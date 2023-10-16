ADVERTISEMENT

Very little in our lives is actually in our control. We make plans for the future, but there’s no way of knowing when life will throw us a curveball, a new opportunity or a global pandemic. So to give us some semblance of control and help us cope with the chaos of existence, keeping our homes and workspaces neat and tidy can go a long way.

If you’re an enthusiast for well-organized spaces, we’ve got the perfect list for you, pandas. We took a trip to this subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing “high quality organization pictures,” and gathered some of their most satisfying posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel at peace, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to finally organize that junk drawer!

#1

Trying To Have The Most Organized Plumbing Van In The World

ummmthe1st Report

#2

Since Random Late Night Organization Seems To Be A Thing This Week.. Thought I’d Show How I Repurposed A Wire Rack For Lid Storage. This Cabinet Was Otherwise Deep, And Mostly Useless Given Its Location, So This Is Fantastic

steeeeezy__ Report

#3

A Big Organized Pantry

SaltyBabe Report

desmet-kristof avatar
Kristof De Smet
Kristof De Smet
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always wonder how long it takes after the picture before mayhem happens. Or if these people have a butler or something.

As we all know, cleaning and organizing can be extremely satisfying. That annual spring cleaning (which I finally get around to at the end of the summer…) lifts a huge weight off my shoulders and makes the air feel lighter in my home. Finally, I know exactly where that pair of scissors is when I need it, and I don’t have to wade through an ocean of tupperware to find the lid I need.

But unfortunately, life gets busy and chaotic, and it’s not always easy to keep your sock drawer neatly organized or your kitchen spices in perfect order. That’s why it’s great to get some inspiration every now and then from people who live to organize and groups such as the subreddit we’re highlighting now.  
#4

I Have A Dedicated Set Of Hooks In My Closet For "Worn, But Not Dirty" Clothes. Keeps The Mess Off The Floor/Bed/Dresser And Works Great For Me!

squishysockz Report

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a chair for this. Or a bed. It depends on whether I'm sitting in the chair or lying down.

#5

My Husband Surprised Me With A Label Gun

IllustratorBig8972 Report

#6

My New Mini Studio

itsdanidarling Report

This online group dedicated to sharing high quality organization pictures is a godsend for anyone who loves neatness and order. It describes itself as “for your daily dose of order amidst the chaos,” and as you can see from the photos, it’s doing a great job fulfilling its purpose. The group was created in December 2011, and has since amassed an impressive 177k members.

But even if you’re not the most organized person in the world, it’s easy to see why anyone can enjoy these photos. From shelves of beautifully placed bottles of paint to spice racks that belong in an interior design magazine, this subreddit has everything members need to inspire them to declutter their own homes. And the beautiful thing about getting organized is that it doesn’t have to be expensive or require any tools. As long as you set aside some time and put in enough effort, your space can be stunningly tidy too!  
#7

Built-In Spice Cabinet With Shelves For Cookbooks

mountains_forever Report

#8

I Finally Conquered The Bathroom Closet Of Doom

Luna_Baggins Report

#9

How I Organize Cables And Chargers

Toomuchstuff12 Report

frank-clarijs avatar
Frank
Frank
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Show me this picture and I'll tell you don't have children... (the twice weekly collection run through the house just to put all the cables back in the correct room, because all rooms are out of the correct cables and have the wrong ones).

If you know the feeling of coming home after a long day and finding your house in perfect order and feeling relieved that you took hours out of your weekend to clean the floors, fold your clothes and put away all of those miscellaneous receipts and papers that somehow find a way into your home each week, you likely don’t need a reason to get organized. You already know how satisfying it can be. But if you need a little more convincing, let’s dive into the psychology of why tidying up feels so great. 
#10

Life Is Better When Garage Is Clean

sabertoothbeaver1 Report

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's easy to keep the garage clean when you have a huge garage.

#11

I Organized The Basement! No More Trying To Look For Random Crap In Random Boxes!

pythonidae_love Report

#12

My Husband Sells Stuff Online So I Turned Our Junk Closet Into His Shipping Station. Surprising Him With This When He Comes Home

anotherone_9414 Report

According to licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook, part of the reason we love organization is because we find comfort in predictability, the expert told House Beautiful. “Organizing your living space means you know where things are without searching, and this feels safe,” she explained. But safety isn’t the only reason why we want to tidy up. Apparently, the act of physically organizing things “can serve as a physical outlet for what sometimes feels unorganized or chaotic in the mind,” licensed professional counselor Rebecca Phillips says.

#13

All Of Our Documents, Important And Otherwise, In One Box. This Is What Is Leftover After Consolidating Every Single Piece Of Paper In Our House. May Not Look Like Much, But Isn't That The Point? Details In Comments

TheKubernetes Report

michaelchock avatar
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Organizing papers is like an iceberg. There are 3 trash bags of waste represented in this photo.

#14

My Sock Drawer

imsquishywaffles Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
10 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! That's 80 pairs of socks! That's approaching a clean pair of socks every day for 3 months! (I'm finding is weird that someone would choose to have so many pairs of socks.) (I'm also having problems with basic maths! Originally I had '30 months' instead of '3'!)

