Redditors have recently been sharing stories of people who “messed around and found out” when it came to dangerous things, so we’ve gathered their wildest tales below. From slipping on banana peels to refusing to wear PPE, enjoy reading through these stories that will hopefully remind you not to play with fire!

If you’re an adventurous person, you might have said something along the lines of, “I’ll try anything once!” And that’s a good mantra to have when it comes to sampling new foods while traveling the world or trying to find a fitness class that you enjoy. But even if you like taking risks, it’s important that you don’t throw safety completely out the window.

#1 When I was a welder we had a lot of people who thought using any kind of PPE was feminine from old guys to brand new 18 year olds. One day a guy was using the squint method to do a vertical weld and managed to splash some of the molten metal into his eyes. He's blind now and due to not using the PPE provided he wasn't able to get workers compensation or sue the corporation.

#2 When I was 13 a friend and I hopped onto a slow moving freight train for...kid reasons.



Then we took a 7 hour ride through nowhere before it slowed down again.



Mom was pissed about that phone call.

#3 Put my finger on a hot car cigarette lighter. I didn’t think it was hot because it wasn’t red, it was white. Btw, this was like 45 years ago.

#4 Stuck my laptop charger to my tongue out of curiosity.



Don't do that.

#5 I started bullying the only kid who was geekier and smaller than me in high school for one reason, and one reason only - to impress the one girl who lived next-door to both of us.



On day one he kicked my a*s in front of the girl.

#6 Walking down the sidewalk in NYC with my wife, I saw a banana peel on the ground and was like "why do they always show people slipping on these? How slippery can they be?" I then proceeded to put all my weight on it, and totally did the legs flying up in the air landing on my butt thing like you see in cartoons. I look up and my wife was rolling her eyes to the point that I think she was seriously wondering how she married me.

#7 When I was a “bouncer” there was a small scuffle at the bar and I went to go steaming in, work mate tells me to slow down. I don’t listen. Ended up the guy fighting played for Leicester Tigers (rugby) and he absolutely manhandled me like I was a small child!



I found out.

#8 This thread reminds me of a funny story of my brother's.



So when we were kids, our step father was really strict and to be honest, a bit of a jerk. He had my brother digging post holes all day when he was about 10 or 12, and my brother's hands began to blister and bleed. My brother asked my stepfather for a pair of gloves to protect his hands and my step-dad derided and ridiculed him. "Oh what? You want a pair of b***h mittens?"



Fast forward several years and my brother is a grown man and a foreman for a construction crew. As a favor to my stepfather, my brother gets him a job on his crew. One day, they were digging holes or something and my stepfather's hands began to blister and bleed. My step-dad asked my brother for a pair of gloves to protect his hands. "Oh what?", my brother replied. "You want a pair of b***h mittens?"



He waited over 15 years for that moment.

#9 I got my finger stuck in a bottle trying to get more cream out, my finger quickly became swollen and purple, I had to go to the ER .

#10 At 18, I had a *real grown-up job* and decided to splurge a bit when I got my first check. I bought a party tray of 2-dozen chocolate chip cookies from the local Safeway (if you know, you know) and decided to eat some. Some turned into 24.



I s**t my pants on the way to work, turned around and left, s**t my pants again on the way home. S**t for two days straight.



I can’t look at a chocolate chip cookie without feeling my b******e quiver. .

#11 I was four. My brother had the flu and was getting so much attention. Attention I wanted.



Four year old me proceeds to run out in the middle of winter, all but(t) naked, screaming that I wanted the flu.



I got the flu.



I did NOT want the flu.

#12 Someone I knew wanted to open her marriage even though her husband didn’t want to. He said he didn’t like it but wouldn’t stop her. She couldn’t find anything more than casual hookups while he started dating an ex. He’s with the ex now now and they are getting divorced. .

#13 I was a 7 YO at a kids party and we all walked down to the bodega on the corner for slushies. I finished mine and while we were all hanging at the pool, I noticed an unattended slushie another girl had. I was still thirsty and being a greedy little s**t, I put the straw to my lips for a sip.



