ADVERTISEMENT

Do you ever wonder how people who can’t cook to save their lives are getting by in a world where eating is a requirement for life to exist? It’s a necessary evil that, if you don’t contend with, you won’t be able to contend with anything at all.

But what if I told you that nobody’s hopeless and that everyone can learn it, given that they undergo the right kind of training? Yep, r/FoodHacks is one such place for folks to learn how to go about making food without having to remodel their kitchen every time cooking happens.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wish I Knew This Sooner But My Future Sandwiches Are Gonna Be So Much Better

Wish I Knew This Sooner But My Future Sandwiches Are Gonna Be So Much Better Shares stats

sammiebud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Storing Avocados With Onion In The Refrigerator Keeps Avocado Fresh For Days. I Learned This By Accident And Found Out It's Actually A Thing

Storing Avocados With Onion In The Refrigerator Keeps Avocado Fresh For Days. I Learned This By Accident And Found Out It's Actually A Thing Shares stats

pamjam01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you can coat the surface with oil or lime juice, works just as good

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

If You Want To Keep A Salad Fresh, Put A Paper Towel On Top Under The Lid To Absorb Moisture. Pic On The Right Is Day 4

If You Want To Keep A Salad Fresh, Put A Paper Towel On Top Under The Lid To Absorb Moisture. Pic On The Right Is Day 4 Shares stats

Thea_From_Juilliard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

The r/FoodHacks Reddit community is dedicated to delivering quick and simple tips and tricks on prepping food that would be delicious, nutritious, and wouldn’t demand architectural, nor spiritual sacrifices to make it happen.

Last time Bored Panda covered hacks, tips and tricks from the community, it had 2.1 million members, but has since then (almost two years later at this point) doubled and stands at 4.3 million, making it the Top 1% by size on Reddit.
#4

Absolutely A Genius Idea

Absolutely A Genius Idea Shares stats

wonderwomen178 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Biggest Food Hack Is To Never Try And Catch The Knife. Just Step Back

Biggest Food Hack Is To Never Try And Catch The Knife. Just Step Back Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Don’t Have A Cake Dome? Use A Tupperware Container Upside Down To Store It

Don’t Have A Cake Dome? Use A Tupperware Container Upside Down To Store It Shares stats

WarningGipsyDanger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
thorsten_1 avatar
MacFrog
MacFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But... but... that's Rubbermaid, not Tupperware...!?!!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

As you probably might have already expected, the community is all about sharing advice that’s both simple and useful for every caliber of cook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advice spans across pretty much any domain of the cooking process: everything from preparation to technique and methodology to frugal solutions to make cooking convenient. And fun, don’t forget that! Oh, and creative, definitely that too.

Much, if not all of it, is all about making it approachable for everyone. And once you’ve mastered it, you can go full gourmet all the while being an amateur underneath it all.
#7

May I Present You With The Fork Anchor

May I Present You With The Fork Anchor Shares stats

Potential-Project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Homemade skewer? You could just use tongs though, that fork gonna be hot as a mf when you pick it up

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Spring Onions In Water Works Almost Too Well. Infinite Greens!

Spring Onions In Water Works Almost Too Well. Infinite Greens! Shares stats

StrongAsMeat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Use Empty Sriracha Containers As Twist Top Cooking Oil Dispensers

Use Empty Sriracha Containers As Twist Top Cooking Oil Dispensers Shares stats

rdwtoker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
huggledemon32 avatar
Anna Stephenson
Anna Stephenson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's also good for thicker sauces like oyster sauce- so you don't have to smack the bottom or shake it up and down to amen it come out each time!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Now, sure, you can argue that cooking isn’t easy. Skill is only part of the equation, and lacking even that can seem like a hurdle that’s impossible to overcome.

