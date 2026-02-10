“What’s With The Cadaver Look?”: 30 Celebs Who Show Just How Much A Decade Can Transform You
The internet is never not feeling nostalgic, but this time, for a change, the era being revisited is not the 1990s or anything before that — it’s 2016.
A viral Instagram trend has people digging up photos, outfits, and moments they barely recognize from the year. As fans scroll through their own throwbacks, celebrities are part of the conversation too.
From the 2026 Grammys and Golden Globes red carpet looks to casual social media selfies, celebrities today look strikingly different from a decade ago.
Time, personal choices, and shifting style trends have reshaped appearances, with some stars evolving gracefully while others’ looks have sparked debate.
Hence, here’s a look at 30 famous faces who prove that ten years can change a lot.
Amanda Bynes
Once one of Tinseltown’s most sought-after female talents, Amanda Bynes has adopted a rather eccentric aesthetic over the past decade. Face tattoos, unconventional eyebrow styling, and experimental nails have been central to her recent self-expression, concerning many.
“I just hope she is doing alright,” a netizen said.
Zendaya
Zendaya has grown from a 20-year-old Disney Channel star in 2016 to a leading Hollywood figure as she nears her 30s. Naturally, her features were softer a decade ago, with fashion choices favoring relaxed hoodies, tank tops, and casual pants, and a color palette dominated by black, brown, gray, and white.
Today, Zendaya is not afraid to embrace body-hugging silhouettes in a wide variety of styles.
“I am d**ng for a coffee table book on her fashion,” a user wrote.
Jenna Ortega
Being 13 and then 23 would make anyone look drastically different, but Jenna Ortega’s transformation over the past decade has not just meant growing up.
According to online discourse, she may have opted for popular procedures like buccal fat removal, which focuses on removing volume from the cheeks. The actress’s disappearing dimples have further fueled the theory.
“She looks uncanny. It does not look like natural development,” a critic noted.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ transformation over the past decade is focused less on style and more on her standing in pop culture.
While she was busy entertaining the masses with her residency at Planet Hollywood in 2016, alongside releasing her ninth studio album, Glory, in 2026, Spears has voluntarily stepped away from the music scene, vowing never to perform in the U.S. again.
She now focuses on sharing dance videos on Instagram, which some netizens find concerning, given the nature of the singer’s movements and her scant wardrobe choices.
“It is just heartbreaking. She is just a shadow of herself now,” one claimed.
Blue Ivy
Beyoncé’s eldest daughter was 2 years old in 2016, accompanying her mom to award shows and movie premieres in glittering frocks and pigtails.
14 years old in 2026, she does not look anything like her past pictures.
Always dressed in the latest styles, with makeup that enhances her brown skin tone, she now looks very similar to her famous mother.
“Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are twins,” a Reddit user observed.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter evolved from being a Disney Channel teenager in 2016 to a globally acclaimed pop star in 2026. Her visuals shifted over the last decade to support that evolution, with the 26-year-old trading soft glam makeup for glitter, bold bronzers, and dramatic lip contouring.
One critic of the singer’s evolved look, however, opined that her makeup takes “away from her natural beauty.”
North West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest was about three years old in 2016, so it is natural for her transformation to hit harder than most now that she is a teenager.
However, North West has not impressed everyone with her recent visuals, with critics opining that she is engaging in “age-inappropriate” trends such as wearing corsets, dyeing her hair blue, and opting for false teeth and fake piercings.
“Let kids look like kids again,” a netizen demanded.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande’s transformation over the past decade is especially noticeable due to her dramatic weight loss, which offers her a far more delicate and fragile frame than in her earlier years.
“You can see every bone in her sternum. There is no way that is remotely healthy,” a critic observed.
Well, considering 22 people were múrdéred and over 1000 people were injured by a súicíde bómbér at her concert in Manchester in 2017, I imagine she's had a lot on her mind the last few years.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown is the definition of growing up in front of cameras. Her transformation from a 12-year-old in 2016 to a 22-year-old in 2026 has been well documented.
Most fans considered her mature look natural until 2024, when rumors started circulating that she had received facial fillers.
“She is a pretty girl, and she can act. But the fillers really hinder her facial expressions,” a netizen commented.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet experienced his entire 20s in the last ten years, going from a skinny celebrity often dressed in slim-fit suits and soft curls to appearing more physically filled out, with hairstyles that vary depending on the projects he has at hand.
Not everyone views Chalamet’s transformation positively, though, with some online saying he looks “bloated” rather than fit, and that his current buzz cut does not do his appearance any favors.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus, 24 years old in 2016, carried fashion such as leather jackets and oxidized jewelry with ease. In 2026, she is engaged, and fans feel this personal milestone has helped her embrace a more natural identity.
Allegations of cheek reduction surgery have surrounded her since 2022, alongside speculation that she underwent a smile makeover by altering her veneers in recent years.
“It is buccal fat removal again. It reshapes the face. Her face used to be cute and round, and it is now angular,” said a Redditor.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift debuted her iconic bleached bob look on the cover of Vogue’s May 2016 issue, later rocking it at the Coachella music festival.
Since then, the singer has avoided any dramatic transformations, but her 2026 look still appears very different from past years, with suspected Botox treatments at the center of her more mature and refined appearance.
