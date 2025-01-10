Just take a look at the pictures we’ve gathered of some truly questionable drivers , and you’ll see exactly what we mean. Stay safe out there!

The real concern, though, is that on the road, you’re constantly surrounded by other drivers—unlike planes, which don’t exactly have to worry about traffic jams in the sky. And let’s be honest, people can make some pretty ridiculous decisions behind the wheel.

Cars are one of the most dangerous forms of transportation , second only to motorcycles. But since they’re such a routine part of daily life, it’s easy to forget how risky they can be. Being on the ground doesn’t feel nearly as intimidating as flying 40,000 feet in the air, after all.

#1 My Friend Was Hit By A Car Running A Stop Sign Today And The Dude Left The Scene, But Hey, At Least He Left Her A Little Souvenir Share icon

#2 Last Weekend, I Was The Idiot. Didn't Notice Until 1h Down The Road Share icon I called them as soon as I got in cell phone range. The hose was busted up by dragging so long. I agreed to pay for a new one which came out to $500.



#3 Guy Riding Down The Road Holding A Dresser On Top Of A Car On A 50 Mph Road Share icon

#4 This Happened In My City. She Was Arrested Share icon

#5 Ratchet Straps? We Don’t Need No Stinking Ratchet Straps Share icon

#6 No Straps. No Chains. On The Left Lane Of I-25 In Colorado Springs On Labor Day Weekend Share icon Smart car balanced at an elevated position in the bed of a truck being towed by another truck with a rope



#7 I Quickly Moved Over Share icon

#8 This Looks Safe. I Particularly Like The Propane Tank Next To The Bundle Of Rebar On The Back Share icon

#9 Sunday Cruise Share icon

#10 This Guy Doing 65mph+ On A Highway With His Tiny Dog Hanging Out The Window. What The Actual Share icon

#11 Saw This Idiot Who Got His Tesla Stuck At The Beach Today Share icon

#12 Funny Looking Bikes Share icon

#13 Leaving A Puppy Out Back On The Highway Share icon

#14 Gee Whiz, I Sure Hate Being Able To See Anything At All While Driving At Night So Thanks For Illuminating My Visibility To Zero Share icon Disclaimer: photos taken safely at a red light!

While no picture can capture the essence of this somehow not illegal car lights, I feel like the literal twinkle streaks is a good indicator.

This person was behind me (and several others) most of my commute. Lights like this clearly aren’t for the driver’s visibility benefit since many are affixed to trucks requiring a miniature ladder to hop in, so what is the point other than Main Character douchebaggery?



#15 Ever Heard Of A Thing Called A Strap? Share icon

#16 Sometimes It Pays To Have A Dirty Car. My Son Got Rear Ended Last Night, The Other Driver Was Aggressive And Left Without Exchanging Info Share icon

#17 Don't Tailgate A School Bus When Your Car Is Shaped Like A Door Stop Share icon

#18 "Two Cops In The Middle Of The Street Chatting. Road Is Open, Cars Have Gone By, Including A Bus That Had To Maneuver Past. Been There 15 Mins. " Share icon

#19 No Straps No Nothing. Just Pure Idiocy Share icon

#20 This Was My Driver From Today. Not Sure If This Belongs Here But This Is Just Pure Insanity. Why Not Just Buckle It Completely, It's Like 2 Inches Away Share icon

#21 Car Gets Stolen, And The Driver Rams Through The Entrance Of A Brick Building Share icon

#22 Til You Don’t Need A Truck To Pick Up A Hot Tub. We’ve All Been Missing Out. (This Happened Yesterday Just Outside Of My Hometown) Share icon

#23 He Drove On That For Miles Share icon

#24 Traffic Was Backed Up For Miles Because Of This Guy Share icon

#25 Taken In LA On The Freeway. In Traffic Driver Going 30 Mph Share icon

#26 Why Aren’t There Any Signs? Share icon

#27 Saw This Today While Driving On A Major Road. They Had Three Kids In The Bed And The Two Women Are Sitting On Lawn Chairs. Bonus Points For The Cigarettes Too Share icon

#28 Driving Open Trunk With A Dog Sitting Right There… Share icon

#29 Now That’s Sitting In Traffic Share icon

#30 This Is What You Look Like When Your Don’t Have Your Headlights On Share icon

#31 Just Grabbing Some Wood Share icon

#32 If Only There Were A Better Way Share icon

#33 If Only He Had A Truck Share icon

#34 Idiot Holding Her Baby Like This While Driving Share icon

#35 They Hit At Least 1 Vehicle - Hit And Run Share icon

#36 Stupid People Are Not Born Stupid, They Simply Exist Share icon

#37 Saw This Today. Lady Told Me She Was Reaching Down To Get Phone And Accidentally Hit Accelerator Share icon

