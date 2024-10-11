ADVERTISEMENT

Is there really anything better than a healthy dose of cute animals lighting up your screen? Probably not!

So, whether you're taking a break at work, lounging at home, or simply looking for a reason to smile, these heartwarming critters are sure to do the trick. We've rounded up some of the most adorable animal moments from across the internet, ready to brighten your day. All you have to do for a serious mood boost is scroll down.

This Service Dog Received His Master’s Degree In Occupational Therapy From Clarkson University After Attending Every Single Class With His Human

This Service Dog Received His Master's Degree In Occupational Therapy From Clarkson University After Attending Every Single Class With His Human

starstufft Report

This Is Judy. She Or He Comes To My Kitchen Window Every Day To Get Some Almonds. I Love Her Or Him So Much. That Little Smile Makes Me Melt

This Is Judy. She Or He Comes To My Kitchen Window Every Day To Get Some Almonds. I Love Her Or Him So Much. That Little Smile Makes Me Melt

PrinceWilliam13 Report

My Partner Took A Picture Of Our Cat Watching Me As I Leave For Work

My Partner Took A Picture Of Our Cat Watching Me As I Leave For Work

BouncyBosom8 Report

My cat lays on my feet when I put my shoes on for work. She makes me feel horrible for making money to get her food

Parker Is So Patient With His Little Sister, Bailey

Parker Is So Patient With His Little Sister, Bailey

BBQHawk Report

Prada From Our Shelter When She Found She Was Just Fat And Not Pregnant

Prada From Our Shelter When She Found She Was Just Fat And Not Pregnant

sonia72quebec Report

I Got A Cat For My Dog After She Got Anxiety After An Incident And They Became Instant Soulmates

I Got A Cat For My Dog After She Got Anxiety After An Incident And They Became Instant Soulmates

Ok-Marionberry-3109 Report

He Wanted To Help With The Proposal

He Wanted To Help With The Proposal

dont_touch_mybhole Report

How My Sister's Cats Sleep

How My Sister's Cats Sleep

zeroThreeSix Report

This Isn’t My Dog But We Had To Stop Our Tour To Say Hi To The Magical Pupper

This Isn't My Dog But We Had To Stop Our Tour To Say Hi To The Magical Pupper

HeidiHelen Report

My Coworker Brought Her One-Day-Old Lamb Into Work

My Coworker Brought Her One-Day-Old Lamb Into Work

Spnvettech Report

They Grow Up So Fast. Happy 3rd Birthday, Guacamole

They Grow Up So Fast. Happy 3rd Birthday, Guacamole

bossnimrod89 Report

I Didn't Know I Needed This

I Didn't Know I Needed This

Kristen_Arnett Report

If YT played these commercials I wouldn't mute them.

My Golden Retriever Is 17 Today. Still Loving Life

My Golden Retriever Is 17 Today. Still Loving Life

reddit.com Report

Precious - 1 Year After Her Rise To Fame. Still Making This Face After Losing Her Top 2 Canine Teeth

Precious - 1 Year After Her Rise To Fame. Still Making This Face After Losing Her Top 2 Canine Teeth

asterlilix Report

She may be precious, but shes not in the mood for your bulls**t

Adopted This Dude A Month Ago And He Won’t Stop Staring At Me

Adopted This Dude A Month Ago And He Won't Stop Staring At Me

brian_the_wanderer Report

Our Sander Came With A New Bed For Pippin

Our Sander Came With A New Bed For Pippin

NicLa113 Report

Two Little Sisters

Two Little Sisters

cherry_boomb Report

I Found This Kitten Near A Convenience Store. She Follows Me Everywhere I Go, So I've Decided To Bring Her Home. I Asked The Clerk If Anyone Owns Her And They Said No One Does

I Found This Kitten Near A Convenience Store. She Follows Me Everywhere I Go, So I've Decided To Bring Her Home. I Asked The Clerk If Anyone Owns Her And They Said No One Does

MartinezHill Report

Clearly this cat was sent to you to fulfill a quest. That quest involves you getting tuna immediately!

