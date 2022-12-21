I believe that a good design has to have at least these qualities - practicality, functionality, and an aesthetically pleasing appearance. But I also believe that not every designer has these qualities in mind when creating a new product. Therefore images on a Facebook group called Things designed by people who don't have to clean them have emerged with all sorts of objects designed in a way that just makes us feel mad. If the object turned out beautiful, that is not enough. We need it to be useful, easy to care for, and simply put - practical.

If a product design seems good on paper, that does not necessarily mean that it will be customer-approved. That is why each product design has to be tested before being sold to a broader consumer audience.

So, fellow Pandas, we invite you to see the worst possible designs, maybe learn a thing or two, and share in the comments which fail was the absolute worst for you. And if you would like to repeat this experience, see our previous post on Bored Panda here.

More info: Facebook