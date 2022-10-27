50 Travel Destinations That Made Our Blood Run Cold
Are you a globetrotter? Do you like when your blood runs cold and the hair on the back of your neck stands up? If so, then you may be one of those tourists who get a certain kick out of exploring allegedly haunted places, like spooky castles in Europe or abandoned asylums in the US.
But that’s not all. You may have visited some locations linked to tragedies (like Chornobyl, to make an example) and enjoyed learning more about the related events. Don’t let that guilt settle in your stomach, though — humans naturally crave knowledge. It gives us a deeper understanding of the world and the history we (luckily) didn’t witness, even if these stories can be too much to digest for some.
When it comes to traveling, we’re drawn to the uncommon and unusual things that give our destinations character and purpose — although they may be a little more than we bargained for. But this type of tourism isn’t always associated with tragedy or disaster. Sometimes it can just be a creepy place that gets your adrenaline going. And trust us, there are plenty of those out there!
Whether you’re into urban legends and haunted houses, spooky museums, ghost-filled graveyards, or more sensitive locations that are cemented in our minds for their tragic past — rest assured, you’ll find what you seek right here.
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, West Virginia, USA
Originally designed to hold 250 people, this asylum ended up housing over 2,400 patients. Back in those days, patients could be admitted for even the most trivial reasons. These included asthma, laziness, and even greediness, which led to an overwhelming number of accepted patients and a shortage of staff members and beds. Now, tours in the facility give visitors a chance to see how people lived — or better, tried to survive — in this creepy building.
Mount Hua Shan, China
Ready for the deadliest hike in the world? Located in Shaanxi Province, this terrifying route is famed for being the most dangerous hike. Though no official statistics are kept, it’s been estimated that around 100 people have found death on the walk.
Island Of Dolls, Mexico
People usually have their own “bucket list” destinations. And then there are the “I’m not sure if I want to go there” destinations. The Island of Dolls in Mexico is definitely an example of the latter. Here, Julian Santana Barrera, the owner of the island who passed away in 2001, scattered dolls everywhere — he believed they would chase away the spirit of a young girl who drowned years ago.
Gates Of Hell, Turkmenistan
A crater deep in a natural gas field is just the kind of place we’d expect to find Satan himself hanging out. It was set alight in 1971 to prevent the emissions of poisonous gases. The gases were estimated to burn out in a few weeks, but the crater is still on fire after 50 years.
Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania, USA
When notorious criminals such as Al Capone and Willie Sutton were held there, you know you have a historic landmark in front of you. Operational until 1971, it was famous for its solitary confinement system: inmates lived alone, ate alone, and were even hooded whenever they had to leave their cell. As with most abandoned places, it has been transformed into a haunted house, and its authentic environment makes for an instantly immersive experience.
Brighton Asylum, New Jersey, USA
Now an industrial warehouse hosting haunted house attractions on Halloween, it was once an asylum with a history of disappearing people, harsh conditions, medical experiments, and brutal violence. No wonder the facility closed down in 1952 following an investigation. After years of decadence, this utterly scary place reopened in 2011 as a haunted attraction.
The Queen Mary, Long Beach, California, USA
The Queen Mary is a stately ship-turned-hotel in Long Beach, California. The ship was first christened in 1934 by Queen Mary herself and was retired in 1967. Following the Queen Mary’s permanent docking in California, people started to spread stories about the ship being haunted. Unfortunately, the hotel and its attractions are temporarily closed for repairs to keep it from sinking, so you’ll have to wait some more before visiting this creepy travel destination!
The Catacombs Of Paris, France
If you’re looking for a place that will make your blood freeze, the Catacombs of Paris might be just the spot. The catacombs are a vast underground ossuary that holds the remains of 6 million people, created to fix the problem of Paris’ overflowing cemeteries. As you walk through the catacombs, you’ll see a sign that reads “Arrête! C’est ici l’empire de la Mort” (“Stop! This is the empire of Death”).
Jack The Ripper Tour, London, England
One of London’s bloodiest mysteries is linked to the name of Jack The Ripper. Is it worth taking a tour to investigate the key events, maybe when it’s pitch dark outside, for a unique travel experience that will make your skin crawl? Absolutely!
Forbidden City, Beijing, China
The Forbidden City, built during the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), served as the Chinese imperial palace for a long time. It’s named for its status as forbidden to commoners, who were not allowed inside the complex. Today, it remains one of the most popular tourist attractions in China — but visitors report being creeped out by all sorts of strange phenomena.
