ADVERTISEMENT

The awesome thing about human beings is that they’re often big fans of comedy. After all, humor is one of the things that unites people no matter what they do. And scientists are no different! They enjoy a good laugh like anyone else, though the content they like might be a tad brainier than most.

‘Science Is Fun,’ the brainchild of Tomas Rosko, is a well-known Instagram account that is a celebration of the intersection between science content and good humor. We’ve collected some of the freshest memes, as featured on the account, to bring a bit of entertainment and education into your lives, Pandas. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorite memes.

More info: Instagram | Twitter | ScienceIsFunn.com