I just didn’t realize a bee was stuck upside down in the straw, stinger first. Stinger meets lip. Swollen for days.



Greatest story of karma I’ve ever encountered.

#14 I was hitting a rock with a hammer as a kid, well the rock eventually flew up right into my eye ball. Took my family an hour to convince me that my eye didn’t pop.

#15 One day while I was driving down the road, I was punching my windshield (lightly) because it was making a funny sound



My buddy in the passenger seat: “You’re going to crack your windshield.”



Me: “No I won’t.” *windshield punch*



Windshield: “Crack”



Me: “…”.

#16 When I was in middle school my parents used to buy granola bars to have around as quick snacks for us kids. Well one day they came home with a Costco size box of Fiber One bars. I had no clue what fiber did, all I knew was those bars were tasty and I had an insatiable appetite, so I went to town. The next day at school my stomach was absolutely killing me. I mean it felt like steel wool was ripping around my intestines. It was so bad I had to have the school nurse call my parents to pick me up. When my dad arrived he asked if I had eaten anything unusual, so I fessed up to mowing through Fiber One bars.



Dad: "Do you know what fiber does?"



Me: "No."



Dad: "How many did you eat?"



Me: ".... six."



Cue the absolutely maniacal laughter from my father. That was about 20 years ago and I still haven't lived that one down.

#17 At work I decided to step over a rolled up carpet that was blocking the aisle. Instead of carefully navigating over or around it, I decided to jump over it. My toe caught on the stretch wrap and I went knee first onto the concrete at high speed. Split my knee to the bone and was out of work for a month.

#18 I ate an entire canned ham in one sitting. I am fairly certain we all know how that turned out.

#19 Ate an entire ghost pepper on a dare. Spent the next hour crying in the bathroom with milk and yogurt. My taste buds filed for divorce that day.

#20 At the tender age of 5, I thought the tweezers were the perfect shape to fit the outlet. That day I found out how much force my dad had in his leg to kick me away from where I was stuck getting cooked.

#21 A year or so ago, I decided it was a great idea to try and fix my car’s brakes myself instead of paying a mechanic. Watched a couple of YouTube videos and thought, "How hard can it be?" Spoiler: very hard. I ended up with a car that wouldn’t stop properly and nearly rolled into a mailbox during the test drive. Had to sheepishly call a tow truck and spend even more money getting a professional to fix both the brakes and the extra damage I caused. Definitely found out on that one.

#22 My life is full of them, but most recently I decided to DIY a small bathroom makeover in my basement. Mostly retrofit, drywall, laminate flooring. 3 months and a couple of thousand later it's still unfinished and I need to hire someone to finish. How, you ask, is this FAFO? My brother is a gifted GC who does not live close said "man, its tricky, and can turn into a money pit quick, just hire someone"......

#23 When Pokemon go first game out (first week) it was rumored that ghost Pokemon could only be found at cemeteries. The biggest one In LA should work thought so drove myself there.



As I was driving through there were several funerals taking place and I just thought how morally wrong this was, and I shouldn’t be doing it. But I pressed on…



Found a hillside to park with no one around and got out of the car and started roaming around with my phone. About 20 seconds into looking I heard some pound horns blowing and I witnessed half the hillside explode, like giant explosions trigger one after another 100 yards away. A giant wall of dirt and dust almost got me as I jumped back into my car. A few guys in construction outfits came up to a min later asking how I got there. I pointed out the roadway to which they realized they hadn’t blocked off. Nothing more was said and I left



Needles to say, f****d around looking for ghosts Pokemon and almost became one.

#24 Tried c****ne and fell in love with it instantly. Suddenly I was this very social, outgoing guy who could finally drink like my bigger friends (I was about 130lbs at the time) without passing out by 9.



Once a month turned into once a week, which eventually became every day. Alcohol and c****ne. My two best friends. I became a man wh*re, and somehow managed not to get anyone pregnant or contract an STD.



What I did manage to do was ruin a marriage by sleeping with a married woman very regularly. I also lost jobs, lost friends and almost lost my life due to my addictions. I’m 5 years sober now, but some of the consequences of my actions are still hovering over my head.