All around food expert and historian Rachel Laudan elaborated on why cooking is hard in a blog post of hers. Besides actual skill, there’s also things like supermarket inventory, food handling and storage, mental capacity for recipes, basic knowledge of chemistry, alchemy, and any other -y to even begin to understand how to turn something raw into something edible.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Unused Disposable Chopsticks Make Great Bag Clips

Unused Disposable Chopsticks Make Great Bag Clips Shares stats

idoze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

I Use A Mason Jar Ring To Form Hamburger Patties!

I Use A Mason Jar Ring To Form Hamburger Patties! Shares stats

_LifeWontWait86_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Does Anybody Else Do This Or Am I The Only Crazy One?

Does Anybody Else Do This Or Am I The Only Crazy One? Shares stats

notpHfourteen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you were to consciously consider all the fine detail that goes into cooking, it’s not just throwing peas into a pan and calling it a day. No, Laudan estimates even after decades of cooking, it still takes her at least 8 to 12—at least—hours per week to make cooking happen at all. In context, that’s a work day and a half. Throw in planning, shopping and all that jazz and you got yourself a part time job as a domestic chef without even interviewing for the position.
#13

We Are Well Into Apple Pie Season

We Are Well Into Apple Pie Season Shares stats

MooseGoneApe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Heavy Cream About To Go Bad? Shake It In A Jar And Make Butter (And Some Bonus Buttermilk.) Don’t Forget The Flaky Salt!

Heavy Cream About To Go Bad? Shake It In A Jar And Make Butter (And Some Bonus Buttermilk.) Don’t Forget The Flaky Salt! Shares stats

peanutbitter95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Am Never Going To Throw Away My Potato Peels Again! My #1 Leftover Hack

I Am Never Going To Throw Away My Potato Peels Again! My #1 Leftover Hack Shares stats

Schnurzlbuz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

But, practice makes perfect. Cooking is no exception. If you can get across the initial hurdle of deciding what you want to cook and invest yourself into it, you’ll get progressively better.

Nobody is born a master at it. Blogger Christine Amorose Merrill points that out in a piece of hers on how practice makes perfect in the kitchen. One thing she always hears from her grandmother, who, in her eyes, is the epitome of cooking, is “I’ve had years to practice. Of course I’m going to be better at it than you!” It takes time, patience and reflection to make it work. No other way about it.
#16

An Absolute Revolution For Herbs. This Cilantro Is Two Weeks Old. It’s As If It Were Picked Today. Paper Towel On Bottom, Rinse & Untied Cilantro, Paper Towel On Top - Sealed In Container

An Absolute Revolution For Herbs. This Cilantro Is Two Weeks Old. It’s As If It Were Picked Today. Paper Towel On Bottom, Rinse & Untied Cilantro, Paper Towel On Top - Sealed In Container Shares stats

Relax-Enjoy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Easiest Way To Instantly Improve Your Baking: Use The Right Type Of Baking Pan

Easiest Way To Instantly Improve Your Baking: Use The Right Type Of Baking Pan Shares stats

Which-Salary7586 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like my brownies fudgier and not completely done, ima stick with my glass pans

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

This Simple Item Makes It Easy To Make Soup Stock. Great For A Rotisserie Chicken Carcass. Just Simmer What You’d Like In It And Discard

This Simple Item Makes It Easy To Make Soup Stock. Great For A Rotisserie Chicken Carcass. Just Simmer What You’d Like In It And Discard Shares stats

More-Owl-800 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More waste. And cotton is not enviroment friendly. Why not just use a sieve?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

And you’d be surprised how long simple culinary saucery tricks go. You don’t need dimensional thinking or fingers of a god to perfectly line a tray with baking paper. You don’t need to cut yourself, nor be meticulous with how you cut an onion. Heck, you don’t even need to cut open a butter packet at a restaurant and use anything other than a fork and fingers to spread it on bread as an appetizer or side-whatever-those-things-are-called. Learn that and you’re golden!