“This entire look and era of hers was so dreamy and ethereal. Obsessed with it,” a netizen said of Swift’s 2016 aesthetic.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s look has changed significantly over the past decade, with the reality star and beauty mogul trading heavily bronzed makeup for a more natural glam. Some social media users also believe her current appearance is the result of allegedly dissolved fillers.
“Which surgeon dissolved her fillers and lifted her face?” a netizen asked.
Lindsay Lohan
Between 2016 and 2026, Lindsay Lohan appears to have aged in reverse. In earlier years, her face looked fuller with sagging skin, while now she has a slimmer face, lifted eyebrows, and glowing skin — changes that some critics have linked to cosmetic procedures.
“Facelift, lasers to remove freckles. Probably fat transfer to the face as well to add volume,” a Reddit user guessed.
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham has evolved from a 16-year-old with casually tousled sandy hair and experimental streetwear in 2016 into a young man with a defined personal style, favoring solid colors in 2026.
Brooklyn, however, has yet to find his professional footing, having started as a footballer and model, tried his hand at photography, and is now pursuing a career as a chef.
Criticism of his culinary skills has ranged from netizens claiming he’s using his dad’s money to “go around larping as a chef” to comments like, “He’s not a chef. He’s barely a cook.”
Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard has grown from the curly-haired kid fans adored on Stranger Things into a self-assured young adult.
“He was just a grubby kid, and now he is a hot adult,” a netizen noted.
Robert Irwin
Robert Irwin’s transformation over the past decade is unmissable. The son of renowned Australian conservationist Steve Irwin went from being a teenager with a blonde pageboy haircut to one of the most desired young stars, thanks to his physically fit build and refined fashion sense.
His desirability also lies in his soft-spoken nature, with one Reddit user saying, “People go crazy for him because he is wholesome and a complete sweetheart.”
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams’ look has not changed dramatically since 2016, but she has naturally grown out of her teenage features, with her appearance now feeling more settled.
“When I think of perfection, I think of Maisie,” a fan commented.
Pedro Pascal
Over the past decade, Pedro Pascal has transformed from a slimmer frame into a more muscular, toned physique, giving him a youthful appearance.
“I think the general consensus is that Pedro is most definitely aging like a fine wine,” a fan observed.
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa’s transformation over the last ten years has seen her ditch her bubblegum-colored, glitter-and-bow era for a much more grown-up look. Lately, she has been appreciated for edgy red-carpet ensembles, including a brunette hair shift.
“Perfect transition between her child-like explosion of glitter and professional adult,” a Reddit user observed.
Jacob Tremblay
Jacob Tremblay went from being 9 years old in 2016 to 19 in 2026, which naturally led him to shed his childlike features. His face became more defined, his physique more muscular, and his overall look developed in a way that reflects the universal journey from childhood into adolescence.
“Where has time gone? Seems just like yesterday I watched him in Room with Brie Larson,” a reflective fan of Tremblay wrote.
Iain Armitage
Iain Armitage transformed from a cheerful child star into a confident young adult over the last ten years. He grew taller, lost his round baby-face features, and developed a more defined look, with a noticeable shift toward a mature fashion sense and overall presence.
“What a handsome young man he has become,” a netizen observed.
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh moved from having a girl-next-door persona to embracing a more authoritative style over the decade, and anyone who tries to criticize her gets an earful, like when she took to Instagram in 2022 to ask people commenting on her see-through gown at a Rome fashion show to “grow up.”
“She is stunning and has that IDGAF attitude,” a fan noted.
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey went from embracing a softer, boyish look to becoming one of the most attractive, openly gay talents in Hollywood in recent years, even earning the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2025.
“Johnny keeps getting more and more handsome each day,” a fan expressed on X.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland’s look has undergone noticeable changes, as her once fuller face has become more angular. The shift has sparked speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements, though nothing has been confirmed.
“I do not say this to attack her, but it is clear she has had some work done,” a critic noted.
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale has transformed gracefully over the years. While signs of her being in her 40s are visible, fans think she still looks radiant, stylish, and full of charm.
Some netizens expressed surprise, saying they did not even realize Tisdale was “that old.”
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus’ appearance has noticeably changed over the last decade, with fuller lips, sharper cheekbones, and a slimmer nose sparking widespread lip filler and Botox speculation.
“I always think we are nearing the end of the lip filler trend, and yet it keeps going,” a critic opined, adding that they are tired of every celebrity trying to morph into one Instagrammable look with a button nose, plump lips, and a snatched jawline.
Odessa A'zion
Odessa A’zion’s look has evolved from her simpler teenage style a decade ago to a bold, fashion-forward presence. Today, she is known for turning heads with daring outfits and sculpted makeup on red carpets and at movie premieres.
Appreciating her “visual branding,” a netizen compared her to Sabrina Carpenter.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney’s transformation between 2016 and 2026 is a clear example of a gradual style glow-up rather than an overnight procedural change. In 2016, her look was fresh and youthful, with minimal makeup, natural hair, and simple red-carpet outfits. Over the decade, she embraced a sleek, Old Hollywood–inspired aesthetic.
“She looks stunning. That face card is something else,” a fan cheered.
Macaulay Culkin
Between 2016 and 2026, Macaulay Culkin went from carrying a casual, low-key persona to a more groomed and confident aura.
“He is looking good, man,” a fan said in favor of his evolved appearance.