C****ne IS a hell of a d**g.

#25 When I was a teenager, I had a serious chip on my shoulder. One day, some guy got in my friend’s face, and I decided to intervene. Without thinking, I hit him. Back then, I was a wrestler and had the strength to match, so I completely wrecked the kid without much effort.



Suddenly, I felt a hand on my shoulder, pulling me away from him. I turned around and found myself face-to-face with his brother. As it turns out, this guy was famous for being on the Olympic wrestling team. And for some reason—probably fueled by adrenaline or stupidity—I swung on him.



What happened next humbled me instantly. He caught my arm mid-swing like it was nothing and just held it there. He looked at me with mild annoyance and tightened his grip ever so slightly. It wasn’t painful, but the sheer strength in his hand, combined with how effortlessly he restrained me, made one thing clear: if he wanted to hurt me, I wouldn’t stand a chance.



I froze, realizing how badly this could go for me. I apologized right away, saying we’d leave. He just nodded and let us walk away, like it wasn’t worth his time.



That moment stuck with me. It was a quiet, powerful lesson: sometimes, it’s better to back down, because there are people out there who could utterly wreck you if they wanted to. It’s something I’ve never forgotten.

#26 I worked in a night club. Someone attacked the bouncer and was ejected with a bop on the head and a "don't f**ken come back.



The guy came back, he grabbed a lady inappropriately. Two bouncers grabbed him and took him out the back door and beat the c**p out of him and took his wallet.(they took it into the police station the next day).

#27 Several years back, my friend & I were leaving a mutual friend’s house & found a stray cat. The people who had been sheltering him had just thrown him out because he sprayed.



My friend & I agreed to split the duty of caring for him: She would take him for the time being & I would get him fixed & take care of him while he recovered, maybe permanently.



Well, we got him fixed, and when he was picked up, the vet at the humane society gave very specific instructions to keep him calm, quiet and not stress him out, because his incision was only glued & he would be in pain.



My family had taken in stray cats before & we had dealt with plenty of cats post-sterilization, so of course we knew what we were doing, right?



We took him home, introduced him to our two elderly (and not welcoming) cats & let him have roam of the house. Three days after we took him in, I woke up to my mom yelling at him & frantically calling for me to come out to the living room, because he was freaking out & had attacked her. I made it to the scene & he instantly pounced on me, tearing up my knee.



Much blood was shed. I went to the ER for antibiotics, Mom ended up sick with Cat Scratch disease, and the cat went back to live with my friend (the only human he actually ended up liking). To this day we both still carry the scars.

#28 Drove through a large puddle in the road going around 45mph



It was deeper than I thought and a giant wave of water completely covered the windshield and I almost lost control.



Luckily it was around 530am and nobody else was on that road but it was quite shocking. .

#29 My uncle gave me some M-80s. I thought it would be good idea to light them up and put them in a large Fire-Ant nest, as a way to get rid of the ants. Turns out, all it does is p**s them off and make them airborn. I ended up getting a nice hot shower of Fire-Ants. I don't recommend it.

#30 I went to a haunted house with 3 people my dad said not to go with in a neighborhood he said not to go to. They started a fight with 4 locals. Two of them and three of us required an ambulance. I drove home alone and hurt without having any fun at all.

#31 Went bowling as a kid. Wanted to know why stepping across the foul line was such a big deal.



That was how I learned bowling lanes were lubricated. And probably what a pulled groin felt like.

#32 I was swimming with a group of friends in a river. I wandered off upstream after smoking a joint and didn’t tell anyone. All alone, high af, I got in the river and started swimming with the current.



It felt like I was supersonic swimming.



I decided I’d had enough and when I went to stand up in the shallow water, I was swept off my feet.



Next thing I knew I was in some rapids. I couldn’t do anything, just observe my stupid a*s get thrashed around as I was forced under, and watch huge rocks barely miss my head as I flew by. At that point I was not expecting a good result.



Just when I resigned myself to my fate, it all went quiet and calm. I’d made it through somehow and was able to get on my feet unscathed and pale as a ghost so my friends said. I was right back to where they were. They laughed because they knew exactly what happened.

