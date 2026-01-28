Taylor Swift’s Wedding To Travis Kelce May Be Called Off Because Of Blake Lively, Report Reveals
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated summer wedding may be heading for an unexpected pause.
According to The Sun, growing legal fallout from Blake Lively’s lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has reportedly dragged the singer into an escalating court battle. This development has forced the couple to reconsider their carefully planned timeline.
The news surfaced days after more than 180 pages of unsealed court documents revealed private text messages between Swift and Lively, pulling the pop star deeper into the lawsuit.
Blake Lively’s bombshell lawsuit against Justin Baldoni has unexpectedly pulled Taylor Swift into an escalating court drama
The trouble began on January 22, when newly unsealed filings from Lively’s s*xual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni were made public.
The documents included personal text messages exchanged between Lively and Swift in December 2024, disclosing candid conversations in which the singer allegedly referred to Baldoni as a “b***h” with a “tiny violin.”
While Swift is not named as a plaintiff or defendant, legal analysts told TMZ that she could be called as a hostile witness if the case goes to trial, which is currently expected to begin in May 2026.
Crucially, the timing of the trial clashes with Swift and Kelce’s wedding, which was tentatively planned for mid-June in Rhode Island.
Following Taylor Swift’s involvement in Lively’s lawsuit, Travis Kelce is “scared” that the trial could derail their wedding plans
According to The Sun, the NFL star has grown increasingly anxious about the possibility of Swift being forced to testify, especially with wedding preparations already underway.
An insider alleged that Kelce is “scared” the trial could conflict directly with their wedding timeline.
“The possibility of having to cancel or reschedule plans because of a court appearance would be a massive disappointment in his eyes,” the source said, adding that the situation feels “unfair — to Taylor and to himself.”
Kelce’s stress is further compounded by his own ongoing circumstances. Following a disappointing season and growing speculation about retirement, the tight end is reportedly overwhelmed.
“Between a difficult season, the reality of preparing for retirement, and the looming possibility of Taylor being called to court, it’s been emotionally exhausting,” the insider explained.
However, Kelce’s concern did not emerge overnight. The 36-year-old had been uneasy about Swift’s involvement in the Lively drama long before the documents were unsealed.
Travis Kelce had allegedly urged Taylor Swift to distance herself from Blake Lively before the bombshell text revelation
Insiders further noted that Kelce quietly encouraged the Bad Blood singer to set firmer boundaries with Lively months before the lawsuit spilled into public view.
According to The U.S. Sun, a source revealed that Kelce believed Swift was being pulled into a situation she never asked to be part of.
“He was very much in her ear, as he believed Blake’s behavior toward Taylor felt off, and that she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn’t how a real friend should act,” the insider shared.
“She was encouraged by Travis to address the situation head-on and be honest about how she was feeling.”
Swift and Lively were close friends for nearly a decade, but the two have not been seen together publicly since late 2024.
While several reports suggested that the two no longer speak, the recently discovered private messages appear to confirm the speculation.
The private text messages between Swift and Lively exposed in court filings confirmed their friendship has fractured
In one exchange, Swift admitted she felt distanced by Lively’s tone, telling her the messages felt more like “a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees” than texts between close friends.
“I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend,” Swift allegedly wrote, asking Blake to “come back.”
Another exchange raised eyebrows when Lively reportedly referred to herself as “Khaleesi”, with Swift and Ryan Reynolds implied to be her “dragons.”
While Swift and Lively’s friendship has been a hot topic for fans for a while now, online chatter has now shifted to the wedding updates.
The wedding delay has sparked an online frenzy as several social media sleuths speculated a breakup
As soon as the wedding postponement news went viral, social media sleuths quickly began to interpret the move as a precursor to a breakup rather than a scheduling issue.
“I feel like they’ve already called it quits, and their PR teams are easing into it,” one commenter claimed
“Yes. I believe they are pre-broadcasting the break-up,” another added.
Others were more cynical about the relationship itself.
“The engagement was almost entirely for media exposure,” one user alleged, while another wrote, “I’m looking forward to the breakup album.”
Despite the noise, insiders stressed that the couple is trying to “take things one step at a time”.
“Run a book on how long the wedding would last,” wrote one netizen
I think people like to make stuff up about famous people and this is a good example. Just completely fictional, from tip to toe.