#15

Had A Junk Box Taunting Me For A Year And A Half After Moving, And Finally Rolled Up My Sleeves. I Don’t Need To Buy Any More Pens Lol

At_the_Roundhouse Report

Organizing our homes can also make us feel a sense of accomplishment, if we’ve been putting off the task for a while and it feels like a huge thing to check off our to-do list. Or, you might enjoy rummaging through all of your things because of what you’ll find along the way. “When we organize and sort through our stuff, it can result in several experiences that can make us feel good, like feeling nostalgia as you rediscover a forgotten yet cherished item,” Dr. Cook says. “Or throwing away or donating things you no longer need frees up space and feels good.”
#16

I Print Out These Layout Sheets To Keep Track Of Clockwork Parts, Thought Y'all Would Enjoy!

thisisotterpop2 Report

#17

My Insomnia Project For The Past Week

booreiBlue Report

#18

Use White Out For A Semi Permanent Label That Cleanly Scratches Off If You Need To Relabel

Fidodo Report

Unsurprisingly, our homes can also be much more peaceful when there’s very little clutter around. “Studies have shown that it’s more difficult for a person to focus when their visual cortex is over-stimulated,” Dr. Cook says. “As such, when the space is organized, it doesn't deplete an individual's energy level just to concentrate.”
#19

Finally Organized All Of My Outdoor Gear

Squintalicious Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking at all that gear I'm surprised you were at home long enough to do this

#20

I Was Told That You Guys Would Appreciate The Way My Cats Re-Organized My Snack Cabinet At 4:30 In The Morning. 12 Out Of 10 Organization

IllustratorBig8972 Report

#21

I Live To Open My Refrigerator

reddit.com Report

While organization has always been something many of us turn to when we’re stressed, it had a boom on social media during the pandemic when we felt like very little in our lives was in our control. “Many spaces felt too small, too big, too cluttered, or shared by too many people,” Phillips told House Beautiful. “Organizing one’s space was one thing that could be done in a situation where many felt a lack of control coupled with feeling trapped.”
#22

When Your Apartment Doesn't Have A Pantry

lindemer Report

#23

Went Through A Long Depressive Episode And Am Finally Starting To Feel Like Myself Again

none_mama_see Report

#24

My Daughter Just Threw Her Earrings In A Drawer! So I Organized It For Her. I Hope You All Like It!

IKnowAllSeven Report

But like anything else in life, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. So becoming obsessed with being neat and tidy can become a problem as well. “When you start sacrificing your mental health at the expense of a tidy home, you’ve gone too far, “ Dr. Cook notes. “Are you yelling at your young kids because they did what kids do and made a mess? Are your relationships, work, or hobbies suffering because you spend so much time tidying?” While this isn’t likely to happen for most of us, remember that there’s nothing wrong with a few magazines left out or some crumbs on the counter. Your mental health is more important than a spotless home.  
#25

I Made A USB Charging Station. Space For Cords And Attachments. Seven Port Hub Installed. I Built It To Fit The Bookshelf Perfectly

JimmyLongnWider Report

spiritum avatar
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great idea but my only concern would be ventilation. Some gadgets (and hubs) get really hot.

#26

It’s Not Much But I Kinda Love It

ikbenlauren Report

animavienna avatar
anima vienna
anima vienna
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I keep the whisks in the mixing bowl when stored. No need for extra hangers.

#27

I Organized All My Art Supplies In Toilet Paper Rolls

mars_in_retrograde Report

Are these photos inspiring you to channel your inner Marie Kondo, pandas? We hope you’re getting some satisfaction from scrolling through these pics that almost make the world seem like it’s not in complete and utter chaos at all times. Keep upvoting your favorite photos, and then if you’re in the mood for even more satisfying organization images, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous article on the same topic!
#28

I Was Told You All Might Like My Dreambox Organizer

thenisaidbitch Report

#29

40 Meals Ready For When My First Born Comes In January

pressurejunkie Report

#30

Started Off With Wanting A Few 3D Printed Modules For Holding Sd Cards And Other Things Then... Things Got Carried Away

scottyujan Report

hana_lo avatar
2x4b523p
2x4b523p
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the look of it but would drive me mad if some items have to be replaced for new items and no longer fit in their slot. Reprinting the organizer every time does not make much sense either.

#31

Had To Get Spices Under Control!

Deadiam84 Report

#32

Organized My New Pantry

ImpressiveCelery9270 Report

trish_3 avatar
Trish
Trish
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ooooh, green Kitchenaid! I didn't know they came in that color.

#33

Under The Couch Storage

pslab1 Report

spiritum avatar
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a really great idea - I'd have to put felt on the underside though as knowing my luck I'd end up scratching the floor 😅

#34

Finally Perfected And Optimized These Two Awkward Cabinet Spaces

twotoedkat Report

linnoff avatar
Linnoff
Linnoff
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those pot lids look really frustrating to access. Gotta crouch and reach all the way to the back.

#35

Clean & Tidy Under-The-Kitchen-Sink Cabinet

musubi4 Report

#36

Our Kitchen Cabinet

Important-Pea-5496 Report

#37

Not Pretty, But Very Practical

Theguywitharock Report

russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the 5.25 floppy. I wonder if they actually use the disk

#38

Forgot A Before Pic. But This Is The After

shesg0tseouI Report

#39

Bathroom Closet Organization

jessagrr Report

#40

Feeling Happy With My New Oil Jars And Labels

katiemarierue Report

