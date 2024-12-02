Here Are The Artworks I Painted This Year In The Frontline Zone (22 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

The pictures I painted this year in the frontline zone. In fact, there are more of them, but the site did not allow me to upload all of them, so keep an eye out for the next posts.

Every year, my reflections change in my work. Before the war in Ukraine, I considered myself a studio artist. I was immersed in the world of feeling space and conveying impressions of a story, song, landscape, or anything else with the help of paints on canvas.

With the outbreak of the war, my focus changed. My family and friends left the territory of Ukraine. I stayed in my hometown with my daughter. Everything was different, and the good and the bad were mixed.

I made friends and colleagues in my life for whom it was important to paint from nature, and we actively painted in various locations in the suburbs and the city of Dnipro, Ukraine. During this difficult time, we organized ourselves, created exhibitions in our native place, and continued our creative work.

You can see how it was in the photos and in my previous stories. Please write your comments below the photos. Your comments, suggestions, etc. are important to the author. The artist Oleksandra Malyshko is open for communication. You can add her as a friend on social media: Facebook Profile.

More info: saatchiart.com