No Thank You! Share icon

#87 A Table At A Restaurant Share icon

#88 Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd Share icon

#89 I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland Share icon

#90 Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap? Share icon

#91 Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It's Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall Share icon