The Stanley Hotel, Colorado, USA
Despite its peaceful history, the Stanley Hotel has gained a reputation for paranormal activity, especially following the publication of Stephen King’s The Shining, which contributed significantly to its fame. The place — for its remote location, grand size, and desolation — inspired the Overlook Hotel in King’s bestselling novel and the movie adaptation. It was also the filming location of the related miniseries directed by Mick Garris.
Lizzie Borden House, Massachusetts, USA
This 19th-century home was the site of one of America’s most famous unsolved murders. In 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were brutally killed in their home. Their daughter Lizzie was the prime suspect but was acquitted at trial due to a lack of evidence. Today, visitors can tour the house where it all happened — and even sleep there! According to Martha McGinn, one of the previous owners of this renewed bed-and-breakfast, the room where Abby Borden was found dead is the most requested room.
Ancient Ram Inn, Wotton-Under-Edge, England
If you want to experience the horror of a haunted inn, look no further than the Ancient Ram Inn, which enjoys the reputation of being one of the most haunted inns in England. This scary-looking historic building has a fascinating history and a few other-worldly visitors to boot!
Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, South Carolina
Rumored to be haunted, the Dock Street Theatre in Charleston, South Carolina, once played home to a very different tragedy. It’s said that Nettie, a former prostitute who longed for love, died here after being struck by a lightning bolt, and her spirit has haunted the theater since then.
Jonathan Corwin House, Massachusetts, USA
Known as The Witch House, this spooky-looking place is actually a historical museum and the last direct trace of Salem’s witch-hunting events still standing. It once belonged to Judge Jonathan Corwin, who was involved in the 1962 Salem witch trials, when over 200 people were accused, and 19 were executed by hanging. We couldn’t leave this place out of a list of creepy travel destinations — if not for its appearance, at least for its dark past.
Winchester Mystery House, California, USA
Often cited as one of the most haunted places in the world, Winchester Mystery House actually had a pretty normal past. Owned by Sarah Winchester, widow of magnate William Wirt Winchester, the house became a tourist spot following the woman’s death. We cannot confirm whether it’s a real haunted house, but the countless rumors and myths, added to the Victorian and Gothic architecture style, make the mansion a must-see for any horror fan.
Casa Loma, Toronto, Canada
Toronto has its own really majestic castle that legends say could actually be haunted. We can’t confirm the claims, but we know for sure that Casa Loma is a spectacular spot for visitors — and a favorite filming location for movies and TV shows as its Gothic architecture provides a unique backdrop.
Edinburgh Castle, Scotland
Edinburgh Castle’s history as a royal residence, military garrison, prison, and fortress is so rich that it is literally bursting with tales of the past — some particularly grisly. We’re not gonna spoil much, just know that most of them involve ghosts, brutal executions, a gruesome underground city, and a haunted graveyard.
Hoia Baciu Forest, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Stories of ghosts, aliens, and urban legends contribute greatly to the popularity of Hoia Baciu Forest, situated west of Cluj-Napoca. The unearthly atmosphere of this place is enhanced by its crooked trees, and if you want to enjoy the full spooky experience, we advise you to join one of the many night tours!
Sallie House, Kansas, USA
It can’t get creepier than this. Built in the 1800s, Sallie House is said to be haunted by the ghost of a girl named Sallie, who died there during an excruciating surgery for appendicitis. According to the story, Sallie’s mother brought her there because of severe abdominal pain. Dr. Charles Finney believed it was appendicitis and cut into her before the anesthetic took effect, killing her. The story hit the national spotlight after being featured on several paranormal TV shows.
Port Arthur, Australia
Port Arthur is the location of the worst massacre in modern Australian history. In 1996, Martin Bryant killed 35 people and wounded 23 others in a brutal mass shooting — which led to significant changes in Australia’s gun laws and extensive restrictions on all firearms. The place, now a UNESCO site, also served as one of the penal sites built during the British Empire.
Burg Wolfsegg, Germany
Wolfsegg is a charming remote town in Germany, and you know what all charming remote towns have in common: their own peculiar castles that are rumored to be possessed! Burg Wolfsegg is an 800-year-old castle, apparently haunted by a “White Woman,” whom locals say frightens off any visitors who pass by.
Gettysburg Battlefield, Pennsylvania, USA
Gettysburg is the site of the Civil War’s bloodiest battle, with more than 50,000 estimated casualties, and a turning point for the conflict. Visitors are left with a sense of dread as they walk through its grounds and learn more about its history.
