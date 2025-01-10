ADVERTISEMENT

Cars are one of the most dangerous forms of transportation, second only to motorcycles. But since they’re such a routine part of daily life, it’s easy to forget how risky they can be. Being on the ground doesn’t feel nearly as intimidating as flying 40,000 feet in the air, after all.

The real concern, though, is that on the road, you’re constantly surrounded by other drivers—unlike planes, which don’t exactly have to worry about traffic jams in the sky. And let’s be honest, people can make some pretty ridiculous decisions behind the wheel.

Just take a look at the pictures we’ve gathered of some truly questionable drivers, and you’ll see exactly what we mean. Stay safe out there!

#1

My Friend Was Hit By A Car Running A Stop Sign Today And The Dude Left The Scene, But Hey, At Least He Left Her A Little Souvenir

Damaged car with bent license plate in rainy street, illustrating idiots in cars.

InsignificantOcelot Report

    #2

    Last Weekend, I Was The Idiot. Didn't Notice Until 1h Down The Road

    Car driving away with a gas pump nozzle still attached, illustrating a common mistake seen in "Idiots In Cars".

    I called them as soon as I got in cell phone range. The hose was busted up by dragging so long. I agreed to pay for a new one which came out to $500.

    retrowarp Report

    #3

    Guy Riding Down The Road Holding A Dresser On Top Of A Car On A 50 Mph Road

    Person riding on top of a car holding a large wooden object, exemplifying risky behavior in traffic for Idiots-In-Cars theme.

    Po1sonator Report

    #4

    This Happened In My City. She Was Arrested

    Car with open trunk overloaded with wooden planks on a street near a car dealership.

    kerosene-dreamer Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't want anyone hurt IRL, but with that car and that load it's fun to imagine it being a high speed chase. /j

    #5

    Ratchet Straps? We Don’t Need No Stinking Ratchet Straps

    Two people kneeling on a trailer loaded with lumber at a stoplight, demonstrating dangerous behavior.

    TCU_Frog_Fan Report

    #6

    No Straps. No Chains. On The Left Lane Of I-25 In Colorado Springs On Labor Day Weekend

    A yellow car precariously loaded onto a pickup truck bed on a highway, illustrating a classic 'idiots in cars' scenario.

    Smart car balanced at an elevated position in the bed of a truck being towed by another truck with a rope

    FreeTangerine4829 Report

    #7

    I Quickly Moved Over

    Truck overloaded with bricks on a highway, illustrating dangerous driving from "Idiots-In-Cars" scenarios.

    EADEJR Report

    #8

    This Looks Safe. I Particularly Like The Propane Tank Next To The Bundle Of Rebar On The Back

    Overloaded car with miscellaneous items, including a bike and raft, precariously strapped, showcasing idiocy in vehicle packing.

    Suprovation Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remind me of the Okies - those desperate Dust Bowl farmers who loaded up everything they owned and headed west to California in search of jobs. Okies-6780...8b91e0.jpg Okies-67809768b91e0.jpg

    #9

    Sunday Cruise

    Person riding motorcycle with a small child sitting in front, stopped at a traffic light on Eastman Ave.

    tierneyb Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very dangerous, and also very illegal where I live.

    #10

    This Guy Doing 65mph+ On A Highway With His Tiny Dog Hanging Out The Window. What The Actual

    A dog perched on a car door, with a driver inside, driving on a highway.

    totemair Report

    #11

    Saw This Idiot Who Got His Tesla Stuck At The Beach Today

    Car stuck on a sandy beach at sunset with a person digging near it.

    heffreee Report

    #12

    Funny Looking Bikes

    Two people sit dangerously on the back of a moving SUV on the road.

    landyachtzrider Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait until they get rear-ended by some idiot looking at their phone instead of the road ahead. 🙄

    #13

    Leaving A Puppy Out Back On The Highway

    Dog in a cage strapped to the back of a moving SUV, representing poor car safety decisions.

    poastoast Report

    #14

    Gee Whiz, I Sure Hate Being Able To See Anything At All While Driving At Night So Thanks For Illuminating My Visibility To Zero

    Car interior at night with bright headlights in mirrors, illustrating common driving hazards.