Smile For The Camera

Smile For The Camera

ClevyrCreatures_Lexi Report

Is This A Good Guard-Dog?

Is This A Good Guard-Dog?

fatherofpenguinmafia Report

This "Free Kisses" Pup Window

This "Free Kisses" Pup Window

Ajchandler Report

My Girl Bella Totally In Love With My Boyfriend Of Two Years

My Girl Bella Totally In Love With My Boyfriend Of Two Years

NewHampshireGal Report

My Cousin Told Her Horse To Smile

My Cousin Told Her Horse To Smile

HadleyFeathers Report

This Young Cow Adored My Friend's Lab

This Young Cow Adored My Friend's Lab

3RdRocktothesun Report

I Visited Moo Deng Today

I Visited Moo Deng Today

KimWiko Report

Kiddo Had A Rough Day At School, And Then I Caught This

Kiddo Had A Rough Day At School, And Then I Caught This

No-Clock-140 Report

My Little Friend Was Recently Unwell And Spent A Few Nights In The Hospital. This Is The First Thing He Did When I Went To Visit Him

My Little Friend Was Recently Unwell And Spent A Few Nights In The Hospital. This Is The First Thing He Did When I Went To Visit Him

Sophim1 Report

This Little Goat

This Little Goat

cheapboxedwine Report

My 6-Year-Old Got Out Of The Car One Day, And This Little Guy Ran Up Her Leg. He Knocks On My Window Daily Now, As If To Ask If She Can Come Out To Play

My 6-Year-Old Got Out Of The Car One Day, And This Little Guy Ran Up Her Leg. He Knocks On My Window Daily Now, As If To Ask If She Can Come Out To Play

LittleOne120809 Report

My Boy When Asking For Treats. How Could I Resist That Adorable Smile?

My Boy When Asking For Treats. How Could I Resist That Adorable Smile?

Ok-Rule9619 Report

My Dog Beau Finishing His Final Chemo Yesterday. This Is How He Came Out The Vet's Office

My Dog Beau Finishing His Final Chemo Yesterday. This Is How He Came Out The Vet's Office

trumanlet Report

Honestly, Just Wanted To Show How Handsome My 20-Year-Old Dude Is

Honestly, Just Wanted To Show How Handsome My 20-Year-Old Dude Is

Siskriss Report

Found A Runt Outside, And My Cat Is Helping To Take Care Of Him

Found A Runt Outside, And My Cat Is Helping To Take Care Of Him

isameow24 Report

So it's just a coincidence they look exactly alike? Get your cat fixed.

Such A Good Little Boy

Such A Good Little Boy

spinach_master Report

My Best Boy Made A Friend At The Park Today. Look At Them Holding Paws

My Best Boy Made A Friend At The Park Today. Look At Them Holding Paws

Google_Panda Report

Adopted Them Both As Kittens 11 Years Ago

Adopted Them Both As Kittens 11 Years Ago

sollevatore Report

It Would Be A Sin Not To Adopt Them Both

It Would Be A Sin Not To Adopt Them Both

TwoGirls1Sniper Report

POV: You Just Open A Pack Of Gum In Class

POV: You Just Open A Pack Of Gum In Class

Ok_Conflict_6260 Report

My Family's First Dog Taking Care Of Me While I Had The Flu (2014)

My Family's First Dog Taking Care Of Me While I Had The Flu (2014)

WallyWaffleWhiffer Report

Our New Kitten Kai

Our New Kitten Kai

Our New Kitten Kai

He's a rescue from northern Japan. My big old grumpy cat finally accepted him. He's the most playful, affectionate little dude. Just over 2 months old.

fropleyqk Report

I'm An Animal Shelter Vet Tech And Spent My Break In Our Nursery. The Last Two Are When I Tried To Leave

I'm An Animal Shelter Vet Tech And Spent My Break In Our Nursery. The Last Two Are When I Tried To Leave

MegaNymphia Report

My Dog Is Smiling In Her Happy Place - In Bed With Mama And Daddy

My Dog Is Smiling In Her Happy Place - In Bed With Mama And Daddy

Poeticpsycho Report

I Love This Little Kitty Family. Honey’s Kittens Are 10 Weeks Old Now. I Think I’m Going To Keep Them All

I Love This Little Kitty Family. Honey's Kittens Are 10 Weeks Old Now. I Think I'm Going To Keep Them All

reddit.com Report

You have no choice in the matter now. Cherish them!

