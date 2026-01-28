Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence After His Texts From Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Blow Lid Off Case

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days after Ryan Reynolds’ private messages, containing scathing language about Justin Baldoni, exploded into a full-blown public spectacle, the actor has addressed the controversy and defended his remarks.

The 49-year-old star allegedly referred to Justin as a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” and an “inexplicably toxic mess” in the text exchange, which dates back to July 2024.

As Ryan Reynolds landed himself in hot water with netizens last week, a spokesperson for the actor issued a formal statement defending his recently "exposed" private messages.

Despite the statement, online critics argued that the response felt more like “loyalty” to their employer and only further intensified the backlash.

Sources have also claimed that Reynolds is deeply shaken by his private texts going public, deeming it his “worst nightmare.”

The messages were unsealed last week, on January 20, in newly released court documents as part of the discovery process in Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively’s, ongoing lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Baldoni.

“[Ryan’s] image is triggering for me now. I can’t even describe the disgust I have for him. He makes my skin crawl,” reacted one social media user to the actor’s latest remarks.

Amid the ongoing Blake Lively versus Justin Baldoni lawsuit, the actress’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, had his scathing private text messages released to the public

Ryan Reynolds taking a selfie outside on a path, wearing earbuds and a light-colored hoodie in a green park setting.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

The lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been ongoing since December 2024, when the 38-year-old actress sued Baldoni for s*xual harassment and retaliation on the set of their film It Ends With Us.

She also claimed in her legal filing that the Jane the Virgin star orchestrated an alleged smear campaign against her earlier that year, particularly during the press tours and premiere of the film.

Baldoni fired back at the allegations with a $400 million defamation and extortion countersuit, claiming that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had allegedly threatened to “ruin” his reputation in the industry and attempted to “hijack” his creative vision for the project.

Ryan Reynolds walking hand in hand with a woman on the street, candid moment related to legal battle texts.

Image credits: Aeon/GC Images

His countersuit against Lively and Reynolds was dismissed in June last year, but the trial for Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni is currently scheduled to begin in May this year.

Ahead of the highly anticipated trial, a tranche of hundreds of court exhibits, reportedly consisting of 181 pages of unsealed documents, was released last week.

As part of the document dump, the Deadpool star’s text messages to agents and executives at his talent agency, WME (William Morris Endeavor), were unsealed.

Man with curly hair in a purple sweater speaking at a Variety Faith and Spirituality in Entertainment Honors event podium.

Image credits: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety

Allegedly, in one of the texts, believed to have been written around the time of the film’s release, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, Reynolds addressed the movie’s success, writing, “I’m super frustrated because this is a moment in which Blake should be celebrating. She made this unbelievable win happen.”

“Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves. They should be jumping in front of it in the most full-throated, unqualified way. Now.”

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ryan Reynolds in relation to Justin Baldoni legal battle texts.

Reynolds reportedly also fumed that Baldoni and others involved in the film had “made a big f*king mess,” adding that his wife “should not be subjected to some eye-roll-y narrative of the ‘controlling b*tch.’”

“I’d put Blake’s reputation on trial any day of the week. She’s worked with… dozens of other mercurial, and ab*sive people. In her experience, nobody has ever reached the empyrean heights of vile the way Justin Baldoni has.”

Man wearing a red long-sleeve shirt indoors, relating to Ryan Reynolds legal battle and texts from Justin Baldoni.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Comment by Beth Ridpath reacting to Ryan Reynolds' texts from Justin Baldoni legal battle, expressing disbelief and humor.

In another text submitted as part of the lawsuit, Reynolds reportedly described Baldoni’s behavior as “a character study in malignant, lazy-lidded stupidity and darkness,” criticizing what he called the actor’s complete lack of remorse or self-preservation.

As the unsealed messages sparked controversy and an intense backlash directed at the Red Notice star, a representative for Reynolds issued a formal response defending both his language and motivations.

In a statement to Puck News, the spokesperson said, “Yes, Ryan got involved – what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?”

Man and woman walking at night with city lights in the background, related to Ryan Reynolds legal battle texts case news.

Image credits: Netflix

“He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against s*xual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so. If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough.”

It concluded, “He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always.”

Despite the response, many users said they were not buying the “defense” narrative, arguing that Reynolds’ spokesperson was speaking out of professional “loyalty” rather than credibility.

Comment by Lucy Muyanga discussing Ryan Reynolds in the context of the Justin Baldoni legal battle case.

One critic wrote, “Of course, his rep is going to defend him. He goes against him and he out of work.”

