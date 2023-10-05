ADVERTISEMENT

Do you ever get the feeling that the best time to do something has already passed, and you’re simply too old to try new and interesting things? Don’t worry; we all get that feeling from time to time, especially after spending half a day scrolling through social media full of successful people in their early twenties. Luckily, there are plenty of inspirational humans who prove that age is just a number as they embrace exciting adventures. Humans like Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old grandma, who just became the oldest person to tandem skydive.

Dorothy Hoffner just broke a world record by becoming the oldest person to tandem skydive

Dorothy Hoffner enjoyed a long and happy life. She wasn’t a thrill-seeker or an adrenaline junkie. That changed when she turned 100 years old. On her 100th birthday, Dorothy embarked on her first skydiving adventure and was hooked from then on. That surely must have been an unforgettable birthday. I’ll definitely add that to my bucket list if I make it to 100.

Skydiving might seem like a sport reserved for the young and daring, but Dorothy proved everyone wrong. Not only does she enjoy soaring in the sky, but she also had a goal in mind: to become the world’s oldest person to tandem skydive. On October 1, 2023, she achieved this remarkable feat, inspiring millions of people worldwide.

Brave Dorothy left her walker on the ground and received assistance up the stairs to join the others waiting to skydive. “Let’s go, let’s go! Geronimo!” she exclaimed resolutely once she was finally seated. Many skydivers, even experienced ones, still get anxious, but Dorothy’s cool and calm demeanor was admirable.

The brave 104-year-old broke the previous record, held by a 103-year-old from Sweden

Dorothy first tried skydiving on her 100th birthday – what a way to celebrate

As the plane climbed more than 4 km from the ground, Dorothy prepared for her jump. During her first skydiving experience, she was hesitant and had to be pushed out of the aircraft, but this time, the 104-year-old insisted on leading the jump. Safely tethered to a US Parachute Association-certified instructor, Grandma took a dive into the record book.

She looked calm and cool as a cucumber as the plane’s doors opened to reveal vast fields below. Dorothy tumbled out of the plane headfirst, showcasing a perfect forward roll in the sky like a true pro. She then flew stably in a freefall with her instructor, who was thrilled to be a part of her achievement.

“Skydiving is a wonderful experience, and it’s nothing to be afraid of. Just do it!”

The dive lasted seven minutes, including the parachute’s descent to the ground. The wind pushed Dorothy’s white hair back, making her look like an action movie hero. She then landed softly on the grassy landing area to greet the crowd that was waiting to congratulate her. Someone brought over her walker so she could steady herself.

“Age is just a number,” she told the cheering crowd.

After the jump, Dorothy was asked how it felt to be back on the ground. “Wonderful,” the 104-year-old said. “But it was wonderful up there. The whole thing was delightful, wonderful, couldn’t have been better.”

If you think this challenge was the last one on Dorothy’s list, you’d be mistaken. She already has her sights on the future. Dorothy will turn 105 in December and is pondering taking a ride in a hot air balloon next, as she’s never been in one of those. We are excited to see what she will do next!

The experience lasted 7 minutes and after a successful landing, Dorothy said “Age is just a number.” What an inspiration!

Dorothy Hoffner isn’t the first skydiving grandma. The previous world record was set by a 103-year-old in Sweden in May of 2022. There are many inspiring elderly people who do remarkable things and put youngsters to shame. Grandma Joy explores National Parks, and Jayne still works at her job at the age of 101. Thanks to the power of the internet, we can learn about them and be inspired to do something fun that we deemed ourselves to be too old for.

“Skydiving is a wonderful experience, and it’s nothing to be afraid of. Just do it!” says Dorothy, and she almost has me convinced.

Trying out new things—be it skydiving or eating an exotic dish—brings light and joy to our lives, breaking us out of routines that might age us prematurely, such as binge-watching TV or eating the same boring meal every day. It is in human nature to be curious and excited, to explore the unknown. Then, when we’re old and partying with the Grim Reaper, we can look back without any regret and say, “I had a great life.”

It’s never too late to try new things or embark on a new adventure

Dorothy’s adventure serves as a beacon of inspiration and wonder to us all, reminding us that there are no barriers to pursuing our passions and experiencing life to the fullest. If she could try skydiving at 100 years old, why can’t we try something new today?

The determination and resilience exhibited by Dorothy showcase the power of the human spirit to conquer challenges and achieve the extraordinary. There is truly nothing we can’t do when we put our mind to it. Go, humans!

As she continues to redefine what it means to age gracefully, her story undoubtedly will inspire countless individuals to embrace their adventurous side.

By the way, what was the most thrill-seeking thing you’ve ever done?

