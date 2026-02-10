ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is never not feeling nostalgic, but this time, for a change, the era being revisited is not the 1990s or anything before that — it’s 2016.

A viral Instagram trend has people digging up photos, outfits, and moments they barely recognize from the year. As fans scroll through their own throwbacks, celebrities are part of the conversation too.

From the 2026 Grammys and Golden Globes red carpet looks to casual social media selfies, celebrities today look strikingly different from a decade ago.

Time, personal choices, and shifting style trends have reshaped appearances, with some stars evolving gracefully while others’ looks have sparked debate.

Hence, here’s a look at 30 famous faces who prove that ten years can change a lot.