Another user commented, “His representation supports him because that’s about the only people supporting him after this statement. When is he gonna realize that the people supporting him are the ones that are making money off of him.”

The same commenter added, “I can’t even explain how worrying his behavior is, and how he is presenting. It’s like him and Blake are obsessed with destroying someone.”

Couple taking a mirror selfie with a smartphone, related to Ryan Reynolds legal battle and texts from Justin Baldoni.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Comment by Missy Lynne discussing bullying and pressure related to Ryan Reynolds legal battle texts shown on screen.

“When the ‘apology tour’ is just more attacks. This was certainly not what the PR person advised. But Blake and Ryan also know better than everyone else,” added a third.

“I think we have heard enough from Ryan Reynolds. Ryan and his wife own the mess they created. He should sit this one out or just go away.”

Beyond Reynolds’ alleged texts to his agency executives and agents, messages reportedly sent by both him and Blake to several other high-profile figures, including Taylor Swift and Matt Damon, were also unsealed as part of the latest court filings.

Man gesturing while discussing Ryan Reynolds texts in Justin Baldoni legal battle, wearing black shirt and white tank top.

Image credits: justinbaldoni

In an exchange between Ryan, Blake, Matt, and his wife Lucy, Reynolds asked the couple to watch It Ends With Us, adding that it was a “zero-pressure ask.”

He wrote, “We know how important family time is…so no worries either way. We’d LOVE to get your well earned pov…And if your girls want to see it on the big screen at B’s family and friends screening Saturday at 6pm, they’re obviously most welcome!”

He added, “This movie has been one of the all-time zingers on and off set. One day, we’ll make a movie about the movie. And we can’t wait to tell you all about it. The stories are already finding their place in the pantheon of legendary Hollywood Insanity.”

Comment discussing Justin Baldoni’s role in the legal battle with Ryan Reynolds, highlighting key text exchange details.

Blake later joined the conversation, saying she was “adding more zeroes to the pressure,” before warning, “Be warned, it covers domestic violence in key places, so I just want to be sure you know. This movie nearly k*lled me.”

Referring to Justin in her text to Matt, the Gossip Girl alum allegedly wrote, “The director/costar/producer/financier/head of the studio (yes, all one person) had zero experience. But the good news is he also has no taste, and an enormous ego, but only because he’s in a cult and believes he’s our century’s prophet.”

Ryan Reynolds smiling with a woman on a football field, linked to his legal battle and texts exposure.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

In light of these conversations, a source previously told Puck News that the texts being “exposed” were “Ryan’s worst nightmare,” noting that the actor is “very protective of his image.”

Legal experts have also pointed out that the timing of the messages being released and the documents being unsealed is likely a strategic move by both Lively’s and Baldoni’s legal teams as they attempt to strengthen their positions ahead of trial.

Screenshot of a social media comment about texts revealing details in Ryan Reynolds Justin Baldoni legal battle.

Comment from Mary Rapisardi discussing Blake's TV and movie career amid Ryan Reynolds Justin Baldoni legal battle context.

Comment from Melissa Castro Mendes questioning ongoing status of Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni legal battle in a social media post.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ryan Reynolds in relation to the Justin Baldoni legal battle texts.

Comment by Kim Lawrence about Ryan Reynolds and Blake, mentioning a mean tone even when they are being funny.

Comment by Brittany Bryant criticizing Ryan Reynolds and others for lack of accountability amid legal battle texts leak.

Comment on social media discussing harassment, related to Ryan Reynolds legal battle texts from Justin Baldoni case.

Comment by Andrea Casanova on legal battle, expressing opinion about stubbornness and pride in a text message format

Comment mentioning Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni legal battle texts in an online discussion.

Comment about Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni legal battle, discussing on-set events and argument details.

Comment on social media stating someone needs a RICO investigation related to Ryan Reynolds legal battle texts.

Screenshot of a comment discussing Ryan Reynolds breaking silence after texts in Justin Baldoni legal battle reveal new details.

Comment mentioning Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni legal battle, highlighting the smear campaign in the case discussion.

Comment on social media by Veronica Mesch contrasting bullying and support, related to Ryan Reynolds legal battle texts.

Comment from Jodie Pregnell discussing Ryan Reynolds' active involvement in the legal battle and name change controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ryan Reynolds texts in Justin Baldoni legal battle revealing case details.

Comment about Ryan Reynolds from Patricia Fink mentioning his neighbor Martha Stewart and his personality.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni legal battle texts revealing case details.

