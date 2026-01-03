Florence Pugh: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Florence Pugh
January 3, 1996
Oxford, UK
30 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Florence Pugh?
Florence Pugh is a British actress celebrated for her vibrant screen presence and versatile performances. Her work consistently brings depth and nuance to complex characters, captivating audiences globally.
She first achieved widespread recognition starring in the independent drama Lady Macbeth, and her subsequent role in Midsommar solidified her reputation. Pugh often shares her passion for cooking online.
|Full Name
|Florence Pugh
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Wychwood School, St Edward’s School
|Father
|Clinton Pugh
|Mother
|Deborah Mackin
|Siblings
|Toby Sebastian, Arabella Gibbins, Rafaela Pugh
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Oxford, UK, Florence Pugh was raised in an artistic household by her dancer mother Deborah Mackin and restaurateur father Clinton Pugh. Creativity was highly encouraged among her and her three siblings.
A childhood condition, tracheomalacia, prompted a family move to Spain for warmer weather, which unexpectedly shaped her distinctive husky voice. She later attended Wychwood School and St Edward’s School, though formal academics were less engaging than performing arts for her.
Notable Relationships
Over the past few years, Florence Pugh’s relationship with actor and filmmaker Zach Braff garnered significant media attention from 2019 to 2022. She also briefly dated photographer Charlie Gooch in 2023.
Pugh is currently single, having stated a new approach to relationships focusing on allowing connections to evolve naturally. She has no children.
Career Highlights
Florence Pugh’s career took off with acclaimed roles in Lady Macbeth and the haunting Midsommar, earning critical praise for her powerful portrayals. She also garnered an Academy Award nomination for her compelling performance in Little Women.
Pugh expanded her reach internationally by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, appearing in Black Widow and the series Hawkeye. She also made notable appearances in Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.
To date, Pugh has collected a British Independent Film Award and received multiple BAFTA and Critics’ Choice Award nominations, cementing her status as a formidable talent in contemporary cinema.
Signature Quote
“You don’t have to fit into anybody else’s box. You create your own box.”
