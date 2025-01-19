ADVERTISEMENT

It’s amazing what people can do when given some yarn and a hook. From scarves and pillowcases to handbags, sweaters, and toys, imagination seems to be the only limit to what can be crocheted.

Luckily, people in the Crochet subreddit have infinite creativity and share their incredible projects, inspiring others to do the same. We compiled a whole list of the most amazing crocheted pieces, all you have to do to find them is scroll down.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with crochet designer and blogger at The Loopy Lamb, Ashley Parker, who kindly agreed to talk with us about all things crochet.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lined Paper Blanket

Crocheted blanket resembling a sheet of notebook paper draped over a dark leather couch.

liam1022 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
mauryriver333 avatar
GhostlySnail (she/her)
GhostlySnail (she/her)
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh I want it, this would match my room so well. Maybe I need to learn how to crochet haha

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Crocheted Pet Bed 🐾🐢

    Cat resting in a crocheted turtle bed, showcasing creative crocheted items.

    sunshinevalleycroc_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    My Mom Crochets And Donated 40 Blankets To Sick Children This Year

    Person sitting with a pet behind a display of colorful crocheted blankets on the floor.

    seacogen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Crochet designer and blogger at The Loopy Lamb, Ashley Parker, tells Bored Panda that she got into crocheting as a way to cope with postpartum depression and anxiety after having her first child.

    “I initially began with loom knitting, but I felt limited by the types of projects I could create. That led me to pick up crochet, and I’ve never looked back.”
    #4

    My Forever Sunflower Is Finally Done !

    Crocheted green sweater with yellow sunflower patterns.

    Frkludo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I Crocheted A Chicken Hat And Feet For My Halloween Costume This Year ✨

    Person wearing a crocheted chicken costume, holding a crocheted egg, in a playful setting.

    Sadye94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    How'd I Do? Frog Doorstopper

    Crocheted frog doorstop with bright colors, creatively placed under a door.

    hpfan1516 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What she enjoys most about this craft, or rather art, is how limitless it is. “Since you can place your crochet hook almost anywhere in a piece, the creative possibilities are endless—it’s amazing how a simple hook and yarn can transform into something extraordinary.”
    #7

    Awww I Love Her.. What Do You Think?

    A crocheted bee hanging from a car mirror, showcasing creative crochet skills.

    Realistic-Shallot288 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Oh This Has Me In Tears

    Memorial bench with crochet piece and flowers honoring a crocheter.

    elmtree916 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    So Long 2024, Here’s To The Best Thing I Made All Year 🌈

    Person wearing colorful crocheted dress with intricate patterns, standing outdoors in a garden.

    psychso86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Her passion for crocheting led her to create a blog called The Loopy Lamb in 2018. On it, she shares her crocheting projects, free crochet patterns, tips, and techniques for anyone interested in such a hobby and even offers yarn, book, and product reviews. It’s truly an encompassing place for any crochet enthusiasts looking for inspiration or ways to improve their craft. 
    #10

    Finished My First Scarf ✨🐛

    Crocheted scarf featuring a colorful caterpillar design on a black background.

    Special-Anything-832 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    It Turned Out So Cute That I Don't Want To Give It Away

    Colorful crocheted animal in front of a child's drawing, showcasing creativity and crochet craftsmanship.

    your_big_pony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Update: Tiana Is Finished. How Do We Feel?

    Crocheted doll in green dress holding a frog, with a blurred tree and lights in the background.

    wavesnfreckles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Crochet started out as a way to relieve stress and anxiety but soon became a passion for me. Once I started to design my own projects, I couldn’t stop. I just fell in love with it. Now I share my passion for creating here on my blog with you. Outside of crochet, I love birds of prey, baking and reading,” she wrote on her website.
    #13

    I’m Ending 2024 By Finishing This Abomination

    Crocheted owl with purple and white details, showcasing intricate handmade artistry.

    nonsequiturnip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    I Crocheted A Nuclear Reactor Core

    Colorful crocheted blanket with hexagon pattern on a couch, featuring shades of blue, green, and purple.

