Working out is the best way to get fit and feel healthy. For decades, people have been trying out different workout routines and fitness trends to see what feels the best for their bodies. That’s also why gyms and exercise styles have evolved so much over time.

If you look at fitness trends from just four decades ago, you’ll notice how far we’ve come from the workout routines of the 1980s. From the fashion to even the type of exercises done, these photos will show you just how much gyms have evolved over the years.

#1

Cardiofunk On Vhs In England, 1989

Group performing 80s gym fitness routine in vibrant workout attire, stretching under "Cardiofunk" neon lights.

Presenter: Carolan Brown 12 Minute Warm-up, 7 Minute Abdominal Floor Work, 35 Minute Cardiofunk Low Impact Aerobics, 6 Minute Cool Down

    #2

    In The 1980s, Bodybuilding Became A Craze

    1980s gym-goer lifting a dumbbell with one hand in a fitness studio.

    #3

    Do Schools Still Have These?

    Children climbing ropes in a vintage gym class with an instructor, capturing 80s gym fitness activities.

    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    I used to do gymnastics as a pre and early teen. I can sit astride one of those ropes in a straddle and pull myself to the top with just my arms. I say "can"... I was built like a rake last time I tried. I'm now 43 and considerably heavier!

    One of the biggest fitness evolutions that happened in the past was the steady increase of women working out. Now, women make up around 50% of exercise club members. That wasn’t always the case, especially in the 80s. What actually motivated women to work out more was the rise in new types of fitness routines.

    Jazzercise was one such trend that invited women to experience the joy and flair of working out by combining exercise with dance. This type of workout routine challenged the typical machismo that was normally associated with exercising. 

    It motivated women to have fun with fitness while also burning calories and trimming their waistlines. People either took group classes for it or watched Jazzercise videos on their Video Home Systems (VHS).

    #4

    A Very 1980s Scene: Men And Women At Aerobics Class With A Live Band At UC San Francisco Millberry Union (October 1987)

    People in an 80s gym fitness class, wearing retro workout attire, exercising in a gymnasium.

    #5

    When Leotards Were In, Aerobics Was The New Craze, And Classes Were Packed At Our Old Ladies Gym In West Ryde

    Group workout in an 80s gym, with people in vibrant fitness attire.

    #6

    Kathy Smith: Starting Out Classic From 1987

    Women in colorful leotards participating in an 80s gym fitness aerobics class.

    Even though some of the workout trends from the 1980s are still in use today, the fashion of fitness enthusiasts has changed drastically. Gymgoers used to wear colorful sweatbands while exercising, and if they didn’t have one, their workout felt incomplete.

    Unitards, leotards, and legwarmers were definitely the craze. People combined a lot of quirky colors and had no problem mixing many styles in one go. This type of dressing sense also became popular because of the quirky workout videos they had.

    #7

    Kathy Smith: Rubber Band Workout (1986)

    Woman leading an 80s gym fitness class in a pink leotard, with participants stretching in the background.

    #8

    My Uncle Training For The U.S. National Bodybuilding Competition (Early 80s)

    Man in white workout gear lifting dumbbells in a retro gym, showcasing 80s gym fitness style.

    #9

    29 Minute Beginners Workout (1988)

    Group exercising in an 80s gym, wearing colorful leotards and leg warmers, practicing aerobic fitness moves.

    One of the most fondly remembered exercise trends of the 80s was the ‘Jane Fonda’ workout video series. It featured Jane Fonda, an actress, activist, and writer whose guided workout videos were owned by almost every woman in America.

    Dressed in legwarmers and a leotard, Jane would show women how to exercise in a fun and interesting way. People found this an easy way to lose weight and also stick to the habit of working out while in the comfort of their own homes.

    #10

    Kathy Smith Fat Burning Workout (1988)

    Vintage 80s gym fitness class with people in colorful leotards performing aerobic exercises in a retro studio setting.

    #11

    Jazzercise 1982 By Judi Sheppard Missett

    80s gym fitness group striking a pose in vibrant workout attire, showcasing classic aerobics style.

    Judi Sheppard Missett and her jazz moves in her 80s: "Shape Up with Jazzercise" workout video.

    #12

    My Father In The Army Gym, 70s/80s

    Man lifting a dumbbell in a vintage 80s gym setting, showcasing classic fitness style.

    One of the most interesting things about exercising in the 1980s was how hardcore every workout was. There were no fancy machines and equipment, so people had to make do with other options and train to a much higher intensity. 

    The absence of phones meant that folks were not getting distracted as much and could stick to their exercise routine. It was also the time when many people got heavily invested in bodybuilding and started bulking up.

    #13

    Evolution Of The Training Rooms

    Men exercising in an 80s gym, wearing retro fitness attire, surrounded by workout equipment and mirrors.

    #14

    Stormie Omartian: Low Impact Aerobic Workout (1987)

    Women in colorful 80s gym fitness outfits doing aerobics on mats, demonstrating vintage exercise routines.

    #15

    Getting Fit With Denise Austin On Espn (Winter 1988)

    Person in retro 80s gym fitness outfit, exercising on a rocky beach with ocean waves in the background.

    The 80s certainly saw a rise in the number of women working out at gyms. Although these spaces were first mostly occupied by men, women made an effort to join in and exercise. That’s why you can see many types of people working out at the gym and striving to create a healthier and happier lifestyle for themselves.

    Do you also like working out? If so, what’s your favorite thing to do at the gym?
    #16

    VHS: Joanie Greggains One On One (1987)

    Woman in 80s gym attire, exercising outdoors with construction equipment and lush greenery in the background.

    #17

    "Parachute" In Gym Class

    Children playing with a colorful parachute during an 80s gym fitness class in a school gymnasium.

    #18

    The Training Room Has Evolved Over A Few Decades, 1985

    People exercising in an 80s gym with vintage fitness equipment and attire.

    #19

    1988 Crystal Light National Aerobic Championship Opening

    Three men in blue leotards posing energetically in a retro 80s gym fitness setting.

    #20

    Superbody Low-Impact Aerobic Workout 1987 VHS

    Group doing aerobics in 80s gym wear, featuring colorful leotards and leg warmers.

    Deborah Crocker shakes her 'Moroccos' to the beat in this calorie burnin' eighties workout.

    #21

    Cosmopolitan Optibody Workout, 1989

    80s gym fitness class with women in colorful workout attire doing aerobics in a retro-style studio.

    #22

    Leslie Chazin: Low Impact Aerobics (1987)

    80s gym fitness class with women in bright leotards and leg warmers doing aerobics on a stage.

    #23

    In The Gym In Lyubertsy, Moscow Region, 1987

    Three people in 80s gym attire with dumbbells and workout gear in a fitness studio setting.

    #24

    Aerobics

    80s gym fitness center with vibrant decor and vintage workout equipment rows.

    #25

    Aerobics Down Under (1984)

    Group of people in 80s gym wear doing fitness exercises in a studio with plants and large window.

    Hosted by Everyone's Dad in the 80s, 'Aerobics Down Under' takes spunkiness and stretchiness to the next level the Australian way and even features a special line dancing inspired routine.

    #26

    1980s Gym With Women Working Out

    People in vibrant 80s gym attire using fitness equipment, engaging in a retro workout session.

