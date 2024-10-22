ADVERTISEMENT

A wonderful side effect of getting into baking and cooking is that, alongside all the delicious food you can eat, it’s also a fantastic outlet for some creativity. Every season, holiday and celebration, you can flex those artistic muscles and make something new.

We’ve gathered some fantastic, creative and spooky food ideas for your Halloween parties. We also got in touch with Josephine Casey from Sweetjosiebakes to learn more about cakes and pastries. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: Sweetjosiebakes.com | Instagram