    hibryd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Finished It Just In Time

    Intricate crocheted blanket with animal patterns displayed on a bed.

    maxim3493 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, as with most things, crocheting also comes with its own unique challenges. For Ashley, the most difficult thing is balancing creative freedom with clarity in pattern writing. “Crochet allows for endless possibilities, but the lack of standardization across patterns can be tough, especially for beginners. I’ve learned how important it is to design with both creativity and accessibility in mind, ensuring my patterns are easy to follow while still being unique.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    My Mom Asked Me To Post It To "My Online Friends"

    Crocheted animal backpack worn by a person, featuring a plush lion design with large eyes.

    Ricardosaurusrex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Made This For My Coworker Suffering From Endometriosis

    Crocheted uterus with a frowning face, held in a person's hand, showcasing creative crochet work.

    NickyTheNihilist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Hoth!! My First Wearable!

    Man wearing a green crocheted sweater, standing indoors, showcasing homemade knitting creativity.

    ProvokeCouture Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked about her favorite project, she told us that her Seth the Sloth design holds a special place in her heart. “The pattern, which is available for free on my blog, was one of the first times I experimented with combining two different yarn weights to emphasize specific features in a toy.”
    #19

    My All-Time Masterpiece - 7ft Lemongrab

    A crocheted yellow creature lounging humorously on a blue sofa with long limbs, showcasing creative crochet work.

    kissmooch_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    This Might Be My Favourite Thing Yet

    Crocheted duckling on crochet instruction booklet with visible text and images.

    Cabbage-floss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A Platypus? Perry The Platypus?!

    Crocheted plush platypus in teal and orange, held in a hand, showcasing creative craftsmanship.

    Cat_arena_5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “I used fur yarn,” she continued, “which made the sloth extra soft and cuddly—and nearly impossible to tell it was crocheted at all! It’s a great example of how basic stitches, like the single crochet, can be transformed into something truly unique when paired with an unexpected yarn choice. Sloths are one of my favorite animals, so he’s extra special to me,” Ashley fondly shared.
    #22

    Made A Tapestry Of My Little Friend 🥹

    A crocheted cat wall hanging with a matching real black and white cat underneath.

    140506 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    African Flower Tarantula, Can’t Believe I Did It!

    Crocheted octopus in warm colors on a gray sofa, showcasing incredible crochet craftsmanship.

    Consistent-Effort-45 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Mom (Also A Crocheter) Said It’s Really Bad. Is It So Bad?

    Person modeling a teal crocheted dress in front of a mirror.

    Dublingirl123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, we couldn’t let Ashley go without asking for some advice for those who might be interested in starting to crochet. “My best advice is to be patient with yourself,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “No one’s first projects look perfect, and that’s okay! It takes time, practice, and persistence to build your skills. I’d also recommend learning how to read a crochet pattern early on. While video tutorials are fantastic, many patterns don’t include them. Limiting yourself to videos could mean missing out on an incredible range of projects and designs.”
    #25

    I Have No One But My Mom To Show This To But I'm Too Proud Of Them Not To Share

    Crocheted wall art featuring a tiger and two abstract designs hanging on a beige wall.

    Serious_Film_2011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Crocheted My Wedding Dress

    Couple walking on a street; woman wearing a crocheted dress.

    MashedMotato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    My Sons Girlfriend Made This For Me

    Crocheted dog ornament hanging on a Christmas tree branch, showcasing incredible crochet craftsmanship.

    RusselTheWonderCat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Freeform Crochet- Tried To Go Extra Swirly On This One

    Intricate crocheted design with swirling pastel patterns on a wooden background.

    V_LochNessLobster_V Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Wedding Present - Bride Said Roller Rink Carpet, Did I Deliver?

    Crocheted colorful blanket with a vibrant geometric pattern.

    JudasPenguin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    My Grandma Doesn't Know What Reddit Is So It's My Job To Show Off Her Work

    Crocheted reindeer pulling Santa in a sleigh, surrounded by fluffy snow in a festive setting.

    arisarvelo08 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I Don’t Know How I Feel About This. Sadness Mostly

    Crocheted blanket with intricate green and brown square patterns.

