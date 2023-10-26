ADVERTISEMENT

The heart of every home beats in its kitchen, a space that not only caters to our basic need for sustenance but also serves as a gathering point for family and friends. Among the kitchen’s many components, the pantry stands as a silent sentinel, guarding the ingredients that transform into memorable meals.

Yet, the pantry door can do more than just hide away your snacks and spices. It could very well become an expression of your personality, a design statement that either whispers elegance or shouts boldness. And while it may seem like a small detail, the right door can pack a big punch in the style department.

The Bored Panda team has cooked up a list of pantry door ideas to suit a variety of tastes. From the rustic allure of a sliding barn door to the sleek appeal of a pantry door with glass, we're sure you'll find designs that fit your kitchen oh-so-well!



What is a Pantry in the Kitchen?

Image source: Annie Spratt

A pantry in the kitchen is a dedicated space used to store food, dishes, linens, and provisions that are used daily or on a frequent basis.

It’s essentially a storage area that helps keep the kitchen organized, making it easier to find and access necessary items quickly. Pantries can be large walk-in spaces or smaller cupboard-style areas. It all depends on the size and layout of the kitchen.

Should You Put a Door on a Pantry?

Adding a door to a pantry is a wise choice for several reasons:

1. It helps keep the area tidy and hides the clutter, ensuring the kitchen maintains a clean, organized look.

2. It offers an extra layer of protection against pests or dust.

3. The door itself can be a design element, adding a touch of personal style or a decorative flair to your kitchen.

However, the choice of adding a door also depends on your own personal preferences and the overall design scheme of your kitchen.

What Type of Door is Used for a Pantry?

The door you choose for your pantry can significantly impact your kitchen’s functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Traditional swing doors are a classic choice that provides full coverage and easy access. On the other hand, sliding doors are great space-savers that glide sideways, making them ideal for kitchens with limited space. If you’re after a touch of elegance, French doors have a double door design that allows for a wider opening into the pantry. Bi-fold doors, folding in the middle, are another space-efficient choice.

For a sleek look, pocket doors disappear into the adjacent wall when opened. If you prefer a modern aesthetic, glass doors, whether clear or frosted, allow you to see inside the pantry while adding a contemporary touch. Lastly, chalkboard doors are a fun and functional choice, enabling you to jot down shopping lists or meal plans right on the door!

What Size Should a Pantry Door Be?

The size of a pantry door should ideally match the scale of both the pantry and the kitchen.

Standard door widths range from 24 to 36 inches, with 30 inches being a common choice.

However, the size can be adjusted based on the space available and your personal preferences. Make sure that the door allows for easy access to the pantry without obstructing the flow of traffic in the kitchen. Every design choice should make your life easier, not give you a headache!

If you have any doubt, consulting with a design professional is always a good idea — they’ll provide you with valuable insights to make an informed decision.

Pantry Door Ideas to Inspire You

1. Sliding Door Pantry

Image source: ambermcculloughdesign

The pantry barn door is more than just a door — it’s a statement piece that brings a rustic, countryside vibe right into your urban kitchen. That said, there are some pros and cons of a sliding door that you should keep in mind.

Pros

It slides along a track, saving space that a swinging door would require.

A simple slide gives you full, easy access to your pantry.

Its rustic charm can elevate the aesthetic of your kitchen.

Cons

Unlike traditional doors, it may not seal the pantry as tightly, which could be a concern if you have perishables.

The track installation might require a bit more effort compared to standard doors.

2. Storage Unit Pantry Door

Image source: cherrywood_bespoke

A storage unit door allows you to maximize every inch of your pantry. Equipped with shelves, racks, or even spice holders, this door type turns unused space into a handy storage area. It’s perfect for keeping smaller items or frequently used ingredients within arm’s reach, making your kitchen endeavors a bit more convenient.

3. Chalkboard Door

Image source: mainehardware

A chalkboard door will work as a beautiful, blank canvas right in your kitchen! Use this to write down grocery lists and meal plans, or let the kids showcase their art while you’re cooking so you can easily keep an eye on them. It’s a playful addition that’s also practical. Moreover, it’s a casual, fun way to add personality to your pantry.

