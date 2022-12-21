I believe that a good design has to have at least these qualities - practicality, functionality, and an aesthetically pleasing appearance. But I also believe that not every designer has these qualities in mind when creating a new product. Therefore images on a Facebook group called Things designed by people who don't have to clean them have emerged with all sorts of objects designed in a way that just makes us feel mad. If the object turned out beautiful, that is not enough. We need it to be useful, easy to care for, and simply put - practical.

If a product design seems good on paper, that does not necessarily mean that it will be customer-approved. That is why each product design has to be tested before being sold to a broader consumer audience.

So, fellow Pandas, we invite you to see the worst possible designs, maybe learn a thing or two, and share in the comments which fail was the absolute worst for you. And if you would like to repeat this experience, see our previous post on Bored Panda here.

More info: Facebook

#1

Finally Found Something That's Ewww Enough For Here

Ricarda Martinez-Arden Report

Jihana
You are all thinking it, I'm gonna say it: Looks like Trumps hair

#2

A Table At A Restaurant

Anahit Cha Report

Ray McArdle
Ray McArdle
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe a power wash every now and then.

#3

The Only Bad Thing About My New Place, This Built In Cutting Board Who On Earth Thought Of This

Cleo Ek Report

#4

This Chandelier Made Of Sea Shells

Taylor Wheeler Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For that good ol ocean smell.

#5

The Handles To The Cabinet At The House My Dad Rented For Our Christmas Gathering

Madeline Wise Report

#6

Imagine That With Hard Water. Yeah... No Thank You!

Britta Britta Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was no less phallic flower available?

#7

Carpeted Laptop By Microsoft

Zach Winsley Report

#8

This Card Holder In A Ford Focus

Robin Antonius Pols Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a gold-plated invitation to have your windows smashed and the car totally stripped. Who thought this was a good idea?

#9

Just.... Why???

Bori Zsófi Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a cat in front? Or do I see cats everywhere for no reason?

#10

Absolutely Speechless. Yikes

Emily Kunstman Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mam can you hoover my boots before school 🙈

#11

Thank God For Shoes, Is All I Can Say

Cristina Adyta Report

Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its like you have an extra rug and you don't know where to put it

#12

Look At This Hellscape Of A Backsplash. Now Envision Whipped Sweet Potatoes That Had A Little Accident

Leigh Sparacino Report

WindySwede
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First I thought it was something behind a bed. And was wondering what "Whipped Sweet Potatoes" was a rewrite of... in my defense, I just woke up and didn't se the stofe etc 😴

#13

The Ninja Blender Handle

Amanda N Salmeron Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't handle this no more...

#14

Phone Charging Point In Mcdonald’s

Vicki MacMorgan Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh, people. Can always be counted on to be so classy as to shove their trash into everything.

#15

This Glitter Encrusted Soap Dispenser (The Glitter Rubbed Off In My Hand)

Caitlynn Stone Report

G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine all the wet crusty glitter.

#16

Oven Knobs. 100(?) Years And They Still Have Crevices And Gaps For Gunk

Frederick Schroeder Report

#17

For The Low, Low, Price Of $120 You, Too, Can Have A Ridiculous Faucet With A Million Nooks And Crannies For Hard Water And Dried Toothpaste To Get Stuck In!

Georgina Rice Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It kind of looks like it's throwing up

#18

The Inside Of My Foster Puppy’s Flexible Cone Is A Textured Fabric That Can’t Be Wiped Down. It’s Foul After Just 2 Days, And He’ll Have To Wear It For 2-4 Weeks. The Person Who Designed This Clearly Never Had A Dog, Probably Never Met A Dog

Chelsey Baker-Hauck Report

#19

Found While Browsing My Local Fb Marketplace They Originally Paid $800+ For It

Luka Harrison-Robles Report

Cristian A.
Cristian A.
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you get out of it without slipping when wet? Looks like a trap. Probably very uncomfortable too.

#20

These Seats Of The Stands In A Nearby Ice Arena

Cory Brydges Report

G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

mystery brown substance, possibly radioactive

#21

Just Saw This On Instagram And The Eyeroll Was Instant

Letícia Cianflone Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had to look at that for way too long to figure out what that was

#22

This Sink At The Airbnb We Stayed At Earlier This Year

Group member Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice discreet pipeworks down left..

#23

Is This An Animal Shelter? By Animal, I Mean Spiders

Robert Sheets Report

Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean just put those clear resin and stuff like that in the gaps. It is beautiful

#24

Big Soft Building Blocks At The Public Playroom. The Velcro

Doris Laan Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That how hooks and loops work. Just use a tool to get the fabric (etc) out of the hooks.

#25

Spiders

Higi Kaelle Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm cool with spiders though worry about the centipedes and termites

#26

Those Magazines And Shells In A Bowl Really Class Up This Bedside Table…

Jessica Krt Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AAAAAAARGHH what the heck is that thing

#27

Those Windows. Why In The Hell

Ramón Edgar Report

Jesse
Jesse
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

French secondary school vibes

#28

My Boyfriends Shower ** Ok Let Me Add, I Live With Him, And The Reason It's So Clean Is.... Because I Live With Him Lol!