    Silver_Stand_4583 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Found This Beautiful Monstrosity At A Local Library!

    Crocheted green dragon displayed atop a library bookshelf.

    pounceswithwolvs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I Tried Something New And Failed But Maybe It’s Ugly Enough That It Circles Back Around To Cute?

    A person wearing a crocheted sweater with a green animal design on the front.

    GreenStrawbebby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Update On My Collection Of Bead Crochet Ornaments

    Colorful crocheted balls with intricate patterns packed in a box.

    PsychoElifantArrives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A Shirt I'm Really Proud Of

    Man wearing crocheted shirt with purple buttons, standing outdoors, showing peace sign.

    jokijo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Biggest Tapestry Piece So Far!

    Crocheted text artwork on grass with colorful yarn displaying various messages.

    manicpixiedream_grl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Crocheted Biblically Accurate Angel Headpiece

    Woman wearing elaborate crocheted costume with wings and multiple eye details.

    Crochetverse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Finally A Blanket That Can Match My Freak

    Colorful crocheted blanket with intricate patterns displayed on a bed.

    ciasteczkaTynki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Crocheted The Flowers For My Brother's Wedding

    Crocheted flowers in glass vases, showcasing incredible crochet artistry and vibrant colors against a neutral background.

    essnhills Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Finished Fruits And Veggies For My Son For Christmas!

    Crocheted fruits and vegetables on a couch, showcasing incredible crochet artistry.

    Phantom-Witcher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Best Of 2024: Made This Little Friend For An Adventurous Little Girl 🥹🐻🏔

    Crocheted bear toy with green hat and yellow scarf, held against a train window with scenery in the background.

    CaptMarley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Poppies, Almost Complete

    Crocheted flowers in vibrant red and yellow patterns, showcasing incredible crochet artistry.

    mdvassal77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    I've Made Several Of These In The Past But I Never Grow Tired Of How Pretty They Are 🥰

    Crocheted sunflower in a vase on a patio table with a small potted plant.

    labbaront Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Needed To Block A Leggy Frog, Now He Looks Like That…

    Crocheted green spider with string legs on a white radiator.

    EliotWege Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    I Made My Wedding Dress!

    Person in mirror wearing intricately crocheted white dress in a room setting.

    AmbitiousSteak1550 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    30th Birthday Present For BF: A Blanket With Half Of The First Gen Pokemon

    Colorful crocheted blanket featuring various animated characters.

    Meerkat_pancake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Suprise Bouquet Blanket

    A crocheted green round blanket with red and white flower edges displayed on a bed.

    angyie12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Finished My First Ever Cardigan. I'm In Love Right Now

    Person smiling in a colorful crocheted cardigan outdoors.

    Ok-Ad4375 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    I've Been Crocheting Crustaceans

    Crocheted squares with sea creature designs in vibrant colors displayed on a fabric background.

    svlc_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    In 10+ Years Of Crocheting, This Is The First Cardigan I Ever Made 🤯

    Smiling person in a colorful crocheted cardigan, featuring earthy tones, set in a cozy indoor environment.

    Ansitru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    I Could Cry Tears Of Joy!

    Crocheted parasol with intricate lace pattern on display indoors.

    QuesoCat19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    I Can't Believe It's My Very First Crochet Dress!

    Person wearing a colorful crocheted dress with orange and brown hues, standing outside.

    ciasteczkaTynki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    My First Crochet Project That Took Me Months!

    Colorful crocheted blanket with intricate floral patterns displayed on a bed.

    Existing_Cockroach13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    I Did It Again And I’m Not Sorry

    A creatively crocheted plush toy with a long, snake-like body, featuring purple and black colors, displayed on a shelf.

    youngbabymoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    First (And Probably Last) Baby Blanket!

    Hexagonal crocheted blanket with geometric pattern in brown, beige, and yellow tones on a white bedspread.

    pokedpixels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Finally Finished The Festival Of Lights Cal!@

    Colorful crocheted blanket with intricate geometric patterns.

