97 Dumb Drivers Who Made Everyone Wonder How They Got Their License (New Pics)
Cars are one of the most dangerous forms of transportation, second only to motorcycles. But since they’re such a routine part of daily life, it’s easy to forget how risky they can be. Being on the ground doesn’t feel nearly as intimidating as flying 40,000 feet in the air, after all.
The real concern, though, is that on the road, you’re constantly surrounded by other drivers—unlike planes, which don’t exactly have to worry about traffic jams in the sky. And let’s be honest, people can make some pretty ridiculous decisions behind the wheel.
Just take a look at the pictures we’ve gathered of some truly questionable drivers, and you’ll see exactly what we mean. Stay safe out there!
My Friend Was Hit By A Car Running A Stop Sign Today And The Dude Left The Scene, But Hey, At Least He Left Her A Little Souvenir
Last Weekend, I Was The Idiot. Didn't Notice Until 1h Down The Road
I called them as soon as I got in cell phone range. The hose was busted up by dragging so long. I agreed to pay for a new one which came out to $500.
Guy Riding Down The Road Holding A Dresser On Top Of A Car On A 50 Mph Road
This Happened In My City. She Was Arrested
Ratchet Straps? We Don’t Need No Stinking Ratchet Straps
No Straps. No Chains. On The Left Lane Of I-25 In Colorado Springs On Labor Day Weekend
Smart car balanced at an elevated position in the bed of a truck being towed by another truck with a rope
I Quickly Moved Over
This Looks Safe. I Particularly Like The Propane Tank Next To The Bundle Of Rebar On The Back
Remind me of the Okies - those desperate Dust Bowl farmers who loaded up everything they owned and headed west to California in search of jobs. Okies-6780...8b91e0.jpg
Sunday Cruise
This Guy Doing 65mph+ On A Highway With His Tiny Dog Hanging Out The Window. What The Actual
Saw This Idiot Who Got His Tesla Stuck At The Beach Today
Funny Looking Bikes
Just wait until they get rear-ended by some idiot looking at their phone instead of the road ahead. 🙄
Leaving A Puppy Out Back On The Highway
Gee Whiz, I Sure Hate Being Able To See Anything At All While Driving At Night So Thanks For Illuminating My Visibility To Zero
Disclaimer: photos taken safely at a red light!
While no picture can capture the essence of this somehow not illegal car lights, I feel like the literal twinkle streaks is a good indicator.
This person was behind me (and several others) most of my commute. Lights like this clearly aren’t for the driver’s visibility benefit since many are affixed to trucks requiring a miniature ladder to hop in, so what is the point other than Main Character douchebaggery?
Ever Heard Of A Thing Called A Strap?
Sometimes It Pays To Have A Dirty Car. My Son Got Rear Ended Last Night, The Other Driver Was Aggressive And Left Without Exchanging Info
Don't Tailgate A School Bus When Your Car Is Shaped Like A Door Stop
"Two Cops In The Middle Of The Street Chatting. Road Is Open, Cars Have Gone By, Including A Bus That Had To Maneuver Past. Been There 15 Mins. "
No Straps No Nothing. Just Pure Idiocy
This Was My Driver From Today. Not Sure If This Belongs Here But This Is Just Pure Insanity. Why Not Just Buckle It Completely, It's Like 2 Inches Away
I suspect that doing this is his way of making passing police officers think he's using his seat belt. 🙄
Car Gets Stolen, And The Driver Rams Through The Entrance Of A Brick Building
Til You Don’t Need A Truck To Pick Up A Hot Tub. We’ve All Been Missing Out. (This Happened Yesterday Just Outside Of My Hometown)
Traffic Was Backed Up For Miles Because Of This Guy
Taken In LA On The Freeway. In Traffic Driver Going 30 Mph
Imagine the X-ray technician's expression reading the x-ray for this guy after his rear end collision while not watching the road.
Why Aren’t There Any Signs?
