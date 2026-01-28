Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence After His Texts From Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Blow Lid Off Case
Just days after Ryan Reynolds’ private messages, containing scathing language about Justin Baldoni, exploded into a full-blown public spectacle, the actor has addressed the controversy and defended his remarks.
The 49-year-old star allegedly referred to Justin as a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” and an “inexplicably toxic mess” in the text exchange, which dates back to July 2024.
- As Ryan Reynolds landed himself in hot water with netizens last week, a spokesperson for the actor issued a formal statement defending his recently “exposed” private messages.
- Despite the statement, online critics argued that the response felt more like “loyalty” to their employer and only further intensified the backlash.
- Sources have also claimed that Reynolds is deeply shaken by his private texts going public, deeming it his “worst nightmare.”
The messages were unsealed last week, on January 20, in newly released court documents as part of the discovery process in Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively’s, ongoing lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Baldoni.
“[Ryan’s] image is triggering for me now. I can’t even describe the disgust I have for him. He makes my skin crawl,” reacted one social media user to the actor’s latest remarks.
Amid the ongoing Blake Lively versus Justin Baldoni lawsuit, the actress’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, had his scathing private text messages released to the public
The lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been ongoing since December 2024, when the 38-year-old actress sued Baldoni for s*xual harassment and retaliation on the set of their film It Ends With Us.
She also claimed in her legal filing that the Jane the Virgin star orchestrated an alleged smear campaign against her earlier that year, particularly during the press tours and premiere of the film.
Baldoni fired back at the allegations with a $400 million defamation and extortion countersuit, claiming that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had allegedly threatened to “ruin” his reputation in the industry and attempted to “hijack” his creative vision for the project.
His countersuit against Lively and Reynolds was dismissed in June last year, but the trial for Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni is currently scheduled to begin in May this year.
Ahead of the highly anticipated trial, a tranche of hundreds of court exhibits, reportedly consisting of 181 pages of unsealed documents, was released last week.
As part of the document dump, the Deadpool star’s text messages to agents and executives at his talent agency, WME (William Morris Endeavor), were unsealed.
Allegedly, in one of the texts, believed to have been written around the time of the film’s release, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, Reynolds addressed the movie’s success, writing, “I’m super frustrated because this is a moment in which Blake should be celebrating. She made this unbelievable win happen.”
“Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves. They should be jumping in front of it in the most full-throated, unqualified way. Now.”
Reynolds reportedly also fumed that Baldoni and others involved in the film had “made a big f*king mess,” adding that his wife “should not be subjected to some eye-roll-y narrative of the ‘controlling b*tch.’”
“I’d put Blake’s reputation on trial any day of the week. She’s worked with… dozens of other mercurial, and ab*sive people. In her experience, nobody has ever reached the empyrean heights of vile the way Justin Baldoni has.”
Ryan allegedly referred to Baldoni as a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” and an “inexplicably toxic mess” in a text exchange with an executive at his talent agency
In another text submitted as part of the lawsuit, Reynolds reportedly described Baldoni’s behavior as “a character study in malignant, lazy-lidded stupidity and darkness,” criticizing what he called the actor’s complete lack of remorse or self-preservation.
As the unsealed messages sparked controversy and an intense backlash directed at the Red Notice star, a representative for Reynolds issued a formal response defending both his language and motivations.
In a statement to Puck News, the spokesperson said, “Yes, Ryan got involved – what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?”
“He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against s*xual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so. If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough.”
It concluded, “He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always.”
Despite the response, many users said they were not buying the “defense” narrative, arguing that Reynolds’ spokesperson was speaking out of professional “loyalty” rather than credibility.
A spokesperson for Ryan issued a formal statement defending his stance, with netizens echoing sentiments like, “The ones most riddled with guilt are always the loudest and defensive”
One critic wrote, “Of course, his rep is going to defend him. He goes against him and he out of work.”
Another user commented, “His representation supports him because that’s about the only people supporting him after this statement. When is he gonna realize that the people supporting him are the ones that are making money off of him.”
The same commenter added, “I can’t even explain how worrying his behavior is, and how he is presenting. It’s like him and Blake are obsessed with destroying someone.”
“When the ‘apology tour’ is just more attacks. This was certainly not what the PR person advised. But Blake and Ryan also know better than everyone else,” added a third.
“I think we have heard enough from Ryan Reynolds. Ryan and his wife own the mess they created. He should sit this one out or just go away.”
Beyond Reynolds’ alleged texts to his agency executives and agents, messages reportedly sent by both him and Blake to several other high-profile figures, including Taylor Swift and Matt Damon, were also unsealed as part of the latest court filings.
Sources alleged that Reynolds’ private messages being “exposed” to the public was the actor’s “worst nightmare,” as he is “very protective of his image”
In an exchange between Ryan, Blake, Matt, and his wife Lucy, Reynolds asked the couple to watch It Ends With Us, adding that it was a “zero-pressure ask.”
He wrote, “We know how important family time is…so no worries either way. We’d LOVE to get your well earned pov…And if your girls want to see it on the big screen at B’s family and friends screening Saturday at 6pm, they’re obviously most welcome!”
He added, “This movie has been one of the all-time zingers on and off set. One day, we’ll make a movie about the movie. And we can’t wait to tell you all about it. The stories are already finding their place in the pantheon of legendary Hollywood Insanity.”
Blake later joined the conversation, saying she was “adding more zeroes to the pressure,” before warning, “Be warned, it covers domestic violence in key places, so I just want to be sure you know. This movie nearly k*lled me.”
Referring to Justin in her text to Matt, the Gossip Girl alum allegedly wrote, “The director/costar/producer/financier/head of the studio (yes, all one person) had zero experience. But the good news is he also has no taste, and an enormous ego, but only because he’s in a cult and believes he’s our century’s prophet.”
In light of these conversations, a source previously told Puck News that the texts being “exposed” were “Ryan’s worst nightmare,” noting that the actor is “very protective of his image.”
Legal experts have also pointed out that the timing of the messages being released and the documents being unsealed is likely a strategic move by both Lively’s and Baldoni’s legal teams as they attempt to strengthen their positions ahead of trial.
“What a nasty bunch of bullies these two are!!!! Absolutely disgusting,” wrote one netizen, while another added, “[Ryan’s] an absolute horror of a person”
I dont get it . . Ryan, the husband, passionately defends and supports his wife and that's a BAD thing now? One imagines that if blake had let slip that Ryan was indifferent and told his wife to "sort out your own c**p yourself" there would be a screech of collective outrage heard on the moon . . . . . .guy cant win. You support your spouse and thats all there is to this.
