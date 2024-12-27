Old Photos From The 80s Showcasing The Most Interesting Gym Fitness Trends (26 Images)
Working out is the best way to get fit and feel healthy. For decades, people have been trying out different workout routines and fitness trends to see what feels the best for their bodies. That’s also why gyms and exercise styles have evolved so much over time.
If you look at fitness trends from just four decades ago, you’ll notice how far we’ve come from the workout routines of the 1980s. From the fashion to even the type of exercises done, these photos will show you just how much gyms have evolved over the years.
Cardiofunk On Vhs In England, 1989
Presenter: Carolan Brown 12 Minute Warm-up, 7 Minute Abdominal Floor Work, 35 Minute Cardiofunk Low Impact Aerobics, 6 Minute Cool Down
In The 1980s, Bodybuilding Became A Craze
Do Schools Still Have These?
I used to do gymnastics as a pre and early teen. I can sit astride one of those ropes in a straddle and pull myself to the top with just my arms. I say "can"... I was built like a rake last time I tried. I'm now 43 and considerably heavier!
One of the biggest fitness evolutions that happened in the past was the steady increase of women working out. Now, women make up around 50% of exercise club members. That wasn’t always the case, especially in the 80s. What actually motivated women to work out more was the rise in new types of fitness routines.
Jazzercise was one such trend that invited women to experience the joy and flair of working out by combining exercise with dance. This type of workout routine challenged the typical machismo that was normally associated with exercising.
It motivated women to have fun with fitness while also burning calories and trimming their waistlines. People either took group classes for it or watched Jazzercise videos on their Video Home Systems (VHS).
A Very 1980s Scene: Men And Women At Aerobics Class With A Live Band At UC San Francisco Millberry Union (October 1987)
When Leotards Were In, Aerobics Was The New Craze, And Classes Were Packed At Our Old Ladies Gym In West Ryde
Kathy Smith: Starting Out Classic From 1987
Even though some of the workout trends from the 1980s are still in use today, the fashion of fitness enthusiasts has changed drastically. Gymgoers used to wear colorful sweatbands while exercising, and if they didn’t have one, their workout felt incomplete.
Unitards, leotards, and legwarmers were definitely the craze. People combined a lot of quirky colors and had no problem mixing many styles in one go. This type of dressing sense also became popular because of the quirky workout videos they had.
Kathy Smith: Rubber Band Workout (1986)
My Uncle Training For The U.S. National Bodybuilding Competition (Early 80s)
29 Minute Beginners Workout (1988)
One of the most fondly remembered exercise trends of the 80s was the ‘Jane Fonda’ workout video series. It featured Jane Fonda, an actress, activist, and writer whose guided workout videos were owned by almost every woman in America.
Dressed in legwarmers and a leotard, Jane would show women how to exercise in a fun and interesting way. People found this an easy way to lose weight and also stick to the habit of working out while in the comfort of their own homes.
Kathy Smith Fat Burning Workout (1988)
Jazzercise 1982 By Judi Sheppard Missett
Judi Sheppard Missett and her jazz moves in her 80s: "Shape Up with Jazzercise" workout video.
My Father In The Army Gym, 70s/80s
One of the most interesting things about exercising in the 1980s was how hardcore every workout was. There were no fancy machines and equipment, so people had to make do with other options and train to a much higher intensity.
The absence of phones meant that folks were not getting distracted as much and could stick to their exercise routine. It was also the time when many people got heavily invested in bodybuilding and started bulking up.
Evolution Of The Training Rooms
Stormie Omartian: Low Impact Aerobic Workout (1987)
Getting Fit With Denise Austin On Espn (Winter 1988)
The 80s certainly saw a rise in the number of women working out at gyms. Although these spaces were first mostly occupied by men, women made an effort to join in and exercise. That’s why you can see many types of people working out at the gym and striving to create a healthier and happier lifestyle for themselves.
Do you also like working out? If so, what’s your favorite thing to do at the gym?
VHS: Joanie Greggains One On One (1987)
"Parachute" In Gym Class
The Training Room Has Evolved Over A Few Decades, 1985
1988 Crystal Light National Aerobic Championship Opening
Superbody Low-Impact Aerobic Workout 1987 VHS
Deborah Crocker shakes her 'Moroccos' to the beat in this calorie burnin' eighties workout.
Cosmopolitan Optibody Workout, 1989
Leslie Chazin: Low Impact Aerobics (1987)
In The Gym In Lyubertsy, Moscow Region, 1987
Aerobics
Aerobics Down Under (1984)
Hosted by Everyone's Dad in the 80s, 'Aerobics Down Under' takes spunkiness and stretchiness to the next level the Australian way and even features a special line dancing inspired routine.
1980s Gym With Women Working Out
