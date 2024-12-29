ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever turned off a film or TV show half-way through because you just couldn’t stand the writing? Maybe there were far too many car chases, or the dialogue spoken by doctors was extremely unrealistic. Or perhaps, the way the female characters were written was painfully cringey.

I’m not sure why it’s so difficult for writers to craft complex female protagonists with depth, but apparently it is, because well-written leading women aren't always easy to find. But if you’re looking for something to watch that features a character you’ll actually love, we’ve got your back. Redditors have recently been discussing their favorite strong female leads from the screen, so we’ve got a list celebrating them all below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the characters that you’re a huge fan of too!

A determined woman in a spaceship setting, embodying a strong female protagonist with confidence and resolve. Ellen Ripley in Alien. She’s the OG.

jmorfeus:
Recently when I rewatched the film I distinctly thought that the film made it on purpose that the crew repeatedly dismisses or ignores her idea because she's a woman (like it happens to so many women in professional setting even now, moreso back when it was shot) and that the film made it one of the explicit points not to do that (she was right all along, every time).

Strange how the mind works.

But at the same time it didn't feel forced or fake like so many modern "feminist" movies/recasts and I think Ripley really is the perfect example of a strong female lead.

thebelsnickle1991 Report

    #2

    Animated strong female protagonist holding a fan confidently. The original, animated Mulan.

    They don’t make the mistake of having her just walk onto the training ground with the other rookies and just automatically know everything and be the best. She falls on her a*s and generally gets the s**t kicked out of her just like everyone else. And by the time she becomes a competent fighter, her comrades are all competent fighters with her. But she still has that little bit of an edge to her due to her intelligence.

    My point being, she’s “done right” because she’s actually believable.

    RedWestern Report

    #3

    Strong female protagonist in uniform driving, using a radio in a snowy setting. Margie from Fargo. She's the only moral, reasonable, responsible person in a town full of insanity. She deals with it all, while being pregnant and still finding the time to have emotions, but keeping them separate when there's a job to do.

    Curses_at_bots Report

    #4

    A strong female protagonist smiling warmly, wearing a brown coat on a ship deck at night. She may not have been the 'main' protagonist but Rachel Weisz as Evelyn in The Mummy (1999) was for me the perfect mix of feminine, brains and grit. Just loved her. And she wasn't a mary sue either. She make mistakes.

    burtsdog Report

    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Yes she was great she wasn’t just the love interest she got the expadition going.

    #5

    A strong female protagonist gazing intently in a dramatic scene, wearing ornate clothing. Chrisjen Avasarala (The Expanse) - intelligent and ambitious, unapologetic, but also capable of personal reflection and growth.

    AYASOFAYA:
    [Chrisjen Avasarala (The Expanse)] Yeah all of the women in that show were good, but Avasarala is a good example of how to do this without making her physically strong as a trope.

    YNot1989:
    Chrisjen Avasarala and Bobby Draper.

    Sudden-Suggestions Report

    #6

    A strong female protagonist with a young girl at a dining table in a dimly lit room, conveying a gothic family dynamic. Wednesday and Morticia Adams. They both are strong willed, confident females who don’t give an F about what other people think about them.

    masiker31 Report

    #7

    Woman in uniform sitting pensively, exemplifying a strong female protagonist in a sci-fi setting. Captain Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager.

    gordonfactor Report

    #8

    A woman in uniform saluting, embodying a strong female protagonist. [Samantha Carter from Stargate]
    They were originally going to have her in a more revealing outfit than the guys, but the actor protested, saying something along the line of: this this is the military, we would all be wearing the same thing.

    Which I think ultimately helps with the show's credibility.

    Secret_Ad_1541:
    A great character and one thing that really stood out, and was kind of unusual, was that she was not treated any differently by the SG-1 team because she was woman. She was an invaluable asset to the team, and everyone knew and acknowledged it. Jack, Teal'c and Master Bra'tac were all experience, elite warriors and Carter was respected and treated as their equal. And, even though Amanda Tapping was an attractive woman, I was glad that they didn't turn her character into eye candy, like you would see in so many other shows and movies. Sam was awesome and a badass who didn't have to strut around and tell people about it, because they all knew it.

    bitemark01 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    And the medical dovroe from there, even though she has not at much screentime as Sam.

