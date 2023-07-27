Memes dominate the internet, and they’re nearly impossible to avoid. Well, unless you unplug from the internet and social media entirely, but that’s not happening any time soon, now, is it? Some of the best memes meant for the smartest cookies out there end up being shared on the ‘Science Humor’ Facebook group.

An extremely popular online community with 1.67 million members and counting, ‘Science Humor’ is all about combining science and humor in meme format. We’ve collected some of the wittiest ones to share with you today, Pandas. Check them out below, upvote your faves, and don’t forget to send ‘em to all the other brainiacs in your lives!

#1

Yeah, Right

Yeah, Right

Valentin Dombrovsky

Bibmibap
Bibmibap
But did the instructor laugh?

#2

Something About This Rings A Bell

Something About This Rings A Bell

Glen Gray

#3

Science Of Story Telling

Science Of Story Telling

David Schein

PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Fire, I'll take you to burn! Fire, I'll take you to learn! I'll see you burn! Fire! You're gonna Burn!

The ‘Science Humor’ Facebook group has been running strong for more than a decade. Created all the way back in October 2011, the online community has become a popular niche for everything found at the intersection of science and comedy. 

We’re pretty big fans of memes no matter their type, but the ones that make us use our noggins and pique our curiosity are some of our top faves. We love learning something new, and there’s nothing better than a meme that makes us want to do some research.
#4

A Current Event

A Current Event

Artan Koka

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Aw f**k I'm dyin 🤣

#5

It's The Seconds That's Killin' Me!

It's The Seconds That's Killin' Me!

Kristin Stewart

Mell
Mell
So the clock goes 1 time around? No, 2 times. Ok....? And then the 4 also means 16, etc. And then we will add a machine that only has the number. But that machine will have all the numbers. And then the teachers get to teach the 8 year olds. Friend; huh, wait what?!

#6

Thought This Be A Smile

Thought This Be A Smile

Connie Charles

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Is it weird that I noticed that slight deviation? I'm not big on angles but if something is off it kinda just becomes obvious. 🤔

The group’s tagline is all about how they’re “seeing humor in life, the universe, and everything since 2011.” The founders of the project joke that the group is part of a neuropsychological study that’s trying to figure out whether scientists actually have a sense of humor. They also point out that the group is meant for anyone who loves science. 
#7

Each Fungi Needs It's Mushroom

Each Fungi Needs It’s Mushroom

Gunter Simon

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
I love this one. Thank you I really needed a good laugh today. God bless 🙌

#8

Just Typing Up 10+ Characters So It's Not Auto Declined

Just Typing Up 10+ Characters So It’s Not Auto Declined

Anthony Gonzalez

#9

Someone Broke Lady Gaga's Code…

Someone Broke Lady Gaga’s Code…

Wilson Revelle

The administrator team running the whole show has a bunch of rules that the members ought to follow, but they’re all very straightforward. At their core, they’re mostly about being a decent human being to everyone else on social media. That means no swearing, no sharing bigoted points of view, and absolutely no bullying or shaming other people or groups.
#10

I Second This Proposal

I Second This Proposal

Josh Bolen

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
??? Took a weird turn for me bro 🤣

#11

How Adorable! Nature Is Really Amazing!

How Adorable! Nature Is Really Amazing!

Nestor Raul Anzola

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
TBH I'd watch this. I'm 37 but if someone could create a documentary or a series I'd watch religiously. 🤣

#12

Always

Always

Artan Koka

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
That last one should be lower

The admins also ask the community members not to promote any specific political views, ideologies, philosophies, or religions. Obviously, the group is meant to focus on science memes, but the ‘Science Humor’ crowd is asked not to repost the stuff that they stumble across in other Facebook groups and pages. The only exceptions are pics found on high-quality science or humor websites. And, in a total blast from the past, members are also told to avoid rage-style comics and memes.
#13

This Is Pretty Sad

This Is Pretty Sad

Kozza Jackson

#14

Just A Snapshot

Just A Snapshot

Gunter Simon

Mell
Mell
Every. Single. Time....

#15

Speed, Velocity, What Could Wrong?

Speed, Velocity, What Could Wrong?

