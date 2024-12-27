ADVERTISEMENT

Working out is the best way to get fit and feel healthy. For decades, people have been trying out different workout routines and fitness trends to see what feels the best for their bodies. That’s also why gyms and exercise styles have evolved so much over time.

If you look at fitness trends from just four decades ago, you’ll notice how far we’ve come from the workout routines of the 1980s. From the fashion to even the type of exercises done, these photos will show you just how much gyms have evolved over the years.