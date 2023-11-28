ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re designing a new kitchen or planning a renovation, kitchen cabinets are going to determine the style of your kitchen and play an essential part in its overall layout and functionality. You can go industrial, mid-century modern, or farmhouse, but in every case, kitchen cabinet design should be planned well before you start the renovation process.  

Image credits: Kam Idris

What’s the Current Trend for Modern Kitchen Cabinets?

Despite a popular belief that modern kitchens are all about minimalism, recent trends debunk this misconception. More and more homeowners, while still preferring the effective functionality of a modern kitchen, go for color and detailed design that infuses personality into your cooking space.

Another prominent recent trend includes a mixture of closed cabinets and open shelving. This gives you more space for displaying things without having to sacrifice storage space. Combining colors, natural materials, and textures is also highly recommended.

Image credits: Edgar Castrejon

Below, we have carefully curated some of the best kitchen cabinet design ideas to give you inspiration for your next remodeling. Hence, stick around till the very end to find ways to elevate boring kitchen cabinets for a more sophisticated, modern look. Even better so, all while staying within a budget!

 

#1

All-White Kitchen Cabinets Design

a kitchen with white cabinets and a stainless steel dishwasher

An all-white kitchen is still very much in fashion, especially if you’re going for a clean and refreshing look. Still, you can always make it more interesting by including some black details. These can be as simple as cabinet fixtures or as prominent as a statement kitchen light fixture or kitchen island.

Sidekix Media   Report

#2

Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets

Big steel refrigerator in white and grey kitchen

Add dimension to your kitchen by installing base and upper kitchen cabinets that are different in color. Go for contrasting shades for a stronger effect. 

Takabletoast Report

#3

Details Matter

White kitchen cabinets near stove oven

If you prefer a neutral palette but want to add some visual interest to your kitchen, work with the details. Change the cabinetry fixtures to an original design of brass or gold, or try fluted cabinet doors to make your kitchen cabinets stand out without being too loud.

Chastity Cortijo Report

#4

Skipping Upper Cabinets

Black kitchen cabinets on the backgrounds of white walls

If your kitchen allows enough storage in the lower cabinets, skip the upper cabinets altogether. This opens up the space visually, making it more light and breathy. 

Sven Brandsma Report

#5

Frosted Glass Front

Colorful vases in black and white kitchen

If you don’t want to have open shelving in your cooking space but would still love some variety in your kitchen cabinet design, replace some cabinet doors with frosted glass fronts to create mystery. 

StockSnap Report

#6

Brass Trim Front

Luxury kitchen cabinets with brass handles

Giving your cabinet front a brass trimming that matches the fixtures is a quick way to create a sophisticated, modern look.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#7

Scandi Kitchen Cabinets

glass appliances in the kitchen

Scandi has been a popular style for bedrooms and living rooms, so why not implement it in your kitchen, too? Minimalist style and light color work especially well in a small kitchen to open up the space and make it more airy.

Ron Lach Report

#8

Dark & Moody

Black kitchen with great amount of different appliances

If minimalism isn't really your thing, go the opposite direction and create a dramatic feel in your kitchen. You can use dark wood kitchen cabinets or paint them a moody color.

Rachel Claire Report

#9

Coffee In A Cabinet

Metal coffee machine and cabinet with appliances for coffee

To follow the current trend of keeping your space decluttered, consider turning one of the cabinets into a coffee station. From your collection of coffee beans to the coffee makers you use and your favorite cups, keep them organized in one place without crowding the counter space.

cv_design_interieur Report

#10

Modern Farmhouse

Big white grey rug in the kitchen with a grey cabinets

Recreate the rustic feel by choosing classic Shaker cabinetry with metal hardware. You can leave the natural wood tones or paint them a neutral color.

Collov Home Design Report

#11

Kitchen Cabinets And Open Shelving

Black and white floor in white kitchen

If you spend any amount of time in your home kitchen, it should also include things that you love. Use open shelving instead of kitchen storage cabinets to display your favorite art, plants, or cookbooks.

sweet_domicile Report

#12

Kitchen Cabinets In Color

Blue cabinets in the kitchen

Modern kitchens are ready to embrace color. Go for soothing green, bright yellow, or even dark blue kitchen cabinets to express your personality fully. Combine color with natural textures and metals to balance it and add dimension.

tacteam902 Report

#13

Kitchen Island Cabinets

turquoise kitchen island cabinet in the kitchen in white color

Extra storage is always welcome in the kitchen. While your kitchen island serves its purpose as a cooking and dining surface, it can also provide additional space for cabinets.

Curtis Adams Report

#14

Behind The Glass

Glass kitchen cabinets

If you love showing off your favorite collection of coffee mugs but aren't a big fan of open shelving, glass-front cabinets are just the thing for you. Combine them with solid cabinetry doors to create visual variety.