#33 Wondered if the ice was thick enough to cross the river.



It wasn't.



I'll tell you, being on the wrong side of the ice can really motivate you to move fast.



Luckily, not a big river - was able to get close to the bank and break back through there.

#34 Tried to skip a small step on a ladder and ended up falling off, breaking my wrist. Now I double-check every ladder before I even think about climbing.

#35 As kids my brothers and I were playing with hairspray and lighters to do the whole flame torch thing 😂. Well my mom found the supplies behind the couch one morning. She was wearing a soft robe. She wanted to show us what happened when we played with fire. She took the lighter and lit her arm on fire. However, the flame spread a lot faster than she anticipated and her whole arm caught fire and she was freaking out trying to get it out. She sure showed us what playing with fire will do.

#36 Didn't do well in school. Pushing 30 and have only worked dead end minimum wage jobs.

#37 Decided not to use a condom with my husband. We were both on the fence about having kids. We thought, it couldn't happen if we did it just once, right? I'm 30 weeks pregnant with fraternal twins now.

#38 Petting a random stray cat and thinking everything was going to go well.

#39 When I first moved to my place out in the boonies I was warned repeatedly that my neighbors were unhinged lunatics. Much like Britta Perry, I thought "Pfff, I lived in New York, I was around lunatics all the time." I thought having good relationships with the neighbors out here was very important in case of an emergency, so I stubbornly went over with a pecan pie from Publix like I've seen people do on the movies and I saw the (I assume?) wife was out front watering a flowerbed. I literally just said "hi" and she turned the hose on me and soaked me head to toe, laughed and told me to get off her driveway. The husband would've probably shot me.



Thankfully they moved out last year, and not to go there but the massive "Let's Go Brandon!" flag pole was a literal red flag I ignored. Never again.

#40 When I was little, maybe 4ish years old? My grandma was supposed to be watching me but left me alone to go chat with her neighbor friend. I decided to climb on her dresser & jump across the maybe two and a half foot gap to her bed. Multiple times. I remember my tiny brain saying “okay, one more time before grandma comes home and gets mad at me”. The last time I jumped, I missed. I cracked my forehead on her metal bed frame. Seven stitches later, I decided I’d probably not try that, again.

#41 When I was about 17-18, I met a guy online on a little chatroom/forum type website called Gaia online. I actually ran an art shop on it and sold art, that's how I ended up getting to know him. Our conversations were fun but I had no intentions of it going anywhere other than flirting. He had other ideas- he was really manipulative and loved to gaslight but I grew up with a manipulative mother so I knew how to defend against it once I spotted it- when he had had enough of my "always being defensive and argumentative" he found my address and sent me spiked food and images of my house from google maps and told me he knew where I lived. I later learned that how he found out was through someone my sister was friends with whom she communicated regularly. He spun some story how we were trying to meet but wanted to surprise me early so the 'friend' gave him my address.



I was so embarrassed and I didn't know how to tell my mom or sister- I knew better yet I did it anyway.



This guy got me banned from Gaia online by trading me items and then reporting me, saying I scammed him. I ceased all contact and removed myself from anything he knew I was involved in but I was sure I had been careful about not revealing anything personal. I also played Guild Wars 2 back in the day and I got a message from a random player, turns out it was him. He acted nonchalant and I was absolutely mortified to the point that I stopped eating. He learned of the games I played from that same "Friend" that my sister hung out with and purchased the ones needed to track me down and found out my player name from that friend. When I confronted the friend, they did not believe me and said I was acting like "an extreme feminist." This guy also tried to get me banned from GW2 but I had contacted a dev, showed them everything from our past conversations and texts even unrelated to guild wars to prove I was being stalked- The guy was banned shortly after and I told the "Friend" I'd be contacting the police if they gave any more information about me or my sister. My sister cut contact after I told her what was going on. Eventually, the ex-friend contacted me through GW2 saying that I was right all along, that this stalker did it to other girls too and he manipulated their friends into giving them information so he could follow them. Apparently it had gotten way worse with the girl after me. I told him to go talk a long walk off of a short pier and never contact me or my sister again.



