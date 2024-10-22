ADVERTISEMENT

A wonderful side effect of getting into baking and cooking is that, alongside all the delicious food you can eat, it’s also a fantastic outlet for some creativity. Every season, holiday and celebration, you can flex those artistic muscles and make something new.

We’ve gathered some fantastic, creative and spooky food ideas for your Halloween parties. We also got in touch with Josephine Casey from Sweetjosiebakes to learn more about cakes and pastries. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: Sweetjosiebakes.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Milk Chocolate Stuffed Jack-O-Lantern Cookies

Milk Chocolate Stuffed Jack-O-Lantern Cookies

Marlyn recipes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find them disconcerting. At first I thought it was cute, but then the one on the right looks like it's puking and now I imagine eating a puking pumpkin. Disconcerting indeed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Who Wants A Piece Of My Sweet Apple Pie?

Who Wants A Piece Of My Sweet Apple Pie?

Dry_Ad4773 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

My Colleagues Said My Zombie Fingers Were A Bit Too Lifelike, And I Take That As A Compliment

My Colleagues Said My Zombie Fingers Were A Bit Too Lifelike, And I Take That As A Compliment

Captain_Wisconsin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda got in touch with Josephine Casey from Sweetjosiebakes, an expert baker, and she was kind enough to answer some questions. First, for all the amateur bakers out there, we wanted to hear what are the most common mistakes inexperienced bakers make?

“Not using a scale while baking and relying solely on cups for measurements which is common in the US. However, when it comes to baking, particularly for beginners, precise measurements are essential. For instance, using cups for flour may seem convenient, but it can lead to inconsistencies.”
#4

Halloween Appetizers

Halloween Appetizers

giggleliving Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Halloween Treats

Halloween Treats

Bootyful678 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
oboyd5366 avatar
Olivia Marie
Olivia Marie
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are 2 types of people in this world. Some people will shudder at the mere sight of this image. Others will start thinking about what it would taste like.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Our Halloween Party Charcuterie Board

Our Halloween Party Charcuterie Board

Lego-lesbian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would take the pomegranates, totally not for decoration. Om nom nom.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

“If you were to scoop flour four times using a 1-cup measurement and then weigh it, you'd likely find that each scoop weighs a different amount. These discrepancies can result in improperly baked goods,” she shared.
#7

My First Halloween Treat This Year - A Shattered Glass Cake

My First Halloween Treat This Year - A Shattered Glass Cake

CherraMelon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Blueberry Bat Hand Pies

Blueberry Bat Hand Pies

paint-me-pink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

ido.believeinbeauty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

So for those who might be inspired to get into baking before the end of the season, we asked Josephine to share some tips for beginners. “It's important not to feel discouraged after a failed baking attempt. Mistakes are common, especially when you're new to baking, as it's a precise science.”
#10

I Made A Cake For Halloween And Forgot To Share It, So I'm Sharing It With You Today

I Made A Cake For Halloween And Forgot To Share It, So I'm Sharing It With You Today

x0xtw416gcfjkty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

My Halloween Pie This Year

My Halloween Pie This Year

curiouslittledoll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Aragog The Spider For Halloween

Aragog The Spider For Halloween

flightyrachel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

“Factors such as incorrect measurements, temperatures, or even the quality of the recipe can contribute to less than ideal results. Remember, practice truly does lead to improvement, even though it might sound cliché. So keep at it, and you'll see progress over time,” she shared with Bored Panda.

#13

Halloween Charcuterie Board

Halloween Charcuterie Board

taraxward10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Jack Skellington Oreo Cheesecake

Jack Skellington Oreo Cheesecake

etn.co_mam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Poisoned Apple Pie

Poisoned Apple Pie

fifiandfriendly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

We also asked her to share her own baking fails. “Mistakes happen to everyone, regardless of experience. Just two weeks ago, I made a very silly mistake while building a large-scale cake intended to be tall and heavy. I forgot to add support to the cake, and it ended up crumbling down.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

These Could Not Be Cuter

These Could Not Be Cuter

heysugarrex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Far too cute for Halloween! ;-) (Far too cute to eat, actually.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Gorgeously Spooky Bread Of The Dead, Made With A Delicious Homemade Squid Ink Flatbread Topped With Adorable Mushroom Skulls

Gorgeously Spooky Bread Of The Dead, Made With A Delicious Homemade Squid Ink Flatbread Topped With Adorable Mushroom Skulls

ghoul.at.heart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

kpipes2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

“This kind of mishap is quite common when learning to bake, and even experienced bakers can encounter similar fails. Once again the important thing is to learn from the failure and continue on.” So if you want to see more of her work, check out her website or go and visit her Instagram account.

