If you want to have a nice place, you need to look after it—and not everyone knows the right way to do so. Luckily, in a viral Reddit post by user Mature-Sensible-Name, professional cleaners have revealed the most commonly overlooked areas and items in our homes that desperately need attention. From things we come in contact with every day, such as mattresses, to more hidden details, like dishwasher filters, continue scrolling to see what was mentioned and check if you're doing a good job yourself.

#1

Clean your light switch's and door knobs they are always gross and people rarely clean them.

tdrex , Steve Johnson / pexels (not the actual photo)

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
5 hours ago

Ugh, while renovating my home (the previous owners had not taken good care of it), I decided to clean up the gray-colored light switches. Turned out they were actually white all along... imagine the build-up on them :P

#2

The toothbrush holder, your spit and saliva drips down the bottom of brushes into the cup, nasty.

Stellamonster85 , Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)

katiejohnson_1 avatar
Groundcontroltomajortom
Groundcontroltomajortom
Community Member
4 hours ago

I put my toothbrush heads (detachable electric toothbrush heads) in a glass with mouthwash that gets changed every few days. Keeps them clean and germ free.

#3

Here's one people NEVER do but really should: vacuum your mattress. No, I'm not kidding. When you change your sheets you should vacuum that b***h so you can suck out whatever dead skin and c**p have made their way down there. Also, we all know to wash the fitted sheet. But below that, mattresses sometimes have another removable cover, please wash that too.

Mermaidfishb**ch , Cup of Couple / pexels (not the actual photo)

marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
5 hours ago

Good to know. At home, we use mattress covers that are regularly washed, but I never vacuumed a mattress in my life...

#4

Coming from someone who is taller than average I'd like to mention that many people only clean to their eye level.

NeverPostAThing , Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)

vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
2 hours ago

Special challenge in (older) houses in the Netherlands:Windows open to the outside. In Germsny the open to the inside, so safely cleaning all windows is easy. In NL you have window washers who come at your hozse, with water and sponges/squeegies on long sticks and clean the outside up to the 4th ((US: 5th) level.

#5

When I did housekeeping during college, I noticed that many people neglect to take down their shower curtains periodically for washing.

That's the accumulation of body oils, fluids, etc that has splashed off your body. You can disinfect and make a bathroom sparkle, however, the stench off the ripe curtain...ick.

anon , Charlotte May / pexels (not the actual photo)

#6

Their fans.
Mfs be having the DUSTIEST ceiling fans in the world. How do y'all sleep with those things spinning? It's like snow.

HarrietTubmansNipple , Curtis Adams / pexels (not the actual photo)

chrisdomres avatar
keyboardtek
keyboardtek
Community Member
3 hours ago

Having dry eye syndrome, I have removed the fan in my bedroom. I even would rather deal with heat and humidity than keep the air conditioning vent open. Any draft makes my eyes burn worse. In the winter I have to run a room humidifier.

#7

Clean the things you use to clean other things.

Replace your kitchen sponge at least twice a month. Wash your towels weekly. Leave the door to your washing machine open after each cycle so it doesn't mildew. You get the idea. If these things aren't clean, it can manifest in big ways. Ever met one of those people who has a faint musty/sour smell even after showering? Chances are they've been using the same nasty bath towel for weeks/months and don't notice the smell from it anymore.

freudian_nipslip , Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)

katiejohnson_1 avatar
Groundcontroltomajortom
Groundcontroltomajortom
Community Member
4 hours ago

I always leave my washer door open and take out the drawer, stops any smells in my clothing but winds my partner up when he's trying to cook (In the UK we have our washers in the kitchen)

#8

The blade of their can opener.

CorporealLifeForm , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
6 hours ago

We wash ours after every use, just like any other silverware

#9

Garbage disposal flaps, black mold under there. Dishwasher filters, grossest things ever.

lieslee , Meruyert Gonullu / pexels (not the actual photo)

janrosier avatar
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
5 hours ago

How about, getting rid of these garbage disposals al together, and learn how to separate your trash?

