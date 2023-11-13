But what if I told you that nobody’s hopeless and that everyone can learn it, given that they undergo the right kind of training? Yep, r/FoodHacks is one such place for folks to learn how to go about making food without having to remodel their kitchen every time cooking happens.

Do you ever wonder how people who can’t cook to save their lives are getting by in a world where eating is a requirement for life to exist? It’s a necessary evil that, if you don’t contend with, you won’t be able to contend with anything at all.

#1 Wish I Knew This Sooner But My Future Sandwiches Are Gonna Be So Much Better

#2 Storing Avocados With Onion In The Refrigerator Keeps Avocado Fresh For Days. I Learned This By Accident And Found Out It's Actually A Thing

#3 If You Want To Keep A Salad Fresh, Put A Paper Towel On Top Under The Lid To Absorb Moisture. Pic On The Right Is Day 4

The r/FoodHacks Reddit community is dedicated to delivering quick and simple tips and tricks on prepping food that would be delicious, nutritious, and wouldn’t demand architectural, nor spiritual sacrifices to make it happen. Last time Bored Panda covered hacks, tips and tricks from the community, it had 2.1 million members, but has since then (almost two years later at this point) doubled and stands at 4.3 million, making it the Top 1% by size on Reddit.

As you probably might have already expected, the community is all about sharing advice that’s both simple and useful for every caliber of cook. ADVERTISEMENT Advice spans across pretty much any domain of the cooking process: everything from preparation to technique and methodology to frugal solutions to make cooking convenient. And fun, don’t forget that! Oh, and creative, definitely that too. Much, if not all of it, is all about making it approachable for everyone. And once you’ve mastered it, you can go full gourmet all the while being an amateur underneath it all.

Now, sure, you can argue that cooking isn’t easy. Skill is only part of the equation, and lacking even that can seem like a hurdle that’s impossible to overcome. All around food expert and historian Rachel Laudan elaborated on why cooking is hard in a blog post of hers. Besides actual skill, there’s also things like supermarket inventory, food handling and storage, mental capacity for recipes, basic knowledge of chemistry, alchemy, and any other -y to even begin to understand how to turn something raw into something edible. ADVERTISEMENT

If you were to consciously consider all the fine detail that goes into cooking, it’s not just throwing peas into a pan and calling it a day. No, Laudan estimates even after decades of cooking, it still takes her at least 8 to 12—at least—hours per week to make cooking happen at all. In context, that’s a work day and a half. Throw in planning, shopping and all that jazz and you got yourself a part time job as a domestic chef without even interviewing for the position.

#14 Heavy Cream About To Go Bad? Shake It In A Jar And Make Butter (And Some Bonus Buttermilk.) Don't Forget The Flaky Salt!

But, practice makes perfect. Cooking is no exception. If you can get across the initial hurdle of deciding what you want to cook and invest yourself into it, you’ll get progressively better. Nobody is born a master at it. Blogger Christine Amorose Merrill points that out in a piece of hers on how practice makes perfect in the kitchen. One thing she always hears from her grandmother, who, in her eyes, is the epitome of cooking, is “I’ve had years to practice. Of course I’m going to be better at it than you!” It takes time, patience and reflection to make it work. No other way about it.

#16 An Absolute Revolution For Herbs. This Cilantro Is Two Weeks Old. It's As If It Were Picked Today. Paper Towel On Bottom, Rinse & Untied Cilantro, Paper Towel On Top - Sealed In Container

#18 This Simple Item Makes It Easy To Make Soup Stock. Great For A Rotisserie Chicken Carcass. Just Simmer What You'd Like In It And Discard

And you’d be surprised how long simple culinary saucery tricks go. You don’t need dimensional thinking or fingers of a god to perfectly line a tray with baking paper. You don’t need to cut yourself, nor be meticulous with how you cut an onion. Heck, you don’t even need to cut open a butter packet at a restaurant and use anything other than a fork and fingers to spread it on bread as an appetizer or side-whatever-those-things-are-called. Learn that and you’re golden! ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I Just Bought A New Knife Set And Was Thinking This Post May Help A Few Of Us

#21 How To Prevent Your Housemates And Their Guests From Eating All Your Home Made Fudge

And if you’re thinking “well, you still have to know what you're doing to make sure your food stays healthy and stuff.” And you’d be right. To some degree. The way you cook does have an impact on the nutrients you’ll be getting in the end, but it’s also not rocket science. Lay off the salt and use herbs and spices instead, eat fruits and vegetables, focus on the least-processed foods or foods that you know the origins of and you should be more than fine. Heck, salads don’t even need any cooking—just chopping and ingesting. And that is healthy!

