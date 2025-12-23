Who Is Finn Wolfhard? Finn Michael Wolfhard is a Canadian actor, musician, and director known for his distinctive roles in genre-bending projects. His authentic performances bring depth to complex characters. He first gained widespread attention as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things, a role that quickly made him a Gen Z icon. The show’s global success catapulted him into the spotlight.

Full Name Finn Michael Wolfhard Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity French, German, Jewish Education St. Patrick Regional Secondary School Father Eric Wolfhard Mother Mary Jolivet Siblings Nick Wolfhard

Early Life and Education Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Finn Wolfhard grew up in a family with strong creative influences; his father, Eric Wolfhard, is a researcher and screenwriter, and his older brother, Nick Wolfhard, is also an actor. He attended Catholic school, including St. Patrick Regional Secondary School, where his early interest in acting solidified, leading him to pursue roles from a young age.

Notable Relationships Over the past few years, Finn Wolfhard’s private life has drawn media interest, most notably his relationship with actress Elsie Richter, which began in 2021. The couple maintained a low profile, and as of 2025, Wolfhard has publicly stated he is single, choosing to focus on his career development.

Career Highlights Finn Wolfhard’s career launched with the Netflix series Stranger Things, where his portrayal of Mike Wheeler earned critical acclaim and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Beyond acting, Wolfhard has expanded into music, as the lead vocalist for the band Calpurnia and later The Aubreys, and made his directorial debut with the short film Night Shifts. More recently, he co-directed the feature film Hell of a Summer, showcasing his multifaceted talents in filmmaking.