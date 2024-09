#1 Grilled Cheese Cooked In A Waffle Iron (The Holes Hold Extra Soup) Share icon

#2 Does Anybody Else Do This Or Am I The Only Crazy One?

#3 Did You Know That You Can Roast A Whole Rice Crispy Over The Fire, And Its Delicious ? 🥹

#4 Don't Want To Mess Up 10 Bowls For Tacos? Use Muffin Tins!

#5 I Made This Fruit Crab For My Son. He Loved It, Regardless Of Its Minimalism

#6 I Really Wanted A Hot Dog But Didn't Have Any Buns So I Used A Baked Potato Instead

#7 You Can Cut An Uncooked Frozen Pizza And Put The Slices In The Air Fryer For A Quick Slice!

#8 Mix Cereals To Regulate Sweetness Levels And For Variety

#9 Empty Ketchup Bottles Make Excellent Batter Holders And Dispensers

#10 Keep Your Cake Fresh. Add Bread Slices To The Cut Areas

#11 If You Eat A Hard Taco Over A Soft Tortilla Shell You Get A Second Taco

#12 2 Frozen Pizza 1 Tray? No Problem

#13 New To The Sub, So Sorry If This Has Been Done Before. But The Bottom Of J.lohr(As Well As Any Similar Shaped Wine Bottle) Makes A Great Press For Homemade Ravioli

#14 For Easy-To-Eat S'mores, Try Making Them In Ice Cream Cones

#15 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome

#16 Grate A Piece Of Toast If You're Out Of Breadcrumbs

#17 Clean A Spice Grinder, Aka Coffee Grinder, By Blending Up Some White Rice Inside. It Will Trap Any Leftover Spices And Aromas

#18 How To Get More Volume For Your Ramen Noodles: Add A Few Cups Of Frozen Veggies. 320 Calories For The Whole Bowl!

#19 Some Grocers Are Using Banana Leaves As An Alternative Way To Package Without Plastic

#20 My Husband Is Using Our Baby Monitor To Keep An Eye On The Temperature Of His Smoker While He Works

#21 Take A Sip Of Coffee Before Adding Sugar, You Won't Need As Much Sugar For It To Taste As Sweet Afterwards

#22 Hubby Was Using The Oven And I Needed To Proof My Focaccia, So I Ran The Dryer For 3 Minutes Then Put In My Dough. Worked Great!

#23 Place Pepperoni Over Bagel Holes When Making Homemade Pizza Bagels. Cheese Won't Melt And Stick To The Pan, Gives Toppings More Surface Area

#24 Biggest Food Hack Is To Never Try And Catch The Knife. Just Step Back

#25 Use A Spoon To Anchor Your Strainer

#26 Cook French Toast In A Waffle Maker

#27 When Sprinkling Icing Sugar Over Pastries Or Cakes, Balance Your Wire Tray Over The Sink (Make Sure The Tap Is Out Of The Way!), Dust Liberally And Any Excess Sugar Can Be Easily Rinsed Away. No Sticky Counter / Cloth! :)

#28 Add A Little Brown Sugar To The Egg To Caramelize Your French Toast! Also, Yay For Breakfast At Dinner!

#29 Beer Can Taco Stand

#30 Mind Over Matter - How To Keep Your Fudge From Disappearing

#31 If Your Cheesecake Has Any Cracks: Just "Decorate" It In Fruit

#32 Make "Leftover Bombs" By Wrapping Thanksgiving Food In Crescent Roll Dough And Baking (Stuffing, Turkey And Gravy, Pumpkin Pie Filling, Cranberry Sauce & Cream Cheese)

#33 I Call It Lazy Lasagna; Frozen Ravioli Layered With Sauce And Mozzarella Baked In The Oven. Anyone Else Do This?

#34 Wrap A Piece Of Lettuce Around One Side Of Your Sandwich/Burger To Keep The Goods From Falling Out The Other Side

#35 Look At This

#36 Storing Avocados With Onion In The Refrigerator Keeps Avocado Fresh For Days. I Learned This By Accident And Found Out It's Actually A Thing

#37 Splatter Shield Was Too Small For My Pan

#38 Good Knowledge

#39 Hear Me Out: A Ramen Packet Makes An Awesome Popcorn Seasoning! Mix The Powder With Some Melted Butter Or Margarine And Then Toss With The Popcorn. Add Chili Powder For An Extra Kick

#40 Cheese Dip Warmer

#41 Put A Koozie On Your Ice Cream Pint, Keep Your Hand Warm, And Ice Cream Cold

#42 Mason Jar Lid Ring To Make My Egg Round For My Breakfast Sandwich! Totally Works

#43 No Cooking Twine? Use Bacon!

