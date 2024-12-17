42 Interesting Inventions From The Past That Just Look Odd Today (New Pics)
An AI-powered toilet seat has been named by Time Magazine as one of the top 200 inventions of 2024. It optically scans a user’s stool and urine, to detect any concerning changes that might indicate a health problem. It can then send data and alerts directly to medical staff. Also on the list, a battery-powered life-size humanoid robot that showed off its prowess in a BMW factory, and helped to build cars.
They're both a far cry from the strange inventions from way back in the day. For example a gas war resistant baby pram created in 1938. Or the wooden swimsuits that made their debut in the 1920s. The so-called "Spruce veneer bathing suits" were marketed as simple, cheap, easy to make, yet fashionable and modern. They were also meant to make swimming easier due to their buoyancy. But we can probably hazard a guess that comfort wasn't a big factor for those who tried them out.
Bored Panda took a trip down memory lane, in search of some of the weirdest inventions from days gone by. And what we found might surprise you. Keep scrolling for a fascinating look at what people thought they needed, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.
This post may include affiliate links.
Plastic Face Protection From Snowstorms And Cold. Montreal, Canada, 1939
A British Couple Sleeps Inside A "Morrison Shelter” Used As Protection From Collapsing Homes During The Wwii 'Blitz' Bombing Raids... March 1941
Les Paul, Age 14, In 1929 - Yes, He Invented The Rack - That Type Of Harmonica Holder, Too
We’ve come a long way since humans started walking upright around 7 million years ago. The invention of stone tools in Ethiopia about 2.6 million years ago. The discovery of fire some years after. The creation of papyrus (ancient paper) in ancient Egypt and then soap a while later.
Fold-Out Piano, Specially Designed For Bedridden Patients. Great Britain, 1935
Hamblin Glasses. A Pair Of Spectacles Especially Designed For Reading In Bed. England, 1936
Electrically Heated Vest For The Traffic Police In The United States. The Power Is Generated Via Contact On The Street. Location Unknown, 1932
Gas War Resistant Pram. England, Hextable, 1938
Amphibious Bike 'The Cyclomer', A Bicycle That Can Ride On Land And Water With A Load Of Up To 120 Kilos, Paris, 1932
In 1955, This Tiny Electric Narrow Gauge Train Was Installed In New York’s Holland Tunnel To Monitor Traffic Speed
Doctor Vilhelm Irgens Pettersson Demonstrates His New Invention; A Baby Carriage That Can Climb Stairs. 26 November 1956
This Is How Babies Used To Fly On Airplanes
A Bicycle Tire Tied Around The Body As A Swimming Aid. Germany, 1925
A group of youngsters tied a bike tire around the body as a swimming aid. Germany, 1925.
Wooden Bathing Suits, Supposed To Make Swimming A Lot Easier. Haquian, Washington, United States, 1929
Portable Radio In A Straw Hat, Made By An American Inventor. United States Of America, Place Unknown, 1931
Car With Shovel For Pedestrians, Paris, 1924
Slot Machine Selling Warm Sausage Rolls On A Railway Station In Germany. 1931
Seems like a pretty advanced vending machine, not a slot machine. Lol
It Was A Bit Different Back In The 60s
Mr. Ted Spence, Engineer Of The Los Angeles Brush Manufacturing Corp., Demonstrates The New ‘Hairline Brush’ In Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 1950. The Brush Is Constructed To Fit A Bald Head’s Contour, With Bristles For Brushing Hair And A Felt Pad To Gently Massage The Scalp"
Blind Man Tests A Device That Allows You To Hear Light, Invention For The Blind. 1912
Folding Bridge For Emergencies, Invented By L. Deth. The Emergency Bridge Can Easily Be Transported On A Handcart. The Netherlands, Location Unknown, 1926
A French Soldier Wearing A Kind Of Armour As Protection Against Flying Bullets Above The Trench. First World War, France, 1915
The Isolator, By Hugo Gernsback
A terrifying hood with an attached oxygen tank, for when you want to be really, really isolated. “Outside noises being eliminated, the worker can concentrate with ease upon the subject at hand.”