Tickle Tickle Tickle

Tickle Tickle Tickle

hdofu Report

My Fosters Disappeared, And I Couldn’t Find Them Until I Went To Check On My Toddler

My Fosters Disappeared, And I Couldn't Find Them Until I Went To Check On My Toddler

ttmxg Report

City Bears' Picnic

City Bears' Picnic

Papi_Queso Report

I Took My Dog To Visit His Litter Mate This Weekend. Separated Since 3.5 Months, They Are A Year And A Half Old Now

I Took My Dog To Visit His Litter Mate This Weekend. Separated Since 3.5 Months, They Are A Year And A Half Old Now

NessTheDestroyer Report

A Momma Cow With Her Calf. They Look Very Similar

A Momma Cow With Her Calf. They Look Very Similar

Modern-Moo Report

Mini Moo!!!🐮🐄🐮🐄🐮🐄🐮🐄🐮🐄

My Wife Isn't Feeling Very Well, But Luckily We Have Supportive Dogs

My Wife Isn't Feeling Very Well, But Luckily We Have Supportive Dogs

Handay_Anday Report

My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes

My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes

k0nz Report

My Parents' Dog Is Not Allowed On The Couch

My Parents' Dog Is Not Allowed On The Couch

jaanvth Report

I Was Worried About Our New Kitten Acclimating To Our Home

I Was Worried About Our New Kitten Acclimating To Our Home

zachp0wer Report

Cats always end up ruling the place, however, so little need to fear.

Did My Nails To Match My Tortoise Kevin’s

Did My Nails To Match My Tortoise Kevin's

addinoella Report

This Horse Is Looking Like A Donkey From Shrek

This Horse Is Looking Like A Donkey From Shrek

fsacb3 Report

Lily Gives Bear Some Love

Lily Gives Bear Some Love

mxwashington7 Report

Proud Criminal Under Arrest For Squirrel Chase

Proud Criminal Under Arrest For Squirrel Chase

misomoyed Report

POV: You’re About To Have A Panic Attack, But You Have A Service Dog

POV: You're About To Have A Panic Attack, But You Have A Service Dog

Thefloooff52 Report

This Picture Captures Both Of Their Personalities Perfectly

This Picture Captures Both Of Their Personalities Perfectly

Mab_12 Report

Bruce Missed His Kitty Derby While He Spent A Night Away At The Vet

Bruce Missed His Kitty Derby While

Goldenchicks Report

My Cat Is Unhealthily Obsessed With Her Birthday Card

My Cat Is Unhealthily Obsessed With Her Birthday Card

loservirgos Report

I Can’t Deal With Anymore News. Here Is My Lab In A Hat

I Can’t Deal With Anymore News. Here Is My Lab In A Hat

Deriving Report

Donkeys Always Have Such Charismatic Personalities. I Couldn't Choose Just One Picture

Donkeys Always Have Such Charismatic Personalities. I Couldn't Choose Just One Picture

clandestine_callie Report

My New Chicken, Janet, Has Discovered My Call Duck, Hilary

My New Chicken, Janet, Has Discovered My Call Duck, Hilary

the_russian_mafia_7 Report

One Of My First Pictures Of My Rat, Crescent, vs. A More Recent One. She Still Has The Cutest Face

One Of My First Pictures Of My Rat, Crescent, vs. A More Recent One. She Still Has The Cutest Face

sthear Report

Caught My Boys Sleeping Together Like This

Caught My Boys Sleeping Together Like This

pittyspray Report

Peanut Butter Is Back, And You Aren't Ready For Her Tiny Smirk

Peanut Butter Is Back, And You Aren't Ready For Her Tiny Smirk

FixedLoad Report

When My Puppy Smiles, I Smile

When My Puppy Smiles, I Smile

Skiddulz Report

There’s A Fly In The (Big) Kitten Room In Our Shelter

There’s A Fly In The (Big) Kitten Room In Our Shelter

sonia72quebec Report

Customer’s Dog Brought Me The Smallest Stick She Could Find, And Then Ran Fifty Feet Away So I Could Throw It For Her

