But if you drive a car, work an office job and spend your evenings watching Netflix, it can be difficult to travel about 5 miles on foot during your daily routine. So one man recently asked TikTok users to share creative tips and tricks for getting their steps in. We’ve gathered their best advice below, so lace up your sneakers and be sure to upvote the tactics you plan to try out!

The idea of aiming for 10,000 steps a day has been around since 1964 . It was actually popularized through a marketing campaign for the Tokyo Olympics, as the Japanese character for 10,000 bears resemblance to a person walking. This clever idea quickly caught on, and it’s still an extremely popular goal for people to have today. After all, walking can do wonders for your physical and mental health !

#1 I set up my own dog walking business and do 20-60k steps a day ✌🏻

#2 Go out for a walk in one direction then when you get fed up you still have to walk all the way home

#3 I've never used an elevator in years

#4 go browsing in the shops. go to big tesco

#5 Do all your errands walking! If you are taking the bus, jump off earlier and walk the rest of the way, make walking your identity and be so consistent that it feels weird not walking one day

#6 I imagine that my ex is following me and I need to keep walking to get away from him 😂

#7 put on a good playlist and walk until the playlist ends

#8 front load your steps! get as many in as you can at the start of the day

#9 Get a walking pad!

#10 Get a job as a home shopper in a supermarket 😂 I do 10-18k steps a day doing that.

#11 scrolling while walking, you won't even notice passing of time

#12 park further away from doors if using a car, get as much done early on, invest in an accurate counter, go the same route so ur familiar with flows of traffic/people, DONT have too much h2o 🚽😩🤣

#13 I do laps of my kitchen every morning to get at least 2000 in before I go about my day😂

#14 Find an amazing audiobook or podcast that you can only listen to while walking. Trust me you’re gonna wanna walk to finish it!!

#15 On days off go for a 20 min walk after every meal

#16 I wfh and get them in (15k-ish)before I start; I go for a an hour jog outdoors at 5am and do the rest the hour before work on a walking pad 👌🏽💪🏽 sounds extreme but its not 😂

#17 I quit my job that was a 45 min drive away & got a job a 45 min walk away!! Average 12k steps a day and saving 180 quid a month 🥰

#18 walk on the spot when brushing teeth, waiting for water to boil

#19 I pace watching tv, on my phone, blow drying my hair. All adds up.

#20 don't look at the time while walking/how long you've been walking for

#21 Have a baby! If I don’t take my daughter out for her fresh air shes super cranky lol

#22 I cheat by putting my phone in my pocket during a spin class 😂 I think it counts thou!

#23 I read my book on my walking pad

#24 Travel by bus somewhere far and walk back home. 😅

#25 Lock your door, put your earphones and play music and just dance 🎶💃🎧

#26 I have a high energy dog lol

#27 I find walking through a big woods etc helps

#28 Go for a walk and call a friend

#29 Getting up for snacks 👏😂

#30 I do a youtube walking workout in the morning. Get 10k steps. By end of day im by 14k, since it rains alot, id have been by nearly 20k.

#31 I try to go for a half an hour slow run every morning and then usually I hit my 12K goal by just living and going about my day

#32 I get up earlier to get 4000 steps in before I leave for work ( office job). It's now become habit and I have 205 days of 10k steps or more x

#33 I walk in a walking pad when watching football. I walk for the first half. Have a break for 15 and then do the second half.

#34 walk about an hour away from home then you'll have another hour to walk back, stop taking short cuts, walk 30mins as soon as you get up

#35 Put off sitting down for another 5 minutes. At work before sitting at my desk walk to the toilet and get a glass of water, before sitting down at home pick some bits up and vacuum. It adds up through the day

#36 play golf

#37 every hour walk around for like 5 minutes if you can spare, alongside the other walking you regularly do. walk to and from work if it’s doable

#38 Follow get fit with rick. Keeps the steps easy and fun. It's not just boring walking

#39 I jog in front of the TV while playing video games

#40 Don’t have a car by choice…my legs are my transportation and yes I can go anywhere I have to go