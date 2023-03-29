Most of the time, new inventions only see the light of day after months and months (if not years!) of careful scientific research, planning, constructing, trial-and-erroring, and tons upon tons of hard mental and physical work. And, once they do see the light, it isn’t guaranteed that they will change the world, make a big impact, or even be remembered years later (hello pagers and beepers!). Yup, even in the case where they are the predecessors of something as great as the smartphones we all have nowadays! However, if some cool inventions require tons of effort, some of them happen, well… accidentally. And you know what they say - everything unexpected is not an error but a happy little accident! Thus, these accidental inventions are probably the happiest little accidents ever, since we all know them, use them, and love them. And in some cases - we cannot imagine our lives without them!

Not only did all of these crazy inventions stick around, but they can also be named as the accidental inventions that changed the world, quite literally! Well, okay, cornflakes might not have changed the world, but could you imagine a breakfast without them? However, penicillin, X-ray machines, and superglue did change the course of history, as did chewing gum, matches, and bubble wrap. See, we weren’t kidding when we said these cool inventions were groundbreaking, even if completely accidental. What’s even better is that each of the amazing stories of the invention is usually rather funny, which makes for awesome reading material – both entertaining and actually useful!

Now, ready to take a look at all of these awesome, accidental, serious, and at times funny inventions that have made it to our list? If so, be our guest and scroll down below! Be sure to read the fun facts about accidental inventions accompanying each of the submissions and give your vote to the stories (or inventions) you enjoyed the most.