    #9

    Strong female protagonist with determined expression, in a dimly lit urban setting. [Clarice in Silence of the Lambs]
    It's great because the movie acknowledges her strengths, weakness and challenges as a woman. Often lazy writers make a woman character strong by just making her more masculine. Clarice is a decidedly feminine lead (petite, soft spoken, etc) yet still a complete badass.

    Methzilla Report

    #10

    A woman in a sci-fi setting, portraying a strong female protagonist with confidence and focus. Let’s add Uhura, then. She encouraged all girls and black people in general to aim their sights on space and science.

    VapoursAndSpleen Report

    #11

    Strong female protagonist in a dramatic scene, showcasing determination and focus. Michelle Yeoh in Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

    She’s not a one dimensional, no emotions having badass trope of a character. Her femininity wasn’t cut in order for her to be “strong”. She’s a whole human being.

    Expressdough Report

    #12

    A strong female protagonist aiming a handgun, set in a desert environment. [Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor]
    Icing on the cake is that John can immediately tell who the fake Sarah is in that scene. Cause his mother would never dare to risk his life to save her own.

    Jahaangle:
    [Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor]
    Stabbed through the shoulder, one hand reloading her shotgun, almost taking out the T-1000 herself only to run out of ammo.
    Her first instinct is to protect John before the T-800 shows up.
    That scene is brilliant.

    SayNoToStim:
    [Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor]
    Her escape from the mental institution is one of the best scenes in film, across any genres. Watching the cause of all of your problems walk around the corner just as she's escaping from those said problems is going to break anyone, and two minutes later she's leaning out a car window as it drives shooting at the T1000.

    XchrisZ:
    [Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor] yelling at John to get back under the bullet proof vests while shooting out of the back of a moving vehicle. Such a great example of a mother being a mother and a bad a*s.

    Heiminator Report

    Close-up of a serious woman with short, light brown hair, embodying a strong female protagonist. Dana Scully. Even caused an uptic of women in STEM studies.

    Caira_Ru:
    I’m very biased, because I was at a pretty critical age in my own development when Scully and Mulder were also developing, but there were so many things that they did so incredibly well that it’s been my favorite fiction show for decades. The X-Files shaped me to think the way I think, in a lot of ways.

    Scary, funny, touching, horrific, wholesome, sexy but not contrived (for many seasons at least) or over the top and most importantly, the female lead had more to offer to most situations than the male.

    Mulder was relatable sometimes and almost always adorable, but as a teen girl, Scully was EVERYTHING!

    She was smart, capable, compassionate, confident, and funny. Logical but always able to see past social and scientific constraints. Aware in her femininity but not dependent on it. Full of faith without ever pressuring others to believe the same.

    She also was fallible and vulnerable, questioned herself and others, and snapped sometimes when someone hurt her.

    If I had to sum her up in 6 words: She owned it. All of it.

    Edit: I also felt like I was maybe bi for a couple decades because of Gillian Andersen’s Dana Scully on the X-Files! Sure, I was attracted to the men - Mulder, that one guy who maybe was his brother, and Skinner especially - but I thought “wow… women can sure be attractive, too…”

    I finally realized I just had a hard-on for Dana Scully AND men!

    homelyme Report

    #14

    Animated girl lying in grass, strong female protagonist expression, red ribbon, radio nearby. All the Ghibli protagonists.

    DaMosey Report

    #15

    Animated girl with strong-female-protagonist qualities stands with mysterious spirit in a dark setting. Chihiro in Spirited Away… she starts out as a scared little girl who needs protection from those around her to becoming someone who, through her own decisions and courage, finds clever ways to protect herself and her loved ones.

    FlightlessGriffin:
    There's a reason Spirited Away claimed the No. 1 spot as the highest grossing Anime of all time. Chihiro was a great protagonist. Maybe not what OP is looking for considering Chihiro is just a little girl but she's worth mentioning.

    If we're mentioning Anime, any Miyazaki film does this in spades. Nausicca: Valley of the Wind, Howl's Moving Castle (Sophie is amazing in that) and I should give an honorable mention to Princess Mononoke.