Ohio State Reformatory, Ohio, USA
Made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption, the reformatory was closed in 1990 after a federal court decided to shut it down due to the inhumane conditions inmates were subjected to. During its long history, it’s estimated that more than 200 people died here. Despite demolishing most buildings, the ex-reformatory offers ghost-hunting tours and special events hosted by famous ghost hunters, celebrities, and historians. Around Halloween season, the building hosts a haunted house.
Marquette Harbor Lighthouse, Michigan, USA
“What is that girl looking at over there in the lighthouse?” That’s what many people wondered while looking towards the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse. The problem is, this child is not… real. The number of reported sightings is endless, all talking about the ghost of a young girl whom the myth says was abandoned by her parents. Active since 1853, the lighthouse is rumored to have a history of keepers resigning abruptly after a short time.
Sica Hollow State Park, South Dakota, USA
Sica (pronounced “shee-chah”) is a Dakota word for “bad” or “evil”, seemingly because of the iron-tinted water of its river streams, which makes it look like water turned into blood. This should be enough to make it a pretty creepy travel destination, but the place also holds a series of eerie legends.
Calcasieu Courthouse, Louisiana, USA
The spirit of Toni Jo Henry, the first and only woman executed by electric chair in Louisiana, is said to linger in this courthouse. She was sentenced to death after trying to help her husband escape jail, killing a man in the process. Some have reported they could still smell her burning hair. Her case gave rise to several popular books and movies, including A Savage Wisdom and Stone Justice.
Raynham Hall, Norfolk, England
This location provided possibly the most viral ghost photo of all time, the “Brown Lady” descending the staircase. For centuries, there have been unsettling suggestions of this ghostly figure in a brown dress wandering through the hallways of Raynham Hall. The haunting became famous when photographers from Country Life magazine claimed to have captured it on film.
Poveglia, Venice, Italy
Venice’s tiny Poveglia Island, which sits between Venice and Lido, is a place like a few others. For over a century, the island was used as a quarantine zone for those affected by plagues and later as a mental institution allegedly used to torture patients with crude lobotomies. Visitors are prohibited, except in rare cases when writers, photographers, and TV show producers are granted permission to conduct business here.
One If By Land, Two If By Sea, New York, USA
What is now a chic Manhattan restaurant housed in a landmark building was once Aaron Burr’s carriage house, a creepy location with a dark past of prostitution, unsolved disappearances, and death. It’s said there are more than 20 spirits in the building today — the most famous being those of its former owner, Aaron Burr, and his daughter Theodosia.
Tower Of London, England
Located on the north bank of the River Thames, the Tower has a reputation for its grim atmosphere and as a place of torture and death. Night-shift workers at the Tower of London have reported seeing ghosts belonging to nobles from the past, including Anne Boleyn, Henry VI, Lady Jane Grey, and Margaret Pole.
Corvin Castle, Hunedoara, Romania
A Gothic-Renaissance castle and one of the “Seven Wonders of Romania,” Corvin Castle is reported to be a haunted location. The palace exudes a creepy atmosphere as you explore the dungeons where prisoners were tortured.
Lake Placid, New York, USA
Few places are as peaceful looking as Lake Placid, but a mysterious death changed the world’s perception of this location. In 1933, Mabel Smith Douglass rowed on the lake and never returned. The police never found her, leaving the case unsolved. At least until 1963, when a group of scuba divers found her corpse in the lake with an anchor tied to her neck, her body almost perfectly preserved thanks to the freezing temperatures. Over the years, people reported seeing a ghost around the area, making Lake Placid a renowned “haunted place.”
Armour–stiner House, New York, USA
Out of all the spooky locations you may have seen, the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in New York could become your new favorite. Known for its octagonal shape, the place is as creepy as it is beautiful, with a wonderful color palette and a unique interior that really stands out. Legend says the area is haunted by a “lady in white” who once inhabited the house — however, she’s known as a friendly ghost. Who knows, maybe the building’s beauty had a positive effect on her.
Talbott Tavern, Kentucky, USA
The Old Talbott Tavern is impressive for more than one reason. Renowned for being the oldest building in Kentucky to still stand tall and proud, it has never closed down since its inauguration in 1779 and has been a staple of the community ever since. It’s rumored to have guests that never checked out, and every room is named after a famous (or infamous) person who’s still haunting it. If you’re looking to stay in a haunted hotel, Talbott Tavern has got you covered.
Providence City Hall, Rhode Island, USA
Could Providence City Hall, built in 1878, be haunted? Some people think so. There have been reports of strange footsteps and other paranormal activities here. There’s also a rumor that 12 men died during the construction of this creepy location. And that fact helps spread stories from people who claim it’s infested with ghosts.
