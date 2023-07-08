Since memes took over our social media feeds, cats have become one of the biggest online stars. And for good reason. Few things can brighten your day as fast as a photo of a silly kitty clinging to its owner. Or a grumpy tabby judging every person that walks by.

Luckily, the aptly titled subreddit 'Cat Memes' and its 96K members have been collecting the funniest feline moments they find online. Thanks to these folks, they won't drown in the vast sea that is internet content.