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Never Knew

Never Knew Shares stats

MooseGoneApe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

I Just Bought A New Knife Set And Was Thinking This Post May Help A Few Of Us

I Just Bought A New Knife Set And Was Thinking This Post May Help A Few Of Us Shares stats

MooseGoneApe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

How To Prevent Your Housemates And Their Guests From Eating All Your Home Made Fudge

How To Prevent Your Housemates And Their Guests From Eating All Your Home Made Fudge Shares stats

SpicyBeefChowFun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

And if you’re thinking “well, you still have to know what you're doing to make sure your food stays healthy and stuff.” And you’d be right. To some degree.

The way you cook does have an impact on the nutrients you’ll be getting in the end, but it’s also not rocket science. Lay off the salt and use herbs and spices instead, eat fruits and vegetables, focus on the least-processed foods or foods that you know the origins of and you should be more than fine. Heck, salads don’t even need any cooking—just chopping and ingesting. And that is healthy!
#22

Packaging Chopped Mirepoix And Freeze For Soup Base Saves Time

Packaging Chopped Mirepoix And Freeze For Soup Base Saves Time Shares stats

questfire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

How To Juice Your Lemons Or Limes? Microwave Them For 7-10 Seconds And Roll Them Back And Forth. You'll Be Surprised How Much More Juice You'll Get!

How To Juice Your Lemons Or Limes? Microwave Them For 7-10 Seconds And Roll Them Back And Forth. You'll Be Surprised How Much More Juice You'll Get! Shares stats

bringmeturtles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lesleyrelph_1 avatar
Lesley Relph
Lesley Relph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they don't explode and spray lemon juice inside the microwave. Cut them in half!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

You Need To Bake Your Cheesecake In A Water Bath. Here’s Why

You Need To Bake Your Cheesecake In A Water Bath. Here’s Why Shares stats

Which-Salary7586 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
masonstanford avatar
ADHDFromHell (He/Him)
ADHDFromHell (He/Him)
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stupid question: Do you place the cheesecake into the water before putting into the oven?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Another thing that helps in this case is understanding food. Rob Lapham, an award winning registered health viking, dedicates much of his time debunking food myths, giving out helpful food advice, and straight up educating folks on the things that actually matter when it comes to staying healthy.

One of the key takeaways that Lapham has emphasized time and time again is the idea of being able to eat pretty much anything that is considered food, as long as it is in moderation.
#25

Put A Koozie On Your Ice Cream Pint, Keep Your Hand Warm, And Ice Cream Cold

Put A Koozie On Your Ice Cream Pint, Keep Your Hand Warm, And Ice Cream Cold Shares stats

k0let Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Use A Binder Clip To Keep Your Thermometer Inside Your Cooking Liquid…

Use A Binder Clip To Keep Your Thermometer Inside Your Cooking Liquid… Shares stats

rnmba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Three Words: Air Fried Broccoli

Three Words: Air Fried Broccoli Shares stats

albygod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

With that said, yes, it’s perfectly fine to eat frozen dinners, it’s perfectly fine to eat McDonald’s or KFC, it’s perfectly fine to put mayonnaise on bread. There are entire sets of laws and regulations that apply to the food industry that make sure what you eat doesn’t kill you. Even if the food does have known carcinogens or stuff you’d otherwise consider poisonous, as long as they are within legal limits, within a chemical context, and it’s being consumed in moderation, the food is for all intents and purposes good.
#28

Use Two Thin Rubber Bands To Hold Rickety Gingerbread Walls In Place!

Use Two Thin Rubber Bands To Hold Rickety Gingerbread Walls In Place! Shares stats

MintySnacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

A Little Too Fancy For My Liking Thoughts?

A Little Too Fancy For My Liking Thoughts? Shares stats

NoAcanthopterygii780 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
lynnie_quek avatar
Lame Llama
Lame Llama
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are people aware that not all plastic are food safe?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Ways To Cook Bacon

Ways To Cook Bacon Shares stats

Which-Salary7586 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
thatguv avatar
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bacon does not come out looking like that after Sous Vide. You still need to bake or fry it after to get the crispiness.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, if you’re up for it (honestly, you have no choice, you gotta eat), dig through the endless arsenal of food advice on r/FoodHacks and educate yourself to a degree where you can make casual look like gourmet.

