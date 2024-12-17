ADVERTISEMENT

An AI-powered toilet seat has been named by Time Magazine as one of the top 200 inventions of 2024. It optically scans a user’s stool and urine, to detect any concerning changes that might indicate a health problem. It can then send data and alerts directly to medical staff. Also on the list, a battery-powered life-size humanoid robot that showed off its prowess in a BMW factory, and helped to build cars.

They're both a far cry from the strange inventions from way back in the day. For example a gas war resistant baby pram created in 1938. Or the wooden swimsuits that made their debut in the 1920s. The so-called "Spruce veneer bathing suits" were marketed as simple, cheap, easy to make, yet fashionable and modern. They were also meant to make swimming easier due to their buoyancy. But we can probably hazard a guess that comfort wasn't a big factor for those who tried them out.

Bored Panda took a trip down memory lane, in search of some of the weirdest inventions from days gone by. And what we found might surprise you. Keep scrolling for a fascinating look at what people thought they needed, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Plastic Face Protection From Snowstorms And Cold. Montreal, Canada, 1939

Women wearing unique cone-shaped face shields, showcasing strange inventions.

Nationaal Archief Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A British Couple Sleeps Inside A "Morrison Shelter” Used As Protection From Collapsing Homes During The Wwii 'Blitz' Bombing Raids... March 1941

    Child in a cage-like bed under a wooden dining table in a vintage room, highlighting strange inventions.

    Reporter_at_large Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Les Paul, Age 14, In 1929 - Yes, He Invented The Rack - That Type Of Harmonica Holder, Too

    A boy playing guitar with a harmonica holder, showcasing strange inventions.

    jaykirsch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’ve come a long way since humans started walking upright around 7 million years ago. The invention of stone tools in Ethiopia about 2.6 million years ago. The discovery of fire some years after. The creation of papyrus (ancient paper) in ancient Egypt and then soap a while later.
    #4

    Fold-Out Piano, Specially Designed For Bedridden Patients. Great Britain, 1935

    Woman in bed playing a strange invention: a modified vertical piano.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Hamblin Glasses. A Pair Of Spectacles Especially Designed For Reading In Bed. England, 1936

    A person in bed using strange inventions to read a book with mirrored glasses.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Electrically Heated Vest For The Traffic Police In The United States. The Power Is Generated Via Contact On The Street. Location Unknown, 1932

    Police officer displaying a unique striped jacket, illustrating strange inventions in fashion.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Gas War Resistant Pram. England, Hextable, 1938

    Person in a gas mask pushing a bizarre, box-shaped stroller outside a house.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Amphibious Bike 'The Cyclomer', A Bicycle That Can Ride On Land And Water With A Load Of Up To 120 Kilos, Paris, 1932

    Man riding an unusual bike with large spherical wheels, representing strange inventions.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    In 1955, This Tiny Electric Narrow Gauge Train Was Installed In New York’s Holland Tunnel To Monitor Traffic Speed

    Police officer in strange invention vehicle beside car in tunnel.

    MrBonelessPizza24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Doctor Vilhelm Irgens Pettersson Demonstrates His New Invention; A Baby Carriage That Can Climb Stairs. 26 November 1956

    Man pushing unique stroller, an example of strange inventions, surrounded by onlookers in coats and hats.

    house_of_ghosts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    This Is How Babies Used To Fly On Airplanes

    Flight attendant adjusts baby hammock over passengers in vintage airplane cabin, showcasing strange inventions.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A Bicycle Tire Tied Around The Body As A Swimming Aid. Germany, 1925

    People wearing early life jackets on a dock by the water, showcasing strange inventions from the past.