#10

Toilet brush and toilet brush holder. These just become a stew of poop particles if ignored.

anon , Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)

#11

Not a professional and a little off topic but have you ever cleaned your steering wheel? My god, the stuff that shows up on a Lysol wipe...

sweatyone , Burak The Weekender / pexels (not the actual photo)

marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
5 hours ago

Of course I've ever cleaned my steering wheel. Every time I clean (or take it to be clean, actually) the interiors and the dashboard.

#12

Please empty your toaster crumb trays. I have found crumb trays so full that some of the crumbs were BLACK from being burned. That's a fire hazard!!!

spidergirl79 , Nicola Barts / pexels (not the actual photo)

#13

Not a pro but the one that always gets neglected is the extractor fan hood over your cooker. There are filters on there that need replacing (or just cleaning depending on the type) and if you don't after about 6-12 months they turn into a fire hazard because they get saturated with grease. If you put your hand onto the flat underside of your extractor hood and it feels greasy and gross, that's because it is. Clean that s**t once in a while folks.

devlifedotnet , Max Vakhtbovycn / pexels (not the actual photo)

#14

Something I didn't notice until I sat on the floor the other day; places your pets(cats in particular) rub against.
My door jams and walls were very dirty at cat level.

I didn't see this mentioned: lighting fixtures and hood vent. Baking soda is a very good friend of mine!

GhostofErik , Tranmautritam / pexels (not the actual photo)

#15

Not a house cleaner but...

When my guy and I first started living together he didn't understand that couches need cleaned! Underneath and inside. He will still try to get away with vacuuming and not moving the couch. We have two cats and a dog, it gets disgusting under there. One of the cats is a hoarder too and likes to hide things underneath so it's always in our best interest to move the couch around to find her treasures.

smaugismyhomeboy , Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo)

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
5 hours ago

My couch gets cleaned from the inside by the cat, who uses it as an improvised lair. She seems to be interested in a career as a dust brush :P

#16

I never understand why people don't use pillow protectors between their pillows and pillowcases. They help extend the life of your pillow. I have seen some really nasty pillows. Remember, you spend the night drooling on your pillows.

Timeflyer2011 , Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo)

quentariel avatar
quentariel
quentariel
Community Member
3 hours ago

They seem handy, but I just regularly wash my pillows. They turn fluffier this way too.

#17

The fan heaters. I unplug mine and use a skinny crochet hook to yank the hair and dust out of ours.

I have seen one catch fire. Clean them, it's important.

ketodietclub , Blake Alexander / unsplash (not the actual photo)

katiejohnson_1 avatar
Groundcontroltomajortom
Groundcontroltomajortom
Community Member
4 hours ago

I use a dust pan brush, take it outside and give it a good brush!! Gets all the dust out.

#18

Vacuum the tops of your curtains, they are a major source of dust! Also I'm not a pro cleaner I just like cleaning 🤷‍♀️.

anon , Jahns Chavez / pexels (not the actual photo)

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
5 hours ago

"Also I'm not a pro cleaner I just like cleaning 🤷‍♀️." Same!

#19

It's a sad reality that I have to vacuum my BOOKS.

ragby , Matt Barnard / pexels (not the actual photo)

#20

This will probably get buried, but I haven't seen it. Clean out your cabinets people. Take everything thing out and wipe them down. You have no idea what you're putting your "clean" dishes in...especially if you turn your cups upside down.

anon

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
5 hours ago

Glass shelves are best - they show any mark so will remind you of their dirtiness every time you look at them.

#21

This is for all the video gamers out there, please clean your gaming equipment.

* Get some disinfecting wipes and clean down your controllers.
* Clean your keyboard about twice a year, if you eat at your computer clean it once a month.
* Clean your mouse about twice a year.
* Disinfect your mouse and keyboard once a month, it will help you get sick less.
* Dust your electronics once a month, it will help keep them from overheating and last longer.
* Clean your headset once a month, your hair oil is slowly sticking to it and that allows it to grab dust, it gets really gross.
* At least once a year, remove your gaming electronics from their tables and shelves to dust and clean down the area.

