Tips, Tricks, And Best Practices For Deep Cleaning Your House

Picture this: stepping into a space where every breath feels fresh, every corner exudes tranquility, and every surface sparkles with cleanliness. Your home is where you go to relax, unwind, and rest, and a clean house can make you feel fresh and happy. That said, a cluttered home can negatively impact your well-being.

Deep cleaning isn’t just about tidying up; it’s about reclaiming that unparalleled feeling of serenity and comfort. Even if you clean your house daily, it’s essential to go beyond the routine tasks from time to time. So join us on this journey to transform your home into a haven that rejuvenates your spirit!

What Is Deep Cleaning?

Deep house cleaning, also called spring cleaning, helps remove dirt and grime and declutter spaces. It’s a thorough process that involves cleansing hard-to-reach areas. A deep cleaning routine is vital to keep your home in order and remove debris and allergens hidden below the surface.

Image credit: Tima Miroshnichenko

During a heavy cleaning session, you would wipe down bookcases, vacuum upholstery, wash carpets, clean fans, or even do a deep car cleaning. An excellent example of the difference between spring cleaning and regular cleaning is brushing your teeth daily versus going to the dentist for a cleaning session. Let’s take a look at a few more differences between the two.

Regular Cleaning vs Deep Cleaning

House deep cleaning goes beyond your day-to-day cleaning tasks. It is a very detail-oriented process that is done room by room. Daily cleaning is done to keep things neat, like cleaning floors or vacuuming visible areas.

Moreover, deep cleaning involves a significant investment of time, usually done once or twice a year. Conversely, routine cleaning is done daily for general maintenance of the house and is done much quicker.

Other than that, deep cleaning your house means cleansing each area in-depth and leaving no stone unturned. Daily cleaning, on the other hand, isn’t as complicated and is focused on reducing mess and clutter in the more visible areas.

The Pros and Cons of Deep Cleaning

Image credit: Liliana Drew

Pros ✅

Deep cleaning your house involves a lot of effort, so you can sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor once it’s done. It also helps maintain a certain level of cleanliness and hygiene.

An interesting benefit of deep cleaning is that it can improve mental health by reducing clutter. A study on procrastinators and clutter has shown that a messy home is linked to procrastination. Additionally, it can cause feelings of overwhelm and reduce overall quality of life. So it’s essential to clean up those tiresome dust bunnies.

Cons ❌

A thorough cleaning might just be what your house needs, but all this work can be stressful. Deep cleans are always time-consuming, so they might get overwhelming. Moreover, hiring a cleaning service for professional house cleaning can be very costly.

However, you can prevent it from becoming a challenging experience by deciding how often you should deep clean your house. This will streamline the process and make things easier for you.

How Often Should You Do a Deep Clean?

Image credit: Liliana Drew

Deep cleaning can take many hours, so it’s best to set aside time for it once or twice a year. This is the ideal amount, but there might be certain instances when it’s important to forgo regular cleaning and go for a thorough job.

You should clean your home thoroughly as soon as you move into a new space. This will make it feel fresh and welcoming. It’s also a good idea to do a deep cleaning when you’re planning to sell the house to increase its appeal to potential buyers. Lastly, you should deep clean if you’re hosting a big event and want to wow your guests.

Things You’ll Need to Deep Clean Your Home

This isn’t an extensive checklist of cleaning equipment because different areas of the house might require other supplies. Nevertheless, it’s best to keep these items handy because you might need them in more than one room.

Image credit: PROPOLI87

Deep Cleaning House Cost

If you’re not planning to tackle a deep house cleaning yourself, you might explore professional services. Typically, the cost for professional deep cleaning services can range from between $25–75 per house or $120–300, depending on the size. Apartment deep cleaning services tend to cost less than bungalows or lofts.

Kitchen Deep Cleaning

The kitchen is the heart of the home, where food is made and bellies are filled. You should give this space the attention and care it deserves. Here are some things you should focus on when deep-cleaning the kitchen.