I didn't tell my mom until after I moved out because the incident with the food was brought up.

#42 My father told me not to cut towards myself with a pocket knife. I said that I was fine. I got 4 stitches in my hand that day.

#43 New hire at work was running the press brake. A large hydraulic machine that bends metal. He was holding the part with one hand and letting his other hand rest on the bed of the machine. Hit the foot pedal, top die comes down, and folds the part.



Three different times he was told NOT to put his free hand on the machine bed. He would say okay, and after a few parts go right back to doing it again.



He got into a rhythm and didn't pay attention to where he placed his free hand. Instead of resting it on the bed, he placed it on the bottom die. Top die came down with 35 tons of pressure and his four fingers were crushed off.

#44 Not so much mine but my mom's





My mom cheated on her husband and I was born



I'm literally the consequences of her actions made flesh.

#45 At 4 years old my dad wouldn't let me watch my Roadrunner video for the thousandth time that day. I said I'd run away. I actually got a long painting stick, wrapped a blanket around it and put some food and a doll in it. Then I tried to take the actual video player but it was too heavy. Lastly I put my stick over my shoulder D**k Whittington style and left the house. I got to the end of the road (7 houses) before I got scared and returned.

#46 My neighbor was remodeling her attic into a game room. She had stacks of beautiful old furniture including a Tiffany-esque lamp. She asked me if i wanted it but warned me it was probably going to need to be rewired because it was from 1910 or something. I got it home, cleaned it thoroughly and plugged it in to admire the glass panels. Great, worked fine. Then I went to move it and touched the bottom while it was plugged in. (The metal base was missing a part). The resulting shock gave me a glimpse of the afterlife and I sat there stunned for about 20 seconds checking if my heart was still beating. Yes, it did need to be rewired.

#47 When I was kid in the 80s - around 10 or 11 - I wasn’t exactly the coolest looking. I had glasses and braces and straight, goofy looking hair. I loved sports though, and I was really good at baseball. Needless to say, looking the way I did, I took a lot of s**t.



One day, these two guys - Mike and Mike - invited me to play catch. I thought I was pretty cool because one of them was the principal’s son and a ‘popular’ kid. Other Mike was like hype man - popular by association more or less. So I rode my bike up to the field and we eventually started playing pickle. They started acting s****y when I continued to get them out as runners. When I eventually queued up to be the runner, it started to get mean. I’d run and instead just tagging me, they’d smack me with their gloves or push me down when I was coming up on the base. The bases were big rocks, and at one point they pushed me down on one of them. I started to get angry and was crying a little bit because it really hurt one of my legs when I fell from the push. I told them that they should stop, and that the next time they did that I’d get really mad or something really lame because, again, I wasn’t exactly a tough guy. They thought it was pretty funny. I probably would have laughed at me too.



Sure enough, I queued up to run and principal’s son pushed me down, and I landed on the rock again. Something just snapped.



In addition to baseball, I’d also been taking Tae Kwon Do and had just recently participated in a couple of tournaments. I had that fresh in mind as I got up and proceeded to punch principal’s kid in the stomach. I remember he made this breathless groaning sound as he doubled over. I kind of froze because I remember being just as surprised as he was that I’d done that. It was long enough for him to recover and he started to come forward to try to tackle me - at which point I backed up and kicked him in the face. Hard. His head snapped back and he just dropped to the ground, yelling and crying. I turned around and saw hype man standing there with a surprised look on his face. Principal’s son was screaming for him to throw my bike in the street or something idiotic like that, at which point hype man ran over to our bikes - but instead of doing that, he got on his bike and rode away.



I got scared because I thought I was going to get in serious trouble from his dad (the principal) and my parents. I remember running over to my bike and riding home as quickly as I could. I was really upset as I told my parents what happened. My mom just hugged me and I remember my dad just kind of smiling, not saying anything.



The next day I went to school and nothing happened. The principal said hi to me as usual. Maybe I’m misremembering, but I’d also swear he gave me a look like, ‘Good job.’ He knew I constantly took s**t.



I ran into principal’s son Mike, who had a pretty nasty black eye. As I walked up, I overheard him telling his friends he kicked my a*s. I didn’t say anything for obvious reasons.