Jess Dixon In His Flying Automobile
Built by Jess Dixon of Andalusia, Ala. Can fly forward, backward or straight up or hover in the air. Runs on road or flys across country. 40 H.P. motor, air cooled, speeds to 100 m.p.h. Kobel Feature Photos, Frankfort, Ind.,1940
So why aren't flying vehicles the norm yet?
Fritzi Scheff Demonstrating Magnavox For Fifth Liberty Loan In New York City, 1895
Ornithopter And Creator George R. White At St. Augustine
George R. White of Stoney Brook, Long Island, New York, former aviator and flying instructor during the war, on the beach at St. Augustine where he attempted to make the first successful bird-like flight in history. White is in his foot-propelled, wing-flapping, motorless ornithopter, which weighs 118 pounds, is 8 feet in length, and has a wing span of 29.5 feet. The frame was made of chrome molybdenum covered with a non-inflammable celluloid fabric. It crashed on the test flight, but it was later improved. Photographed September 21, 1927.
Bulletproof Glass. Demonstration By The Best Rifleman Of The New York Police, 1931
Clap Skate
As early as 1936, R. Handl was working on a skate with a movable heel plate. However, it took until 1996 before such a system, called 'clap skate', revolutionised the sport of skating.
R. Handl, 23 October 1936
Loetafoon
The Loetafoon is a gramophone record player that is connected to a film projector. A mercury contact on the film indicates exactly when the needle should be on the record to start the sound film. The device is supplied with a single, double and triple turntable.
F.B.A. Prinsen, 1929 F.B.A Prinsen Archives, inventory number 5. Made in Holland
Improvised Grenade
The Great War. Dutch army exercises during the First World War. A modern petard (improvised hand grenade of cans for instance) ready to be thrown. 1916.
A Head-Mounted Three Dimensional Display By Ivan E. Sutherland
Remote-Controlled Model Helicopter - Pennsylvania, April 16, 1941
Adjustable Mannequin
The fact that something invented over 150 years ago can still seem ingenious is impressive. This mannequin, which can adjust to be just about any size a human can be, is an example of such an invention. Although it does look a little funny, the real oddity of this device is that it hasn't gained popularity yet. from page 433 of Official Descriptive and Illustrated Catalogue of the Great Exhibition 1851, Volume 1. Printed in London in 1851 by Spicer Brothers, Wholesale Stationers, and W. Clowes and Sons, Printers. Call No.: 606 G786quarto V.1 Location: The George Peabody Library
Workers Set The So-Called Bucket Dredger In Motion By Moving Their Arms And Legs On Treadle Planks. A Small Model Of The Machine Was Built, But It Is Unknown Whether It Was Actually Built
F.X. d’Arles de Linière, 6 April 1761
Design Of A Steam Car, Circa 1845
National Archives, Maps and Drawings Archive of the Ministry of Public Works and predecessors, inv. no. 11626
Made in Holland
Drawing Of A “Pneumatic Sports-Fish And Hunt Boat”, An Inflatable Boat For One Person, Whose Legs Are In The Boots Under The Boat. The Netherlands, 1915
Faxed Newspaper
In 1938 the first wireless newspaper was sent from the New York radio station WOR, which could be received in the living room. Photo: a number of children read the children's page of a radio newspaper from Missouri. National Archives / Spaarnestad Photo / Het Leven / Photographer unknown, SFA022813039
Ice Auto, Between Ca. 1910 And Ca. 1915
Kodak K-24 Camera, Used For Aerial Photography During Ww2 By The Americans
Revolver Camera: Front View Of A Colt 38 With A Built-In Camera That Automatically Takes Pictures When The Trigger Is Pulled. On The Left: A Series Of Six Images Taken With The Revolver Camera. New York, 1938
WWI Austro-Hungarian Air Force Gunner With 10 Mauser C96 Pistols
Ice Sailboat
In the 17th century it is so cold that meteorologists speak of a small ice age. The ice sailboat is an ideal solution to continue transport over frozen lakes and rivers. A. Terrier, 17 January 1600.
Watermill
This small watermill is suitable for grinding peat areas dry. The mill is lightweight and therefore does not sink into marshy areas. However, it was never built. C.D. Muys, 1589.