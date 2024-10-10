If you want to have a nice place, you need to look after it—and not everyone knows the right way to do so. Luckily, in a viral Reddit post by user Mature-Sensible-Name , professional cleaners have revealed the most commonly overlooked areas and items in our homes that desperately need attention. From things we come in contact with every day, such as mattresses, to more hidden details, like dishwasher filters, continue scrolling to see what was mentioned and check if you're doing a good job yourself.

#1 Clean your light switch’s and door knobs they are always gross and people rarely clean them.

#2 The toothbrush holder, your spit and saliva drips down the bottom of brushes into the cup, nasty.

#3 Here's one people NEVER do but really should: vacuum your mattress. No, I'm not kidding. When you change your sheets you should vacuum that b***h so you can suck out whatever dead skin and c**p have made their way down there. Also, we all know to wash the fitted sheet. But below that, mattresses sometimes have another removable cover, please wash that too.

#4 Coming from someone who is taller than average I’d like to mention that many people only clean to their eye level.

#5 When I did housekeeping during college, I noticed that many people neglect to take down their shower curtains periodically for washing.



That's the accumulation of body oils, fluids, etc that has splashed off your body. You can disinfect and make a bathroom sparkle, however, the stench off the ripe curtain...ick.

#6 Their fans.

Mfs be having the DUSTIEST ceiling fans in the world. How do y’all sleep with those things spinning? It’s like snow.

#7 Clean the things you use to clean other things.



Replace your kitchen sponge at least twice a month. Wash your towels weekly. Leave the door to your washing machine open after each cycle so it doesn’t mildew. You get the idea. If these things aren’t clean, it can manifest in big ways. Ever met one of those people who has a faint musty/sour smell even after showering? Chances are they’ve been using the same nasty bath towel for weeks/months and don’t notice the smell from it anymore.

#8 The blade of their can opener.

#9 Garbage disposal flaps, black mold under there. Dishwasher filters, grossest things ever.

#10 Toilet brush and toilet brush holder. These just become a stew of poop particles if ignored.

#11 Not a professional and a little off topic but have you ever cleaned your steering wheel? My god, the stuff that shows up on a Lysol wipe...

#12 Please empty your toaster crumb trays. I have found crumb trays so full that some of the crumbs were BLACK from being burned. That's a fire hazard!!!

#13 Not a pro but the one that always gets neglected is the extractor fan hood over your cooker. There are filters on there that need replacing (or just cleaning depending on the type) and if you don’t after about 6-12 months they turn into a fire hazard because they get saturated with grease. If you put your hand onto the flat underside of your extractor hood and it feels greasy and gross, that’s because it is. Clean that s**t once in a while folks.

#14 Something I didn’t notice until I sat on the floor the other day; places your pets(cats in particular) rub against.

My door jams and walls were very dirty at cat level.



I didn’t see this mentioned: lighting fixtures and hood vent. Baking soda is a very good friend of mine!

#15 Not a house cleaner but...



When my guy and I first started living together he didn’t understand that couches need cleaned! Underneath and inside. He will still try to get away with vacuuming and not moving the couch. We have two cats and a dog, it gets disgusting under there. One of the cats is a hoarder too and likes to hide things underneath so it’s always in our best interest to move the couch around to find her treasures.

#16 I never understand why people don't use pillow protectors between their pillows and pillowcases. They help extend the life of your pillow. I have seen some really nasty pillows. Remember, you spend the night drooling on your pillows.

#17 The fan heaters. I unplug mine and use a skinny crochet hook to yank the hair and dust out of ours.



I have seen one catch fire. Clean them, it's important.

#18 Vacuum the tops of your curtains, they are a major source of dust! Also I’m not a pro cleaner I just like cleaning 🤷‍♀️.

#19 It's a sad reality that I have to vacuum my BOOKS.

#20 This will probably get buried, but I haven’t seen it. Clean out your cabinets people. Take everything thing out and wipe them down. You have no idea what you’re putting your “clean” dishes in...especially if you turn your cups upside down.

#21 This is for all the video gamers out there, please clean your gaming equipment.



* Get some disinfecting wipes and clean down your controllers.

* Clean your keyboard about twice a year, if you eat at your computer clean it once a month.

* Clean your mouse about twice a year.

* Disinfect your mouse and keyboard once a month, it will help you get sick less.

* Dust your electronics once a month, it will help keep them from overheating and last longer.

* Clean your headset once a month, your hair oil is slowly sticking to it and that allows it to grab dust, it gets really gross.

* At least once a year, remove your gaming electronics from their tables and shelves to dust and clean down the area.



I have found even the most crazy of clean freaks for some reason neglect their gaming equipment.