#19

All The Spooky Hand Pies I Made

All The Spooky Hand Pies I Made

thiswitchneedscoffee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What defines a hand pie? I'm guessing it's a single portion pie, doesn't need cutting up. In any case, these are desperately cute

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

This Year's Cake Pop Halloween Lineup

This Year's Cake Pop Halloween Lineup

colfew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Mulled Wine Cherry Pie For A Halloween Party

Mulled Wine Cherry Pie For A Halloween Party

Cheddar18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Made My First Pie Today

Made My First Pie Today

microplazma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

There Was An Accident In The Kitchen Today

There Was An Accident In The Kitchen Today

ahsryon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, your macarons came out perfectly! Look at the foot (feet?) on those!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Halloween Hummus With Bat Crackers

Halloween Hummus With Bat Crackers

primalwellnesscoaching Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

I Made Frankenpeppers

I Made Frankenpeppers

Captain_Wisconsin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Chocolate-Covered Cherry Pumpkin On Top Of A Scrumptious Cupcake

Chocolate-Covered Cherry Pumpkin On Top Of A Scrumptious Cupcake

bakedrizzledust Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Vegan Halloween Energy Balls

Vegan Halloween Energy Balls

plantifulalice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Cinnamon Roll Skulls

Cinnamon Roll Skulls

lunchesandlittles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Chocolate Strawberries From My Favorite Horror Movies

Chocolate Strawberries From My Favorite Horror Movies

courtneythecreator_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Bat Cupcakes

Bat Cupcakes

kogumaitan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Halloween Rice Balls

Halloween Rice Balls

yoshimayu_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love these! I would never have the patience to make most of the things on this list, and many would be too sweet for me, but these rice balls are making my mouth water!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Now Imagine A Plate Of These Carved Tongues In The Middle Of Your Halloween Party Food Spread, They Definitely Would Be The Talk Of The Night

Now Imagine A Plate Of These Carved Tongues In The Middle Of Your Halloween Party Food Spread, They Definitely Would Be The Talk Of The Night

haunted.plate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Pizza With Spiders

Pizza With Spiders

leukerecepten_nl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Homemade Pumpkin Lasagna

Homemade Pumpkin Lasagna

Captain_Wisconsin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

It’s Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus

It’s Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus

savor_style Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Made A Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake

I Made A Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake

PlaceLeft2528 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Halloween Decor Is Making Its Way Out Very Early This Year, But I’m Here For It

Halloween Decor Is Making Its Way Out Very Early This Year, But I’m Here For It

hurtswhenip666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#38

Spooky Sushi

Spooky Sushi

pogogi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Halloween Celebration

Halloween Celebration

digambar.pastrybakerychef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Matcha Monster Cookies

Matcha Monster Cookies

lorenrunionphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Halloween Cupcakes That Will Make Your Guests Shiver

Halloween Cupcakes That Will Make Your Guests Shiver

cakelicious66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These glass cake designs make me shiver. My nephew, who has ADHD, bit a glass when we were on holiday and it broke in his mouth. Apparently it's not the first time. My heart nearly stopped! Someone needs to give him a ready supply of ice cubes to crunch instead!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

My Original Apple Skull Galette, Probably My Favorite Halloween Treat Ever. Super Creepy And Delicious

My Original Apple Skull Galette, Probably My Favorite Halloween Treat Ever. Super Creepy And Delicious

laurenbakedcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Plated Dessert Style Because We’re Fancy With Our Eyeballs Here. It's Coconut Panna Cotta Eyeballs, Matcha Cookie Crumble, Raspberry Sauce, And Glass Shards

Plated Dessert Style Because We’re Fancy With Our Eyeballs Here. It's Coconut Panna Cotta Eyeballs, Matcha Cookie Crumble, Raspberry Sauce, And Glass Shards

chefkristidescher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Spooky Wedding Cookies To Surprise My Friends

Spooky Wedding Cookies To Surprise My Friends

My friends love spooky things, and they're getting married this weekend, so I made them miniature sugar cookies with a few unconventional wedding guests to celebrate.

I used a soft bristle brush to try to create movement in the little ghost's shrouds. The flowers, ties, and bouquets were done using a toothpick and a sugar scriber. And the color palette will match the bride and groom's florals.