Saw This Today While Driving On A Major Road. They Had Three Kids In The Bed And The Two Women Are Sitting On Lawn Chairs. Bonus Points For The Cigarettes Too
Driving Open Trunk With A Dog Sitting Right There…
Now That’s Sitting In Traffic
This Is What You Look Like When Your Don’t Have Your Headlights On
If Only There Were A Better Way
Hmm, yes. Quite a predicament. If only someone invented small trucks that could pick things up. And maybe they could be called "Pickup Trucks"
If Only He Had A Truck
Idiot Holding Her Baby Like This While Driving
They Hit At Least 1 Vehicle - Hit And Run
Stupid People Are Not Born Stupid, They Simply Exist
Saw This Today. Lady Told Me She Was Reaching Down To Get Phone And Accidentally Hit Accelerator
I am always amazed at things like this because I would have predicted that this couldn't ever actually happen.
Guy Almost Rear-Ended Me Because He Has His Phone Mounted Right In Front Of His Face Blocking His View
Someone Is Bad At Tetris. Luckily It's Central Washington And Not A Lot Of Curves
USA - Don't Use Your Cell Phone While Driving! Meanwhile In Hong Kong
Someone Drove Their Car Into Mission Bay This Morning
The tyre marks and it being a Mustang seem to point towards insurance fraud.
This Man Only Needs 4 Wheels And An Engine To Get Somewhere (Montreal)
Gotta Love Scrappers
Idiot Out Of Her Car
The middle of the highway with a green light might not be the best spot to get out and brush the snow off of your car.
The Most California Tweet
Saw This Driving Home Today. Driving 65mph, No Straps, No Door, No Problem
Idiot Didn’t Strap The Pepsi
Meanwhile In Phoenix
These Collective Idiots Making An Illegal Left And Causing Gridlock
My Father Refuses To Wear A Seatbelt
This Is Never Okay! Going 60+ Mph On The Highway, Poor Dog Was Stressed And Pacing In The Bed. There Is No Excuse
Truck Cutting Across To Make A Left Turn, Blocked The Entire Green Light Cycle For The Rest Of Us
Please, Don’t Drive Like This
Yeah I’m Changing Lanes
This Is Just An Accident Waiting To Happen. This Was On A Highway
Encountered One In The Wild Today. Look Closely, You’ll See The Driver. He Almost Rear Ended Me Twice. I Got Out After The Second Time And Snapped This Beauty
I'm Gonna Stay In This Lane For A While
Red Truck Decided A Text Was More Important Than Watching The Road. Amazon Truck Has Less Than 1000 Miles On It. Fyi These Are About $130,000 To Replace
My Uber Driver Is Watching A Movie While Driving Down The Highway
Flying Down The Highway With Over 20 Pallets Stacked On Their Small Suv. Seen Today In Houston On I-45
Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers
He Pulled Out Of That Gas Station, Upstream Through Traffic, To Make It In This Lane. Like This
This Guy Was Watching TV On His Phone While Driving
Truck Full Of Small Children On The Back. One Was Standing Before I Took Out My Phone
This is actually perfectly legal in 21 states (with no age restrictions). While a further 25 states states have various age restrictions . However......That's a Florida license plate, where the law states that ONLY those 18 or older can legally ride the back of pick-up.
Buddy Crashes A Porsche On A Test Drive First Corner Out Of The Dealership
Idiot Doesn’t Know How To Haul A Ladder Properly
At Some Point Last Night Someone Hit Our Neighbors Mailbox. Nobody Heard Anything. Just A Stab In The Dark Here, But I'm Willing To Bet They Were Drunk Since They Left Part Of The Flippin Car
These People Deserve To Be Flung Into The Sun
The “Snooze Button” Crew
Saw Someone Post One Of A Car And It Reminded Me Of What I Saw The Other Day
Not One, Not Two, But Three Unsecured Dogs In The Bed Of A Truck On A 40 Mph Road
Entitled Tesla Driver Refuses To Back Up To Allow Truck To Complete Turn Willfully Blocking Traffic For Over 30 Minutes
Truck Lifted Too High To See The Porsche In Front Of Him
Should I Pull Off The Highway And Take Care Of This? Nah
Three Semis Going The Same Speed Taking Up Every Lane Of The Highway During Morning Rush Hour
These Idiots That Parked Right At The Entrance To Load Their Vehicle Up And Blocked Traffic
Pats Box. That’s Not Going Anywhere
This Guy Was Watching Anupama On His Laptop While Driving
Oh Boy
That Can’t Be Safe
Some Idiot Tried To Turn Here LOL
Are People For Real
The Texas Version Of Snow On The Windshield
Only After I Have Moved Aside, I Realized The Real Danger I Was In
Those pesky regulations so many think are unnecessary.