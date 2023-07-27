We all know inventions have shaped our world. Without brilliant minds like Thomas Edison, Benjamin Franklin, Nikola Tesla, Alexander Graham Bell and countless others, our lives would be incredibly different. But before we had smartphones, smart cars and smart watches, many of the tools and appliances we use every single day had slightly less intelligent versions. They were still impressive at the time and very useful, but I don’t think watches from 100 years ago could monitor heart rate and take photos.

Viewing all of these fabulous and charming inventions from back in the day got me wondering what some of the most influential inventions have been. When it comes to technological inventions in particular, Telefonica explains on their site that there are several that have without a doubt changed the world. The first that they note is the printing press. Being able to spread knowledge and literacy quickly and accessibly was an absolute game changer for Europeans in the 15th century, and it has impacted how we share ideas ever since.