#38 Guy Almost Rear-Ended Me Because He Has His Phone Mounted Right In Front Of His Face Blocking His View Share icon

#39 Someone Is Bad At Tetris. Luckily It's Central Washington And Not A Lot Of Curves Share icon

#40 USA - Don't Use Your Cell Phone While Driving! Meanwhile In Hong Kong Share icon

#41 Someone Drove Their Car Into Mission Bay This Morning Share icon

#42 This Man Only Needs 4 Wheels And An Engine To Get Somewhere (Montreal) Share icon

#43 Gotta Love Scrappers Share icon

#44 Idiot Out Of Her Car Share icon The middle of the highway with a green light might not be the best spot to get out and brush the snow off of your car.



#45 Just Now, At The Gas Station Share icon

#46 The Most California Tweet Share icon

#47 Saw This Driving Home Today. Driving 65mph, No Straps, No Door, No Problem Share icon

#48 Idiot Didn’t Strap The Pepsi Share icon

#49 Meanwhile In Phoenix Share icon

#50 These Collective Idiots Making An Illegal Left And Causing Gridlock Share icon

#51 My Father Refuses To Wear A Seatbelt Share icon

#52 This Is Never Okay! Going 60+ Mph On The Highway, Poor Dog Was Stressed And Pacing In The Bed. There Is No Excuse Share icon

#53 Truck Cutting Across To Make A Left Turn, Blocked The Entire Green Light Cycle For The Rest Of Us Share icon

#54 Please, Don’t Drive Like This Share icon

#55 Yeah I’m Changing Lanes Share icon

#56 This Is Just An Accident Waiting To Happen. This Was On A Highway Share icon

#57 Encountered One In The Wild Today. Look Closely, You’ll See The Driver. He Almost Rear Ended Me Twice. I Got Out After The Second Time And Snapped This Beauty Share icon

#58 I'm Gonna Stay In This Lane For A While Share icon

#59 Red Truck Decided A Text Was More Important Than Watching The Road. Amazon Truck Has Less Than 1000 Miles On It. Fyi These Are About $130,000 To Replace Share icon

#60 My Uber Driver Is Watching A Movie While Driving Down The Highway Share icon

#61 Flying Down The Highway With Over 20 Pallets Stacked On Their Small Suv. Seen Today In Houston On I-45 Share icon

#62 Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers Share icon

#63 He Pulled Out Of That Gas Station, Upstream Through Traffic, To Make It In This Lane. Like This Share icon

#64 This Guy Was Watching TV On His Phone While Driving Share icon

#65 Truck Full Of Small Children On The Back. One Was Standing Before I Took Out My Phone Share icon

#66 Buddy Crashes A Porsche On A Test Drive First Corner Out Of The Dealership Share icon

#67 Idiot Doesn’t Know How To Haul A Ladder Properly Share icon

#68 At Some Point Last Night Someone Hit Our Neighbors Mailbox. Nobody Heard Anything. Just A Stab In The Dark Here, But I'm Willing To Bet They Were Drunk Since They Left Part Of The Flippin Car Share icon

#69 These People Deserve To Be Flung Into The Sun Share icon

#70 The “Snooze Button” Crew Share icon

#71 Saw Someone Post One Of A Car And It Reminded Me Of What I Saw The Other Day Share icon

#72 Not One, Not Two, But Three Unsecured Dogs In The Bed Of A Truck On A 40 Mph Road Share icon

#73 Entitled Tesla Driver Refuses To Back Up To Allow Truck To Complete Turn Willfully Blocking Traffic For Over 30 Minutes Share icon

#74 Truck Lifted Too High To See The Porsche In Front Of Him Share icon

#75 Should I Pull Off The Highway And Take Care Of This? Nah Share icon

#76 Three Semis Going The Same Speed Taking Up Every Lane Of The Highway During Morning Rush Hour Share icon

#77 These Idiots That Parked Right At The Entrance To Load Their Vehicle Up And Blocked Traffic Share icon

#78 Pats Box. That’s Not Going Anywhere Share icon

#79 This Guy Was Watching Anupama On His Laptop While Driving Share icon

#80 Oh Boy Share icon

#81 That Can’t Be Safe Share icon

#82 Some Idiot Tried To Turn Here LOL Share icon

#83 Are People For Real Share icon

#84 The Texas Version Of Snow On The Windshield Share icon

#85 Only After I Have Moved Aside, I Realized The Real Danger I Was In Share icon

#86 I'll Just Go Ahead And Break These Brand New Mattresses Share icon

#87 That Looks Secure. Also No License Plate Visible, I Didn't Black It Out Share icon

#88 Well I Was Gonna Get In The Highway Share icon