Kristin Stewart

Humor, when used correctly, can be an invaluable tool both in the classroom and when learning individually. One Yale University thesis from 2010 showed that people are far more likely to remember humorous statements than ones that aren’t funny. What’s more, if the joke is also relevant to the information, the individual’s ability to recall the fact is even greater. That means that science memes and jokes can help boost your memory, so long as they aren’t completely random. 
#16

Imagine All The Possibilities! Lol

Imagine All The Possibilities! Lol

Lisa DeWild

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Noice one yo! 🤣 🤣

#17

And How Do You Make Holy Smokes?

And How Do You Make Holy Smokes?

Owen Huynh

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Sounds legit, what's the problem? 🤣

#18

Natur Could Be So Cute

Natur Could Be So Cute

Gunter Simon

Francis
Francis
isn't that a bumble bee butt? more cute than a bee butt

As a whole, humor is incredibly beneficial to us. It diverts our attention, helps us temporarily forget about our problems, and gets us through tough times. Not only that, it physically stimulates our organs, gives our immune systems a boost, improves sleep, reduces stress, and can even ease pain. If that isn’t enough to convince you to look at more hilarious memes throughout the day, we don’t know what is. Of course, comedy shouldn’t be used as a crutch to completely ignore real-life issues—you’ll still need to solve those sooner or later.
#19

The Fibonacci Poet

The Fibonacci Poet

Rebecca A Weitzel

#20

Xavier Hits The Spot Always

Xavier Hits The Spot Always

Dhirendra Bist

PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
Xavier has the absolute BEST REPLIES

#21

The Next Time Someone Mocks You For Criticizing Kidsthesedays, Remember That It's A Cultural Prerogative

The Next Time Someone Mocks You For Criticizing Kidsthesedays, Remember That It's A Cultural Prerogative

Kevin Finan

Society as a whole tends to value intelligence very highly. However, IQ scores alone aren’t all that much to brag about. That’s because success in life depends on a wide host of other factors than someone’s smarts. Bloomberg challenged the idea of the role raw intelligence plays in success in an article wittily titled, “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?” In a nutshell, economist James Heckman found that IQ determines only one to two percent of a child’s future success.
#22

Well, That's Medium Rare Steak Temperature

Well, That's Medium Rare Steak Temperature

Shehryar Khan

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Hey guys look, we're on the verge of complete worldwide collapse on a scale of which you could never imagine possible. 😀

#23

Speed Is Not Magic

Speed Is Not Magic

Gunter Simon

#24

Holy Schnikes!

Holy Schnikes!

Paul Mahon

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Are they talking about redbull or monster?

What matters more for future success than intelligence is getting good grades. And you won’t get them by just being smart. You need a lot of so-called non-cognitive skills to get ahead. For one, you need perseverance to develop good study habits. You also need strong social skills in order to collaborate with other people. Your personality and soft skills really do count for a lot here. It’s not enough to be born intelligent, you need to develop conscientiousness and openness.
#25

Time For Something "New"

Time For Something "New"

Valentin Dombrovsky

#26

Forensics Gone Wild

Forensics Gone Wild

Karla A Maree

Mell
Mell
Law&Order: Aussie Victims Unit

#27

For The Humanities Scientists. Idk If It's Close Enough To Science, Or Funny To Y'all, I Certainly Liked It

For The Humanities Scientists. Idk If It's Close Enough To Science, Or Funny To Y'all, I Certainly Liked It

Flo Seger

Though you might be the best candidate for a particular job in terms of hard skills, getting the position in the first place requires that you’re able to communicate well and respectfully with recruiters and managers. Not only that, in order to thrive in the workplace and ascend the corporate hierarchy, it’s not enough to be the smartest person in the office: you need interpersonal skills, the ability to work well in a team, and generally be a pleasant person to be around. 
#28

Timing Is Everything!

Timing Is Everything!

Kristin Stewart

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
We're getting closer tho

#29

***tunnel Vision = Dark Humor***

***tunnel Vision = Dark Humor***

Ralph Kirshner

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
It's just hard to feel sorry for these people. How do you have all that money and NOT have a proper submersible yo!?

#30

***cryptozoology ***

***cryptozoology ***

Ralph Kirshner

What's your relationship with science like, dear Pandas? Is there a specific subject that you're really interested in? Which of the memes from the 'Science Humor' Facebook group did you enjoy the most? We'd love to hear from you, so scroll down to the comment section and share your thoughts. Meanwhile, if you enjoyed the witty pics, make sure to join the group for some more fresh content.
#31

I Used To Love Doing Punnett Squares For Everything

I Used To Love Doing Punnett Squares For Everything

Makenzee Jade

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
What if it becomes a horned fish with a desire to fly?