#22 Does vacuum filter count? I’m a carpet laying apprentice and sometimes we use the customers vacuum to tidy up. Usually they’re a useless sack of s**t and you have to empty it and clean the filter, then they’re good as new.

#23 My Dad tells me to do this all the time - clean your Shower head. As in, unscrew it and dump it in disinfectant for a bit. Really easy to contract Legionella from the stagnant water that builds up in there apparently.

#24 Your keyboard. The amount of hair and dry skin flakes that accumulate in there over time is pretty disturbing. Give yours a good shake and you'll see the mountain of repulsive substances.

#25 The dish drying rack. I've never seen anyone with one that wasn't f*****g horrific looking.

#26 Might be a little bit late but I've been cleaning for a few years now, mostly office buildings but occasionally post-move out/post renovation cleans.



The biggest things I've seen people neglect to clean for literally YEARS are underneath toilet seats, inside bathroom drawers, inside medicine cabinets and bathtubs.. So.. So many bathtubs caked with pink sludge that's a mixture of soap scum and skin..



Really made me start paying attention to the little things when cleaning my own spaces.

#27 I worked for a home inspection company. You should probably check out your homes foundation once in awhile if you live on a raised foundation. Not necessarily to clean it, but stick your head in with a flashlight for a cursory look to make sure you're not accumulating tons of dead rodents/cats down there.

Also, wipe down the walls in your house every once in awhile. Lots of people forget to do this. it will cut back a lot of dust and possibly mold growth.

#28 Unscrew and clean your faucet aerator. Especially if you live in a hard water area.

#29 Chef here. The filters in your air-condition and your vents gather a ton of dust and grime. Clean them for a better performing a/c



The waterlock under your sink. It can really fill up with some nasty a*s s**t if not emptied.



The bottom of cutlery drawers... No need to explain that one.

#30 Along the baseboards and corners while vacuuming.

#31 Nobody had mentioned vacuuming the lint off the refrigerator coils. Pop the lower cover off, no tools needed, then use a brush and vacuum brush to take the hair and stuff off. Especially if you have pets. Your fridge will run less and last longer.

#32 People who are busy but wonder how it looks different when I do it, the finishing touches they miss are polishing or wiping down their kitchen bin, kettles and other shiny things on their counters.

One job I struggle with is removing hair from a plug hole and as I rule, I don’t do it because i’ll spend the day heaving. People forget to clean their taps, door handles and light switches, yet they are probably the most used item.

#33 I used to clean luxury apartments in the Upper East Side in college, and no matter how "clean" the apartments looks there were a few places people will often forget to clean



1- Microwaves

2-Behind the stove (yes, food falls down there) I once cleaned someone's stove and there was popcorn kernels from 2010!! This guy had a strict diet, so he was able to remember the last time he ate popcorn

3-Window blinds (the guy had white blinds, and with time dirt it looked yellow/dark white)

4-Behind the fridge and clean inside the fridge!!



I used to clean apartments from doctors & lawyers and their places would be dirty!! They would always be amazed how I was able to find "hidden" garbage.. They would always appreciate my work, and always gave me a tip or bonus.

#34 Your ceilings ..fly s**t in summer isnt a laughing matter.

#35 Retired professional housekeeper here. If you have a front loading washing machine, take a look inside the detergent drawer. Pull it right out. The inside will be BLACK and this goes on your clothes, every wash. The amount of people who don't realise this is quite shocking. The same goes for behind the rubber door seal on your dishwasher, especially the bottom. Clean around the seal at least once a month.

#36 I clean apartments and one of the main ones people ignore has to be your staircase railing - those little dark marks on white paint? Sweat marks. Just wipe them down every few weeks and you’re good to go.

#37 The filter of your dryer.

#38 Not a house cleaner, but the majority of people will buy a house and live in it for decades, never once cleaning the entire ventilation system. Now multiply that over generations...



It's costly, but worth it for your health, especially if you're allergic to dust mites or suffer from asthma.

#39 If you have toddlers/short children - the entire inside perimeter of your house at the 2.5ft mark has a layer of snot encrusted dirt that’s built up over the years that you are most likely blind to by now.

#40 Outside your entryways. If you keep your stoop swept and the garage floor relatively clean, you will track in a lot less crud. Also, if you have pets, vacuum your furniture once in a while. I spent over an hour once removing dog and cat hair from a living room set. Also, behind your toilet. It gets dusty there. Also, spiders like that spot for some reason.

#41 I've seen some houses with some NASTY stoves. Spots of spaghetti, dried up chili beans. Please everyone, clean your f*****g stove after you cook.

#42 Ice dispensers on most fridges. Get on your knees and look up into the area where the ice comes from it should be covered in mold/mildew if you don't know to clean it often. The large retractable spray heads on some kitchen faucets are usually filthy too.