Appliances

Image credit: Pixabay

Even if your oven is self-cleaning, you must ensure it’s spotless. Scrub off the grease and grime from your microwave, stove, oven, kettle, and other appliances. This will help eliminate stains, food bits, and unpleasant odors. Don’t forget to clean the stove hood and its filter. If the filter isn’t cleaned, it can get clogged with grease, and air won’t circulate properly in the kitchen.

Fridge

Image credit: Alex Qian

Wipe down the outside of your fridge with a damp cloth. Move it away from the wall to sweep the area behind. Vacuum the fan and coils or use a light brush to clear debris and help them work more efficiently. Remove the contents of your refrigerator so that you can scrub all the shelves clean.

Pantry

Image credit: Rachel Claire

Before you empty the pantry, clean every item to remove dust. Dispose of expired food and donate the things you don’t want. Cleanliness is paramount in the pantry, so spend time wiping down the shelves, walls, floors, and the pantry door with warm water and soap.

Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal

Image credit: Castorly Stock

Empty the dishwasher and place a bowl with one cup of white vinegar in it. Set the dishwasher on a hot cycle and turn it on. The vinegar will break down bits of grease, food, soap scum, and other residue. You can also use soapy water to manually remove dirt from the dishwasher.

To clean the garbage disposal, mix half a cup of baking soda and a cup of white vinegar. Pour this mixture in and let it sit for 10 minutes. After that, turn on the garbage disposal and allow hot water to clean it away. This will clear out any food residue stuck inside. Remember to clean the sink because it tends to get slimy. Scrub it with soapy water and then rinse it with warm water.

Cabinets

Image credit: Christa Grover

Wipe the exposed tops of the kitchen cabinets with a wet cloth. If they are made of wood, use a wood polish. When you are done with the outside, empty the cupboards. Let go of items you no longer use. Use a duster to give the cabinets a thorough clean. Then, line the insides with paper, protecting the surface from dust and dirt.

Countertops

Image credit: pxhere.com

Living Room Deep Cleaning

The living room is a shared space for the family and an area to invite your guests. This room should be cleaned well to ensure that everyone finds it welcoming and comfortable.

Curtains and Upholstery

Image credit: andremergulhaum

The first of your cleaning tasks should be to remove the curtains, pillowcases, table covers, and cushion covers and put them for a wash. Use a deep cleaning vacuum to clean the sofas and chairs because dust can collect in the fabric. To clean leather furniture, use vinegar and water or a leather polish. Clean velvet items with soft detergents; otherwise, you might damage the material.

Ceiling Fans

Image credit: peterweideman

Fans often collect a lot of dust, threads, and grime. Get a tall stool or an extendable duster to reach the fan easily. Wipe it down and scrub it with a wet cloth to remove stubborn dirt.

Furniture

Image credit: StockSnap

Some couches and sofas come with detachable pieces. Detach them to make it easier to reach the corners and behind the furniture while cleaning. Dust and declutter your bookshelves, tables, and mantles. This is an excellent opportunity to donate items you don’t want or use. Remember to unplug electronics before you wipe them down.

Windows

Image credit: Chait Goli

The window sills and tracks often need a deep cleaning because they collect a lot of filth. Use a vacuum to remove the surface dirt. Use a damp cloth and cotton buds to clean hard-to-reach areas. Spritz both sides of the windows with glass cleaning solution and let that sit for a few minutes. Wipe in one direction to avoid streaks. Be very careful when cleaning exterior windows.

Floor

Image credit: Max Rahubovskiy

Move your furniture around, including big items like the sofa or cupboards. Use the broom to clean dust bunnies and dirt from visible areas and the dustpan to collect all of it. Then, use a mop to clean the floors. Deep cleaning hardwood floors is slightly different since excess moisture can damage them. Use an eco-friendly solution of a half cup of white vinegar mixed with warm water to clean these floors.

