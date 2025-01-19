80 Incredible Things That People Crocheted (New Pics)Interview
It’s amazing what people can do when given some yarn and a hook. From scarves and pillowcases to handbags, sweaters, and toys, imagination seems to be the only limit to what can be crocheted.
Luckily, people in the Crochet subreddit have infinite creativity and share their incredible projects, inspiring others to do the same. We compiled a whole list of the most amazing crocheted pieces, all you have to do to find them is scroll down.
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with crochet designer and blogger at The Loopy Lamb, Ashley Parker, who kindly agreed to talk with us about all things crochet.
This post may include affiliate links.
Lined Paper Blanket
Ooh I want it, this would match my room so well. Maybe I need to learn how to crochet haha
Crocheted Pet Bed 🐾🐢
My Mom Crochets And Donated 40 Blankets To Sick Children This Year
Crochet designer and blogger at The Loopy Lamb, Ashley Parker, tells Bored Panda that she got into crocheting as a way to cope with postpartum depression and anxiety after having her first child.
“I initially began with loom knitting, but I felt limited by the types of projects I could create. That led me to pick up crochet, and I’ve never looked back.”
My Forever Sunflower Is Finally Done !
I Crocheted A Chicken Hat And Feet For My Halloween Costume This Year ✨
How'd I Do? Frog Doorstopper
What she enjoys most about this craft, or rather art, is how limitless it is. “Since you can place your crochet hook almost anywhere in a piece, the creative possibilities are endless—it’s amazing how a simple hook and yarn can transform into something extraordinary.”
Awww I Love Her.. What Do You Think?
Oh This Has Me In Tears
So Long 2024, Here’s To The Best Thing I Made All Year 🌈
Her passion for crocheting led her to create a blog called The Loopy Lamb in 2018. On it, she shares her crocheting projects, free crochet patterns, tips, and techniques for anyone interested in such a hobby and even offers yarn, book, and product reviews. It’s truly an encompassing place for any crochet enthusiasts looking for inspiration or ways to improve their craft.
Finished My First Scarf ✨🐛
It Turned Out So Cute That I Don't Want To Give It Away
Update: Tiana Is Finished. How Do We Feel?
“Crochet started out as a way to relieve stress and anxiety but soon became a passion for me. Once I started to design my own projects, I couldn’t stop. I just fell in love with it. Now I share my passion for creating here on my blog with you. Outside of crochet, I love birds of prey, baking and reading,” she wrote on her website.
I’m Ending 2024 By Finishing This Abomination
I Crocheted A Nuclear Reactor Core
Finished It Just In Time
However, as with most things, crocheting also comes with its own unique challenges. For Ashley, the most difficult thing is balancing creative freedom with clarity in pattern writing. “Crochet allows for endless possibilities, but the lack of standardization across patterns can be tough, especially for beginners. I’ve learned how important it is to design with both creativity and accessibility in mind, ensuring my patterns are easy to follow while still being unique.”
My Mom Asked Me To Post It To "My Online Friends"
Made This For My Coworker Suffering From Endometriosis
When asked about her favorite project, she told us that her Seth the Sloth design holds a special place in her heart. “The pattern, which is available for free on my blog, was one of the first times I experimented with combining two different yarn weights to emphasize specific features in a toy.”
My All-Time Masterpiece - 7ft Lemongrab
This Might Be My Favourite Thing Yet
A Platypus? Perry The Platypus?!
“I used fur yarn,” she continued, “which made the sloth extra soft and cuddly—and nearly impossible to tell it was crocheted at all! It’s a great example of how basic stitches, like the single crochet, can be transformed into something truly unique when paired with an unexpected yarn choice. Sloths are one of my favorite animals, so he’s extra special to me,” Ashley fondly shared.
Made A Tapestry Of My Little Friend 🥹
African Flower Tarantula, Can’t Believe I Did It!
My Mom (Also A Crocheter) Said It’s Really Bad. Is It So Bad?
Lastly, we couldn’t let Ashley go without asking for some advice for those who might be interested in starting to crochet. “My best advice is to be patient with yourself,” she said.
“No one’s first projects look perfect, and that’s okay! It takes time, practice, and persistence to build your skills. I’d also recommend learning how to read a crochet pattern early on. While video tutorials are fantastic, many patterns don’t include them. Limiting yourself to videos could mean missing out on an incredible range of projects and designs.”