    A group of youngsters tied a bike tire around the body as a swimming aid. Germany, 1925.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Wooden Bathing Suits, Supposed To Make Swimming A Lot Easier. Haquian, Washington, United States, 1929

    Four women wearing wooden bathing suits at a beach, showcasing strange inventions from the early 20th century.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Portable Radio In A Straw Hat, Made By An American Inventor. United States Of America, Place Unknown, 1931

    Man wearing a peculiar hat with pipes and a clock, reading a newspaper; example of strange inventions.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Car With Shovel For Pedestrians, Paris, 1924

    Vintage car equipped with a pedestrian safety net, an example of strange inventions on a cobblestone street.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Slot Machine Selling Warm Sausage Rolls On A Railway Station In Germany. 1931

    Person using vintage sausage vending machine, a strange invention.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
    FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems like a pretty advanced vending machine, not a slot machine. Lol

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    It Was A Bit Different Back In The 60s

    Baby in a strange invention car seat hanging over a bench seat inside a vintage car.

    jimmyjames2306 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Mr. Ted Spence, Engineer Of The Los Angeles Brush Manufacturing Corp., Demonstrates The New ‘Hairline Brush’ In Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 1950. The Brush Is Constructed To Fit A Bald Head’s Contour, With Bristles For Brushing Hair And A Felt Pad To Gently Massage The Scalp"

    Man using a strange-invention: a U-shaped brush to comb his hair, viewed from behind.

    Don Brinn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Blind Man Tests A Device That Allows You To Hear Light, Invention For The Blind. 1912

    Two men demonstrate a strange invention, possibly an early communication device, in a vintage setting.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Folding Bridge For Emergencies, Invented By L. Deth. The Emergency Bridge Can Easily Be Transported On A Handcart. The Netherlands, Location Unknown, 1926

    People standing on a strange accordion-style bridge over a small stream, showcasing an unusual invention.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandagore avatar
    Antablack
    Antablack
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You would trust a folding bridge inventor with the surname Deth

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    A French Soldier Wearing A Kind Of Armour As Protection Against Flying Bullets Above The Trench. First World War, France, 1915

    Person wearing a homemade metal helmet and body armor, showcasing a strange invention in a natural setting.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    The Isolator, By Hugo Gernsback

    Person using strange invention called "The Isolator" helmet while writing at a desk to block out noise.

    A terrifying hood with an attached oxygen tank, for when you want to be really, really isolated. “Outside noises being eliminated, the worker can concentrate with ease upon the subject at hand.”

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Jess Dixon In His Flying Automobile

    Man flying an early helicopter prototype, showcasing strange inventions in aviation history.

    Built by Jess Dixon of Andalusia, Ala. Can fly forward, backward or straight up or hover in the air. Runs on road or flys across country. 40 H.P. motor, air cooled, speeds to 100 m.p.h. Kobel Feature Photos, Frankfort, Ind.,1940

    Kobel Feature Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Fritzi Scheff Demonstrating Magnavox For Fifth Liberty Loan In New York City, 1895

    Vintage strange invention with a woman using an early megaphone system in a city setting.

    Powerhouse Museum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Ornithopter And Creator George R. White At St. Augustine

    Two men examining a large, wing-like structure on the beach, showcasing a strange invention.

    George R. White of Stoney Brook, Long Island, New York, former aviator and flying instructor during the war, on the beach at St. Augustine where he attempted to make the first successful bird-like flight in history. White is in his foot-propelled, wing-flapping, motorless ornithopter, which weighs 118 pounds, is 8 feet in length, and has a wing span of 29.5 feet. The frame was made of chrome molybdenum covered with a non-inflammable celluloid fabric. It crashed on the test flight, but it was later improved. Photographed September 21, 1927.

    Florida Memory State Library and Archives of Florida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Bulletproof Glass. Demonstration By The Best Rifleman Of The New York Police, 1931

    Policeman testing bulletproof glass, a strange invention, by firing a gun at a man behind it.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Clap Skate

    A leather shoe modified with an ice skate blade, representing strange inventions.

    As early as 1936, R. Handl was working on a skate with a movable heel plate. However, it took until 1996 before such a system, called 'clap skate', revolutionised the sport of skating.
    R. Handl, 23 October 1936

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Loetafoon

    Man inspecting an early 20th-century device, a prototype of strange inventions with mechanical components.

    The Loetafoon is a gramophone record player that is connected to a film projector. A mercury contact on the film indicates exactly when the needle should be on the record to start the sound film. The device is supplied with a single, double and triple turntable.