Deep Carpet Cleaning

Image credit: Pixabay

There are a couple of ways you can clean your carpet at home. Use baking soda to remove stains and odors. Dishwashing liquid can be rubbed on specific areas to remove stubborn stains. You can use a toothbrush to scrub the carpet without damaging it. A deep-cleaning carpet cleaner can also make your rug feel brand new.

Deep Clean Your Bedroom

A bedroom is where dreams take flight and the soul seeks respite. It’s a cozy cocoon that needs to be kept neat so that you can have the best sleep. Here are some things you should focus on when deep-cleaning your bedroom.

Ceiling

Image credit: Pixabay

Start high and then go low. The hard-to-reach surfaces like the ceiling, ceiling trim, and light fixtures tend to collect a lot of dust over time. Use microfiber cloths or a duster to clean them.

Pillows and Bedding

Image credit: M&W Studios

Change your bedsheet, bed cover, duvet cover, and pillowcases. Put them for a wash and get fresh linen for the bedroom. You can also wash your pillows. Dry them quickly by putting them in an extra spin cycle.

Mattress

Image credit: Max Rahubovskiy

Your spring cleaning checklist needs to include your mattress! It might be smelly and collect sweat stains, dust mites, and even dead skin cells. Sprinkle baking soda on it and let the powder sit for an hour. Then, vacuum both sides of the mattress to collect other dirt.

Bed

Image credit: Naim Benjelloun

Don’t forget to mop underneath your bed and clear up any garbage that might be lying on the floor. If you’re storing any items underneath, organize them properly or give away things you don’t use.

Drawers and Cupboards

Image credit: Max Rahubovskiy

Wipe the outside of drawers and cabinets to remove dust on their handles and grooves. Take out all the items from inside and clean them thoroughly. Once you’ve cleaned the shelves with a damp cloth, let them dry, and then line them with newspapers. Well-organized spaces look lovely, so use this time to remove old clothes and rotate seasonal items to the front.

Thoroughly Cleaning a Closet

Image credit: Rachel Claire

Cleaning a closet is the easiest part of a deep clean. First, you must empty all the storage drawers and remove everything from the back of your closet. Things stored for a long time tend to collect dust, so wipe them well. Vacuum the drawers and clean them with a damp cloth. Once the drawers are dry, put everything back in an organized manner. Remember to clean the floor behind the closet so that debris and cobwebs don’t accumulate.

How to Deep Clean Your Laundry Room

If you’ve ever wondered where your missing socks go, cleaning the laundry room might unveil the secret. Here are a few areas you should focus on when cleaning the laundry room.

Dryer

Image credit: pxhere.com

Clean the lint trap properly. Lint is highly combustible and can cause a fire if it comes in contact with the machine’s heater. Discard old dryer sheets.

How to Deep Clean a Washing Machine

Image credit: RDNE Stock project

Clean your washing machine well to avoid mold growth over time. First, clean the rubber seal around the machine’s door and inside the dispensers. You can use either bleach, vinegar, or baking soda to wash the inside of the device. Take out the detergent tray and clean it. Wipe the inside of the tub down with a microfiber cloth.

Deep Clean Your Bathroom

Deep cleaning is a satisfying experience and especially fun once you get to the bathroom. A fresh bathroom will make all your baths feel like a luxury. Follow this cleaning checklist to deep clean the washroom.

Bathroom Fan

Image credit: ventairfans

Use a duster or a fine paintbrush to thoroughly clean the bathroom fan and remove any debris stuck in the crevices. Then, use a scrub or wet cloth to remove grime that might be stuck on the surface.

Wastebasket

Image credit: Joey Galang

Clear the trash can and wipe it well to smell fresh and clean. Don’t forget to wipe the outside of the basket, too. Then, put a new bin liner in it.

Cabinets

Image credit: Curtis Adams

Bring order to your bathroom cabinets by taking everything out. Clean the items thoroughly and wipe down the shelves with a wet cloth. Once the shelves are dry, reload them and toss out the things you don’t want.