Customer’s Dog Brought Me The Smallest Stick She Could Find, And Then Ran Fifty Feet Away So I Could Throw It For Her

GodRaine Report

I Was Sitting Onto The Bench And 6 Kittens Decided To Try To Jump On The Bench And Willingly Get In My Lap To Get Some Rest. Here Is A Photo Of 2 Of Them

I Was Sitting Onto The Bench And 6 Kittens Decided To Try To Jump On The Bench And Willingly Get In My Lap To Get Some Rest. Here Is A Photo Of 2 Of Them

Bogdandnc_ Report

Congratulations on your 6 new kittens. you've been chosen

How It Started vs. How It’s Going

How It Started vs. How It’s Going

rach0406 Report

Proud Mama And Her Newborn

Proud Mama And Her Newborn

SouthernPractice1 Report

She Sleeps Like She Works 9-5

She Sleeps Like She Works 9-5

AnnieApple_ Report

Fell Asleep With My Hand Out Like This And Woke Up To Her Hugging It

Fell Asleep With My Hand Out Like This And Woke Up To Her Hugging It

hotdogforlife Report

A Newborn Bull Calf, And The Same Bull At A Year Old! He’s Very Pretty

A Newborn Bull Calf, And The Same Bull At A Year Old! He’s Very Pretty

Modern-Moo Report

He’s An Award-Winning Actor. We’re Apparently Starving Him

He’s An Award-Winning Actor. We’re Apparently Starving Him

TheGothamEmpire Report

We Got Cash A Pacifier As A Kitten (To Help Train Him Not To Chew On Hands). He Still Carries It Around Like An Oversized Baby

We Got Cash A Pacifier As A Kitten (To Help Train Him Not To Chew On Hands). He Still Carries It Around Like An Oversized Baby

reddit.com , reddit.com Report

Introducing Our Two New Dogs To Their New Pool

Introducing Our Two New Dogs To Their New Pool

kate9871 Report

I'm Not Allowed To Leave Without Her. I Might "Accidentally" Zip Her Up And Just Take Her With Me

I'm Not Allowed To Leave Without Her. I Might "Accidentally" Zip Her Up And Just Take Her With Me

MustPetTheFluff Report

I Met Mr. Peanut At A Friend's House. He Likes Food, Cuddling, And Sleeping

I Met Mr. Peanut At A Friend's House. He Likes Food, Cuddling, And Sleeping

atrexnamedcarl Report

After Lots Of Attention And Playing On A Quiet Day, I Told Our Pub Dog That I Needed To Go Home

After Lots Of Attention And Playing On A Quiet Day, I Told Our Pub Dog That I Needed To Go Home

Pip993 Report

My Dog (Standard Poodle) Smiles Every Time I Come Back Home. He Has Been Smiling Ever Since He Was 6 Months Old. The Vet Said She Never Saw A Dog Smile This Big! Such A Sweet Puppy

My Dog (Standard Poodle) Smiles Every Time I Come Back Home. He Has Been Smiling Ever Since He Was 6 Months Old. The Vet Said She Never Saw A Dog Smile This Big! Such A Sweet Puppy

mmmeeejjjs Report

My Babies Adore Each Other

My Babies Adore Each Other

madi2727 Report

My Gecko, Maybe Some Of You Will Enjoy Those Pics. He's A Real Sweetheart

My Gecko, Maybe Some Of You Will Enjoy Those Pics. He's A Real Sweetheart

SylphieW Report

Sweet Little Guy, We Met During Our Vacation On Sardinia. He Was Very Eager For Some Carrots

Sweet Little Guy, We Met During Our Vacation On Sardinia. He Was Very Eager For Some Carrots