But before you do that, the comment section is open to your own hacks, stories and takes on food, so be sure to share all that you have to say down below!
#31

Hot Water You Boiled The Eggs In Keeps Plate Hot Through A Slow Breakfast

Hot Water You Boiled The Eggs In Keeps Plate Hot Through A Slow Breakfast Shares stats

Iwanttoplaytoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Door Dasher Asked For A Drink Holder…. Hold My Apron

Door Dasher Asked For A Drink Holder…. Hold My Apron Shares stats

WarningGipsyDanger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Coffee Guitar Ice Cubes. Cute And Functional So Your Coffee Doesn’t Get Diluted With Regular Ice

Coffee Guitar Ice Cubes. Cute And Functional So Your Coffee Doesn’t Get Diluted With Regular Ice Shares stats

F00dventures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Roast Your Bones And Garlic Together Before Making Your Favorite Soups And Gravies..... 350° @ 25 Mins Does Wonders And Adds Dimension

Roast Your Bones And Garlic Together Before Making Your Favorite Soups And Gravies..... 350° @ 25 Mins Does Wonders And Adds Dimension Shares stats

MooseGoneApe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you roast THAT much garlic your kitchen will become a biohazard zone ☠️

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Short A Slice Of Cheese For Your Bologna? Just Cut Off The Corners Of Each Slice And Re-Distribute

Short A Slice Of Cheese For Your Bologna? Just Cut Off The Corners Of Each Slice And Re-Distribute Shares stats

buckeyespud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Beer Can Taco Stand

Beer Can Taco Stand Shares stats

wrapped-in-reverse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

If Your Cheesecake Has Any Cracks: Just “Decorate” It In Fruit

If Your Cheesecake Has Any Cracks: Just “Decorate” It In Fruit Shares stats

Affectionate-Meat-98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

If You Have Leftovers From A Cookout, 1 Hot Dog Bun Makes 3 Great Slider Buns

If You Have Leftovers From A Cookout, 1 Hot Dog Bun Makes 3 Great Slider Buns Shares stats

Thea_From_Juilliard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

"Pie" Broken Down By Definition

"Pie" Broken Down By Definition Shares stats

MooseGoneApe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Spoons For Anchors

Spoons For Anchors Shares stats

morena_latina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Every Easter I Make Hot Cross Dogs

Every Easter I Make Hot Cross Dogs Shares stats

Cowboytofu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Everyone Is Obsessed With My Salsa, I Don’t Make It Any Different But My Secret Is That I Add A Few Splashes Of White Wine Vinegar 🤫 Brings Out Tons Of Flavor!

Everyone Is Obsessed With My Salsa, I Don’t Make It Any Different But My Secret Is That I Add A Few Splashes Of White Wine Vinegar 🤫 Brings Out Tons Of Flavor! Shares stats

DwelveDeeper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

A Simple Guide To Give Ideas For Not Your Regular Mac An Cheese

A Simple Guide To Give Ideas For Not Your Regular Mac An Cheese Shares stats

MooseGoneApe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are all those mac and cheese? Many would go as "pasta gratain" here.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Healthy Teeth Snack Guide

Healthy Teeth Snack Guide Shares stats

MissNeverAlone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

The Easiest And Best French Toast

The Easiest And Best French Toast Shares stats

All I used is the egg nog and French bread. I chose the cinnamon flavor this time, but I’ve also used the Southern Comfort kind too.

