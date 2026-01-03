Who Is Florence Pugh? Florence Pugh is a British actress celebrated for her vibrant screen presence and versatile performances. Her work consistently brings depth and nuance to complex characters, captivating audiences globally. She first achieved widespread recognition starring in the independent drama Lady Macbeth, and her subsequent role in Midsommar solidified her reputation. Pugh often shares her passion for cooking online.

Full Name Florence Pugh Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Wychwood School, St Edward’s School Father Clinton Pugh Mother Deborah Mackin Siblings Toby Sebastian, Arabella Gibbins, Rafaela Pugh

Early Life and Education Growing up in Oxford, UK, Florence Pugh was raised in an artistic household by her dancer mother Deborah Mackin and restaurateur father Clinton Pugh. Creativity was highly encouraged among her and her three siblings. A childhood condition, tracheomalacia, prompted a family move to Spain for warmer weather, which unexpectedly shaped her distinctive husky voice. She later attended Wychwood School and St Edward’s School, though formal academics were less engaging than performing arts for her.

Notable Relationships Over the past few years, Florence Pugh’s relationship with actor and filmmaker Zach Braff garnered significant media attention from 2019 to 2022. She also briefly dated photographer Charlie Gooch in 2023. Pugh is currently single, having stated a new approach to relationships focusing on allowing connections to evolve naturally. She has no children.

Career Highlights Florence Pugh’s career took off with acclaimed roles in Lady Macbeth and the haunting Midsommar, earning critical praise for her powerful portrayals. She also garnered an Academy Award nomination for her compelling performance in Little Women. Pugh expanded her reach internationally by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, appearing in Black Widow and the series Hawkeye. She also made notable appearances in Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two. To date, Pugh has collected a British Independent Film Award and received multiple BAFTA and Critics’ Choice Award nominations, cementing her status as a formidable talent in contemporary cinema.