ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of aiming for 10,000 steps a day has been around since 1964. It was actually popularized through a marketing campaign for the Tokyo Olympics, as the Japanese character for 10,000 bears resemblance to a person walking. This clever idea quickly caught on, and it’s still an extremely popular goal for people to have today. After all, walking can do wonders for your physical and mental health

But if you drive a car, work an office job and spend your evenings watching Netflix, it can be difficult to travel about 5 miles on foot during your daily routine. So one man recently asked TikTok users to share creative tips and tricks for getting their steps in. We’ve gathered their best advice below, so lace up your sneakers and be sure to upvote the tactics you plan to try out!

This man invited viewers to share their best tips and tricks for getting 10,000 steps in a day
@robelifedreams Doing my 10k steps each day has been a life changing habit, I use it to listen to audio books so I get my learning in at the same time or to clear my mind and prioritise when I get caught up in ‘needing’ to do too many things #mindsetcoach #selflove #sobercurious #10kstepsaday #changeyourlife ♬ UNSTOPPABLE EVENING - finetune

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person walking three dogs on a trail, a great tip for reaching 10K steps a day for better health. I set up my own dog walking business and do 20-60k steps a day ✌🏻

tararosaaa , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman walking briskly in casual attire on a sunny day, symbolizing tips for getting 10K steps daily. Go out for a walk in one direction then when you get fed up you still have to walk all the way home

    harry128749 , Brooke Cagle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Person in an elevator pressing the button for the eighth floor, possibly related to getting 10K steps in a day. I've never used an elevator in years

    eleninja__ , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Couple walking through a grocery store aisle, using shopping as a way to reach 10K steps daily goal. go browsing in the shops. go to big tesco

    redbluegreenw , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two women walking outdoors on a path, engaging in conversation to achieve 10K steps a day. Do all your errands walking! If you are taking the bus, jump off earlier and walk the rest of the way, make walking your identity and be so consistent that it feels weird not walking one day

    arre1701 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man walking past graffiti-covered wall, wearing a cap and jacket, contributing to reaching 10K steps in a day. I imagine that my ex is following me and I need to keep walking to get away from him 😂

    tanith_93 , Josh Aarons / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Person walks outdoors wearing earphones and sunglasses, seeking to reach 10K steps a day goal. put on a good playlist and walk until the playlist ends

    gigiti.578 , Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Person wearing red sneakers ascending blue stairs, symbolizing steps towards 10K daily. front load your steps! get as many in as you can at the start of the day

    emilybridgerpilates , Lindsay Henwood / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Feet in running shoes on a treadmill, sunlight streaming in, illustrating tips for getting 10K steps daily. Get a walking pad!

    lisetjekroketje , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Woman shopping in a produce aisle, placing lettuce in a cart to increase steps toward 10K daily. Get a job as a home shopper in a supermarket 😂 I do 10-18k steps a day doing that.

    lottielizzy_ , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person outdoors using a smartphone, possibly tracking steps, focusing on a healthy lifestyle and reaching 10K steps daily. scrolling while walking, you won't even notice passing of time

    lena3490x1 , Artem Beliaikin / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah you won't notice anything that goes on around you. Not good..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Silver sports car parked on a quiet street, ideal for getting those 10K steps in a day around the neighborhood. park further away from doors if using a car, get as much done early on, invest in an accurate counter, go the same route so ur familiar with flows of traffic/people, DONT have too much h2o 🚽😩🤣

    arouje35 , Ostap Senyuk / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always park far away. It drives me crazy when people are trying to get the closest spot possible. Just get out and walk the 30 yards!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #13

    41 People Share Their Best Tips For Getting 10K Steps In A Day I do laps of my kitchen every morning to get at least 2000 in before I go about my day😂

    _alex970 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Person wearing headphones and a red jacket, walking outside in sunlight, embodying lifestyle tips for getting 10K steps daily. Find an amazing audiobook or podcast that you can only listen to while walking. Trust me you’re gonna wanna walk to finish it!!