But from then on, he actually became my friend. Hype man Mike never said anything. And because he was friendly to me, other guys who’d previously been mean at least stopped to a tolerable degree.

#48 Dated a mentally ill person who told me from the very start that they're mentally ill and that a relationship would be extremely difficult. They were right.

#49 As a kid, I really loved Fraggle Rock. I knew they lived in the walls and also understood putting a key into a door could open it.





I didn't find any Fraggle, but I did get electrocuted.

#50 I went outside with the Marine to settle things like men, or so I'm told.

#51 I was at an amusement park on the boardwalk (Ocean City Maryland) with a friend and I wanted to get up on the Zipper. The Zipper is a ride that has been around forever, the individual cabins seating two are like sacrificial cages with 2 bars to hang on to for dear life. You move in a circle while spinning in alternate directions is the best way I can describe it.



My friend (Yvonne) said, no way. She insisted she would throw up if she did that ride. I advised her that neither of us had eaten anything recently so she has nothing to throw up. I kept twisting her arm, she finally gave in... all the time repeatedly saying she's going to vomit.



So we're on the ride, full stop. I'm laughing and screaming... and Yvonne starts vomiting. Here's what happens if you puke while spinning around on the Zipper... The puke hits the mesh cage part and then flies back... lands all over you (hair, face, clothing, everything). I was hollering for the attendant to stop the ride, of course that makes him keep going, and faster.



Finally when the ride stopped (Yvonne saying I told you so 100 times), i jumped off and ran into the ocean with my pocketbook on my shoulder. I had to get all of that vomit OFF of me. I walked back toward the Zipper, the attendant was hosing off our cage.

#52 Ate expired yogurt, spent the night on the toilet.

#53 When I was 8 my parents wouldn’t let me have a bike. Borrowed my friend’s bike, fell off and fractured my skull. 💀.

#54 I got stoned and found a Pinterest post about cat palmistry. According to the obviously reliable source, you can tell your cat's personality based on their toe beans - adorable, right?



Tried it on my first, gentle cat and he was cool with it - he liked me massaging his paws. My second cat, only a few months into living with us, was less cool with it but let me look at her paw. Finally, I tried it with my third cat. I got the s**t scratched out of me. I let her run away and looked to my spouse like, "yeah, that checks out."



Tldr: cat palmistry results in as many scratches as you would anticipate it would.

#55 I wanted to go out and play in the garden, but wasn’t allowed. I was being a brat and took my scooter and started driving around the house. Fast forward, I was driving on the carpet, someone moved the table that was on top of it and a small hill was created which I stumbled over. The scooter crashed on my arm, I also fell with my entire weight on it and some of the things on the table fell on me too. I broke my entire arm.

#56 12 years old, Throwing rocks with friends at windows in an abandoned building





We were competing to see who could get the highest window



I sling a beautiful throw



rock sails all the way to the top window and cracks it



rock then proceeds to follow the law of gravity all the way down



to bounce off my head.

#57 Back in my highschool days, the principal decided it was a good idea to implement a bookbag size rule, with stringent size limits on both extreme ends. Now, I was the one kid who broke the upper limit with my large rolly-polly bag. I had it listed as a medical device on my IEP just to make sure I could keep it. (The reason I could do this in the first place is another adventure) But the lower end?



This is a high school. The youngest girls are 13. These girls menstruate. A lot girls carry small bags with their pads and such. Now, the teachers didn't have any issues with this, because it's not like they can hold it. What are they going to do? Well, the administration are sticklers for rules, and the bags *are* smaller than allowed.



Needless to say, a lot of girls got their pads stolen. A lot of fathers find out. A lot of them are understandably *very f*****g angry*. Three or four of them walk into the principal's office about 2 weeks after the rule was implemented. There was a very loud scuffle for about 15 minutes, bags were returned, and the rule was never enforced again. Principal had a limp for the rest of the year.

#58 Ten years old, just moved to Minnesota from a climate that never saw ice and snow. Was waiting for my school bus one morning and thought the bus sign looked so cute and fuzzy with ice. Went to lick it, had to tear a good portion of the skin off my tongue to get it off. Then had a weird lisp all day at school.