    Disclaimer: photos taken safely at a red light!
    While no picture can capture the essence of this somehow not illegal car lights, I feel like the literal twinkle streaks is a good indicator.
    This person was behind me (and several others) most of my commute. Lights like this clearly aren’t for the driver’s visibility benefit since many are affixed to trucks requiring a miniature ladder to hop in, so what is the point other than Main Character douchebaggery?

    g0ldilungs Report

    #15

    Ever Heard Of A Thing Called A Strap?

    Man holding a washing machine on a trailer while traveling down a road, illustrating careless driving behavior.

    SpyrDragon Report

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, he looks like a stowaway trying to hide from the driver, LOL

    #16

    Sometimes It Pays To Have A Dirty Car. My Son Got Rear Ended Last Night, The Other Driver Was Aggressive And Left Without Exchanging Info

    Dirty car bumper with "wash me" written in the mud, highlighting poor car maintenance.

    Veriera Report

    #17

    Don't Tailgate A School Bus When Your Car Is Shaped Like A Door Stop

    Bus and sports car accident being handled by a worker wearing a safety vest.

    DPLaVay Report

    #18

    "Two Cops In The Middle Of The Street Chatting. Road Is Open, Cars Have Gone By, Including A Bus That Had To Maneuver Past. Been There 15 Mins. "

    Two cars in an unusual position under a bridge, blocking the road, illustrating the theme of "Idiots in Cars."

    Argonaut_Not Report

    #19

    No Straps No Nothing. Just Pure Idiocy

    Red truck transporting a large trampoline unsafely, stopped at an intersection under clear blue skies.

    Normal_Account344 Report

    #20

    This Was My Driver From Today. Not Sure If This Belongs Here But This Is Just Pure Insanity. Why Not Just Buckle It Completely, It's Like 2 Inches Away

    Person awkwardly seated in a car with knees near the steering wheel, demonstrating unsafe driving posture.

    Thatsthewaysheblowss Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect that doing this is his way of making passing police officers think he's using his seat belt. 🙄

    #21

    Car Gets Stolen, And The Driver Rams Through The Entrance Of A Brick Building

    Car crashed into a brick building, illustrating risky driving behavior.

    metalsgt90 Report

    #22

    Til You Don’t Need A Truck To Pick Up A Hot Tub. We’ve All Been Missing Out. (This Happened Yesterday Just Outside Of My Hometown)

    Car with precariously balanced furniture on the road, police vehicle nearby. Idiots in Cars moment captured on a highway.

    HelloImBrock Report

    nickielarue avatar
    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wtf? How did they even get on the road like that?

    #23

    He Drove On That For Miles

    Minivan driving with a missing rear wheel, showcasing poor car maintenance.

    AStarWasBorn Report

    #24

    Traffic Was Backed Up For Miles Because Of This Guy

    Person working under a car in the middle of a busy intersection, showcasing dangerous behavior typical of idiots in cars.

    CartographerAlert767 Report

    #25

    Taken In LA On The Freeway. In Traffic Driver Going 30 Mph

    A person driving a car while distracted and using an electric toothbrush.

    Depressing Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine the X-ray technician's expression reading the x-ray for this guy after his rear end collision while not watching the road.

    #26

    Why Aren’t There Any Signs?

    Car parked facing the wrong way near "Not an Exit" sign, potential tire damage, highlighting drivers' mistakes.

    Mbxpert Report

    nickielarue avatar
    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can bet they're saying that to themselves too.. idiots.

    #27

    Saw This Today While Driving On A Major Road. They Had Three Kids In The Bed And The Two Women Are Sitting On Lawn Chairs. Bonus Points For The Cigarettes Too

    People riding unsafely in the back of a moving pickup truck, illustrating risky behavior on the road.

    beefbologna666 Report

    #28

    Driving Open Trunk With A Dog Sitting Right There…

    Dog lounging in the trunk of a white SUV with the hatch open, illustrating an unusual car occupant scenario.

    natestryker17 Report

    #29

    Now That’s Sitting In Traffic

    Overloaded pickup truck with a precarious stack of furniture, illustrating the chaos of idiots in cars.

    LRam2 Report

    #30

    This Is What You Look Like When Your Don’t Have Your Headlights On

    Truck side mirror with red circle highlighting a car, illustrating poor visibility on a rainy road.

    mano412 Report

    #31

    Just Grabbing Some Wood

    Car carrying oversized wooden planks awkwardly protruding through windows, driving down a busy street.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    If Only There Were A Better Way

    Large white truck in traffic with an unsecured long beam, highlighting unsafe driving behavior in cars.

