Very little in our lives is actually in our control. We make plans for the future, but there’s no way of knowing when life will throw us a curveball, a new opportunity or a global pandemic. So to give us some semblance of control and help us cope with the chaos of existence, keeping our homes and workspaces neat and tidy can go a long way.
If you’re an enthusiast for well-organized spaces, we’ve got the perfect list for you, pandas. We took a trip to this subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing “high quality organization pictures,” and gathered some of their most satisfying posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel at peace, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to finally organize that junk drawer!
Trying To Have The Most Organized Plumbing Van In The World
Since Random Late Night Organization Seems To Be A Thing This Week.. Thought I’d Show How I Repurposed A Wire Rack For Lid Storage. This Cabinet Was Otherwise Deep, And Mostly Useless Given Its Location, So This Is Fantastic
A Big Organized Pantry
I always wonder how long it takes after the picture before mayhem happens. Or if these people have a butler or something.
As we all know, cleaning and organizing can be extremely satisfying. That annual spring cleaning (which I finally get around to at the end of the summer…) lifts a huge weight off my shoulders and makes the air feel lighter in my home. Finally, I know exactly where that pair of scissors is when I need it, and I don’t have to wade through an ocean of tupperware to find the lid I need.
But unfortunately, life gets busy and chaotic, and it’s not always easy to keep your sock drawer neatly organized or your kitchen spices in perfect order. That’s why it’s great to get some inspiration every now and then from people who live to organize and groups such as the subreddit we’re highlighting now.
I Have A Dedicated Set Of Hooks In My Closet For "Worn, But Not Dirty" Clothes. Keeps The Mess Off The Floor/Bed/Dresser And Works Great For Me!
My Husband Surprised Me With A Label Gun
My New Mini Studio
This online group dedicated to sharing high quality organization pictures is a godsend for anyone who loves neatness and order. It describes itself as “for your daily dose of order amidst the chaos,” and as you can see from the photos, it’s doing a great job fulfilling its purpose. The group was created in December 2011, and has since amassed an impressive 177k members.
But even if you’re not the most organized person in the world, it’s easy to see why anyone can enjoy these photos. From shelves of beautifully placed bottles of paint to spice racks that belong in an interior design magazine, this subreddit has everything members need to inspire them to declutter their own homes. And the beautiful thing about getting organized is that it doesn’t have to be expensive or require any tools. As long as you set aside some time and put in enough effort, your space can be stunningly tidy too!
Built-In Spice Cabinet With Shelves For Cookbooks
I Finally Conquered The Bathroom Closet Of Doom
How I Organize Cables And Chargers
If you know the feeling of coming home after a long day and finding your house in perfect order and feeling relieved that you took hours out of your weekend to clean the floors, fold your clothes and put away all of those miscellaneous receipts and papers that somehow find a way into your home each week, you likely don’t need a reason to get organized. You already know how satisfying it can be. But if you need a little more convincing, let’s dive into the psychology of why tidying up feels so great.
Life Is Better When Garage Is Clean
I Organized The Basement! No More Trying To Look For Random Crap In Random Boxes!
My Husband Sells Stuff Online So I Turned Our Junk Closet Into His Shipping Station. Surprising Him With This When He Comes Home
According to licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook, part of the reason we love organization is because we find comfort in predictability, the expert told House Beautiful. “Organizing your living space means you know where things are without searching, and this feels safe,” she explained. But safety isn’t the only reason why we want to tidy up. Apparently, the act of physically organizing things “can serve as a physical outlet for what sometimes feels unorganized or chaotic in the mind,” licensed professional counselor Rebecca Phillips says.
All Of Our Documents, Important And Otherwise, In One Box. This Is What Is Leftover After Consolidating Every Single Piece Of Paper In Our House. May Not Look Like Much, But Isn't That The Point? Details In Comments
Organizing papers is like an iceberg. There are 3 trash bags of waste represented in this photo.
My Sock Drawer
Wow! That's 80 pairs of socks! That's approaching a clean pair of socks every day for 3 months! (I'm finding is weird that someone would choose to have so many pairs of socks.) (I'm also having problems with basic maths! Originally I had '30 months' instead of '3'!)