Toilet

Image credit: Max Rahubovskiy

Take care while cleaning the toilet, and avoid using harsh chemicals. Clean the seat with mild soap and wash it off with water. Scrub the inside of the pot with a toilet brush. Wash the toilet brush holder as well because germs can lurk there.

Shower Curtains

Image credit: Andrea Davis

Many people forget that their shower curtains can collect soap scum and get slimy over time. Put the shower curtains for a wash on a gentle cycle. Then hang fresh curtains.

Bathroom Walls

Image credit: Max Rahubovskiy

Scrub the bathroom tiles with soapy water to remove dirt and grime. Check all the surfaces and crevices for mold because it can build up quickly in moist, humid environments. Your bathroom can also benefit from a weekly cleaning because it’s one of the most frequently used places with the most germs.

Garage or Attic Deep Cleaning

Image credit: Mike Bird

You need to clean every room in your home, including the attic and/or garage. These spaces might take the most time because we often tend to leave or dump things there for storage. When things pile up, dust and cobwebs start to accumulate.

Start by decluttering the space and letting go of items you no longer need. This can be made easy by sorting things into piles of ‘Keep,’ ‘Donate,’ and ‘Toss.’ After sorting everything, dust the items or wipe them down with a cloth. Remove mold and mildew with a rag dipped in white vinegar and water.

Then move everything to the corner or another room so that you can clean the floor easily. You can even use a power washer to remove stubborn stains.

Car Deep Cleaning

Your car is probably where you love spending time the most. Taking long drives, listening to music, and eating food is something we’ve all done in a car. But it can also get cluttered quickly, which is why you need this practical car cleaning checklist.

The Floor

Image credit: EVACARMAT

Bring a trash bag and clean things from the floor, such as empty wrappers, cups, receipts, and other debris. If any important items are lying around, keep them in the house or the glove compartment. Remove the floor mats and give them a good shake to remove dust and dirt. Then, vacuum the carpet thoroughly.

Windows and Windshield

Image credit: Burak The Weekender

Brush debris from the windshield and remove any dirt from the tracks below. Spritz the glass with soapy water and slowly wipe it with a microfiber cloth. Windshield cleaning is essential so that no smudges and blurs distract you while driving.

Dashboard and Console

Image credit: Garvin St. Villier

The dashboard and steering wheel will collect a lot of germs because they are the most often touched spots. Vacuum the dirt from the dashboard and compartments, then wipe these areas with a damp cloth. Remember to scrub your cupholders because they can become sticky and dirty.

Seats

Image credit: Mike Bird

Vacuum all of the car seats. Use a fine brush to remove the dirt or crumbs stuck in hard-to-reach areas. Wash the seats with a damp cloth and then blot them dry.

Pro tip: Avoid eating in the car because crumbs and food particles will collect in nooks and crannies. Keep a small trash bag in the glove compartment to throw things away without dirtying the car. Follow these simple hacks to keep your car clean.

Are You Ready to Deep Clean Your House?

Deep cleaning doesn’t have to be a difficult task. Take it slowly, room by room, to get the best results and to truly enjoy the process. Take care of your home and make it a space you love living in. And don’t forget to upload your home’s before and after pictures once you’ve finished spring cleaning!

Popular Questions About Deep Cleaning

How Long Does Deep Cleaning Take?

Compared to weekly cleaning, which takes an hour or two, deep cleaning can take anywhere between 6 and 8 hours. Setting aside a day to thoroughly clean the house is best so you don’t have to hurry or rush.

How Long Does a Carpet Take to Dry After Deep Cleaning?

Once you clean the carpet, let it dry for 6–10 hours. If it is a thick or fluffy carpet, it might take longer to dry. Some carpets may even need 24 hours to dry, depending on the air circulation, humidity, and house temperature.

Is Bleach or Vinegar Better to Clean the Washing Machine?

You can use either bleach or vinegar to clean your washing machine because they produce the same results. Vinegar is an affordable and environmentally friendly option. Never mix both because they can have a dangerous chemical reaction and release chlorine gas.