An AI-powered toilet seat has been named by Time Magazine as one of the top 200 inventions of 2024. It optically scans a user’s stool and urine, to detect any concerning changes that might indicate a health problem. It can then send data and alerts directly to medical staff. Also on the list, a battery-powered life-size humanoid robot that showed off its prowess in a BMW factory, and helped to build cars.

They're both a far cry from the strange inventions from way back in the day. For example a gas war resistant baby pram created in 1938. Or the wooden swimsuits that made their debut in the 1920s. The so-called "Spruce veneer bathing suits" were marketed as simple, cheap, easy to make, yet fashionable and modern. They were also meant to make swimming easier due to their buoyancy. But we can probably hazard a guess that comfort wasn't a big factor for those who tried them out.

Bored Panda took a trip down memory lane, in search of some of the weirdest inventions from days gone by. And what we found might surprise you.