ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re designing a new kitchen or planning a renovation, kitchen cabinets are going to determine the style of your kitchen and play an essential part in its overall layout and functionality. You can go industrial, mid-century modern, or farmhouse, but in every case, kitchen cabinet design should be planned well before you start the renovation process.

Image credits: Kam Idris

What’s the Current Trend for Modern Kitchen Cabinets?

Despite a popular belief that modern kitchens are all about minimalism, recent trends debunk this misconception. More and more homeowners, while still preferring the effective functionality of a modern kitchen, go for color and detailed design that infuses personality into your cooking space.

Another prominent recent trend includes a mixture of closed cabinets and open shelving. This gives you more space for displaying things without having to sacrifice storage space. Combining colors, natural materials, and textures is also highly recommended.

Image credits: Edgar Castrejon

Below, we have carefully curated some of the best kitchen cabinet design ideas to give you inspiration for your next remodeling. Hence, stick around till the very end to find ways to elevate boring kitchen cabinets for a more sophisticated, modern look. Even better so, all while staying within a budget!