4. Slim Door

Image source: barrowbuildinggroup

When space is tight, a slim door comes to the rescue. It’s a minimalist and stylish solution that ensures your pantry remains accessible without demanding too much space. Slim doors can also add a modern, sleek look to your kitchen. Even small design changes can have a big impact!

5. Bold Color Pantry Door

Image source: lola.decor

Do you like bold colors? If so, you’re in good company! A bold color pantry door is a simple yet effective way to infuse personality into your kitchen. It can either complement the existing color scheme or stand out as a contrasting element. A dash of color can change the whole vibe, making the kitchen feel more vibrant and lively.

6. Frosted Glass Pantry Door

Image source: verandaestatehomes

A frosted glass pantry door strikes a balance between openness and privacy. It allows light to filter through while subtly concealing the pantry’s contents. This type of door can make your kitchen feel more spacious and bright and pairs well with modern or minimalist design themes.

7. Dutch Pantry Door

Image source: meganhoustondesign

The picturesque charm of a Dutch door is undeniable. Its split design allows you to open the top half while keeping the bottom half closed. This feature can be helpful if you have curious pets or little explorers at home. It’s a blend of practicality with a touch of traditional elegance.

8. Contemporary Style Door

Image source: hanashappyhome

A contemporary-style pantry door is all about clean lines, sleek design, and modern materials. It’s a great way to add a modern touch to your kitchen without going overboard. The simplicity and sophistication of contemporary design can blend seamlessly with a variety of kitchen styles.

9. French Door

Image source: antiquesvintageroundtop

French doors for your pantry bring a touch of sophistication and classic elegance. The double-door design allows for a wider opening, making access to your pantry a breeze. Their glass panels provide a sneak peek into your well-organized pantry while adding a refined aesthetic.

10. Farmhouse Charm Door

Image source: elleestpasbellelavie_

A farmhouse charm door is a nod to the comforting and homely aesthetics of countryside living. This type of door often features natural wood finishes, traditional designs, and may include details like crossbuck patterns or barn door hardware for that authentic farmhouse feel.

11. Modern Glass Panels

Image source: rusticahardware

Modern glass panel doors are a sleek addition to any kitchen. They offer a clean, contemporary look while allowing you to display your organized pantry. The transparency encourages a decluttered space and adds a spacious feel to the kitchen.

12. Rustic Door

Image source: kjghcoastal2017

A rustic door is the epitome of cozy countryside charm. Often crafted from weathered or reclaimed wood, it adds a touch of warm feel to your kitchen. It’s the perfect companion if you’re planning for a shabby chic design theme.

13. Vintage Door

Image source: gronkullagard

A vintage door serves as a gateway to the past, with a nostalgic charm that makes your kitchen feel unique and story-rich. You could opt for a carefully restored antique door or a new door designed with a vintage aesthetic. This style sure adds a layer of character that can spark conversation (and, we’re sure, a certain degree of jealousy!)

14. White Painted Door

Image source: eviesadoll

Back to the basics. A white-painted door is a classic choice that brings a clean, fresh look to your kitchen. It’s versatile, complements almost any decor style, and creates a bright, welcoming entrance to your pantry. Plus, it’s a canvas for further personalization should you decide to change your kitchen’s theme down the road.

15. Arched Door

Image source: lollyjaneblog

The unique silhouette of an arched door introduces a sense of elegance and a hint of tradition to your kitchen. Beyond aesthetics, the arched design stands as a timeless choice that blends well with various interior styles, making your pantry entrance feel both distinctive and harmonious.

16. Elegant Wood Pantry Door

Image source: elleestpasbellelavie_

An elegant wood door is a timeless choice that exudes sophistication. With its natural grain and warm tones, it adds a touch of earthy elegance to your kitchen. Whether stained or painted, a wooden door is durable and can seamlessly blend with various kitchen styles.

