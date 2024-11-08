Redditors have recently been discussing some of the things that the vast majority of us should never mess around with, so we’ve gathered some of their replies below. From substances that can be incredibly addictive to experimenting with tools that might make you lose a limb, enjoy reading through all of these things to avoid. And be sure to upvote the risks that you’re not willing to take either!

I used to believe that I would try anything once. Skydiving ? Sure! Foods that I’ve never heard of? Bon appétit! But as I’ve gotten older and wiser, I’ve realized that there are actually plenty of things that I will gladly never touch.

#1 Mushrooms…. If you don’t know which one is which, don’t. Just don’t. Some of those are a painful way to die. So I hear.

#2 Fireworks. I can't unsee the liveleak video of a kids hand turning into high velocity sausage meat.

#3 Drinking + driving.



id_o:



Driving + texting too, it’s also much more dangerous.

#4 Knee-deep flood waters can pick up a car and move it.



Don't try to drive through water if you can't see the bottom.

#5 Wild animals. Leave them alone. Yes, including feeding them. Yes, including the “cute” ones.



SquidMilkVII:



Bear cubs are #1 on this list. Too many people think they have nothing to worry about, that the cub can’t really do much to them. The cub isn’t the one who’s gonna rip your lungs out of your esophagus.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Bleach as a household cleaner. Mixed with the wrong stuff and you’re dead.

#7 If you don't know what you are doing, electrical wiring. There is a lot of powers in those wires, and humans are very conductive.

#8 Garage door springs.



gotoajetsgame:



Absolutely right. I had one snap about 10 years ago and it sounded and felt like a car crashed into my garage

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 "Get Rich Quick" schemes.





It is either a scam, of questionable legality, or carries extremely high physical/mental/emotional/financial risk.





The adage "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is" applies.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The ocean.

#11 Horses, they will kick you back to Valhalla.

#12 Stone fish.



I have experienced some phenomenal pain in my life but that sting will be burned into my psyche for the rest of my life.

#13 Large capacitors.



Taoiseach:



It's a good way to start a career change, as long as you want your new job to be "charcoal briquette"

#14 Antibiotic resistance.



YoussefA2000:



Definitely This!

As a Pharmacist I deal with a TON of people who just "Stopped taking Antibiotics after they felt well" and are currently wondering why they are coughing up mucus and sneezing again..

CONTINUE YOUR ANTIBIOTICS AS MENTIONED ON THE LABEL OR UNTIL THE DOC SAYS STOP. NEVER STOP THEM ON YOUR OWN GODDAMIT!

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Felling trees by yourself that are in range of your home or other property.



_sacrosanct:



This is so true. There's a guy I went to high school with who got paralyzed trying to help some friends remove an old tree that had died. He's in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

#16 Somebody with them cauliflower ears.

#17 Carbon monoxide! I'm a inspector, and carry a detector with me at all times. It definitely has saved my life before. It's literally everywhere and can kill you instantly.

#18 Joining political cults of personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Gun safety. Messing around gets really bad, really fast.

#20 Peoples emotions. You don’t know what a person is capable of doing until it’s too late.

#21 A menopausal woman. We are feral.

#22 Trains, forklifts, and the people that prepare and serve your food.

#23 Any rotary saw (skillsaw, tablesaw, mitresaw). Honorable mention: chainsaw.

#24 Fighting with someone who's clearly better than you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Blue ring octopus.



Avery357:



Just a PSA, blue ring octopuses don't always have blue rings! They only get blue rings when they feel threatened, so avoid any octopus that has not been 100% identified. Heck, avoid all octopuses.

#26 Maintaining a credit card balance month after month.

#27 Someone else’s partner/spouse.

#28 People with connections to criminal gangs or mafia.

#29 Pizza rolling machines. Get your finger in the wrong spot, and they'll rip it right off without even slowing down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 The production database.



Taoiseach:



All my coder friends were horrified when that Twitter whistleblower said that the company had no real control over who could push changes to prod. People were pushing to prod piecemeal, totally on their own, with no documentation or coordination. It sounds like utter bedlam.

#31 In a sluggish economy, never, ever f**k with another man’s livelihood.

#32 Pressure vessels.



redbirdrising:



I recently went down a rabbit hole of diver deaths on Youtube. Saturation diving deaths were particularly brutal.

#33 Fire, gas, electricity.



Advised by my dad and I strictly follow it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Fractal wood burning. Just don't.



Crowbarscout:



Saw a video on how many deaths have been attributed to people cheaping out on actual setups and all the jury-rigging that happens.

Damn.

#35 Someone who has nothing to lose.

#36 Mexican cartel.

#37 Never run from the K-9.

#38 Breath play. I know, I like it too, but it's so dangerous, even if you "know what you're doing" even if you're "careful" even if you "never do it alone". It's not even the possibility of dying that's the worst part, it's the possibility of sustaining brain damage due to miscalculations and negligence of your partner(s). Certain methods are worse than others, too. Certain methods can leave lasting negative impacts on your health, like strangling and nooses. Your family will not understand. Your partner might see jail time if they were there. Just don't.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Dogs.



Do your training, take it seriously; within breed limits, a well trained dog should do its business outside, not jump up, tolerate all handling, sit, recall, go to bed and stay on command, give up toys on a word, stop barking when told to, and walk a proper heel (by your side at the level of your hip, not loose lead in front; the difference is important on an icy day!). Exercise twice a day for an hour each. Socialise from the puppy (dogs, horses, adults of all ages, children, cars, bikes, guns if you want a gundog, the vet, busy streets, public transport, the hoover, you get the idea) Feed dog food (not human food) twice a day and take unfinished food up after 30 mins (stops obesity); do not ever feed scraps under the table. Do not encourage bad behaviour (ignore it).



Any breed can be destructive. Most can seriously hurt people or other animals if they want to. Much of this is avoidable.



Do not make a ticking timebomb for yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Kinda basic, but d***s. It is so easy to say you're not addicted and can quit anytime. Then your life is ruined, you're in a debilitating addiction and in a hole that gets deeper every time you try to fill it in.

#41 Your health.

#42 Mercury. Welcome to brain damage.

#43 People’s kids. You want to see dude who’s never had a speeding ticket suddenly become capable of murder? Mess with their offspring.

#44 Pulling money out of your retirement accounts before you retire.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Storm surges. Stay off the shore in bad weather!

#46 Radiography sources. They say ‘Drop and Run’ for a reason.

#47 That gut feeling to stay away from certain people, places, situations. Trust your gut.

#48 Rotating machinery when you are wearing long, open hair. Or long and/or loose clothing.

#49 Geese.

#50 If you don't know what you are doing or are not sure internal components of anything. The amount of damage that you can do (even when you just unplug 1 cable) is very very pricey.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Street pills, or a prescription that isn't yours. Just isn't worth the risk.

#52 The IRS.



Legitimate_Myth_3816:



A coworker of mine likes to say the IRS is the American KGB.

#53 Hippos.

#54 A person who cheated, infidelity.

#55 When the cops pull you over, just follow their rules, I'm from Nassau County NYC, just put your hands up and don't give them a reason to pull their weapons. I carry a legal knife on the subway showing all the time and they don't bother me. Just follow their rules. I'm a convicted felon and know that they will make up charges to put me away, that's why I don't give them a chance.

ADVERTISEMENT