    No-Refrigerator-4212 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I’m A Social Worker And Someone Made This For Me As A Thank You. I’ll Keep It Forever!

    Person wearing headphones and taking a selfie in a mirror, modeling an intricate crocheted poncho with stripe patterns.

    poppercat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I Finished This Freeform Crochet Coat!!

    Person wearing colorful crocheted coat and hat with intricate patterns.

    Time_Ad_3686 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    My First Finished Blanket

    Colorful crocheted blanket with heart patterns, tied with a white ribbon on a brown surface.

    Hyrule-Queen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Finished My Cardigan

    Man wearing a handmade crocheted gray cardigan, taking a mirror selfie in a room.

    evelbug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Bees!

    Hexagonal crochet featuring a detailed bee pattern on black background.

    HermitBee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Completed My First Ever Crochet Project - As Part Of My Job As A Display Artist At Anthropologie

    A scooter covered in intricate crochet displayed in a clothing store, showcasing creative crocheted designs.

    Kallisti13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Finished Just In Time

    Crocheted blanket with intricate tree patterns draped over a chair next to a decorated Christmas tree.

    halfchance100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    My Absurdly Large Octopus

    Crocheted blue octopus sprawled on a bed, with a cat sitting nearby.

    Ok_End9009 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Nautilus Shell Purse

    Crocheted seashell-shaped bag with a brown strap hanging on a door.

    Dismal-Maximum-422 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    When Your So Embraces Your Crochet Addiction

    Man in a crochet Viking hat and blanket standing in a wooden kitchen.

    NickWitATL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Made A Toy Pizza For My Friend’s 2yo

    Crocheted pizza with yarn toppings in an open box, showcasing creative crochet art.

    serendipitypug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    My 100 Day Long Christmas Cal Is Finally Finished 🎄

    Crocheted wreath adorned with colorful miniatures, showcasing incredible crafting techniques in various shapes and designs.

    rbokros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    My Crochet Wedding Dress!

    Woman in a crocheted dress, gracefully spinning in a lush green park setting.

    Fickle_Watercress619 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Please Someone Tell Me It's Pretty. I'm So Close And Yet So Very Very Far

    Crocheted blanket with musical notes and piano keys design on a black leather couch.

    Ok_Writing3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    I Feel Like I've Entered My Mosaic Crochet Era

    Person wearing a crocheted shawl with red leaf patterns and turquoise edges outdoors.

    ciasteczkaTynki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Started This Blanket Over A Year And A Half Ago, Only Now Could Bring Myself To Finish

    Hand touching a crocheted blanket with colorful striped and white squares.

    gechl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #73

    First Ever Garment. I Am So Proud Of Myself I Could Shed A Tear

    Person wearing a handmade crochet skirt and top set in a textured pattern outdoors.

    Dear-Yesterday-2497 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Made The Chuppah For My Wedding, Took Me A Measly 8 Months

    Crocheted canopy with floral arrangement in an outdoor setting, featuring intricate patterns and vibrant flowers.

    jmeimik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    “Can You Make My Daughter A Bowl Of Ramen?”

    Crocheted bowl of ramen with intricate details on a wooden table.

    not-not-not Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Had To Jump On The Spiral Trend

    Crocheted spiral pattern in vibrant colors with yarn skeins nearby on a couch.

    Barexta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Oh Yay, I Made A… Oh Shoot

    A crocheted beanie in chunky brown yarn displayed on a striped fabric background.

    kentoski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    My Pride And Joy

    A crocheted creature with a long body and fluffy ears, sitting on a couch, showcasing incredible crochet artistry.

    youngbabymoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    I'm Not Japanese But My Employer Is, So I Made The Office A Kadomatsu (門松) For The New Year. Some Of The Yarn Even Has Bamboo In It!

    Crocheted decorative arrangement with green plants and flowers on a textured base.

    Vysharra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #80

    After Nearly 6 Hours Of Trial And Error, I Finally Figured It Out

    Colorful crocheted flower squares with yarn and a crochet hook on a wooden table.

    Flat-Statement4250 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!