Pixabay Report

#15

Brass Mesh

Brass mesh cabinets

If you want to take it one step further, replace the glass with brass mesh for a vintage look. Make sure the rest of the cabinet hardware matches the mesh in color to achieve maximum elegance.

ride_interior Report

#16

Different Finishes For Added Dimension

Wooden and white cabinets in the kitchen

Combining matte and polished finishes not only goes well with modern-style kitchen cabinetry, but they also help open up a small space and make it visually more interesting.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#17

Retro Hardware

Kitchen in vintage style

If you chose a mid-century modern style for your next kitchen remodeling, retro hardware is a must to elevate the interior design. Go for brass pulls and knobs with neutral or two-toned cabinets for a beautiful kitchen design.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#18

Make A Statement

Pink and white cabinets in the kitchen

Turn your kitchen cabinets into a statement piece that will immediately draw attention. Give your white kitchen cabinets a pop of color with paint to instantly create a focal point of your kitchen space

nexsahouse Report

#19

Crown Molding

Crown molding white cabinets

Crown molding gives your kitchen a finished look and makes your cabinetry look like it was built-in. Design elements like this work best in a large kitchen with high ceilings but can also be adapted to other spaces.

Clay Elliot Report

#20

Horizontal Upper Cabinets

Horizontal upper kitchen cabinets

This design style has both practical and aesthetic grounds. Working great in a small space, they create more storage in your kitchen with easy access to the items on the top shelf. At the same time, they make for an unusual kitchen design.

F H Report

#21

Natural Wood Kitchen Cabinets

Natural wood kitchen cabinets

Using natural texture in the kitchen in combination with metal and glass creates depth. If you select light wood cabinetry, add some metal fixtures and glass pendants to make it feel more open and modern.

amyel44 , hyggely.com Report

#22

Framed Front

Kitchen with marble backsplash

One of the easiest minimalist design ideas is to frame your cabinet face. You can go with either a lighter or darker paint color for the frame.

Ivan Samkov Report

#23

Ombre Modern Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets in gradient colors

Travel back to the 70s and add as much color to your kitchen cabinets as you want. Creating an ombre effect with different hues of the same spectrum will make your cabinets look fun and visually enhance the place.

Bilal Mansuri Report

#24

All Shapes

Kitchen with turquoise cabinets

Who said cabinets have to be square? Custom build your cabinets with any shape at the top. Minimize wasted space and create a unique visual solution for your personal style.

acottagegirl Report

#25

Decorative Shelf

Shelves with different kitchen appliances

If your wall space doesn’t allow large art pieces, opt for a decorative shelf instead. Install it against the backsplash to house your favorite photos and souvenirs. You can paint it either the same or a contrasting color to the kitchen cabinets.

Jason Leung Report

#26

Classic Shaker Style

White and black kitchen cabinets

Shaker cabinets remain an all-time favorite. This style, beautiful in its simplicity, works well with any kitchen design. Its minimalism allows you to experiment with the cabinet hardware and other design elements.

Chastity Cortijo Report

#27

French Country Kitchen

French country kitchen

If charming vintage is something you’re after, you might want to try French country kitchen cabinet ideas. Elegant cabinetry combined with metal open shelving will inspire you to try another recipe.

johannainteriors Report

#28

Urban Contemporary

Blue and gray kitchen cabinets

Urban contemporary combines minimalistic, sleek cabinets with interesting visual details like a rich monochromatic palette and exquisite hardware to make your personal taste truly shine.

Sidekix Media Report

#29

Fluted Kitchen Cabinets

Green fluted kitchen cabinets and wooden shelves with kitchen items

If you don’t want to go overboard with decorations but would still love to infuse some personality into your cabinetry, try the fluted design on the upper or lower cabinets. The best part is that it works equally well with painted surfaces and natural textures.

alisonfloracarmichael Report

#30

Flat Panel Doors

Big wooden table on the background of white and dark blue kitchen cabinets

Another common misconception is that simple design is boring. But in fact, simple flat panel cabinet doors set up a perfect background for an eye-catching kitchen backsplash, a wallpaper accent wall, or even a pendant light.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#31

Cabinet Interior Details

Black cabinet with painted in yellow shelves inside

It is usually the exterior of the cabinets that gets all the attention. However, there are so many options for decorating the interior as well. Try wallpapering the back wall, painting it a different color, or adding metal details that match the fixtures.

dunnedwards Report

#32

Hiding Your Appliances

Wooden kitchen cabinets with appliances in it

Modern kitchen trends prioritize clean and decluttered space. So, if you have plenty of kitchen cabinet storage to accommodate all your appliances, avoid having them on the cooking surface.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#33

Industrial Style

Long island in the center of black and white kitchen

Sleek, strict, and efficient, the industrial style leans heavily on the use of metal and glass. From cabinets with metal trimming to a statement hood, this style is full of personality.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#34

Mixed Wood

Wooden table in a black cabinets kitchen

If you’re using a lot of natural wood in your kitchen design, it doesn’t mean it has to be the same in every detail. In fact, we encourage you to try and mix different tones or finishes of natural wood to single out different areas in your kitchen.