#32

Schrödinger's Menu

Schrödinger's Menu

Dhirendra Bist

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
I'll have chips without chips and some dehydrated water.

#33

A Win Win Situation For The Doctor, Either Cure The Dog And Get Paid Or Stuff The Dog And Get Paid

A Win Win Situation For The Doctor, Either Cure The Dog And Get Paid Or Stuff The Dog And Get Paid

Shehryar Khan

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Dude ain't wrong but still 🤣

#34

Now With 100% More Asbestos

Now With 100% More Asbestos

Jim Surrena

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
I can finally stop buying herb and alcohol. Can I find this at Lowes or Michaels?

#35

Awwwww…. So Cute

Awwwww…. So Cute

Gunter Simon

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Imagine sucking your nose bcuz it comforts you

#36

They're Off To Left Of Alpha Centauri

They're Off To Left Of Alpha Centauri

Tom Gilbert

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Nah, with the amount of drama and stupidity we provide, they probably keep a microscope connected with their TV's to watch us

#37

Fossilized Pizza From The Late Crustaceous Period

Fossilized Pizza From The Late Crustaceous Period

Dhirendra Bist

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Got my mouth watering like a velociraptor! 🤣

#38

Come On, It's Not Rocket Music

Come On, It's Not Rocket Music

Joseph Algieri

#39

This Seems So Justified

This Seems So Justified

Kristin Stewart

Christine Caluori
Christine Caluori
I will explain that to people when I put 800g in my macaroni cheese (portions do 6)

#40

It's Not Humerus

It's Not Humerus

Mark McKanna

#41

The Power Of Pasta

The Power Of Pasta

David Schein

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Beware of killer sentient unwound paperclips I guess?

#42

If It's Not One Thing, It's Another

If It's Not One Thing, It's Another

Mark McKanna

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
The moment is fuxked yo

#43

Up In Smoke

Up In Smoke

Christine Pomerleau Report

#44

Can U Tell The Time???

Can U Tell The Time???

Malik Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
3rd contestant has a good point ngl

#45

The Simpsons Were The First To Know, Again

The Simpsons Were The First To Know, Again

Gunter Simon Report

#46

Oh What A Misunderstanding!

Oh What A Misunderstanding!

Gunter Simon Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
This is why you gotta pay attention to the dimensions you order yo

#47

I Wish I Had Thought Of Doing This...it Had To Be Fun!

I Wish I Had Thought Of Doing This...it Had To Be Fun!

Kristin Stewart Report

#48

Insufferable!

Insufferable!

Rebecca A Weitzel Report

#49

This Is Awesome

This Is Awesome

David Schein Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Dept. Of Plann In G?!

#50

Now That Would Be A Sight

Now That Would Be A Sight

Alex Folen Report

#51

Now That's Funny!

Now That's Funny!

Daniel R. Chapman Report

PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
In all honesty, this is actually a good representation.

#52

When You Put It Like That

When You Put It Like That

Mahmoud F. Taha Report

Abby da great
Abby da great
3rd grade teacher: an enemy of my enemy is my friend

#53

This Is Hilarious. I Was On The Other Side Of A Big Hotel And Couldn't Get Over To This In Time (8:30-9pm), But I Did Make It To The Awesome Fireworks Show At Ceasars Palace!

This Is Hilarious. I Was On The Other Side Of A Big Hotel And Couldn't Get Over To This In Time (8:30-9pm), But I Did Make It To The Awesome Fireworks Show At Ceasars Palace!

Dennis Ford Report

#54

Well, It's About Time

Well, It's About Time

Alex Folen Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
how much for the indoor ones ??

#55

This Will Never Be Not Funny

This Will Never Be Not Funny

Superb Sandy Report

#56

I Have To Admit, The Science Would Make This True

I Have To Admit, The Science Would Make This True

Kristin Stewart Report

PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
He is lying in wait to nom your cookie.

#57

I Wonder What This Doornobb Is Thinking.. I Almost Feel Sorry For It

I Wonder What This Doornobb Is Thinking.. I Almost Feel Sorry For It

Roy Arne Nilsen Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Call an exorcist and get some spare holy water for yourself

#58

True, Isn't It? Even Though Not PC!

True, Isn't It? Even Though Not PC!

Himanshu Gupta Report

#59

Indeed True

Indeed True

Rajesh Gandhi Report

Mell
Mell
Big circle around the Venn-diagram; cops