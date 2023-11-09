ADVERTISEMENT

The task of cleaning can often become daunting and tedious. Yet when it comes to watching other people do it on social media, it somehow magically becomes relaxing and satisfying. Maybe you’ve even fired up some gross yet enjoyable sink-scrubbing TikToks at 1 a.m. while avoiding irrepressible thoughts of human existence. Honestly, these people really deserve more credit for their superior tidying skills.

We can’t deny the chokehold that cleaning content has on us anymore. So, we’ve collected some of the most satisfying cleaning pics shared by people on this subreddit. You don’t have to follow in their footsteps; just appreciate and marvel at the hard work that went into making these things and spaces look this good!

#1

My Grandma Is A Horder Me An My Brother Did This In 2 Days

Some_Guy_joe

Sometimes a messy room is not always a sign of laziness or business. Diogenes syndrome, or messy house syndrome, is linked to mental disorders like depression, dementia, and addiction. It is known to cause hoarding, dirty homes, and poor personal hygiene. People suffering from this syndrome usually live alone, are unaware of such conditions, or have restricted mobility. 

Cluttered and dirty spaces have earned themselves the name “depression rooms” on social media. Extreme cases of such spaces consist of overwhelming amounts of garbage, clothes, dust, dishes, and other questionable things covering all surfaces. People become so mentally and physically exhausted that they don’t feel like they have the energy to take care of themselves or their environment.

#2

Recently Had A Bad Episode Of A Couple Months Of Depression. Finally Cleaned My Room

Recently Had A Bad Episode Of A Couple Months Of Depression. Finally Cleaned My Room Shares stats

deepblueesea

Raphosaurus
Raphosaurus
Raphosaurus
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I like how there is a picture of the dog hanging on the wall, where he sits in the same position.

#3

Every Weekend I Cleaning For Free For Depression People

CleanwithBarbie

Mia Black
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Wow this his wholesome. I would need this but I have a hard time let go my stuff so I have to sort it out by myself. It's constant work, it's exhausting, everyday there is more to do but with no energy after work... It's draining.... It helps to be a little less harsh to oneself and accept that there is still clutter and laundry and it could be worse.

#4

Had No Idea The Grout Was White Under There (Might Not Have Started If We Knew Tbh…)

SwagzBagz

Mia Black
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I tried scrubbing for years at similar grout in our tiny, dark and unpleasant bathroom.. Didn't worked. I finally had enough, bought a paste and scrubbed it on the grout. Such a difference.

Statistics show that about 75% of people who suffer from OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) have common cleaning urges such as organizing, rearranging, disinfecting, hand washing, or complex personal hygiene. While these activities are considered normal for most people, they often become time-consuming for someone with OCD. Repetitive behaviors are used to cope with unwanted thoughts that these people have. They might even think “If I don’t line up my toiletries exactly this far apart, someone is going to harm me today, or if I clean my sink five times this morning, my brother won’t get sick today.”

However, a cluttered or spotless room doesn’t define every mental disorder, so it’s best to approach this topic sensitively.
#5

On Today’s Episode Of Beating Depression... This Clean Made Me Sob. I Was Able To Purge And Organize

reddit.com

#6

Cleaned My Stove After A Year Of Neglect. (Depression Sucks Man) I’m Proud Of This!

Rayneeileen

#7

My Ex Moved Out Yesterday So My Bathroom Got A Glow Up

ssdgm6

#8

Cleaned BF’s Gaming Keyboard

thetealteacup

For some of us, tidying our space can be quite therapeutic. It helps to gain a sense of control and engage the brain in a repetitive activity that calms the mind. As cleaning is quite self-explanatory, it weirdly provides comfort to the human brain. Additionally, completing such tasks brings feelings of accomplishment and satisfaction. After a challenging day, even scrubbing your shower can make you feel like you succeeded at something. 

It can also work as a mini-workout at home and provide similar benefits as exercising. Vacuuming, scrubbing, and sweeping floors, moving around the house, and running up and down flights of stairs can provide an outlet for energy and a release of brain chemicals that make us feel better. So if you’re stuck in a stress cage, it might be a good time to start cleaning.

#9

Polished Up

reddit.com

CoMa4
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would put the unpolished set in my garden! You would never know how shiny they are!

#10

Before And After Of My Living Room. Been Dealing With Pretty Bad Depression For About 6 Years

I finally found the motivation and energy to clean. It may have taken me 2 weeks but it’s done and I hope it never gets that bad again

rzolab

#11

Yesterday I Cleaned A Young Mom’s Kitchen. She Is A Single Parent, She Doesn’t Have Any Help. She Came Out From A Shelter And Now She Is Trying To Be A Good Mom

CleanwithBarbie

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Some people would judge, you helped instead. In this particular case, my first movement was a judgmental thinking (something like "being a single parent is too hard, but it's too much neglecting"). But OP just helped, instead of judging. Wonderful people provide such lessons. That's a gift.