Had A Junk Box Taunting Me For A Year And A Half After Moving, And Finally Rolled Up My Sleeves. I Don’t Need To Buy Any More Pens Lol
Organizing our homes can also make us feel a sense of accomplishment, if we’ve been putting off the task for a while and it feels like a huge thing to check off our to-do list. Or, you might enjoy rummaging through all of your things because of what you’ll find along the way. “When we organize and sort through our stuff, it can result in several experiences that can make us feel good, like feeling nostalgia as you rediscover a forgotten yet cherished item,” Dr. Cook says. “Or throwing away or donating things you no longer need frees up space and feels good.”
I Print Out These Layout Sheets To Keep Track Of Clockwork Parts, Thought Y'all Would Enjoy!
My Insomnia Project For The Past Week
Use White Out For A Semi Permanent Label That Cleanly Scratches Off If You Need To Relabel
Unsurprisingly, our homes can also be much more peaceful when there’s very little clutter around. “Studies have shown that it’s more difficult for a person to focus when their visual cortex is over-stimulated,” Dr. Cook says. “As such, when the space is organized, it doesn't deplete an individual's energy level just to concentrate.”
Finally Organized All Of My Outdoor Gear
I Was Told That You Guys Would Appreciate The Way My Cats Re-Organized My Snack Cabinet At 4:30 In The Morning. 12 Out Of 10 Organization
I Live To Open My Refrigerator
While organization has always been something many of us turn to when we’re stressed, it had a boom on social media during the pandemic when we felt like very little in our lives was in our control. “Many spaces felt too small, too big, too cluttered, or shared by too many people,” Phillips told House Beautiful. “Organizing one’s space was one thing that could be done in a situation where many felt a lack of control coupled with feeling trapped.”
When Your Apartment Doesn't Have A Pantry
Went Through A Long Depressive Episode And Am Finally Starting To Feel Like Myself Again
My Daughter Just Threw Her Earrings In A Drawer! So I Organized It For Her. I Hope You All Like It!
But like anything else in life, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. So becoming obsessed with being neat and tidy can become a problem as well. “When you start sacrificing your mental health at the expense of a tidy home, you’ve gone too far, “ Dr. Cook notes. “Are you yelling at your young kids because they did what kids do and made a mess? Are your relationships, work, or hobbies suffering because you spend so much time tidying?” While this isn’t likely to happen for most of us, remember that there’s nothing wrong with a few magazines left out or some crumbs on the counter. Your mental health is more important than a spotless home.
I Made A USB Charging Station. Space For Cords And Attachments. Seven Port Hub Installed. I Built It To Fit The Bookshelf Perfectly
Great idea but my only concern would be ventilation. Some gadgets (and hubs) get really hot.
It’s Not Much But I Kinda Love It
I keep the whisks in the mixing bowl when stored. No need for extra hangers.
I Organized All My Art Supplies In Toilet Paper Rolls
Are these photos inspiring you to channel your inner Marie Kondo, pandas? We hope you’re getting some satisfaction from scrolling through these pics that almost make the world seem like it’s not in complete and utter chaos at all times. Keep upvoting your favorite photos, and then if you’re in the mood for even more satisfying organization images, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous article on the same topic!
I Was Told You All Might Like My Dreambox Organizer
40 Meals Ready For When My First Born Comes In January
Started Off With Wanting A Few 3D Printed Modules For Holding Sd Cards And Other Things Then... Things Got Carried Away
Had To Get Spices Under Control!
Organized My New Pantry
Under The Couch Storage
That's a really great idea - I'd have to put felt on the underside though as knowing my luck I'd end up scratching the floor 😅
Finally Perfected And Optimized These Two Awkward Cabinet Spaces
Clean & Tidy Under-The-Kitchen-Sink Cabinet
Our Kitchen Cabinet
Not Pretty, But Very Practical
Forgot A Before Pic. But This Is The After
Bathroom Closet Organization
Feeling Happy With My New Oil Jars And Labels
These aren’t all that satisfying as the sheer amount of stuff some of them have is stressful!
Yeah I was thinking: the more room and stuff you have, the more work.
For some of us, it isn’t work. I enjoy organizing and cleaning. :) I like seeing a job well done. Makes me happy.
We've been decluttering, re-organising, cleaning and tidying our kitchen this weekend. It feels fantastic. We've be tackling a drawer or cupboard at a time, and this has prevented it from feeling overwhelming.
I would love to see some "one month later" pics.