35_vista Report

Honeysuckle Looks So Happy In These Pictures

Honeysuckle Looks So Happy In These Pictures

Modern-Moo Report

I Can’t Get Over How Cute Nutmeg Is

I Can’t Get Over How Cute Nutmeg Is

Modern-Moo Report

My Parents' Cat Is Very Tolerant Of Small Children

My Parents' Cat Is Very Tolerant Of Small Children

JBBBear Report

She Is Beauty, She Is Grace. Meet My Mom’s Old Chihuahua Sophie. She Has Exactly One And A Half Teeth

She Is Beauty, She Is Grace. Meet My Mom’s Old Chihuahua Sophie. She Has Exactly One And A Half Teeth

ShirazGypsy Report

Look How Much Happier They Look! Princess And Passion Found Themselves At A Shelter After Their Owner Passed Away. The Two Bonded At The Shelter And Now Have An Awesome Foster Home

Look How Much Happier They Look! Princess And Passion Found Themselves At A Shelter After Their Owner Passed Away. The Two Bonded At The Shelter And Now Have An Awesome Foster Home

carris Report

Doggies Meeting Up With Their Besties For The First Time In Months

Doggies Meeting Up With Their Besties For The First Time In Months

Traditional-Film-591 Report

Parents Were Replacing Their Guest Bed, Told Them I Knew Someone Who Might Want The Old Twin Mattress

Parents Were Replacing Their Guest Bed, Told Them I Knew Someone Who Might Want The Old Twin Mattress

NotSoAverageStoner Report

Mojo Turns 20 In A Few Months, And The Transformation To Silver Fox Is Almost Complete

Mojo Turns 20 In A Few Months, And The Transformation To Silver Fox Is Almost Complete

Dr_Ponzu Report

Good Morning

Good Morning

rhettnfriends Report

Best Friends

Best Friends

Sk8terRaider Report

My Wife Sent Me This Pic Of Our Sleepy Puppy

My Wife Sent Me This Pic Of Our Sleepy Puppy

NulloK Report

I Fed This Female Box Tortoise Some Raspberries At The Beginning Of The Summer. Now, She Follows Me All Over The Garden, And Visits Me Almost Daily Looking For Handouts

I Fed This Female Box Tortoise Some Raspberries At The Beginning Of The Summer. Now, She Follows Me All Over The Garden, And Visits Me Almost Daily Looking For Handouts

abhitchc Report

Emotional Support Kitten After A Knee Surgery

Emotional Support Kitten After A Knee Surgery

Haunting_Attempt_119 Report

Porter Is Derping Hard In Our First Pic Together After I Adopted Him At The Shelter

Porter Is Derping Hard In Our First Pic Together After I Adopted Him At The Shelter

MartianSlingshot Report

Went Camping With My Girlfriend. When We Got Back To Our Tent We Found This Little Fella

Went Camping With My Girlfriend. When We Got Back To Our Tent We Found This Little Fella

xpero0 Report

This Cat Followed Me Home, And Then When I Propped The Screen Door Open To Bring My Bicycle Inside, She Came In. I Might Have A Cat Now?

This Cat Followed Me Home, And Then When I Propped The Screen Door Open To Bring My Bicycle Inside, She Came In. I Might Have A Cat Now?

gregn8r1 Report

Acquired A Kitten That Loves To Perch On Shoes

Acquired A Kitten That Loves To Perch On Shoes

BoutToGiveYouHell Report

We Have A Garage, Which Is To Store Old Motorcycles And Unused Stuff. However, We Found This In Our Garage

We Have A Garage, Which Is To Store Old Motorcycles And Unused Stuff. However, We Found This In Our Garage

3 weeks ago I was searching for some screws and hammers when I saw that a bird had made a small nest on a pipe that I had rolled and hung on a hook. The place wasn't very illuminated, so I couldn't see if there was a bird or not. When I took a closer look, this bird saw me and flew away. I thought I might've scared her and she wouldn't come back, so I went away. When I came back after 3 days, that bird was sitting there quietly. I didn't approach her, or she might fly away again. A week later she had laid eggs and was waiting for them to hatch. Cut to again a week later (or maybe a week ago from today), the eggs had hatched, and these were two little cuties that were looking at me. This makes me so happy, I can't explain.

Jawwb0ner Report