#12

3 Days… This Is Not My Home. Sharing Is Permitted By The Owner

CleanwithBarbie

Ezigma
Ezigma
Ezigma
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow, they had a pretty nice couch set under all that too.

Extreme cleaning videos on social platforms are attracting billions of viewers with their captivating hacks and organizational tips. Currently, a trend on TikTok called “CleanTok” has attracted over 99.1 billion views, which inspires people to start tidying up and get their lives in order. It’s a way for people to discover new tools and cleaning techniques to make their lives more convenient. Additionally, the abundance of “clean with me” videos on YouTube prove the appeal these videos have. People play them in the background for a sense of motivation and company in their tidying endeavors.

#13

Finally Forced Myself To Clean My Bathroom

Kazeueyo

#14

From Trash Storage Room To Son’s New Bedroom

Nuggslette

#15

So Work Kinda Consumed My Life.. I'm Not Letting That Happen Again!

Kungfuman432

Mia Black
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I always hope that after cleaning that it will stay this way and we just have to put everything in its place to keep it tidy.... But then everyday chaos hits us, piles go up and it's again so much work it's hard to start with....I hate this. I have a free day today. A day I should relax. I am now making laundry, dishes, the bed, putting stuff away and it's still so so much to do.... And with more than one person in the house the plan to keep it in one condition is always doomed in my experience. Everyone has a different sense of tidy, of where things should be stored, of energy to put things away....

Cleaning content online has the tendency to captivate our attention and not let go. It’s satisfying and soothing to see things being transformed with only a cleaning product and a sponge. Interestingly enough, watching a quick transformation from mess to tidiness can help you to unwind. It can even induce ASMR (tingling sensations) in some viewers, as long as the sounds and motions are gentle. Besides, people relate to authenticity and instead of showing a clean kitchen or a perfectly made bed, these videos show that not everything is always picture-perfect. Oh, and let’s be honest, it often makes us feel less guilty about our own mess.
#16

Before And After Of Cleaning A Stained And Yellowed Vintage Hand Crocheted Nightgown

CeallachODaugherty

#17

I Detail Cars, This Is A Before And After

CouponSSBoi

Antonia
Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Last summer I had my classic car detailed by a proffesionel. Costs a arm and a leg but so worth it!

#18

Dollar Store Magic Eraser And Some Elbow Grease

LopsidedCauliflower8

#19

Finally Cleaned My Apartment After A Depressive Episode - So Nice To Have A Clean Space Again!

arisharkboi

#20

Cleaning My Depression Room

12skitzo

While we enjoy cleaning inspiration online, healthcare experts are noticing some risks that participants in this trend might face. In videos, people are seen filming themselves filling up a toilet, bath, or sink with large amounts of various cleaning products. The concept is known as "product overload," and doctors have commented on this, saying that mixing this many chemicals can result in severe reactions. Just because someone mixes chemicals in a video doesn’t mean that it is safe for viewers at home. But it’s not the only risk; flushing excessive amounts of mixed cleaners can affect the integrity of plumbing and impact the community’s wastewater. It’s important to remember that cleaning products are best used as directed on the label, and incorrect usage of chemicals might result in bodily reactions or damage to your home.
#21

Something So Small Can Be So Satisfying

jmundella

#22

Before And After Of My Depression Pit

Mr-Ricky

#23

Just Cleaned Out My Closet For The First Time In A Loooong Time. Depression Is A B**ch, I Kicked Her A**

gatordorf

#24

I Honestly Don't Know The Last Time My Parents Cleaned Their Tub, So I Took A Crack At It

TwinklingDivergent

Ezigma
Ezigma
Ezigma
Community Member
1 hour ago

They showered in that?! I really hope they didn't take a bath!

#25

The Kitchen: Finally!

evanjahlynn

#26

Cleaned And Organized The Kitchen At My Mils House! It Looks Sooo Much Better! These Pics Don’t Cover Everything- In Total It Took About 30 Hours Start To Finish

heyynickkayy

#27

My Grandpa Hadn't Cleaned His Keyboard In 20 Years

NotRabidsphere

#28

I Started A Daily 5-Minute Cleanup Challenge And Take Before And After Photos To See How Much Change I Can Make In That Short Time

It's surprising me how effective and satisfying this challenge is!

