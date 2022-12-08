Like a game of Civilization VI, each day, we invent something new and meaningful that moves us towards a new era. Since the agricultural revolution, we have spent less time on the search for food and more on research and trials to develop things that would someday be deemed the most famous inventions of our history. We became more nerd-like, inventing famous inventions one after the other. However, not all brainchildren get granted the title of a famous invention. Some are forgotten in history and replaced with other, more convenient creations. But what keeps one invention in the history books and others in the garbage cans?

Ever tried to cook some food on a stove instead of making that second cup of ramen? Well, you can thank the ancestors of the past for the accidental invention of fire. We evolved to develop things. At some point in our lives, our DNA tells us to use our creativity to create something that will benefit humanity and make notable inventions. Did you just create an electric toothbrush by using your father's only electric drill? An important invention for you, but not for your now-angry father and humanity overall. Popular inventions change society for good. Significant inventions of today can be total pieces of trash tomorrow. So you can guess where that drill-toothbrush belongs.

There are a lot of significant inventions that you might be using right now. That computer or phone you are using? It’s not voodoo magic or God that makes the letters and funny music appear, so don’t believe your technophobic granny and read up on some knowledge. The list of important inventions we have compiled below might just broaden your understanding of how meaningless your pen-pencil combination is. Upvote the ones that you found the most meaningful for human history, and comment below if you have a better replacement for the invention!