    Edit: I said honorable mention as a response to the comment. I didn't want to hijack theirs by saying my own pick, so I passed it off as honorable. Princess Mononoke was my individual pick as a response to OP.

    danklinxie Report

    #16

    Animated character in a green dress striking a strong pose, embodying a strong female protagonist. Fiona from Shrek. She was willing to admit when she was in the wrong and grow personally, stood up for herself and her friends and didn't get sucked in by the pretty boy show off, she actually kicked his butt.

    bread_idiot_bread Report

    #17

    Heroic woman gazes intensely from vehicle, embodying strong female protagonist. Furiosa from *Mad Max: Fury Road*—she doesn’t need a tragic backstory speech or a romantic subplot to prove her worth. She just drives into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, kicks a*s, and liberates people while rocking a metal arm like it’s no big deal. That’s the kind of energy I aspire to bring when I tackle my inbox on a Monday morning.

    RedditT0M Report

    #18

    Woman with glasses in a dimly lit room, representing a strong female protagonist theme. President Laura Roslyn from Battlestar Galactica.

    WaywardMind Report

    #19

    A strong female protagonist wielding a sword by the ocean, showcasing empowerment and strength. Xena-warrior princess.

    Hot-Negotiation3470 Report

    #20

    A strong female protagonist peering attentively, wearing a white outfit, in a science fiction setting. Did anyone say Princess Leia?

    Ogodnotagain Report

    #21

    A strong female protagonist in a thoughtful moment, showcasing determination and depth. Lucy MacLean from Fallout.

    arctic_penguin12 Report

    #22

    Cover of "Wyrd Sisters" by Terry Pratchett featuring strong female protagonist silhouettes in a mystical green setting. Any woman written by Terry Pratchett, really.

    My favorite is Granny Weatherwax tho.

    Deadpoulpe Report

    #23

    A strong female protagonist in medieval armor, smiling, flanked by two helmeted warriors. Eowyn.

    WarriorJax Report

    #24

    A woman with an engaging expression, representing a strong female protagonist in a dimly lit setting. Amy Adams in Arrival.

    schorschico Report

    #25

    An older woman with short hair, exemplifying a strong female protagonist in a serious setting. Judy Dench as M.

    Wormverine Report

    #26

    A strong female protagonist aiming a gun with determination, showing courage and strength in a winter setting. Geena Davis as Samantha Caine in The Long Kiss Goodnight.

    SirVeritas79 Report

    #27

    A focused female archer in medieval attire on a ship, embodying a strong female protagonist. Lagertha in Vikings.

    ZotMatrix Report

    #28

    Strong female protagonist in a dimly lit scene, holding a cigarette, with a confident expression. Charlize Theron in anything.

    Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, Old Guard, etc.

    roguefrog Report

    #29

    Woman in a courtroom setting with confident expression, exemplifying strong female protagonist. Elle Woods. I love how feminine she is. An absolute girly girl and yet she totally rocks as the main character. And when the other girl thinks she's trying to sleep with the professor but instead they actually just talk it out instead of use miscommunication as a plot device? Such a good movie.

    leobubby:
    So happy this movie came out when I was 13 years old, her persona and the way she handled being girlie and pinkish and intelligent at the same time was so fundamentally important for my self development. I can be girly and funny and interesting AND smart all at the same time and I will not let anyone dull my shine!

    trauma_queen:
    And her innate kindness shows throughout the movie as well! It comes off as true security - not feeling the need to put others down or act superior, lifting others up! I am in a male dominated profession, and I am so grateful that where I work currently, the women are team players , secure, kind, and genuinely support one another. Elle woods is interesting and smart and girly... And the antithesis of a mean girl. I love that most of all

    Raktoner Report

    #30

    A woman in a red sweater, wiping tears, depicting a strong female protagonist in an emotional scene. I'm not overly fond of the movie overall, but Emma Thompson's character in Love Actually.

    Knick_Knick Report

    #31

    Two strong female protagonists in a dynamic action scene, showcasing empowerment and resilience. Both Jinx and Vi, whichever one you count as the main protagonist of Arcane.