I have found even the most crazy of clean freaks for some reason neglect their gaming equipment.

VersatileFaerie , ROMAN ODINTSOV / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laptops too - clean up all surfaces from time to time.

#22

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't Does vacuum filter count? I’m a carpet laying apprentice and sometimes we use the customers vacuum to tidy up. Usually they’re a useless sack of s**t and you have to empty it and clean the filter, then they’re good as new.

activitygoat , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#23

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't My Dad tells me to do this all the time - clean your Shower head. As in, unscrew it and dump it in disinfectant for a bit. Really easy to contract Legionella from the stagnant water that builds up in there apparently.

Muuk , Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will never try to convince someone not to clean but within 24 hours (so if you shower daily) it's difficult to them to multiply so much it becomes a health hazard. If you come back from holiday on the other hand run every single tap in the house for a full minute

#24

Your keyboard. The amount of hair and dry skin flakes that accumulate in there over time is pretty disturbing. Give yours a good shake and you'll see the mountain of repulsive substances.

HangryDutchess Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Argh, I still remember being a freshman in college and going ot the shared computer lab. I picked up a keyboard, turned it upside-down, and banged it slightly against the table. The amount of *stuff* that fell off from it was scary.

#25

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't The dish drying rack. I've never seen anyone with one that wasn't f*****g horrific looking.

tenmob , Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

tristessa avatar
Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those wooden ones look good but will sure as heck mold.

#26

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't Might be a little bit late but I've been cleaning for a few years now, mostly office buildings but occasionally post-move out/post renovation cleans.

The biggest things I've seen people neglect to clean for literally YEARS are underneath toilet seats, inside bathroom drawers, inside medicine cabinets and bathtubs.. So.. So many bathtubs caked with pink sludge that's a mixture of soap scum and skin..

Really made me start paying attention to the little things when cleaning my own spaces.

KrunchyJello , David Brown / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#27

I worked for a home inspection company. You should probably check out your homes foundation once in awhile if you live on a raised foundation. Not necessarily to clean it, but stick your head in with a flashlight for a cursory look to make sure you're not accumulating tons of dead rodents/cats down there.
Also, wipe down the walls in your house every once in awhile. Lots of people forget to do this. it will cut back a lot of dust and possibly mold growth.

Obant Report

#28

Unscrew and clean your faucet aerator. Especially if you live in a hard water area.

garliclord Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Limescale is a b***h. Most commercial cleaning fluids are not up to the job; dilute hydrochloric acid is your friend.

#29

Chef here. The filters in your air-condition and your vents gather a ton of dust and grime. Clean them for a better performing a/c

The waterlock under your sink. It can really fill up with some nasty a*s s**t if not emptied.

The bottom of cutlery drawers... No need to explain that one.

filipsnolips Report

#30

Along the baseboards and corners while vacuuming.

LaceFace7 Report

#31

Nobody had mentioned vacuuming the lint off the refrigerator coils. Pop the lower cover off, no tools needed, then use a brush and vacuum brush to take the hair and stuff off. Especially if you have pets. Your fridge will run less and last longer.

GooberMcNutly Report

#32

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't People who are busy but wonder how it looks different when I do it, the finishing touches they miss are polishing or wiping down their kitchen bin, kettles and other shiny things on their counters.
One job I struggle with is removing hair from a plug hole and as I rule, I don’t do it because i’ll spend the day heaving. People forget to clean their taps, door handles and light switches, yet they are probably the most used item.

Hmscaliostro , Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One good way to get hair out of the drains, take a wire hanger and break it down, then wrap a rubber band around one end. Stick it in the drain while wiggling it around, and it will bring out the hair. Repeat as necessary.