    Fly-Bry Report

    zegnosigni avatar
    Anonymous Fox
    Anonymous Fox
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm, yes. Quite a predicament. If only someone invented small trucks that could pick things up. And maybe they could be called "Pickup Trucks"

    #33

    If Only He Had A Truck

    Red GMC truck driving with a couch precariously tied to the tailgate, illustrating poor transport decisions.

    blrichardson08 Report

    #34

    Idiot Holding Her Baby Like This While Driving

    A child leaning on the steering wheel of a moving car, with another car and a motorcycle in the background.

    youpoiyou Report

    #35

    They Hit At Least 1 Vehicle - Hit And Run

    Car carrying oversized wood load, poorly secured, extends dangerously from windows, under traffic lights.

    Foopsbjj Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most home improvement stores have trucks to rent. Pretty cheap too

    #36

    Stupid People Are Not Born Stupid, They Simply Exist

    Red SUV transporting a cage with a goat on its roof, exemplifying reckless behavior often seen in "idiots in cars" scenarios.

    Hawken10 Report

    #37

    Saw This Today. Lady Told Me She Was Reaching Down To Get Phone And Accidentally Hit Accelerator

    Car stuck on a rock in a parking lot, illustrating a common "Idiots in Cars" scenario.

    SLy_McGillicudy Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am always amazed at things like this because I would have predicted that this couldn't ever actually happen.

    #38

    Guy Almost Rear-Ended Me Because He Has His Phone Mounted Right In Front Of His Face Blocking His View

    Car in rearview mirror with person holding a phone to the steering wheel, capturing the essence of “Idiots-In-Cars.”

    Remarkable-Solid-271 Report

    #39

    Someone Is Bad At Tetris. Luckily It's Central Washington And Not A Lot Of Curves

    Overloaded truck with hay bales on the road, a classic Idiots-In-Cars scenario.

    logatronics Report

    #40

    USA - Don't Use Your Cell Phone While Driving! Meanwhile In Hong Kong

    Driver with multiple phones mounted on the dashboard, illustrating a risky setup in a car.

    Intolight Report

    #41

    Someone Drove Their Car Into Mission Bay This Morning

    Car partially submerged in water, illustrating a common scenario of idiots in cars.

    dododoob Report

    zegnosigni avatar
    Anonymous Fox
    Anonymous Fox
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The tyre marks and it being a Mustang seem to point towards insurance fraud.

    #42

    This Man Only Needs 4 Wheels And An Engine To Get Somewhere (Montreal)

    Red car with damage and plastic-covered door stopped at snowy intersection under red light.

    Montreal Now Report

    #43

    Gotta Love Scrappers

    Overloaded truck on a busy road with unsecured items, illustrating typical "Idiots in Cars" scenario.

    rocketboy2319 Report

    #44

    Idiot Out Of Her Car

    Person clearing snow off a car in the middle of the road, illustrating careless driving.

    The middle of the highway with a green light might not be the best spot to get out and brush the snow off of your car.

    MackAttackATO69 Report

    #45

    Just Now, At The Gas Station

    Car driving off with gas pump attached, illustrating a common mistake often seen in "Idiots-In-Cars" posts.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    The Most California Tweet

    Jeep Renegade stuck on sandy beach with palm trees in background, showcasing a classic "idiots in cars" scenario.

    dougdemuro Report

    #47

    Saw This Driving Home Today. Driving 65mph, No Straps, No Door, No Problem

    Open back of truck on highway, loaded with unsecured pallets, illustrating risky driving behavior related to "Idiots-In-Cars."

    Christafaaa Report

    #48

    Idiot Didn’t Strap The Pepsi

    Truck spilling soda boxes at an intersection, man and motorcycle nearby; scene from Idiots-In-Cars series.

    starkiller0802 Report

    #49

    Meanwhile In Phoenix

    Convertible car carrying a towering stack of wooden pallets on top, illustrating an unsafe driving scenario.

    DarthJayDub Report

    #50

    These Collective Idiots Making An Illegal Left And Causing Gridlock

    Traffic jam with cars driving on the shoulder, illustrating careless driving behavior.

