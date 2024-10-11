So, whether you're taking a break at work, lounging at home, or simply looking for a reason to smile, these heartwarming critters are sure to do the trick. We've rounded up some of the most adorable animal moments from across the internet, ready to brighten your day. All you have to do for a serious mood boost is scroll down.

Is there really anything better than a healthy dose of cute animals lighting up your screen? Probably not!

#1 This Service Dog Received His Master’s Degree In Occupational Therapy From Clarkson University After Attending Every Single Class With His Human Share icon

#2 This Is Judy. She Or He Comes To My Kitchen Window Every Day To Get Some Almonds. I Love Her Or Him So Much. That Little Smile Makes Me Melt Share icon

#3 My Partner Took A Picture Of Our Cat Watching Me As I Leave For Work Share icon

#4 Parker Is So Patient With His Little Sister, Bailey Share icon

#5 Prada From Our Shelter When She Found She Was Just Fat And Not Pregnant Share icon

#6 I Got A Cat For My Dog After She Got Anxiety After An Incident And They Became Instant Soulmates Share icon

#7 He Wanted To Help With The Proposal Share icon

#8 How My Sister's Cats Sleep Share icon

#9 This Isn’t My Dog But We Had To Stop Our Tour To Say Hi To The Magical Pupper Share icon

#10 My Coworker Brought Her One-Day-Old Lamb Into Work Share icon

#11 They Grow Up So Fast. Happy 3rd Birthday, Guacamole Share icon

#12 I Didn't Know I Needed This Share icon

#13 My Golden Retriever Is 17 Today. Still Loving Life Share icon

#14 Precious - 1 Year After Her Rise To Fame. Still Making This Face After Losing Her Top 2 Canine Teeth Share icon

#15 Adopted This Dude A Month Ago And He Won’t Stop Staring At Me Share icon

#16 Our Sander Came With A New Bed For Pippin Share icon

#17 Two Little Sisters Share icon

#18 I Found This Kitten Near A Convenience Store. She Follows Me Everywhere I Go, So I've Decided To Bring Her Home. I Asked The Clerk If Anyone Owns Her And They Said No One Does Share icon

#19 Smile For The Camera Share icon

#20 Is This A Good Guard-Dog? Share icon

#21 This "Free Kisses" Pup Window Share icon

#22 My Girl Bella Totally In Love With My Boyfriend Of Two Years Share icon

#23 My Cousin Told Her Horse To Smile Share icon

#24 This Young Cow Adored My Friend's Lab Share icon

#25 I Visited Moo Deng Today Share icon

#26 Kiddo Had A Rough Day At School, And Then I Caught This Share icon

#27 My Little Friend Was Recently Unwell And Spent A Few Nights In The Hospital. This Is The First Thing He Did When I Went To Visit Him Share icon

#28 This Little Goat Share icon

#29 My 6-Year-Old Got Out Of The Car One Day, And This Little Guy Ran Up Her Leg. He Knocks On My Window Daily Now, As If To Ask If She Can Come Out To Play Share icon

#30 My Boy When Asking For Treats. How Could I Resist That Adorable Smile? Share icon

#31 My Dog Beau Finishing His Final Chemo Yesterday. This Is How He Came Out The Vet's Office Share icon

#32 Honestly, Just Wanted To Show How Handsome My 20-Year-Old Dude Is Share icon

#33 Found A Runt Outside, And My Cat Is Helping To Take Care Of Him Share icon

#34 Such A Good Little Boy Share icon

#35 My Best Boy Made A Friend At The Park Today. Look At Them Holding Paws Share icon

#36 Adopted Them Both As Kittens 11 Years Ago Share icon

#37 It Would Be A Sin Not To Adopt Them Both Share icon

#38 POV: You Just Open A Pack Of Gum In Class Share icon

#39 My Family's First Dog Taking Care Of Me While I Had The Flu (2014) Share icon

#40 Our New Kitten Kai Share icon He’s a rescue from northern Japan. My big old grumpy cat finally accepted him. He’s the most playful, affectionate little dude. Just over 2 months old.



#41 I'm An Animal Shelter Vet Tech And Spent My Break In Our Nursery. The Last Two Are When I Tried To Leave Share icon

#42 My Dog Is Smiling In Her Happy Place - In Bed With Mama And Daddy Share icon

#43 I Love This Little Kitty Family. Honey’s Kittens Are 10 Weeks Old Now. I Think I’m Going To Keep Them All Share icon

#44 Tickle Tickle Tickle Share icon

#45 My Fosters Disappeared, And I Couldn’t Find Them Until I Went To Check On My Toddler Share icon

#46 City Bears' Picnic Share icon

#47 I Took My Dog To Visit His Litter Mate This Weekend. Separated Since 3.5 Months, They Are A Year And A Half Old Now Share icon

#48 A Momma Cow With Her Calf. They Look Very Similar Share icon

#49 My Wife Isn't Feeling Very Well, But Luckily We Have Supportive Dogs Share icon

#50 My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes Share icon

#51 My Parents' Dog Is Not Allowed On The Couch Share icon

#52 I Was Worried About Our New Kitten Acclimating To Our Home Share icon

#53 Did My Nails To Match My Tortoise Kevin’s Share icon

#54 This Horse Is Looking Like A Donkey From Shrek Share icon

#55 Lily Gives Bear Some Love Share icon

#56 Proud Criminal Under Arrest For Squirrel Chase Share icon

#57 POV: You’re About To Have A Panic Attack, But You Have A Service Dog Share icon

