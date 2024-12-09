ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s something special for all the dark humor fans out there. If you’re one of them, dear Pandas, sit back and meet a new artist featured on our website for the very first time! ‘All I See Is Beans’ is a hilarious comic series created by the talented duo Tyler and Ryan. The result? A delightful mix of absurd situations, quirky characters, and just the right touch of inappropriateness. We’re confident you’ll love their work as much as we do!

Scroll down to explore the strips we've selected for you today and learn more about the creative minds behind them.

More info: Instagram | alliseeisbeans.com | patreon.com