Rene Asmussen Report

#35

Modern Cottage

A lot of kitchen items in cottage kitchen with grey and turquoise cabinets

With the advance of other modern kitchen cabinet styles, cottage remains as relevant as ever. You can combine classical cottage elements, such as oversized drawer pulls, area rugs, and a mix of flat-panel and glass-front cabinets with modern amenities.

mels_home_and_garden Report

#36

Specialized Kitchen Storage Cabinets

Cabinet for bottles in a black and grey kitchen

Gone are the days when each kitchen cabinet set was the same. Today, even if you don’t have your cabinetry custom-built but rather buy it from a manufacturer, many of them will offer you a selection of specialized storage for your specific needs. You can mix and match cabinets with different functions to accommodate your needs

Gustavo Galeano Maz Report

#37

Stained Glass Panels

Stained glass kitchen cabinets

Another interesting visual solution that will jazz up your cooking space is stained glass panels for your pantry and cabinet doors. They add a certain European feel while creating a beautiful kitchen cabinet design.

LibertineOnTheLoose Report

#38

Sliding Doors

Dining table with a vase near the kitchen cabinets in wooden and white colors

If you’re working with limited space, sliding doors can be a ground-breaking solution for you. With no need for knobs or pulls, they exude a sleek and sophisticated vibe.

Ksenia Chernaya Report

#39

No Hardware

Wooden table near gray kitchen cabinets

Speaking of sleek and sophisticated, you can easily pull the same trick on vertical doors. Leave the surface clean and knob-free. Instead, go for a finger pull or a similar hidden device that doesn’t require additional hardware.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#40

Airy & Open

Big white dining table with chairs in the center of a white kitchen

A white kitchen with simple flat cabinets and sleek pulls will make your cooking space feel open and organized while remaining stylish.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#41

Reflective Surfaces

Coffee maker and toaster in white and gray kitchen

If you want to break up blocks of cabinet surfaces in a large kitchen, but would still prefer to maintain a minimalist design, consider adding polished stainless steel fronts that complement the drawer knobs and pulls.

Curtis Adams Report

#42

Old Cabinets, New Hardware

Wooden open shelves with kitchen items

You don’t always want to do a full remodeling but still wish to freshen up your kitchen. It might also be the case that the cabinetry in your cooking space is a cherished heritage. In this case, swap the hardware for something stylish and new for an instant makeover.

the.armbrust.home Report

#43

Include The Hood

White and wooden hode in the kitchen

Hoods are often overlooked in terms of their role as a design element. To create a cohesive look and turn your range hood into a statement piece, give it the same design as the kitchen cabinets.

Camylla Battani Report

#44

Mixing Styles

Big steel refrigerator near a big window in light gray kitchen

Don’t feel obligated to stick to just one style in your cooking space. Classical Shaker-style cabinets work great with modern designs, creating a visual attraction.

Alexander Zvir Report

#45

Drawer Cabinets

White kitchen with vertical lower cabinets

Try a new approach and install drawers in all your lower cabinets rather than making them vertical. The countertop can either be seamlessly integrated with them or create a contrast.

Hakim Santoso Report

How to Choose the Best Style for You?

With so much variety in current trends, it is crucial to plan a kitchen renovation well. It may take some time, but it will save you lots of unnecessary costs, wasted time, and worries in the long run. So, how do you make a decision towards one option?

Always consider what works best in your space. Functionality should always be your leading reason for choosing one style over the other. But also don’t forget that the kitchen is the heart of your home and should reflect your personality. Combining these two aspects will help you create your dream kitchen. 

Image credits: angelvintageinteriors

Kitchen Cabinet FAQ

What Makes Cabinets Look Expensive?

Making your kitchen cabinets look expensive can be as simple as swapping factory-made hardware for something more original that matches other kitchen fixtures in color. To advance one step further, consider giving your painted cabinets a matte finish for a touch of sophistication.

What Is the Least Expensive Way to Redo Kitchen Cabinets?

Kitchen renovations don’t have to cost you a pretty penny. There are ways of making simple IKEA kitchen cabinets or Home Depot kitchen cabinets look like they were custom-built for you. Stain them or give them a paint coat of your favorite color, and install some stylish fixtures for an instant and affordable makeover. 

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy 

What Color Cabinets Never Go Out of Style?

Unsurprisingly, white would always be an excellent choice for kitchen cabinets. Similarly, most neutral colors will stay in style for a long time. You can work with different hues or design elements to make it look visually interesting.