The Driskill, Texas, USA
The Driskill, named the most haunted place in Texas, has welcomed many noteworthy guests, such as Louis Armstrong and President Lyndon B. Johnson. The hotel is said to house several restless spirits, including its founder and a child who fell from the staircase while chasing her ball and died in 1887.
Bhangarh Fort, India
Bhangarh, one of Rajasthan’s most famous forts, is a magnet for ghostbusters and curious tourists who visit with one question in mind: Is it really haunted? There are several stories behind why this city turned into ruins overnight. Still, employees and locals say there’s nothing too spooky about the fort — the place gets unsafe for visitors after sunset only because of the wild animals. Still, the fort’s eerie aura attracts millions of tourists every year.
Château De Brissac, Brissac-Quincé, France
Like many castles around the world, the Château de Brissac is said to have its own resident ghost. “La Dame Verte” or “Green Lady” is said to be the spirit of Charlotte de Brézé, the illegitimate daughter of King Charles VII and his mistress.
Kehoe House, Savannah, Georgia
Awarded the “most romantic hotel” in the United States, Kehoe House used to be home to Annie and William Kehoe and their kids. Following their death, the house acted as a funeral home, providing a perfect resting place for ghosts who, some say, follow you around during your stay.
Hotel Del Coronado, California, USA
Built in 1888, the Hotel Del Coronado is thought to be one of the few still-standing wooden Victorian beach resorts in the world. On the outside, it may look like any other hotel on the beach, but some rumors and legends claim the place is haunted by the ghost of Kate Morgan, whose body was found with a bullet in the head on the hotel’s exterior staircase in 1892. The circumstances of her death are unclear.
King's Tavern, Mississippi, USA
King’s Tavern is not particularly creepy compared to other submissions on this list, but it totally compensates for this with its tragic past. In the 1930s, the skeletons of three people were found in the wall behind the fireplace. One of them was believed to be that of Madeline, a woman killed by the tavern owner’s wife after she discovered her husband’s affair with Madeline. The place is now closed.
Cheyenne Depot Museum, Wyoming, USA
The Cheyenne Depot Museum in Wyoming has been around since 1993, located inside the historic Union Pacific Railroad depot. As you walk through it, you can feel the history of this major western example of the Richardsonian Romanesque architecture style. But if that’s not enough, some extra-special touches make this museum extra spooky — like the fact that there are supposed to be three entities roaming around!
Camp Helen State Park, Florida, USA
Not even these idyllic places are saved from eerie stories and myths. Three ghostly presences are said to wander the grounds of the Camp Helen State Park — Rose, a young woman killed after her ship ran aground during a storm; a young boy who drowned in Lake Powell; and a grumpy captain who intimates people to get away from his house.
Fairmont Banff Springs, Canada
With its 135 years of grandeur, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel has welcomed guests from royalty to Hollywood stars. A famous urban legend about room 873 has become a staple among mystery hunters — but according to a staff member, who debunked the mystery, there are far creepier stories at Fairmont Banff Springs that people have never heard of.
St. Augustine Lighthouse, St. Augustine, Florida, USA
It’s no secret that Florida is a hotbed of interesting travel destinations, and St. Augustine Lighthouse is among them. Some visitors come here to satisfy their curiosity for unearthly creatures, to discover if the stories they’ve heard are legit, and if the lighthouse is actually as spooky as they say.
Tao Dan Park, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Vietnam has something for everyone — including the supernatural. Marked as one of the most haunted places in the world, Tao Dan Park comes with an eerie backstory, shared by a UK travel guidebook. But locals swear they’ve never heard the story.
Akershus Fortress, Norway
Take a medieval castle, and make it spooky. That’s Akershus Fortress for you! It’s considered one of the scary places in Norway with the highest level of ghost activity, and this is more than enough reason for us to want to visit it.
Castle Of Good Hope, Cape Town, South Africa
Straight from the 17th century, this castle — built by enslaved people — is known as the oldest surviving colonial building in South Africa. Workers and visitors have reported hearing voices, footsteps, and ringing bells in the windowless dungeon and the building’s narrow corridors.
Lawang Sewu, Semarang, Indonesia
Abandoned places never fail to creep you out, and Lawang Sewu makes no exception. Decades of neglect resulted in the building becoming the subject of otherworldly rumors. The Indonesian horror flick Lawang Sewu: Dendam Kuntilanak, released in 2007, cemented these urban legends into the national consciousness.