    miloushavanluipen , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Smiling woman with curly hair holding a spoon, highlighting tips for getting 10K steps daily. On days off go for a 20 min walk after every meal

    oweynm05 , Parker Johnson / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Person jogging outside a green building, holding a water bottle, focused on getting 10K steps daily. I wfh and get them in (15k-ish)before I start; I go for a an hour jog outdoors at 5am and do the rest the hour before work on a walking pad 👌🏽💪🏽 sounds extreme but its not 😂

    tinahamalis , Roman Koester / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A man in a suit walking outdoors, checking his phone, staying active to reach 10K steps a day. I quit my job that was a 45 min drive away & got a job a 45 min walk away!! Average 12k steps a day and saving 180 quid a month 🥰

    susiec83 , Bram Naus / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Person brushing their teeth with an electric toothbrush, focusing on daily routine and healthy steps for well-being. walk on the spot when brushing teeth, waiting for water to boil

    bouncing_off_clouds , A. Calvar / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Hand holding a Samsung TV remote in a living room setting, likely after getting 10K steps in a day. I pace watching tv, on my phone, blow drying my hair. All adds up.

    ginger_whinger43 , Erik Mclean / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man in a blue hoodie checking smartwatch, focusing on steps in a day. don't look at the time while walking/how long you've been walking for

    kellz0530 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Woman holding a smiling baby outdoors, representing daily activity for getting 10K steps. Have a baby! If I don’t take my daughter out for her fresh air shes super cranky lol

    nilzz_x , Wesley Tingey / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Women exercising on stationary bikes indoors, focusing on fitness tips for getting 10K steps a day. I cheat by putting my phone in my pocket during a spin class 😂 I think it counts thou!

    rs4yj , Brooke Cagle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    41 People Share Their Best Tips For Getting 10K Steps In A Day I read my book on my walking pad

    rjl89 , Christian Wiediger / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    41 People Share Their Best Tips For Getting 10K Steps In A Day Travel by bus somewhere far and walk back home. 😅

    readmynothings , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Woman enjoying music with headphones, smiling while moving, wearing a yellow top; a tip for getting 10K steps in a day. Lock your door, put your earphones and play music and just dance 🎶💃🎧

    evitouuu , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Siberian husky with bright eyes and tongue out, standing on a grassy field, ideal for daily steps workouts. I have a high energy dog lol

    byambathebc , Nataliia Kvitovska / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Person walking in forest, wearing a yellow jacket and backpack, embodying tips for getting 10K steps a day. I find walking through a big woods etc helps

    jessicaamylouise , Thom Holmes / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Woman smiling while talking on phone, walking outdoors, suggesting tips to get 10K steps daily. Go for a walk and call a friend

    mariannetaho_ , Jorge Gardner / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Man in a red shirt reaching into fridge, illustrating daily steps routine tips. Getting up for snacks 👏😂

    user1053954804227 , Nathan Anderson / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Smiling woman with yoga mat and water bottle, suggesting tips for getting 10K steps a day. I do a youtube walking workout in the morning. Get 10k steps. By end of day im by 14k, since it rains alot, id have been by nearly 20k.

    .<3. , A. Calvar / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    I try to go for a half an hour slow run every morning and then usually I hit my 12K goal by just living and going about my day

    groetjesvansilke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I get up earlier to get 4000 steps in before I leave for work ( office job). It's now become habit and I have 205 days of 10k steps or more x

    mrsdsmith1980 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I walk in a walking pad when watching football. I walk for the first half. Have a break for 15 and then do the second half.

    ursthenurse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    walk about an hour away from home then you'll have another hour to walk back, stop taking short cuts, walk 30mins as soon as you get up

    spam._.acc07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Put off sitting down for another 5 minutes. At work before sitting at my desk walk to the toilet and get a glass of water, before sitting down at home pick some bits up and vacuum. It adds up through the day

    123321123tiktok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    play golf

    wazak215 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    every hour walk around for like 5 minutes if you can spare, alongside the other walking you regularly do. walk to and from work if it’s doable

    itsnotafiyah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Follow get fit with rick. Keeps the steps easy and fun. It's not just boring walking

    bethpeate0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    I jog in front of the TV while playing video games

    carolinehenson7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Don’t have a car by choice…my legs are my transportation and yes I can go anywhere I have to go

    anastasiastavrou70 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    i work in hospitality so that’s over 10k just at work 😭

    fookinsl*t Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!