    F.B.A. Prinsen, 1929 F.B.A Prinsen Archives, inventory number 5. Made in Holland

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Improvised Grenade

    A hand holding a strange invention with a long handle and attached can, showing unique design creativity.

    The Great War. Dutch army exercises during the First World War. A modern petard (improvised hand grenade of cans for instance) ready to be thrown. 1916.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A Head-Mounted Three Dimensional Display By Ivan E. Sutherland

    Person using a strange invention device attached to the ceiling, featuring headgear and metal rods in a grayscale room.

    University of Florida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Remote-Controlled Model Helicopter - Pennsylvania, April 16, 1941

    A man operates a vintage flying machine invention in an open field, showcasing early strange inventions.

    Steinmetz, Joseph Janney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Adjustable Mannequin

    A vintage diagram of a mechanical humanoid depicting a strange invention with gears and levers.

    The fact that something invented over 150 years ago can still seem ingenious is impressive. This mannequin, which can adjust to be just about any size a human can be, is an example of such an invention. Although it does look a little funny, the real oddity of this device is that it hasn't gained popularity yet. from page 433 of Official Descriptive and Illustrated Catalogue of the Great Exhibition 1851, Volume 1. Printed in London in 1851 by Spicer Brothers, Wholesale Stationers, and W. Clowes and Sons, Printers. Call No.: 606 G786quarto V.1 Location: The George Peabody Library

    Special Collections at Johns Hopkins University Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Workers Set The So-Called Bucket Dredger In Motion By Moving Their Arms And Legs On Treadle Planks. A Small Model Of The Machine Was Built, But It Is Unknown Whether It Was Actually Built

    Men operating a curious watercraft with large wheels, exemplifying strange inventions from the past.

    F.X. d’Arles de Linière, 6 April 1761

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Design Of A Steam Car, Circa 1845

    Strange invention: antique steam-powered carriage in detailed sketch, showcasing unique design and early engineering.

    National Archives, Maps and Drawings Archive of the Ministry of Public Works and predecessors, inv. no. 11626
    Made in Holland

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Drawing Of A “Pneumatic Sports-Fish And Hunt Boat”, An Inflatable Boat For One Person, Whose Legs Are In The Boots Under The Boat. The Netherlands, 1915

    A vintage drawing of a peculiar wearable flotation device, showcasing strange inventions.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Faxed Newspaper

    Children examining a long printout from a vintage phonograph, showcasing strange inventions in a 1950s living room.

    In 1938 the first wireless newspaper was sent from the New York radio station WOR, which could be received in the living room. Photo: a number of children read the children's page of a radio newspaper from Missouri. National Archives / Spaarnestad Photo / Het Leven / Photographer unknown, SFA022813039

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Ice Auto, Between Ca. 1910 And Ca. 1915

    Two men sitting on an early helicopter prototype, a strange invention with a large propeller, on a dirt ground.

    Bain News Service photograph collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Kodak K-24 Camera, Used For Aerial Photography During Ww2 By The Americans

    A man holding a large, unusual camera-like device; an example of strange inventions.

    CroatCuck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Revolver Camera: Front View Of A Colt 38 With A Built-In Camera That Automatically Takes Pictures When The Trigger Is Pulled. On The Left: A Series Of Six Images Taken With The Revolver Camera. New York, 1938

    Close-up of a camera designed as a revolver, showcasing strange inventions.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    WWI Austro-Hungarian Air Force Gunner With 10 Mauser C96 Pistols

    Vintage aircraft cockpit with pilot and an unusual gun arrangement, demonstrating strange-inventions in aviation.

    masuk0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Ice Sailboat

    Illustrations of unusual boats with large sails in a vintage manuscript, showcasing strange inventions.

    In the 17th century it is so cold that meteorologists speak of a small ice age. The ice sailboat is an ideal solution to continue transport over frozen lakes and rivers. A. Terrier, 17 January 1600.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Watermill

    Strange-Inventions: An early windmill design sketched on parchment, showcasing medieval engineering concepts.

    This small watermill is suitable for grinding peat areas dry. The mill is lightweight and therefore does not sink into marshy areas. However, it was never built. C.D. Muys, 1589.

    Nationaal Archief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!