#33

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't I used to clean luxury apartments in the Upper East Side in college, and no matter how "clean" the apartments looks there were a few places people will often forget to clean

1- Microwaves
2-Behind the stove (yes, food falls down there) I once cleaned someone's stove and there was popcorn kernels from 2010!! This guy had a strict diet, so he was able to remember the last time he ate popcorn
3-Window blinds (the guy had white blinds, and with time dirt it looked yellow/dark white)
4-Behind the fridge and clean inside the fridge!!

I used to clean apartments from doctors & lawyers and their places would be dirty!! They would always be amazed how I was able to find "hidden" garbage.. They would always appreciate my work, and always gave me a tip or bonus.

sexylassy , Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

katiejohnson_1 avatar
Groundcontroltomajortom
Groundcontroltomajortom
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get how people have such dirty microwaves!! Keep your food covered if possible and give it a good wipe down if there's potential food splatter (baked beans and soup are the worst culprits!)

#34

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't Your ceilings ..fly s**t in summer isnt a laughing matter.

cadaver46 , Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

theendisnigh75 avatar
XanthippeⓐWulf🇨🇦️️🇬🇧
XanthippeⓐWulf🇨🇦️️🇬🇧
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I wrong in thinking that if you have that much "fly s**t" on your ceiling that it's a serious matter, maybe cleaning the ceiling isn't the problem? Sorry if this is a thing I am unaware of.

#35

Retired professional housekeeper here. If you have a front loading washing machine, take a look inside the detergent drawer. Pull it right out. The inside will be BLACK and this goes on your clothes, every wash. The amount of people who don't realise this is quite shocking. The same goes for behind the rubber door seal on your dishwasher, especially the bottom. Clean around the seal at least once a month.

anon Report

daya-meyer avatar
Daya Meyer
Daya Meyer
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After I have used the washing machine, I pull the drawer out, shake the water off and let it dry until the next use.

#36

I clean apartments and one of the main ones people ignore has to be your staircase railing - those little dark marks on white paint? Sweat marks. Just wipe them down every few weeks and you’re good to go.

Soapiesuds Report

#37

The filter of your dryer.

McGr00vy Report

liverpoolroze avatar
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fire hazard if not cleaned regularly. Don't have a dryer now but used to have one years ago.

#38

Not a house cleaner, but the majority of people will buy a house and live in it for decades, never once cleaning the entire ventilation system. Now multiply that over generations...

It's costly, but worth it for your health, especially if you're allergic to dust mites or suffer from asthma.

TechniChara Report

chrisdomres avatar
keyboardtek
keyboardtek
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a complete kitchen remodel job in the 72 year old house we bought a couple years ago. When they disconnected the cold air return duct the inside had a two inch thick layer of pet hair.

#39

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't If you have toddlers/short children - the entire inside perimeter of your house at the 2.5ft mark has a layer of snot encrusted dirt that’s built up over the years that you are most likely blind to by now.

Spagettifeet , Polesie Toys / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#40

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't Outside your entryways. If you keep your stoop swept and the garage floor relatively clean, you will track in a lot less crud. Also, if you have pets, vacuum your furniture once in a while. I spent over an hour once removing dog and cat hair from a living room set. Also, behind your toilet. It gets dusty there. Also, spiders like that spot for some reason.

anon , Curtis Adams / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#41

Professional House Cleaners Name 43 Things People Really Need To Clean In Their Home But Don't I've seen some houses with some NASTY stoves. Spots of spaghetti, dried up chili beans. Please everyone, clean your f*****g stove after you cook.

anon , Liliana Drew / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cleaning your stove with a slice of bread will leave you with a surprise sandwich!

#42

Ice dispensers on most fridges. Get on your knees and look up into the area where the ice comes from it should be covered in mold/mildew if you don't know to clean it often. The large retractable spray heads on some kitchen faucets are usually filthy too.

heavyanchors Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My latest fridge has a UV steriliser built in to the ice/water dispenser. Comes on in the night without any action needed.

#43

If your fridge has an ice maker, better have it cleaned. If you've seen what I've seen, you won't ever want ice from those things ever again.

denvercabanes Report