    NJTrash Report

    #51

    My Father Refuses To Wear A Seatbelt

    Seatbelt buckle inserted incorrectly, illustrating "Idiots-In-Cars" theme.

    obolikus Report

    #52

    This Is Never Okay! Going 60+ Mph On The Highway, Poor Dog Was Stressed And Pacing In The Bed. There Is No Excuse

    Dog sitting in the back of a pickup truck on a sunny day, viewed from a car window, illustrating risky driving behavior.

    stephb4252 Report

    #53

    Truck Cutting Across To Make A Left Turn, Blocked The Entire Green Light Cycle For The Rest Of Us

    Truck blocking intersection with attached trailer on a sunny day, showcasing reckless driving behavior.

    WolfieVonD Report

    #54

    Please, Don’t Drive Like This

    Foot sticking out of a white car window while driving on a busy street, representing classic idiots in cars behavior.

    Shadow-Vision Report

    #55

    Yeah I’m Changing Lanes

    Truck overloaded with unsafe cargo on a busy road, highlighting hazardous driving behavior.

    Wii-san Report

    #56

    This Is Just An Accident Waiting To Happen. This Was On A Highway

    Trailer loaded with loose rocks on the road, illustrating careless driving behavior.

    South_Mycologist_955 Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that how those idiots that throw rocks from overpasses stock up?

    #57

    Encountered One In The Wild Today. Look Closely, You’ll See The Driver. He Almost Rear Ended Me Twice. I Got Out After The Second Time And Snapped This Beauty

    Van with snow-covered windshield blocking driver's view on the road, illustrating risky driving behavior.

    BoopBoop20 Report

    #58

    I'm Gonna Stay In This Lane For A While

    Truck overloaded with metal pipes on a busy road, exemplifying irresponsible driving behavior for SEO keywords: Idiots-In-Cars.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Red Truck Decided A Text Was More Important Than Watching The Road. Amazon Truck Has Less Than 1000 Miles On It. Fyi These Are About $130,000 To Replace

    Amazon truck and red pickup collide on road, with visible front-end damage.

    Aur1cane Report

    #60

    My Uber Driver Is Watching A Movie While Driving Down The Highway

    Inside a car at night with decorative lights, devices on the dashboard, and a passenger watching TV; related to Idiots-In-Cars.

    ChaceEdison Report

    #61

    Flying Down The Highway With Over 20 Pallets Stacked On Their Small Suv. Seen Today In Houston On I-45

    SUV driving with a precariously tall stack of wooden pallets on the roof, showcasing a typical "idiots in cars" scenario.

    madmosche Report

    #62

    Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers

    Black truck parked across two disabled spots, exemplifying poor parking from "Idiots-In-Cars" situations.

    grimgrrl420 Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tow it. He drives a Dodge so I doubt he can read the signs...

    #63

    He Pulled Out Of That Gas Station, Upstream Through Traffic, To Make It In This Lane. Like This

    Car dangerously cutting into traffic at an intersection, illustrating careless driving behavior seen in "Idiots-In-Cars" scenarios.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    This Guy Was Watching TV On His Phone While Driving

    Person distracted by phone on dashboard while driving, exemplifying dangerous behavior for "Idiots-In-Cars" theme.

    MattabooeyGaming Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What else are you supposed to do? Don't cars have autopilot? Or is that cruise control.....same difference right?

    #65

    Truck Full Of Small Children On The Back. One Was Standing Before I Took Out My Phone

    Pickup truck with people sitting unsafely in the bed, illustrating risky behavior on the road.

    WHISKEY_DELTA_6 Report

    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually perfectly legal in 21 states (with no age restrictions). While a further 25 states states have various age restrictions . However......That's a Florida license plate, where the law states that ONLY those 18 or older can legally ride the back of pick-up.

    #66

    Buddy Crashes A Porsche On A Test Drive First Corner Out Of The Dealership

    A car crashed into a tree on a suburban street, illustrating risky driving behaviors.

    TheTrashman44 Report

    #67

    Idiot Doesn’t Know How To Haul A Ladder Properly

    Pickup truck on highway near grass median, with red arrow pointing towards the right.

    Username_username111 Report

    #68

    At Some Point Last Night Someone Hit Our Neighbors Mailbox. Nobody Heard Anything. Just A Stab In The Dark Here, But I'm Willing To Bet They Were Drunk Since They Left Part Of The Flippin Car

    Car parts and bricks scattered on suburban street, likely from careless driving incident.