Mandinga63 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

[oc] Just A Friendly Reminder To Always Check Your Dried Beans For Rocks Before Cooking Them. It’s Rare, But They Can Get Mixed In

[oc] Just A Friendly Reminder To Always Check Your Dried Beans For Rocks Before Cooking Them. It’s Rare, But They Can Get Mixed In Shares stats

truebeliever08 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Not The Best Quality Image, But I Put My Soup Dumplings In Silicone Cupcake Cups Before Putting Them In The Steamer Because I'm Tired Of My Dumplings Sticking To My Steamer And Then Ripping Open Thus Leaving Me With A Soup-Less Soup Dumpling

Not The Best Quality Image, But I Put My Soup Dumplings In Silicone Cupcake Cups Before Putting Them In The Steamer Because I'm Tired Of My Dumplings Sticking To My Steamer And Then Ripping Open Thus Leaving Me With A Soup-Less Soup Dumpling Shares stats

fakegamergirlchan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Using Grilled Potatoes Instead Of Meat In Fajitas Or Tacos - It Goes Very Well And Is Also Way Cheaper

Using Grilled Potatoes Instead Of Meat In Fajitas Or Tacos - It Goes Very Well And Is Also Way Cheaper Shares stats

Toukana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Two Year Old Puts Yogurt On Waffles. It Actually Tastes Really Good

My Two Year Old Puts Yogurt On Waffles. It Actually Tastes Really Good Shares stats

gothguy96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

So Much Cheaper To Make Your Own Blends And Rubs

So Much Cheaper To Make Your Own Blends And Rubs Shares stats

MooseGoneApe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Freeze Pre-Cut Fruits Is The Best Hack For Morning Healthy Smoothies If You're Running Late Preparing The Ingredients. Add Milk Or Yogurt, Then Toss In The Blender

Freeze Pre-Cut Fruits Is The Best Hack For Morning Healthy Smoothies If You're Running Late Preparing The Ingredients. Add Milk Or Yogurt, Then Toss In The Blender Shares stats

bringmeturtles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Waffle Iron As Paninni Press

Waffle Iron As Paninni Press Shares stats

Stickmanisme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Anyone Else Uses A Protein Shaker For Mixing Pancake Batter?

Anyone Else Uses A Protein Shaker For Mixing Pancake Batter? Shares stats

sbruchmann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

To Find The Hot Spots On Your Grill, Take A Loaf Of Sliced Bread And Cover The Grill, And Turn It On High For A Minute Or So

To Find The Hot Spots On Your Grill, Take A Loaf Of Sliced Bread And Cover The Grill, And Turn It On High For A Minute Or So Shares stats

babyjo1982 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Was Paying $1 Per Mango. Went To The Flea Market Instead And Got All Of This For $17

Was Paying $1 Per Mango. Went To The Flea Market Instead And Got All Of This For $17 Shares stats

Desertedfoxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Was Very Impressed Seeing This

Was Very Impressed Seeing This Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Toaster Oven S'mores For When You Don't Have A Campfire

Toaster Oven S'mores For When You Don't Have A Campfire Shares stats

bartarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Deboning A Fish Filet? Grab An Ultraviolet Light To Easily See All The Pin-Bones, Even The Tiny Ones You Tried Taking Out And Accidentally Broke The Tips Off

Deboning A Fish Filet? Grab An Ultraviolet Light To Easily See All The Pin-Bones, Even The Tiny Ones You Tried Taking Out And Accidentally Broke The Tips Off Shares stats

Picturesonback Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Cut A Pizza Slice In Half Stack Em Like A Sandwich And Panini Press Em. Best Midnight Snack Ever

Cut A Pizza Slice In Half Stack Em Like A Sandwich And Panini Press Em. Best Midnight Snack Ever Shares stats

graphicc_yt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Cacao vs. Cocoa

Cacao vs. Cocoa Shares stats

MooseGoneApe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Combine Hamburger Helper And Mixed Veggies For A Cheap, Quick, And Surprisingly Delicious Meal. I Call It Poverty Helper

Combine Hamburger Helper And Mixed Veggies For A Cheap, Quick, And Surprisingly Delicious Meal. I Call It Poverty Helper Shares stats

tyrannosnorlax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

You Don’t Need To Knead Focaccia Bread: Instead You Can Let It Rise 8-12 Hr At Room Temp

You Don’t Need To Knead Focaccia Bread: Instead You Can Let It Rise 8-12 Hr At Room Temp Shares stats

arden30 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points