#23 How To Juice Your Lemons Or Limes? Microwave Them For 7-10 Seconds And Roll Them Back And Forth. You'll Be Surprised How Much More Juice You'll Get!

Another thing that helps in this case is understanding food. Rob Lapham, an award winning registered health viking, dedicates much of his time debunking food myths, giving out helpful food advice, and straight up educating folks on the things that actually matter when it comes to staying healthy. One of the key takeaways that Lapham has emphasized time and time again is the idea of being able to eat pretty much anything that is considered food, as long as it is in moderation.

With that said, yes, it’s perfectly fine to eat frozen dinners, it’s perfectly fine to eat McDonald’s or KFC, it’s perfectly fine to put mayonnaise on bread. There are entire sets of laws and regulations that apply to the food industry that make sure what you eat doesn’t kill you. Even if the food does have known carcinogens or stuff you’d otherwise consider poisonous, as long as they are within legal limits, within a chemical context, and it’s being consumed in moderation, the food is for all intents and purposes good.

So, if you’re up for it (honestly, you have no choice, you gotta eat), dig through the endless arsenal of food advice on r/FoodHacks and educate yourself to a degree where you can make casual look like gourmet. But before you do that, the comment section is open to your own hacks, stories and takes on food, so be sure to share all that you have to say down below!

#34 Roast Your Bones And Garlic Together Before Making Your Favorite Soups And Gravies..... 350° @ 25 Mins Does Wonders And Adds Dimension

#35 Short A Slice Of Cheese For Your Bologna? Just Cut Off The Corners Of Each Slice And Re-Distribute

#38 If You Have Leftovers From A Cookout, 1 Hot Dog Bun Makes 3 Great Slider Buns

#42 Everyone Is Obsessed With My Salsa, I Don't Make It Any Different But My Secret Is That I Add A Few Splashes Of White Wine Vinegar 🤫 Brings Out Tons Of Flavor!

#45 The Easiest And Best French Toast All I used is the egg nog and French bread. I chose the cinnamon flavor this time, but I've also used the Southern Comfort kind too.

#46 [oc] Just A Friendly Reminder To Always Check Your Dried Beans For Rocks Before Cooking Them. It's Rare, But They Can Get Mixed In

#47 Not The Best Quality Image, But I Put My Soup Dumplings In Silicone Cupcake Cups Before Putting Them In The Steamer Because I'm Tired Of My Dumplings Sticking To My Steamer And Then Ripping Open Thus Leaving Me With A Soup-Less Soup Dumpling

#48 Using Grilled Potatoes Instead Of Meat In Fajitas Or Tacos - It Goes Very Well And Is Also Way Cheaper

#51 Freeze Pre-Cut Fruits Is The Best Hack For Morning Healthy Smoothies If You're Running Late Preparing The Ingredients. Add Milk Or Yogurt, Then Toss In The Blender

#54 To Find The Hot Spots On Your Grill, Take A Loaf Of Sliced Bread And Cover The Grill, And Turn It On High For A Minute Or So

#55 Was Paying $1 Per Mango. Went To The Flea Market Instead And Got All Of This For $17

#58 Deboning A Fish Filet? Grab An Ultraviolet Light To Easily See All The Pin-Bones, Even The Tiny Ones You Tried Taking Out And Accidentally Broke The Tips Off

#59 Cut A Pizza Slice In Half Stack Em Like A Sandwich And Panini Press Em. Best Midnight Snack Ever

#61 Combine Hamburger Helper And Mixed Veggies For A Cheap, Quick, And Surprisingly Delicious Meal. I Call It Poverty Helper