17. Double Doors

Image source: revealmydiy

Double doors offer a grand entrance to your pantry. They’re not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical, providing a wide opening for easy access. It’s an elegant solution, especially for larger pantries where you need a broader entrance to navigate comfortably. Keep the dimensions of your pantry and kitchen in mind, though.

18. Glass Pantry Door

Image source: devolkitchens

A glass pantry door creates a sleek and modern look in your kitchen. It lets you showcase your organized pantry while keeping things bright and airy. Whether it’s clear glass for a full display or frosted for a touch of privacy, the choice is yours.

19. Beadboard Door

Image source: simple.loving.home

Beadboard doors have a charming, cottage-style appeal with their classic paneling design. They add a touch of texture and a quaint aesthetic to your kitchen, making your pantry entrance inviting and unique.

20. Wallpaper Door

Image source: grassrootsdesign

A wallpaper pantry door is a great and budget-friendly way to unleash creativity. It’s a fun way to introduce pattern and color without a long-term commitment. The wallpaper will allow you to refresh the look of your pantry door whenever you want, mirroring your evolving tastes and styles!

How Can You Customize Your Pantry Door for Better Organization?

There are various tips and tricks to help you customize and improve the functionality of your pantry. Let’s delve into some aspects that can be tailored to meet your unique needs.

Pantry Storage Items

Image source: lifecreativelyorganized

When it comes to pantry organization, the items you choose to store there can make a big difference. Here’s a handy tip: switch to clear storage containers to see what’s inside without opening them. This small change can save you time and keep things neat.

And hey, don’t forget about those hard-to-reach corners. A lazy Susan is a lifesaver for accessing items quickly. Also, adjustable shelving can become your new best friend, adapting to items of different heights and making your pantry more flexible.

Some door-mounted racks or over-the-door organizers will help you squeeze in extra storage for smaller or frequently used items.

Location

Image source: elleestpasbellelavie_

The spot you pick for your pantry is kind of a big deal. It’s best to have it close to the kitchen work triangle — that magical zone between your stove, fridge, and sink, where most of the kitchen activity happens. This way, you save steps and time while cooking.

And a little heads-up: keep your pantry away from direct sunlight and heat-emitting appliances to keep your goodies fresh for longer. It’s a simple trick that goes a long way!​

Size

Image source: simplykierste

When it comes to pantries, size does matter. Consider the bulkiness of the items you usually store. Do you buy in bulk or prefer smaller packages? Are you a fan of oversized cereal boxes or more of a canned goods collector? Your shopping habits will guide the size and design of your pantry.

If you’re blessed with a spacious pantry, consider installing pull-out drawers or baskets to keep things tidy and accessible. On the flip side, if you’re working with a smaller pantry, vertical storage solutions like tiered shelving or door-mounted racks can be your space-saving allies.

Lighting

Image source: decorkateky

A well-lit pantry not only helps in finding items but also ensures safety, preventing accidents that could happen while rummaging through dark shelves. Consider installing wireless LED light strips or battery-operated puck lights for a quick and easy lighting fix. They’re energy-efficient and provide clear, bright light.

For a sleeker look, LED tape light can be tucked behind door frames or under shelving, casting a soft, even light that makes finding items a breeze.

Motion-activated lights are another nifty feature to consider. They light up your pantry the moment you open the door, saving you the need to fumble for a switch, especially when your hands are full​.

A Pantry Door: Should You Go for It?

The decision to have a pantry door comes down to your personal preferences and your kitchen layout. Some might prefer an open pantry for ease of access and a casual look, while others may lean towards a closed pantry for a tidier appearance and an extra layer of protection for the pantry’s contents.

At the end of the day, your kitchen should be a reflection of you — your tastes, your habits, and your lifestyle. So, whether you decide on a sliding barn door, a colorful, bold door, or no door at all, ensure it serves your needs and makes your kitchen a more enjoyable space to cook, eat, and share memorable moments.

It’s your kitchen, make it fabulous!