#59 Went on a hike with my family as a kid. I found an old metal bar and was hitting random things with it. When we got back to the car, lo and behold I find an old wd40 can. My old man was very specific about me not hitting it with the bar. Well, I did.



The explosion was immediate and intense and I was covered in old wd40. I ended up riding home in the truck bed.

#60 My ex husband is abusive. He thought he had devalued and abused me so much that I would beg him to stay after he confessed to having an affair. But I realised he had somewhere to go and told him we were done. He said that he didn’t have anywhere to go and I told him that he should move in with his mistress. She set me and my children free. I will always be grateful. He was very angry at me. He literally f****d around most of our marriage and found out. Also we had to go to court for the divorce and it was on the letter that because it was domestic abuse he wasn’t allowed to talk to me. He’d have been mortified that people knew and the law was telling him what to do with his ‘property’, me.

#61 My sober alcoholic dad educated me and warned about the genetic likelihood (and probably saw personality traits) of the danger of my becoming an alcoholic myself someday. He started talking about it openly when I was about 10.



Around 23 I started f*****g around. I found out.



The good news is that my dear father’s education denied me any luxury of denial.



Sober 17 years now.

#62 When I was a kid I tested out if you use the electric car window opener / closer. I wondered how strong the motor was if I put my hand above the open window and then hit the electric “close window button”



Severely hurt my hand. Turns out the motors are strong.

#63 Ex husband treated me like dirt. Called me ugly, told me he was having pity on me by touching me, etc. Cheated on me a lot. Boy was he shocked when I gave him divorce papers. Now he is the victim and I am so mean and taking his money to take care of our kids.....

#64 Challenged a friend to play “Gladiators” on the monkey bars at school when I was 10 - the one where you hang from the bars and wrap your legs around the other person to pull them off… well I took a foot to the crotch and needed “inside” stitches (I’m female). I still think I could’ve taken you, Ashley, you dirty fighter!

#65 I drunkenly accepted line after line of speed all night long without any idea of what it actually is/does. Was awake for five days before I could finally sleep for two hours and then I was still wide awake for two more days. Had to go to a psychologist because I thought maybe I was in a psychosis. I am glad I did not die from sleep deprivation. But I am also kiiind of glad that it happened. It inspired what would be the beginning of my healing process when I many years later went into severe depression.

#66 I was living in a rental house and was raking and cleaning up the backyard. There was a lot of pine straw. I raked it up into a decent sized pile and decided to burn it. Being "all about safety," I had a PAIL of water close by in case it "got out of hand."



I lit the pile and had no idea just how flammable pine straw and pine cones really are. A flame immediately shot REALLY high. I freaked and threw the water from the bucket. It did very little. I panicked, ran to the house, fought with connecting and dragging a water hose and made it back to the pile in probably a minute or 2. Fortunately I did not catch trees or neighbor's yards or houses on fire. Scared the hell out of me!

#67 Decided I was tough enough to buy a house in a sketchy neighborhood and fix it up myself. The housing market tanked the next year and the neighborhood went to hell. Oh, the crimes I saw! That time I was gardening in the front yard and a drunk man in a church suit took a knife out and threatened to stab my dog? Tip of the iceburg. I found tf out.

#68 I did my own taxes one year. Nuff said.😂.

#69 Was about 15 years old and loved fires n stuff… Abandoned dirt bike in my communal back yard, no petrol but I still threw a match in the tank. No hair or eyebrows for about a month!



Lucky that was all that happened as the fire flew back up through the cap of the tank.

#70 I had a laptop and the keyboard was shorting out. It would randomly stop working and you had to push down on it and it would start working again for a little while. One day I couldn’t get more than a few key strokes before needing to push on it again so I started pushing harder and harder in my frustration. Eventually it culminated in me punching the keyboard only to watch the laptop turn off and refuse to turn back on. When I took it apart to see what was wrong I found I punched it hard enough to push thru the keyboard, the plastic frame below, and cracked the motherboard killing the laptop. Oops.