#29

A Shower Transformation! Hardest Thing I’ve Cleaned

reddit.com

#30

Farm Cleaning - Old Chicken Coop Before & After. Two People & Two Shovels Later

reddit.com

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can smell that. But growing up on a farm and raising chickens, it doesn't bother me at all. But that coop was way past time for a shoveling out.

#31

After Months Of Just Going Through The Motions With The Mop, I Finally Got Down And Did A Proper Clean Of My Tiles

mynutsaremusical

#32

30 Years Of Soot, 10 Hours Of Scrubbing

Slims

#33

I Know This Might Not Seem Impressive But It's The First Time I've Cleaned Something In Months (Had A Bad Depressive Episode) And I'm Just So Proud Of Myself

suwiika

#34

The 12 Bags Of Trash I Pulled Out Of My Depression Pit Of A Room. Please Remember To Take Care Of Yourselves You Guys

APUSHMeOffACliff

#35

After More Than A Year In A Deep Depression I Finally Cleaned My Kitchen!! Its Not Perfectly Clean By Any Stretch. But Its Getting There!

JissyCatGirl

#36

Bar Keeper’s Friend And Stainless Steel Scouring Pad

mermaid86

#37

The Most Amazing Thing Happened!

I reached out for support, and was given the angel that helped me tackle some of The Pit I just found far too overwhelming to do right now. I will never be able to thank her enough, or any of the lovely people who offered their help! Here's an update on the cleaning!
 
 

#38

Copper Sink Before/After

Keithbaby99

#39

Our Flooring Is Really Old And Needs Replaced But In The Meantime I Scrubbed The Little Entryway By Hand, With The Door Closed. When I Opened The Door You Could See The Difference!

reddit.com

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago

That can be sanded down and refinished. No need to replace. I love the older wood floors.

#40

Slowly But Surely

reddit.com

#41

Oven Door, Before And After. Didn’t Realise There Are 4 Panes Of Glass- 3 Of Which Are Satisfyingly Removable!

FrenchMartini_20

#42

I Have A Really Tough Time Keeping Organized Thanks To Adhd, But I’m Starting The New Year Off Right!

capaldis

#43

Scrubbed My BF’s Entire Bathroom For Two Hours And It’s Still Not Clean

reddit.com

#44

Living Room, Before And After With Some Redecorating

thisisarose

#45

Before After Of Covid Cleaning: Laundry Room Episode

jellostelllo

#46

She's Not Perfect, But An Improvement Was Made

quinnfarrow

#47

Moved Back In With My Mom For A New Job While I Get On My Feet

She let her place go unfortunately so I’m making it my mission to help to show my gratitude letting me move back in. Here’s the before/after of the fridge

#48

Before And After: Hand Washing The Crystal Chandelier

rememberaj

#49

It Took Me 4.5 Days To Clean The Entire First Floor When We Moved To Our New Place

workinitworkinout

#50

Late Night Deep Clean Of My Kitchen. Ive Been Letting It Go For Way Too Long. Hardest Room Done.. Now Onto The Others

Vengenz_

#51

So I Detail Car Interiors This One Had Me Fighting For My Life

KrisClean

#52

Dryer Internals Cleaning Before & After

JustNotGivin

#53

My Mother Is Coming To Visit For The Week! I Been Busy Cleaning And Organizing

Thrifting_With_Tony

#54

Finally Cleaned My Nasty Makeup Brushes

Accomplished-Survey2

#55

My Drop All Spot Grew Tremendously While I Was Recovering From A Car Accident. I Cleaned And Rearranged And Now I Feel Better!

Doodles07

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sad to say, I also have one of those spots on my counter.

#56

Brought A New Toy, Didn't Even Realise How Bad It Was Till I Started

Pixe1_Panda

CoMa4
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I had so much fun when I got a power washer! Once you start you can’t stop!

#57

I’m So Happy With My Pantry!

UtahMama4

#58

Nothing Kicks My Depression In The A** Like A Thorough Cleaning! (Sorry About My Panoramic Pics, I Have Shaky Hands So It Looks Jacked Up Lol)

reddit.com

#59

First Deep Scrub On My Parents Tub In A While

Lopsided-Still-238

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
1 hour ago

Those textured bottoms are a b***h to get clean if it gets that bad.

#60

I’ve Dusted The Top Of My Cabinets For Years Thinking It Was Raw Pressed Wood. Nail Slipped And Scraped Some Up Today, And This Was Ultimately Revealed

Raikofire

Antonia
Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I cleaned top cabinets once. When clean taped paper on it and I change the paper (newspaper or advertisement) once a year

#61

Plug Socket Before And After

lalfwa

#62

6,5 Hours Free Cleaning Help

CleanwithBarbie

#63

Cleaning And Refinishing Our Outdoor Furniture

