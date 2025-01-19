While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with crochet designer and blogger at The Loopy Lamb , Ashley Parker, who kindly agreed to talk with us about all things crochet.

Luckily, people in the Crochet subreddit have infinite creativity and share their incredible projects, inspiring others to do the same. We compiled a whole list of the most amazing crocheted pieces, all you have to do to find them is scroll down.

It’s amazing what people can do when given some yarn and a hook. From scarves and pillowcases to handbags, sweaters, and toys, imagination seems to be the only limit to what can be crocheted .

#1 Lined Paper Blanket Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Crocheted Pet Bed 🐾🐢 Share icon

#3 My Mom Crochets And Donated 40 Blankets To Sick Children This Year Share icon

Crochet designer and blogger at The Loopy Lamb, Ashley Parker, tells Bored Panda that she got into crocheting as a way to cope with postpartum depression and anxiety after having her first child. “I initially began with loom knitting, but I felt limited by the types of projects I could create. That led me to pick up crochet, and I’ve never looked back.”

#4 My Forever Sunflower Is Finally Done ! Share icon

#5 I Crocheted A Chicken Hat And Feet For My Halloween Costume This Year ✨ Share icon

#6 How'd I Do? Frog Doorstopper Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

What she enjoys most about this craft, or rather art, is how limitless it is. “Since you can place your crochet hook almost anywhere in a piece, the creative possibilities are endless—it’s amazing how a simple hook and yarn can transform into something extraordinary.”

#7 Awww I Love Her.. What Do You Think? Share icon

#8 Oh This Has Me In Tears Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 So Long 2024, Here’s To The Best Thing I Made All Year 🌈 Share icon

Her passion for crocheting led her to create a blog called The Loopy Lamb in 2018. On it, she shares her crocheting projects, free crochet patterns, tips, and techniques for anyone interested in such a hobby and even offers yarn, book, and product reviews. It’s truly an encompassing place for any crochet enthusiasts looking for inspiration or ways to improve their craft.

#10 Finished My First Scarf ✨🐛 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 It Turned Out So Cute That I Don't Want To Give It Away Share icon

#12 Update: Tiana Is Finished. How Do We Feel? Share icon

“Crochet started out as a way to relieve stress and anxiety but soon became a passion for me. Once I started to design my own projects, I couldn’t stop. I just fell in love with it. Now I share my passion for creating here on my blog with you. Outside of crochet, I love birds of prey, baking and reading,” she wrote on her website.

#13 I’m Ending 2024 By Finishing This Abomination Share icon

#14 I Crocheted A Nuclear Reactor Core Share icon

#15 Finished It Just In Time Share icon

However, as with most things, crocheting also comes with its own unique challenges. For Ashley, the most difficult thing is balancing creative freedom with clarity in pattern writing. “Crochet allows for endless possibilities, but the lack of standardization across patterns can be tough, especially for beginners. I’ve learned how important it is to design with both creativity and accessibility in mind, ensuring my patterns are easy to follow while still being unique.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Mom Asked Me To Post It To "My Online Friends" Share icon

#17 Made This For My Coworker Suffering From Endometriosis Share icon

#18 Hoth!! My First Wearable! Share icon

When asked about her favorite project, she told us that her Seth the Sloth design holds a special place in her heart. “The pattern, which is available for free on my blog, was one of the first times I experimented with combining two different yarn weights to emphasize specific features in a toy.”

#19 My All-Time Masterpiece - 7ft Lemongrab Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 This Might Be My Favourite Thing Yet Share icon

#21 A Platypus? Perry The Platypus?! Share icon

“I used fur yarn,” she continued, “which made the sloth extra soft and cuddly—and nearly impossible to tell it was crocheted at all! It’s a great example of how basic stitches, like the single crochet, can be transformed into something truly unique when paired with an unexpected yarn choice. Sloths are one of my favorite animals, so he’s extra special to me,” Ashley fondly shared.

#22 Made A Tapestry Of My Little Friend 🥹 Share icon

#23 African Flower Tarantula, Can’t Believe I Did It! Share icon

#24 My Mom (Also A Crocheter) Said It’s Really Bad. Is It So Bad? Share icon

Lastly, we couldn’t let Ashley go without asking for some advice for those who might be interested in starting to crochet. “My best advice is to be patient with yourself,” she said. ADVERTISEMENT “No one’s first projects look perfect, and that’s okay! It takes time, practice, and persistence to build your skills. I’d also recommend learning how to read a crochet pattern early on. While video tutorials are fantastic, many patterns don’t include them. Limiting yourself to videos could mean missing out on an incredible range of projects and designs.”

