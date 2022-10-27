Are you a globetrotter? Do you like when your blood runs cold and the hair on the back of your neck stands up? If so, then you may be one of those tourists who get a certain kick out of exploring allegedly haunted places, like spooky castles in Europe or abandoned asylums in the US.

But that’s not all. You may have visited some locations linked to tragedies (like Chornobyl, to make an example) and enjoyed learning more about the related events. Don’t let that guilt settle in your stomach, though — humans naturally crave knowledge. It gives us a deeper understanding of the world and the history we (luckily) didn’t witness, even if these stories can be too much to digest for some.

When it comes to traveling, we’re drawn to the uncommon and unusual things that give our destinations character and purpose — although they may be a little more than we bargained for. But this type of tourism isn’t always associated with tragedy or disaster. Sometimes it can just be a creepy place that gets your adrenaline going. And trust us, there are plenty of those out there!

Whether you’re into urban legends and haunted houses, spooky museums, ghost-filled graveyards, or more sensitive locations that are cemented in our minds for their tragic past — rest assured, you’ll find what you seek right here.