I call these my little "button" cookies, though they're about the size of a half dollar.

vaporwavecookiedough Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#45

Friday The 13th Board

Friday The 13th Board

Uncorkedvegan89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

"Scare The Sheet Out Of You" Halloween Cake (Gingerbread Sheet Cake With Black Cocoa Frosting And Edible Eyes)

"Scare The Sheet Out Of You" Halloween Cake (Gingerbread Sheet Cake With Black Cocoa Frosting And Edible Eyes)

joross31 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Witch's Cauldron Cake Pops

Witch's Cauldron Cake Pops

PanaceaPan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Here's A Few Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, And Sugar-Free Halloween Treats

Here's A Few Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, And Sugar-Free Halloween Treats

joross31 , primalwellnesscoaching Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Halloween Cake

Halloween Cake

Daisy-Mei-Makes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Halloween Board

Halloween Board

Uncorkedvegan89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Baking For Halloween

Baking For Halloween

GretlinDJ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Some Spooky Treats

Some Spooky Treats

jessicascookiestudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#53

Monster Chicken Sandwich

Monster Chicken Sandwich

hungryplanetfoods Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Snakeberies

Snakeberies

lovefreshberries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Spooky Spider Eggs

Spooky Spider Eggs

missporsha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Jack Skellington Cake

Jack Skellington Cake

sweetbutterflycravings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

lunarbrat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

These Vegan Broomsticks With Marinara Dipping Sauce

These Vegan Broomsticks With Marinara Dipping Sauce

foodallergydiva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

A Coffin-Shaped Box Of Halloween Treats

A Coffin-Shaped Box Of Halloween Treats

janets_charcuterie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The German part of my brain looks at these and thinks "Who calls a kid 'Ween'?"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#60

The Goodies I Baked For My Son's 5th Birthday Party, Which Happens To Be On Halloween

The Goodies I Baked For My Son's 5th Birthday Party, Which Happens To Be On Halloween

thiswitchneedscoffee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Happy Friday The 13th

Happy Friday The 13th

ali_cat_bizniz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Made Brownies For Work With A Spooky Twist

Made Brownies For Work With A Spooky Twist

housesnark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Cake I Made For A Halloween Party

Cake I Made For A Halloween Party

MarikoLia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

My Boo-Tiful Macarons From Yesterday's Halloween Celebration

My Boo-Tiful Macarons From Yesterday's Halloween Celebration

Nat_Log3982 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Made Some Deviled Eggs With Jason Mask

Made Some Deviled Eggs With Jason Mask

Punch_Your_Facehole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

One Of My Favorite Halloween Designs. Bringing These Back Every Single Year

One Of My Favorite Halloween Designs. Bringing These Back Every Single Year

sweetspot.lv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Here We Have Kiwi Brains, Spooky Peppers, Pretzel Webs, Carrot Pumpkins And Toothy Cucumber Monsters

Here We Have Kiwi Brains, Spooky Peppers, Pretzel Webs, Carrot Pumpkins And Toothy Cucumber Monsters

foodbites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Made Gross Eyeballs For A Halloween Party

Made Gross Eyeballs For A Halloween Party

Healthy-ish eyeballs made of blueberries, longan, lychee, mint jelly, and reduced juices from the fruits that made a sweet syrup. Fruits were first soaked in red sauce and then covered in green to give it a bloody eyeball look. Turned out a lot better than we thought it would.

squash_hunter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Monster S'mores

Monster S'mores

supermakeit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

My Halloween Jack-O’-Lantern Cupcake Planters. These Are Vanilla Cupcakes With Oreo Frosting And Finely Crushed Oreos On Top

My Halloween Jack-O’-Lantern Cupcake Planters. These Are Vanilla Cupcakes With Oreo Frosting And Finely Crushed Oreos On Top

Helchi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Halloween Candle Cake

Halloween Candle Cake

Flipflop7713 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black flame candle! Obviously lighted by a non-virgin.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

-L0re- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Halloween

Halloween

benetttx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

I Was In Such A Creative Mood. Halloween Set That Took About 7 Days To Complete

I Was In Such A Creative Mood. Halloween Set That Took About 7 Days To Complete

ShaunieCookieQA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

No Meat Halloween Board For A Kids' Party

No Meat Halloween Board For A Kids' Party

pante710 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The temptation to feel like a terrible mum increases the more of these I see...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#76

Some Desserts I Made For A Halloween Party I Hosted On Saturday

Some Desserts I Made For A Halloween Party I Hosted On Saturday

Tlingits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Here Is Some Inspiration For Halloween Snacks. They're Usually Popular And Disappear Quite Quickly

Here Is Some Inspiration For Halloween Snacks. They're Usually Popular And Disappear Quite Quickly

mvh.merja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Spooky Cupcakes

Spooky Cupcakes

the_frostedblossom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

It's Never Too Early For Halloween Snoopy Cookies

It's Never Too Early For Halloween Snoopy Cookies

pillowcrushes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

My First Attempt At A Decorated Halloween Cake

My First Attempt At A Decorated Halloween Cake

It’s a white cake with a white chocolate whipped frosting. I didn’t have a piping bag, so I used a sandwich baggie with the end snipped off. It was a challenge with my arthritis, but overall I’m proud of how it turned out!