    _dadof3girls_ Report

    #69

    These People Deserve To Be Flung Into The Sun

    Cars blocking intersection at red light, illustrating bad driving behavior.

    NTP9766 Report

    #70

    The “Snooze Button” Crew

    Car covered in a thick layer of snow, driving on a street, illustrating risky driving behavior.

    Acrobatic_Weird_1313 Report

    #71

    Saw Someone Post One Of A Car And It Reminded Me Of What I Saw The Other Day

    Truck driving with a large pile of snow on top, illustrating a classic example of idiots in cars.

    Chewierat Report

    #72

    Not One, Not Two, But Three Unsecured Dogs In The Bed Of A Truck On A 40 Mph Road

    Pickup truck with three dogs in the back, stopped at a traffic light as part of the "Idiots in Cars" series.

    Sertoma Report

    #73

    Entitled Tesla Driver Refuses To Back Up To Allow Truck To Complete Turn Willfully Blocking Traffic For Over 30 Minutes

    A truck and a car awkwardly positioned on a narrow street, highlighting a traffic mishap involving vehicles.

    DarksageOSI Report

    #74

    Truck Lifted Too High To See The Porsche In Front Of Him

    Two cars in a traffic mishap at an intersection.

    AnynameIwant1 Report

    #75

    Should I Pull Off The Highway And Take Care Of This? Nah

    Minivan driving with detached rear bumper dragging on the road, highlighting reckless driving.

    Icehawks Report

    #76

    Three Semis Going The Same Speed Taking Up Every Lane Of The Highway During Morning Rush Hour

    Three trucks blocking highway lanes at sunset, with a red car in the left lane, highlighting road chaos and traffic idiocy.

    Herdnerfer Report

    #77

    These Idiots That Parked Right At The Entrance To Load Their Vehicle Up And Blocked Traffic

    Car parked awkwardly in front of store entrance with open trunk and shopping cart blocking traffic, illustrating "Idiots in Cars."

    claytonblick Report

    #78

    Pats Box. That’s Not Going Anywhere

    White car with a large TV strapped awkwardly on the side, parked in a lot.

    Venezuelakro Report

    #79

    This Guy Was Watching Anupama On His Laptop While Driving

    Person in car watching video on phone while driving at night.

    poirotexpress Report

    #80

    Oh Boy

    Overloaded car with comical assortment of items strapped on, highlighting a typical "Idiots-In-Cars" scenario.

    RiskMission7093 Report

    #81

    That Can’t Be Safe

    Pickup truck overloaded with tires on highway, illustrating risky driving behavior related to "idiots-in-cars."

    Happyweirdhappy Report

    #82

    Some Idiot Tried To Turn Here LOL

    Red pickup truck blocking a city highway lane at night, showcasing drivers' poor judgment in challenging situations.

    BearAny3265 Report

    #83

    Are People For Real

    Car towing an overloaded trailer, spotted by police, illustrating risky driving behavior for "Idiots In Cars" theme.

    Muskoka411 Report

    #84

    The Texas Version Of Snow On The Windshield

    Dusty SUV with license plate covered, parked in a cluttered manner, illustrating the keywords "Idiots-In-Cars."

    PM_SEVERAL_TITTIES Report

    #85

    Only After I Have Moved Aside, I Realized The Real Danger I Was In

    A forklift precariously loaded on a flatbed truck, illustrating risky driving behavior in traffic.

    Cap_de_fier Report

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those pesky regulations so many think are unnecessary.

    #86

    I'll Just Go Ahead And Break These Brand New Mattresses

    Car loaded with multiple mattresses precariously tied, a classic example of idiots in cars on a busy street.

    kendrid Report

    #87

    That Looks Secure. Also No License Plate Visible, I Didn't Black It Out

    Pickup truck overloaded with furniture, illustrating dangerous driving behavior often seen with idiots in cars.

    StrangeQuark1221 Report

    #88

    Well I Was Gonna Get In The Highway

    Truck hauling gravel precariously on a busy road, illustrating risky driving behavior from idiots in cars.

    Finneagan Report

    #89

    This Guy Was Holding His Cell Phone In His Left Hand, And A Magnifying Glass In His Right Hand So He Could Read His Cell Phone.. While Driving.. With Headphones In Both Ears