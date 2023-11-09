We can’t deny the chokehold that cleaning content has on us anymore. So, we’ve collected some of the most satisfying cleaning pics shared by people on this subreddit . You don’t have to follow in their footsteps; just appreciate and marvel at the hard work that went into making these things and spaces look this good!

The task of cleaning can often become daunting and tedious. Yet when it comes to watching other people do it on social media, it somehow magically becomes relaxing and satisfying. Maybe you’ve even fired up some gross yet enjoyable sink-scrubbing TikToks at 1 a.m. while avoiding irrepressible thoughts of human existence. Honestly, these people really deserve more credit for their superior tidying skills.

Sometimes a messy room is not always a sign of laziness or business. Diogenes syndrome, or messy house syndrome, is linked to mental disorders like depression, dementia, and addiction. It is known to cause hoarding, dirty homes, and poor personal hygiene. People suffering from this syndrome usually live alone, are unaware of such conditions, or have restricted mobility. Cluttered and dirty spaces have earned themselves the name “depression rooms” on social media. Extreme cases of such spaces consist of overwhelming amounts of garbage, clothes, dust, dishes, and other questionable things covering all surfaces. People become so mentally and physically exhausted that they don’t feel like they have the energy to take care of themselves or their environment.

#4 Had No Idea The Grout Was White Under There (Might Not Have Started If We Knew Tbh…)

Statistics show that about 75% of people who suffer from OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) have common cleaning urges such as organizing, rearranging, disinfecting, hand washing, or complex personal hygiene. While these activities are considered normal for most people, they often become time-consuming for someone with OCD. Repetitive behaviors are used to cope with unwanted thoughts that these people have. They might even think “If I don’t line up my toiletries exactly this far apart, someone is going to harm me today, or if I clean my sink five times this morning, my brother won’t get sick today.” ADVERTISEMENT However, a cluttered or spotless room doesn’t define every mental disorder, so it’s best to approach this topic sensitively.

#5 On Today's Episode Of Beating Depression... This Clean Made Me Sob. I Was Able To Purge And Organize

For some of us, tidying our space can be quite therapeutic. It helps to gain a sense of control and engage the brain in a repetitive activity that calms the mind. As cleaning is quite self-explanatory, it weirdly provides comfort to the human brain. Additionally, completing such tasks brings feelings of accomplishment and satisfaction. After a challenging day, even scrubbing your shower can make you feel like you succeeded at something. It can also work as a mini-workout at home and provide similar benefits as exercising. Vacuuming, scrubbing, and sweeping floors, moving around the house, and running up and down flights of stairs can provide an outlet for energy and a release of brain chemicals that make us feel better. So if you’re stuck in a stress cage, it might be a good time to start cleaning. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Before And After Of My Living Room. Been Dealing With Pretty Bad Depression For About 6 Years
I finally found the motivation and energy to clean. It may have taken me 2 weeks but it's done and I hope it never gets that bad again

#11 Yesterday I Cleaned A Young Mom's Kitchen. She Is A Single Parent, She Doesn't Have Any Help. She Came Out From A Shelter And Now She Is Trying To Be A Good Mom

Extreme cleaning videos on social platforms are attracting billions of viewers with their captivating hacks and organizational tips. Currently, a trend on TikTok called “CleanTok” has attracted over 99.1 billion views, which inspires people to start tidying up and get their lives in order. It’s a way for people to discover new tools and cleaning techniques to make their lives more convenient. Additionally, the abundance of “clean with me” videos on YouTube prove the appeal these videos have. People play them in the background for a sense of motivation and company in their tidying endeavors.

Cleaning content online has the tendency to captivate our attention and not let go. It’s satisfying and soothing to see things being transformed with only a cleaning product and a sponge. Interestingly enough, watching a quick transformation from mess to tidiness can help you to unwind. It can even induce ASMR (tingling sensations) in some viewers, as long as the sounds and motions are gentle. Besides, people relate to authenticity and instead of showing a clean kitchen or a perfectly made bed, these videos show that not everything is always picture-perfect. Oh, and let’s be honest, it often makes us feel less guilty about our own mess.

#19 Finally Cleaned My Apartment After A Depressive Episode - So Nice To Have A Clean Space Again!

While we enjoy cleaning inspiration online, healthcare experts are noticing some risks that participants in this trend might face. In videos, people are seen filming themselves filling up a toilet, bath, or sink with large amounts of various cleaning products. The concept is known as "product overload," and doctors have commented on this, saying that mixing this many chemicals can result in severe reactions. Just because someone mixes chemicals in a video doesn’t mean that it is safe for viewers at home. But it’s not the only risk; flushing excessive amounts of mixed cleaners can affect the integrity of plumbing and impact the community’s wastewater. It’s important to remember that cleaning products are best used as directed on the label, and incorrect usage of chemicals might result in bodily reactions or damage to your home.

#23 Just Cleaned Out My Closet For The First Time In A Loooong Time. Depression Is A B**ch, I Kicked Her A**

#24 I Honestly Don't Know The Last Time My Parents Cleaned Their Tub, So I Took A Crack At It

#26 Cleaned And Organized The Kitchen At My Mils House! It Looks Sooo Much Better! These Pics Don't Cover Everything- In Total It Took About 30 Hours Start To Finish

#28 I Started A Daily 5-Minute Cleanup Challenge And Take Before And After Photos To See How Much Change I Can Make In That Short Time
It's surprising me how effective and satisfying this challenge is!

#31 After Months Of Just Going Through The Motions With The Mop, I Finally Got Down And Did A Proper Clean Of My Tiles

#33 I Know This Might Not Seem Impressive But It's The First Time I've Cleaned Something In Months (Had A Bad Depressive Episode) And I'm Just So Proud Of Myself

#34 The 12 Bags Of Trash I Pulled Out Of My Depression Pit Of A Room. Please Remember To Take Care Of Yourselves You Guys

#35 After More Than A Year In A Deep Depression I Finally Cleaned My Kitchen!! Its Not Perfectly Clean By Any Stretch. But Its Getting There!

#37 The Most Amazing Thing Happened!
I reached out for support, and was given the angel that helped me tackle some of The Pit I just found far too overwhelming to do right now. I will never be able to thank her enough, or any of the lovely people who offered their help! Here's an update on the cleaning!





#39 Our Flooring Is Really Old And Needs Replaced But In The Meantime I Scrubbed The Little Entryway By Hand, With The Door Closed. When I Opened The Door You Could See The Difference!

#42 I Have A Really Tough Time Keeping Organized Thanks To Adhd, But I'm Starting The New Year Off Right!

#47 Moved Back In With My Mom For A New Job While I Get On My Feet
She let her place go unfortunately so I'm making it my mission to help to show my gratitude letting me move back in. Here's the before/after of the fridge

#49 It Took Me 4.5 Days To Clean The Entire First Floor When We Moved To Our New Place

#50 Late Night Deep Clean Of My Kitchen. Ive Been Letting It Go For Way Too Long. Hardest Room Done.. Now Onto The Others

#55 My Drop All Spot Grew Tremendously While I Was Recovering From A Car Accident. I Cleaned And Rearranged And Now I Feel Better!

#58 Nothing Kicks My Depression In The A** Like A Thorough Cleaning! (Sorry About My Panoramic Pics, I Have Shaky Hands So It Looks Jacked Up Lol)

#60 I've Dusted The Top Of My Cabinets For Years Thinking It Was Raw Pressed Wood. Nail Slipped And Scraped Some Up Today, And This Was Ultimately Revealed