#44 When You Have A Birthday During A Pandemic And You Still Want To Blow Out Your Candles

#45 When You Don't Like Bread Crusts. Pour Melted Butter Then Cinnamon. Pop In Oven Until Crunchy And Have Yummy Cinnamon Chips

#46 Use Old Tic Tac Dispenser To Store Spices

#47 A Loose Leaf Tea Steeper Is The Best Way To Evenly Sprinkle Flour On A Surface, Corn Starch On Proteins, And Icing Sugar On Desserts

#48 Toast Your Buns On A Conventional Toaster

#49 Order A Plain Costco Sheet Cake (No Decoration/Piping) To Save Time And Effort In Making A Kid's Birthday Cake - Just Add Toys And Candy And You're Done!

#50 Store Your Fruit Salad In A Strainer Inside A Larger Bowl. It Keeps The Fruit Above The Juices, And You Can Just Take The Strainer Out And Dump The Juice Out Of The Bowl Every So Often. The Fruit Stays Fresh Much Longer!

#51 Keep Some White Grapes In The Freezer. You Can Use Them As Ice Cubes In Your White Wine, And When You Finish, You Get To Eat A Wine-Infused Grape!

#52 After Twenty-Eight Tomatoe Loving Years I Finally Found The Best Way To Keep My Tomatoes On My Sandwich. Maybe It Can Help You Out Too!

#53 If You Add Fresh Pineapple Juice Or Crushed Pineapple To Your Meat Marinades, Not Only Will It Lend The Meat Its Natural Sweetness, But It Will Also Perfectly Tenderize It

#54 My Mate Blew My Mind When He Cooked Tacos Last Night! I Truly Was Sheltered As A Child

#55 Save Your Broccoli Stems And Run Them Through A Spiralizer To Make Noodles. Drop Them Into Your Spaghetti Cooking Water In The Last 2 Minutes Of Cooking, Drain And Sauce As Normal, And They Meld Into The Pasta And Will Add Nutrients/Reduce Caloric Density Without Changing Taste Much

#56 To Find The Hot Spots On Your Grill, Take A Loaf Of Sliced Bread And Cover The Grill, And Turn It On High For A Minute Or So

#57 New Spice Rack!

#58 The Easiest Way To Cook With Fresh Garlic. Also A Great Way To Prevent Waste

#59 Try The Lemon Method Under The Salmon To Avoid Burning Your Fish

#60 Elevating The Bacon Keeps It Out Of The Grease And Allows Hot Air To Circulate Around The Strips, So They Cook And Crisp Evenly

#61 One Pan Chicken Thighs Cooked On Wire Rack Over Sliced Potatoes

#62 Microwave Crisps! Cut The Potatoes As Thin As Possible, Spray A Plate With Oil, Arrange The Potato Slices And Sprinkle With Sea Salt. Microwave For 3-4 Min Then Flip And Microwave For Another 2-3min

#63 It's Sad That It Takes Desperate Times For Me To Not Just Waste Cooking Oil. This Method Of Filtering Cooking Oil Brought To You By My Gram. I Used To Laugh At All The Stuff She Reused. Thanks Gram

#64 Pour Some Coffee Into An Ice Cube Tray. Freeze Your Ice Cubes And Use Them In Your Ice Coffee Instead Of Regular Ice Cubes

#65 Aldi Pasta Sauce Jars Have Measurements Under The Stickers!

#66 Reheating Pizza On A Flattop Stove Burner Makes The Bottom Crispy Af Without Getting Burnt

#67 I Know This Image Looks Like Pot But Hear Me Out: Use Crushed Dried Edamame As A Breading For Chicken In Place Of Bread Crumbs For A High Protein/Less Carb Crispy Crust That Tastes Awesome

#68 Everyone Is Obsessed With My Salsa, I Don't Make It Any Different But My Secret Is That I Add A Few Splashes Of White Wine Vinegar 🤫 Brings Out Tons Of Flavor!

#69 Don't Have A Cake Dome? Use A Tupperware Container Upside Down To Store It