Dawnielle Callaway Report

#29

Can We Talk About Mirror Mazes?

Kelsey Goodwin Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mirror mazes are kinda cool though

#30

Smells Exactly Like You'd Imagine

Ostritch King Report

#31

These Jars Which Were Awesome For Frozen Watermelon Slushies Yesterday For My Daughter’s Halloween Birthday… Feeling Less Smart This Morning

Victoria Heales Report

#32

This Is An Airnbn In Madrid. Yuk

Tete Malato Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather feel as if I was showering in an actual shower thanks

#33

At A Bar In Newfoundland And The Bathroom Handle Is Literally Rope

Diana Loerke Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤢 i can smell it from here

#34

My Regular Apple Watch Silicone Band Gets Manky Enough. Imagine The Grime That Would Get Stuck In These Groves

Bree-Anne Kaiser Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Just breath" when you see the dirt.. 😣

#35

I Wonder If There Are Any Books On Hygiene

Mal Brood Report

#36

This Waiting Room At A Hairdresser

Cindy Von Liebig Uemura Report

David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does the hairdresser practice on the walls if it's a slow day, do you think?

#37

Couldnt It Just Have Been A Normal Straw…

Hilda Henriksson-Ragneskog Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So easy to clean, just run hot water through the straw for 3 HOURS 🙈

#38

Found A Bunch Of These In The Clearance Section Of The Shoe Store, Can't Imagine Why

Em Lėg Report

David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never knew how badly I want to walk in the corpse of a Muppet until this moment; Now the urge shall haunt me until I own these shoes

#39

The 'Grand Stair' At The Ovolo Nishi Hotel, Canberra, Australia

Chloe Holt Report

Tenacious Squirrel
Tenacious Squirrel
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I’ve been here a few times! (lived in Canberra for a little bit). It’s quite an interesting building overall, including outside.

#40

The Wall In Our Hotel Lobby

Abby Tobin Report

Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks really nice though

#41

Found In The Wild. It Gives Me The Shivers

Ari Saint James Report

#42

Public Toilet In A Pub. This Hand Dryer Is Directly Above This Radiator, So All The Drips From Wet Hands Are Causing This Rust And Yuckiness!

Heather Chapman Report

G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow very smart, putting that there! XP

#43

It's Fleece I Think

Doris Laan Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The actual mushrooms that will grow out of it will blend right in

#44

The Hollow Handle On This Thanksgiving Gravy Boat. Added Bonus: It's Too Constricted In The Middle For Me To Run A Pipe Cleaner Through It

Debra Utz Ritger Report

#45

Mmmmmm.... Just What I Need After Washing My Hands

Liz Russian Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AAAaaaaaaahhhhhhh! They need to be reported, that's effing hideous and manky, and I'm sure a health code violation in most states, the force of the air in those things is massive, and would blow particles everywhere, not just down.

#46

The Vent In The Bathroom At Work

Calla Calle Report

#47

* Internal Screaming *

Rachel Britton Report

#48

Silicone Hot-Pad With Little Squares. I've Tried Soaking And A Scrub Brush And More Soaking And More Scrubbing, Repeat, And Am Now Convinced They Were Designed By People Who Didn't Have To Clean Them

Allx LittleCole Report

#49

Saw This In My Death Stairs Group. I Think It Belongs Here Too

Will Henry Jr. Report

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"My Death Stairs Group"...

#50

These White, Furry Fabric Dining Chairs

Sara Owen Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whats with the tail and $610 🤯 wow

#51

This Ceiling At The Blood Donation Center

Katie Yam Report

Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine the difficulty of cleaning up the arterial spray that hits up there...

#52

Sink At A Doctors Office. Corners Were Gross

Rosy Crisp Report

#53

This Hospital Finger Thingy

Loon Battler Report

G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is it just me that's kind of scared of these thingies?? these and the arm squeezie machines at the doctors

#54

Althought It Looks Very Cool And Is A Nice Art Piece, To Be Used As An Actual Coffee Table Is One Spill Away From A Nightmare (Those Channels Filled With Rock Are Actual Channels, Not Filled In With Anything)

Carter Breckenridge Report

Turnip and a Frog
Turnip and a Frog
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should fill the canyons with colour resin, it would do the trick and it would look spectacular

#55

I Would Definitely Knock Something And Start A Whole Chain Effect Of Breaking Bottles And It Would Be Impossible To Clean

Brune Bonassi Report

G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

forget bottles, I'd break all my bones. yikes!

#56

Bathroom Sinks At Ford’s Garage Dearborn Michigan. Great Place For A Burger And A Beer

Katy McCormack Report

David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I imagine I would get so tired of cleaning those, I'd have to retire

#57

Things Sold By People Who Don’t Want To Clean Them?

Zoë Sanderson Report

#58

In The Wild

In The Wild