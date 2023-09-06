101 Y.O. Is Enjoying Life By Still Working At A Part-Time Job, Driving And Wearing Makeup

Getting older is a bittersweet feeling. On one hand, we get to enjoy the maturity and confidence that grows stronger with every birthday – no longer do we care what people think and have the courage to do what actually makes us happy. On the other, here comes back problems, saying hard goodbyes to loved ones, and realizing that life runs fast. But old age doesn’t have to be scary and Jayne Burns, who just celebrated her 101st birthday, is here to show us how.

Meet Jayne Burns – a 101-year-old lady who still works at her part-time job

Image credits: maggiehusvar

Making it to the impressive 100th birthday is a remarkable achievement – I know I will be throwing the party of a century when it’s my time! But how does one make it to such an impressive age and still want to party and enjoy life to its fullest? Jayne Burns seems to have cracked the code or found a fountain of youth. In reality, her answer is simple: “Keep moving.”

This inspiring young lady from Ohio recently turned 101 years old. She drives herself to and back from work – a part-time position at the local crafts store she took back in 1997 after the passing of her beloved husband. Many regulars that pop in the store are happy to see Jayne – she’s become an integral part of the community. Jayne loves her job and intends to work there for the foreseeable future: “I’ll work for as long as I can or as long as they’ll have me,” she told in an interview.

You’ve probably seen Jayne on TikTok – she first gained widespread attention a few years back when her coworker, Maggie Husvar, first shared videos of her then 98-year-old colleague. High-spirited and straightforward, Jayne soon became an inspiration to many internauts regardless of their age.

Image credits: maggiehusvar

“I’ll work for as long as I can or as long as they’ll have me”: Jayne believes that her job helps her to stay active

Image credits: maggiehusvar

Jayne went viral on TikTok when her co-worker Maggie posted a video of Jayne sharing wisdom nuggets on how to live a long and happy life

Image credits: maggie.husvar

Celebrating one’s 101st birthday is not only a great way to reflect on the life one has lived, but also share nuggets of wisdom with a younger generation. She attributes her youthfulness to lifelong activity: “I was always active all my life doing things. So, I think that has helped more than anything,” she shared. But life wasn’t without its trials – Jayne has battled and beaten cancer. This prompted her to adjust her diet and watch her sugar intake. But her love for sweets eventually won and she’s indulging in tasty treats occasionally. We do too, Jayne, we do too.

Jayne is a firm believer in a stable and reliable routine – she believes it plays a vital role in maintaining her vibrant spirit. Jayne still follows the same beauty routine she did when she was younger: “I use a moisturizer and makeup. I figured I did it all my life, so I’m not going to stop now.” Now that’s the attitude that keeps one young!

But no amount of moisturizer or expensive mascara could stand against the ultimate secret of long and happy life – great relationships that bring many moments of joy. Jayne notes the importance of making friends – at any age. People do strive for a sense of belonging in a friendly community. Think about your friends – their silly antics or heartfelt advice definitely make your life better.

“It’s important to find people who are friendly and kind,” Jayne said.

Image credits: maggiehusvar

“Keep moving”: Jayne’s straightforward advice resonated with many people

Image credits: maggiehusvar

Image credits: maggie.husvar

Having good relationships with people is key to a happy life, as Jayne has mentioned. That is true and even scientifically proven – people who surround themselves with good friends have better mental and physical health. “As a medical doctor, I wish I could prescribe friendships for everyone,” said Kelli Harding, MD, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

Friends provide a sense of belonging and meaning to life – when it gets dark, they pull you out and remind you how much you are loved and needed. They also encourage healthy behaviors – if one friend is into the gym, tasty salads or Sunday hikes, another is more likely to follow in their stead.

And finally, friends actually do help us to live longer – a study shows that people with stronger relationships are likely to remain alive longer. Here’s to many more years of memories and joy with friends. Treat them to a cup of coffee today and thank them for keeping you young.

Jayne also noted the importance of good relationships with people. It’s the people we love who keep us young at any age

Image credits: maggiehusvar

Jayne’s story is a wonderful reminder that there are no age limits when it comes to enjoying life. Humans don’t expire past a certain age and childish joy doesn‘t become restricted once we reach adulthood. So send a meme to your coworkers, buy fancy flowers at the supermarket and go for a walk with your dear friend today. Life is absolutely beautiful. And if you moisturize properly, you’re going to look amazing at 101 just like Jayne does.

What’s your secret to staying young?

