93 Times Designers Forgot Things Need To Be Cleaned When Creating Them, As Shared On This Facebook Group (New Pics)
I believe that a good design has to have at least these qualities - practicality, functionality, and an aesthetically pleasing appearance. But I also believe that not every designer has these qualities in mind when creating a new product. Therefore images on a Facebook group called Things designed by people who don't have to clean them have emerged with all sorts of objects designed in a way that just makes us feel mad. If the object turned out beautiful, that is not enough. We need it to be useful, easy to care for, and simply put - practical.
If a product design seems good on paper, that does not necessarily mean that it will be customer-approved. That is why each product design has to be tested before being sold to a broader consumer audience.
So, fellow Pandas, we invite you to see the worst possible designs, maybe learn a thing or two, and share in the comments which fail was the absolute worst for you. And if you would like to repeat this experience, see our previous post on Bored Panda here.
Finally Found Something That's Ewww Enough For Here
A Table At A Restaurant
The Only Bad Thing About My New Place, This Built In Cutting Board Who On Earth Thought Of This
This Chandelier Made Of Sea Shells
The Handles To The Cabinet At The House My Dad Rented For Our Christmas Gathering
Imagine That With Hard Water. Yeah... No Thank You!
Carpeted Laptop By Microsoft
This Card Holder In A Ford Focus
That's a gold-plated invitation to have your windows smashed and the car totally stripped. Who thought this was a good idea?
Just.... Why???
Is that a cat in front? Or do I see cats everywhere for no reason?
Absolutely Speechless. Yikes
Thank God For Shoes, Is All I Can Say
Its like you have an extra rug and you don't know where to put it
Look At This Hellscape Of A Backsplash. Now Envision Whipped Sweet Potatoes That Had A Little Accident
First I thought it was something behind a bed. And was wondering what "Whipped Sweet Potatoes" was a rewrite of... in my defense, I just woke up and didn't se the stofe etc 😴
The Ninja Blender Handle
Phone Charging Point In Mcdonald’s
Ahh, people. Can always be counted on to be so classy as to shove their trash into everything.
This Glitter Encrusted Soap Dispenser (The Glitter Rubbed Off In My Hand)
Oven Knobs. 100(?) Years And They Still Have Crevices And Gaps For Gunk
For The Low, Low, Price Of $120 You, Too, Can Have A Ridiculous Faucet With A Million Nooks And Crannies For Hard Water And Dried Toothpaste To Get Stuck In!
The Inside Of My Foster Puppy’s Flexible Cone Is A Textured Fabric That Can’t Be Wiped Down. It’s Foul After Just 2 Days, And He’ll Have To Wear It For 2-4 Weeks. The Person Who Designed This Clearly Never Had A Dog, Probably Never Met A Dog
Found While Browsing My Local Fb Marketplace They Originally Paid $800+ For It
How do you get out of it without slipping when wet? Looks like a trap. Probably very uncomfortable too.
These Seats Of The Stands In A Nearby Ice Arena
Just Saw This On Instagram And The Eyeroll Was Instant
I had to look at that for way too long to figure out what that was
This Sink At The Airbnb We Stayed At Earlier This Year
Is This An Animal Shelter? By Animal, I Mean Spiders
I mean just put those clear resin and stuff like that in the gaps. It is beautiful
Big Soft Building Blocks At The Public Playroom. The Velcro
That how hooks and loops work. Just use a tool to get the fabric (etc) out of the hooks.
Spiders
Those Magazines And Shells In A Bowl Really Class Up This Bedside Table…
Those Windows. Why In The Hell
My Boyfriends Shower ** Ok Let Me Add, I Live With Him, And The Reason It's So Clean Is.... Because I Live With Him Lol!
Can We Talk About Mirror Mazes?
Smells Exactly Like You'd Imagine
These Jars Which Were Awesome For Frozen Watermelon Slushies Yesterday For My Daughter’s Halloween Birthday… Feeling Less Smart This Morning
This Is An Airnbn In Madrid. Yuk
I'd rather feel as if I was showering in an actual shower thanks
At A Bar In Newfoundland And The Bathroom Handle Is Literally Rope
My Regular Apple Watch Silicone Band Gets Manky Enough. Imagine The Grime That Would Get Stuck In These Groves
I Wonder If There Are Any Books On Hygiene
This Waiting Room At A Hairdresser
Does the hairdresser practice on the walls if it's a slow day, do you think?
Couldnt It Just Have Been A Normal Straw…
So easy to clean, just run hot water through the straw for 3 HOURS 🙈
Found A Bunch Of These In The Clearance Section Of The Shoe Store, Can't Imagine Why
I never knew how badly I want to walk in the corpse of a Muppet until this moment; Now the urge shall haunt me until I own these shoes
The 'Grand Stair' At The Ovolo Nishi Hotel, Canberra, Australia
Oh I’ve been here a few times! (lived in Canberra for a little bit). It’s quite an interesting building overall, including outside.
The Wall In Our Hotel Lobby
Found In The Wild. It Gives Me The Shivers
Public Toilet In A Pub. This Hand Dryer Is Directly Above This Radiator, So All The Drips From Wet Hands Are Causing This Rust And Yuckiness!
It's Fleece I Think
The Hollow Handle On This Thanksgiving Gravy Boat. Added Bonus: It's Too Constricted In The Middle For Me To Run A Pipe Cleaner Through It
Mmmmmm.... Just What I Need After Washing My Hands
AAAaaaaaaahhhhhhh! They need to be reported, that's effing hideous and manky, and I'm sure a health code violation in most states, the force of the air in those things is massive, and would blow particles everywhere, not just down.
The Vent In The Bathroom At Work
* Internal Screaming *
Silicone Hot-Pad With Little Squares. I've Tried Soaking And A Scrub Brush And More Soaking And More Scrubbing, Repeat, And Am Now Convinced They Were Designed By People Who Didn't Have To Clean Them
Saw This In My Death Stairs Group. I Think It Belongs Here Too
These White, Furry Fabric Dining Chairs
This Ceiling At The Blood Donation Center
Imagine the difficulty of cleaning up the arterial spray that hits up there...
Sink At A Doctors Office. Corners Were Gross
This Hospital Finger Thingy
is it just me that's kind of scared of these thingies?? these and the arm squeezie machines at the doctors
Althought It Looks Very Cool And Is A Nice Art Piece, To Be Used As An Actual Coffee Table Is One Spill Away From A Nightmare (Those Channels Filled With Rock Are Actual Channels, Not Filled In With Anything)
They should fill the canyons with colour resin, it would do the trick and it would look spectacular
I Would Definitely Knock Something And Start A Whole Chain Effect Of Breaking Bottles And It Would Be Impossible To Clean
Bathroom Sinks At Ford’s Garage Dearborn Michigan. Great Place For A Burger And A Beer
I imagine I would get so tired of cleaning those, I'd have to retire