Chef_404 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

My Pinterest-Inspired Halloween Cookies For A Work Party. My Third Time Decorating Cookies And I’m Finally Seeing Improvement

My Pinterest-Inspired Halloween Cookies For A Work Party. My Third Time Decorating Cookies And I’m Finally Seeing Improvement

BoopySkye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

Sea_Theory6050 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Homemade Halloween Shepherd's Pie

Homemade Halloween Shepherd's Pie

dmacd71 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

Cookies For Our Work Halloween Potluck

Cookies For Our Work Halloween Potluck

Adam-Cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Is It Too Early For Halloween Cookies? Here's My Airbrushed Skull

Is It Too Early For Halloween Cookies? Here's My Airbrushed Skull

darkjay_bs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

My Favorite Halloween Boards From Last Year

My Favorite Halloween Boards From Last Year

saramawyo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

A Spookie Box For Halloween

A Spookie Box For Halloween

Uncorkedvegan89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

My Halloween Cupcakes For My Work Party

My Halloween Cupcakes For My Work Party

FrozenBlade0126 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought someone had stubbed cigarettes out in them for a minute! That would be truly scary!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#89

Just Starting To Gear Up For Spooky Season

Just Starting To Gear Up For Spooky Season

haunted.plate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Witch Hat Cookies

Witch Hat Cookies

themagicplaybook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

I Couldn’t Think Of A Better Way To Kick Off The Best Season Than With Some Boo-Schetta

I Couldn’t Think Of A Better Way To Kick Off The Best Season Than With Some Boo-Schetta

lovefoodwithlucy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

Poison Apple Cake Pops

Poison Apple Cake Pops

kryptonitebycookies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Made Some Halloween Cookies For Work Tomorrow! Can You Guess Which One Is For My Husband To Taste Test?

Made Some Halloween Cookies For Work Tomorrow! Can You Guess Which One Is For My Husband To Taste Test?

lindafromevildead Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

First Time Making Cookies For Halloween

First Time Making Cookies For Halloween

jaylowow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

I Made Halloween Sandwich Biscuits

I Made Halloween Sandwich Biscuits

lucy-kathe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Our Preschooler Is Ready For Halloween, She Wanted To Decorate "A Spooky Worm Cake" Today, And Decided Wormy Apples Fit The Bill

Our Preschooler Is Ready For Halloween, She Wanted To Decorate "A Spooky Worm Cake" Today, And Decided Wormy Apples Fit The Bill

SSTralala Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

This Year With Dumpling Ingredients, I Tried To Make Nama Yatsuhashi

This Year With Dumpling Ingredients, I Tried To Make Nama Yatsuhashi

etn.co_mam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

No, You Hang Up

No, You Hang Up

dulceriatoscano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Cookies My Wife Made For Our Daughter's Friday The Thirteenth 5th Birthday. It Is Superstition-Themed

Cookies My Wife Made For Our Daughter's Friday The Thirteenth 5th Birthday. It Is Superstition-Themed

loopbackwards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#100

Halloween Cookies

Halloween Cookies

nasen4ik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Classic Monsters

Classic Monsters

Amyliabedylia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Some Halloween Cookies I Made

Some Halloween Cookies I Made

inspiredtotaste Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Halloween Cupcakes. So Spooky

Halloween Cupcakes. So Spooky

puffthemagicdragon94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

I Kinda Love How These Glowing Jack-O'-Lanterns Turned Out

I Kinda Love How These Glowing Jack-O'-Lanterns Turned Out

sugar.baked Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Nothing Too Fancy, Just Trying To Add Some Vibes. Happy Halloween

Nothing Too Fancy, Just Trying To Add Some Vibes. Happy Halloween

afegidoree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Halloween Ube-Flavored Cupcakes With Ube Pastry Cream And Swiss Meringue Pandan Frosting! The Gel Goop Is Also Pandan Flavored

Halloween Ube-Flavored Cupcakes With Ube Pastry Cream And Swiss Meringue Pandan Frosting! The Gel Goop Is Also Pandan Flavored

MO_the_IMP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Fall And Halloween Themed Boo-Thday Set

Fall And Halloween Themed Boo-Thday Set

Tough_Run Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#108

Spooky Pizza

Spooky Pizza

shmancy_pants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!