    Electronarwhal Report

    #32

    A woman in a business suit stands confidently outside in an urban setting, embodying a strong female protagonist. [Kim Wexler] is one of the most complex characters I’ve seen. She’s definitely a great example of a strong female protagonists done right. I always think of that line she says early on

    “You don’t save me. I save me”

    hellomolly11:
    I finished Better Caul Saul about a year ago and I still think of how composed and disciplined Kim Wexler is, and how much compromising it must have taken for her to live a new, mundane life in Florida. She’s actually inspirational in her professionalism and dedication.

    CabbageStockExchange Report

    #33

    A woman with short blonde hair wearing a green sweater, embodying a strong female protagonist in a dimly lit room. Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

    Thrwwymc Report

    #34

    Animated scene with a strong female protagonist looking determined, accompanied by a young ally in the background. Avatar doesn't have a female protagonist, but all of its female characters are great .

    Verzweiflungstat Report

    #35

    Animated girl on a beach wearing a floral crown, exemplifying a strong female protagonist. Disney's **Moana**. Y'all don't have kids? 


    That girl speaks truth to power, finds evidence, heads off on a dangerous trek, saves the world (basically), returns home and makes her small town better. And the whole time there's no distraction from any romantic interest. 


    Badass.

    tomaesop Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And the second movie ? She remained the same strong woman she already was, with the same goal of giving her people the best she could. Brilliant.

    #36

    Anime character with long silver hair and elf-like ears in a mountainous landscape, representing a strong female protagonist. Does Frieren count?

    stinky_cheese33 Report

    #37

    A woman in an office wearing headphones and a red vest, embodying a strong female protagonist in a determined expression. Evelyn Wong in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

    benabramowitz18 Report

    #38

    A woman with long blonde hair, wearing a studded jacket, stands confidently on a porch, embodying strong female protagonist. Veronica Mars.

    One_Prune_6753 Report

    #39

    Strong female protagonist with braided red hair and tribal attire, wielding a bow against a mountainous backdrop. Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn is pretty fantastic.

    Resident_Second_2965 Report

    #40

    Anime character with dark hair and green attire, representing a strong female protagonist in a determined pose. Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

    trickster9000 Report

    #41

    A determined woman in black, exemplifying a strong female protagonist in a dimly lit room. Emily Blunt in Sicario.

    RecoveringRed Report

    #42

    Cover of "Tiffany Aching's Guide to Being a Witch" with a strong female protagonist standing confidently. Tiffany Aching.

    shimmertoyourshine Report

    #43

    A determined woman with a scar on her forehead stands in a dimly lit setting, embodying a strong female protagonist. Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) in Fringe is my go to example of a strong female protagonist.

    Ancient-University89 Report

    #44

    Strong female protagonist in a yellow suit, holding a sword in a snowy setting. The Bride and O-Ren from *Kill Bill*.

    WassupSassySquatch Report

    #45

    Strong female protagonist in futuristic armor suit standing in a sci-fi setting. Samus Aran, in any game besides Other M, we don't talk about Other M.

    rangerj1901 Report

    #46

    Two women stand together; one wears a bold purple outfit, embodying a strong female protagonist. Katniss Everdeen from the Hunger Games.

    Waste_Atmosphere_967 Report

    #47

    Strong female protagonist in an office setting, focused and determined, surrounded by files. Erin Brockovich.

    Vargsvans Report

    #48

    Strong female protagonist looking determined, dimly lit room, intense expression, with artwork blurred in the background. Sidney Prescott.

    EndAlternative6445 Report

    #49

    Woman in a historical dress stands in a doorway, exemplifying a strong female protagonist in a period setting. Elinor Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility (1995). So strong, charming and thoughtful. What a lovely person.

    burtsdog Report

    #50

    A determined woman with curly hair, exemplifying a strong female protagonist, gazes thoughtfully into the distance. Offbeat choice, but Helen Hunt's character Carol in As Good As It Gets. She deals with all the c**p life has handed her, constantly cares for her son, deals with a horribly difficult man, and manages to maintain her sunshine and cheer in the face of it all. She lays down strict boundaries and gets right in Melvin's face when he crosses the line. She doesn't allow herself to get pushed around, but she doesn't retreat into being a bully either. She's amazingly patient and loving, and I love her.

    No-Body8448 Report