#58 This Picture Captures Both Of Their Personalities Perfectly Share icon

#59 Bruce Missed His Kitty Derby While He Spent A Night Away At The Vet Share icon

#60 My Cat Is Unhealthily Obsessed With Her Birthday Card Share icon

#61 I Can’t Deal With Anymore News. Here Is My Lab In A Hat Share icon

#62 Donkeys Always Have Such Charismatic Personalities. I Couldn't Choose Just One Picture Share icon

#63 My New Chicken, Janet, Has Discovered My Call Duck, Hilary Share icon

#64 One Of My First Pictures Of My Rat, Crescent, vs. A More Recent One. She Still Has The Cutest Face Share icon

#65 Caught My Boys Sleeping Together Like This Share icon

#66 Peanut Butter Is Back, And You Aren't Ready For Her Tiny Smirk Share icon

#67 When My Puppy Smiles, I Smile Share icon

#68 There’s A Fly In The (Big) Kitten Room In Our Shelter Share icon

#69 Customer’s Dog Brought Me The Smallest Stick She Could Find, And Then Ran Fifty Feet Away So I Could Throw It For Her Share icon

#70 I Was Sitting Onto The Bench And 6 Kittens Decided To Try To Jump On The Bench And Willingly Get In My Lap To Get Some Rest. Here Is A Photo Of 2 Of Them Share icon

#71 How It Started vs. How It’s Going Share icon

#72 Proud Mama And Her Newborn Share icon

#73 She Sleeps Like She Works 9-5 Share icon

#74 Fell Asleep With My Hand Out Like This And Woke Up To Her Hugging It Share icon

#75 A Newborn Bull Calf, And The Same Bull At A Year Old! He’s Very Pretty Share icon

#76 He’s An Award-Winning Actor. We’re Apparently Starving Him Share icon

#77 We Got Cash A Pacifier As A Kitten (To Help Train Him Not To Chew On Hands). He Still Carries It Around Like An Oversized Baby Share icon

#78 Introducing Our Two New Dogs To Their New Pool Share icon

#79 I'm Not Allowed To Leave Without Her. I Might "Accidentally" Zip Her Up And Just Take Her With Me Share icon

#80 I Met Mr. Peanut At A Friend's House. He Likes Food, Cuddling, And Sleeping Share icon

#81 After Lots Of Attention And Playing On A Quiet Day, I Told Our Pub Dog That I Needed To Go Home Share icon

#82 My Dog (Standard Poodle) Smiles Every Time I Come Back Home. He Has Been Smiling Ever Since He Was 6 Months Old. The Vet Said She Never Saw A Dog Smile This Big! Such A Sweet Puppy Share icon

#83 My Babies Adore Each Other Share icon

#84 My Gecko, Maybe Some Of You Will Enjoy Those Pics. He's A Real Sweetheart Share icon

#85 Sweet Little Guy, We Met During Our Vacation On Sardinia. He Was Very Eager For Some Carrots Share icon

#86 Honeysuckle Looks So Happy In These Pictures Share icon

#87 I Can’t Get Over How Cute Nutmeg Is Share icon

#88 My Parents' Cat Is Very Tolerant Of Small Children Share icon

#89 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace. Meet My Mom’s Old Chihuahua Sophie. She Has Exactly One And A Half Teeth Share icon

#90 Look How Much Happier They Look! Princess And Passion Found Themselves At A Shelter After Their Owner Passed Away. The Two Bonded At The Shelter And Now Have An Awesome Foster Home Share icon

#91 Doggies Meeting Up With Their Besties For The First Time In Months Share icon

#92 Parents Were Replacing Their Guest Bed, Told Them I Knew Someone Who Might Want The Old Twin Mattress Share icon

#93 Mojo Turns 20 In A Few Months, And The Transformation To Silver Fox Is Almost Complete Share icon

#94 Good Morning Share icon

#95 Best Friends Share icon

#96 My Wife Sent Me This Pic Of Our Sleepy Puppy Share icon

#97 I Fed This Female Box Tortoise Some Raspberries At The Beginning Of The Summer. Now, She Follows Me All Over The Garden, And Visits Me Almost Daily Looking For Handouts Share icon

#98 Emotional Support Kitten After A Knee Surgery Share icon

#99 Porter Is Derping Hard In Our First Pic Together After I Adopted Him At The Shelter Share icon

#100 Went Camping With My Girlfriend. When We Got Back To Our Tent We Found This Little Fella Share icon

#101 This Cat Followed Me Home, And Then When I Propped The Screen Door Open To Bring My Bicycle Inside, She Came In. I Might Have A Cat Now? Share icon

#102 Acquired A Kitten That Loves To Perch On Shoes Share icon

#103 We Have A Garage, Which Is To Store Old Motorcycles And Unused Stuff. However, We Found This In Our Garage Share icon 3 weeks ago I was searching for some screws and hammers when I saw that a bird had made a small nest on a pipe that I had rolled and hung on a hook. The place wasn't very illuminated, so I couldn't see if there was a bird or not. When I took a closer look, this bird saw me and flew away. I thought I might've scared her and she wouldn't come back, so I went away. When I came back after 3 days, that bird was sitting there quietly. I didn't approach her, or she might fly away again. A week later she had laid eggs and was waiting for them to hatch. Cut to again a week later (or maybe a week ago from today), the eggs had hatched, and these were two little cuties that were looking at me. This makes me so happy, I can't explain.



