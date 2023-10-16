ADVERTISEMENT

Very little in our lives is actually in our control. We make plans for the future, but there’s no way of knowing when life will throw us a curveball, a new opportunity or a global pandemic. So to give us some semblance of control and help us cope with the chaos of existence, keeping our homes and workspaces neat and tidy can go a long way.

If you’re an enthusiast for well-organized spaces, we’ve got the perfect list for you, pandas. We took a trip to this subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing “high quality organization pictures,” and gathered some of their most satisfying posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel at peace, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to finally organize that junk drawer!