#25 I Have No One But My Mom To Show This To But I'm Too Proud Of Them Not To Share Share icon

#26 I Crocheted My Wedding Dress Share icon

#27 My Sons Girlfriend Made This For Me Share icon

#28 Freeform Crochet- Tried To Go Extra Swirly On This One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Wedding Present - Bride Said Roller Rink Carpet, Did I Deliver? Share icon

#30 My Grandma Doesn't Know What Reddit Is So It's My Job To Show Off Her Work Share icon

#31 I Don’t Know How I Feel About This. Sadness Mostly Share icon

#32 Found This Beautiful Monstrosity At A Local Library! Share icon

#33 I Tried Something New And Failed But Maybe It’s Ugly Enough That It Circles Back Around To Cute? Share icon

#34 Update On My Collection Of Bead Crochet Ornaments Share icon

#35 A Shirt I'm Really Proud Of Share icon

#36 Biggest Tapestry Piece So Far! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Crocheted Biblically Accurate Angel Headpiece Share icon

#38 Finally A Blanket That Can Match My Freak Share icon

#39 I Crocheted The Flowers For My Brother's Wedding Share icon

#40 Finished Fruits And Veggies For My Son For Christmas! Share icon

#41 Best Of 2024: Made This Little Friend For An Adventurous Little Girl 🥹🐻🏔 Share icon

#42 Poppies, Almost Complete Share icon

#43 I've Made Several Of These In The Past But I Never Grow Tired Of How Pretty They Are 🥰 Share icon

#44 Needed To Block A Leggy Frog, Now He Looks Like That… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I Made My Wedding Dress! Share icon

#46 30th Birthday Present For BF: A Blanket With Half Of The First Gen Pokemon Share icon

#47 Suprise Bouquet Blanket Share icon

#48 Finished My First Ever Cardigan. I'm In Love Right Now Share icon

#49 I've Been Crocheting Crustaceans Share icon

#50 In 10+ Years Of Crocheting, This Is The First Cardigan I Ever Made 🤯 Share icon

#51 I Could Cry Tears Of Joy! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I Can't Believe It's My Very First Crochet Dress! Share icon

#53 My First Crochet Project That Took Me Months! Share icon

#54 I Did It Again And I’m Not Sorry Share icon

#55 First (And Probably Last) Baby Blanket! Share icon

#56 Finally Finished The Festival Of Lights Cal!@ Share icon

#57 I’m A Social Worker And Someone Made This For Me As A Thank You. I’ll Keep It Forever! Share icon

#58 I Finished This Freeform Crochet Coat!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 My First Finished Blanket Share icon

#60 Finished My Cardigan Share icon

#62 Completed My First Ever Crochet Project - As Part Of My Job As A Display Artist At Anthropologie Share icon

#63 Finished Just In Time Share icon

#64 My Absurdly Large Octopus Share icon

#65 Nautilus Shell Purse Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 When Your So Embraces Your Crochet Addiction Share icon

#67 Made A Toy Pizza For My Friend’s 2yo Share icon

#68 My 100 Day Long Christmas Cal Is Finally Finished 🎄 Share icon

#69 My Crochet Wedding Dress! Share icon

#70 Please Someone Tell Me It's Pretty. I'm So Close And Yet So Very Very Far Share icon

#71 I Feel Like I've Entered My Mosaic Crochet Era Share icon

#72 Started This Blanket Over A Year And A Half Ago, Only Now Could Bring Myself To Finish Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 First Ever Garment. I Am So Proud Of Myself I Could Shed A Tear Share icon

#74 I Made The Chuppah For My Wedding, Took Me A Measly 8 Months Share icon

#75 “Can You Make My Daughter A Bowl Of Ramen?” Share icon

#76 Had To Jump On The Spiral Trend Share icon

#77 Oh Yay, I Made A… Oh Shoot Share icon

#78 My Pride And Joy Share icon

#79 I'm Not Japanese But My Employer Is, So I Made The Office A Kadomatsu (門松) For The New Year. Some Of The Yarn Even Has Bamboo In It! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT