 101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup
33points
Wholesome

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Margo Butautaite
BoredPanda staff

Getting older is a bittersweet feeling. On one hand, we get to enjoy the maturity and confidence that grows stronger with every birthday – no longer do we care what people think and have the courage to do what actually makes us happy. On the other, here comes back problems, saying hard goodbyes to loved ones, and realizing that life runs fast. But old age doesn’t have to be scary and Jayne Burns, who just celebrated her 101st birthday, is here to show us how.

More info: TikTok

Meet Jayne Burns – a 101-year-old lady who still works at her part-time job

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Image credits: maggiehusvar

Making it to the impressive 100th birthday is a remarkable achievement – I know I will be throwing the party of a century when it’s my time! But how does one make it to such an impressive age and still want to party and enjoy life to its fullest? Jayne Burns seems to have cracked the code or found a fountain of youth. In reality, her answer is simple: “Keep moving.”

This inspiring young lady from Ohio recently turned 101 years old. She drives herself to and back from work – a part-time position at the local crafts store she took back in 1997 after the passing of her beloved husband. Many regulars that pop in the store are happy to see Jayne – she’s become an integral part of the community. Jayne loves her job and intends to work there for the foreseeable future: “I’ll work for as long as I can or as long as they’ll have me,” she told in an interview.

You’ve probably seen Jayne on TikTok – she first gained widespread attention a few years back when her coworker, Maggie Husvar, first shared videos of her then 98-year-old colleague. High-spirited and straightforward, Jayne soon became an inspiration to many internauts regardless of their age.

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Image credits: maggiehusvar

“I’ll work for as long as I can or as long as they’ll have me”: Jayne believes that her job helps her to stay active

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Image credits: maggiehusvar

Jayne went viral on TikTok when her co-worker Maggie posted a video of Jayne sharing wisdom nuggets on how to live a long and happy life

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Image credits: maggie.husvar

Celebrating one’s 101st birthday is not only a great way to reflect on the life one has lived, but also share nuggets of wisdom with a younger generation. She attributes her youthfulness to lifelong activity: “I was always active all my life doing things. So, I think that has helped more than anything,” she shared. But life wasn’t without its trials – Jayne has battled and beaten cancer. This prompted her to adjust her diet and watch her sugar intake. But her love for sweets eventually won and she’s indulging in tasty treats occasionally. We do too, Jayne, we do too.

Jayne is a firm believer in a stable and reliable routine – she believes it plays a vital role in maintaining her vibrant spirit. Jayne still follows the same beauty routine she did when she was younger: “I use a moisturizer and makeup. I figured I did it all my life, so I’m not going to stop now.” Now that’s the attitude that keeps one young!

But no amount of moisturizer or expensive mascara could stand against the ultimate secret of long and happy life – great relationships that bring many moments of joy. Jayne notes the importance of making friends – at any age. People do strive for a sense of belonging in a friendly community. Think about your friends – their silly antics or heartfelt advice definitely make your life better.

“It’s important to find people who are friendly and kind,” Jayne said.

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Image credits: maggiehusvar

“Keep moving”: Jayne’s straightforward advice resonated with many people

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Image credits: maggiehusvar

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Image credits: maggie.husvar

Having good relationships with people is key to a happy life, as Jayne has mentioned. That is true and even scientifically proven – people who surround themselves with good friends have better mental and physical health. “As a medical doctor, I wish I could prescribe friendships for everyone,” said Kelli Harding, MD, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

Friends provide a sense of belonging and meaning to life – when it gets dark, they pull you out and remind you how much you are loved and needed. They also encourage healthy behaviors – if one friend is into the gym, tasty salads or Sunday hikes, another is more likely to follow in their stead.

And finally, friends actually do help us to live longer – a study shows that people with stronger relationships are likely to remain alive longer. Here’s to many more years of memories and joy with friends. Treat them to a cup of coffee today and thank them for keeping you young.

Jayne also noted the importance of good relationships with people. It’s the people we love who keep us young at any age

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Image credits: maggiehusvar

Jayne’s story is a wonderful reminder that there are no age limits when it comes to enjoying life. Humans don’t expire past a certain age and childish joy doesn‘t become restricted once we reach adulthood. So send a meme to your coworkers, buy fancy flowers at the supermarket and go for a walk with your dear friend today. Life is absolutely beautiful. And if you moisturize properly, you’re going to look amazing at 101 just like Jayne does.

What’s your secret to staying young?

People in the comments were celebrating Jayne’s youthfulness

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Margo Butautaite
Margo Butautaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

Margo studied Philosophy and Creative Writing in gloomy Scotland, maybe that is the reason she is so fond of the rainy days. When not writing or reading, she enjoys a good cup of tea, conspiracy theories and befriending all the dogs in the neighbourhood.

Read more »
Back to Homepage
More about Wholesome
Homepage
Trending
Wholesome
Homepage
Next in Wholesome
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A HUNDRED AND ONE?! She looks incredible.

0
0points
reply
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for her to be so full of life at her age, but she was blessed with good genetics which is a great help. I know people who lead a good life (doing sports, no alcohol or tobacco) who ended up with health trouble and not because they did something wrong. Sometimes the life you have, your mere work, can be destroying.

0
0points
reply
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A HUNDRED AND ONE?! She looks incredible.

0
0points
reply
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for her to be so full of life at her age, but she was blessed with good genetics which is a great help. I know people who lead a good life (doing sports, no alcohol or tobacco) who ended up with health trouble and not because they did something wrong. Sometimes the life you have, your mere work, can be destroying.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda