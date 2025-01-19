ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest pop culture phenomena to leave a mark on the entertainment world in recent years is creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s shocking(ly good) Netflix series Squid Game, starring Lee Jung-jae. We are far from the only huge fans of dystopian thrillers and survival game-themed movies, shows, cartoons, and comics. And Squid Game scratched the itch.

But the second season of Squid Game has been somewhat controversial. Some people love it (hi!), others can’t wait believe they’ll have to wait months for a follow-up (hey again!), while still others are too cynical to enjoy any of it. Our cinema-loving team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and most relatable memes of people reacting to Squid Game Season 2 for you to enjoy. Scroll down to check out the very best ones!

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably already binge-watched the entire series. But just in case you haven’t, there will be spoilers for both seasons 1 and 2 of Squid Game beyond this point! Meanwhile, we’ve also got a bunch of recommendations below for similar things to watch if you loved the show.