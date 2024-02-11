Bored Panda wanted to learn about gift-giving and humor in relationships, so we got in touch with Glenn Geher, Ph.D. , a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author . He walked us through how generosity ties in with our evolved psychology and shared some great insights about the power of creating art together with one's partner.

In our experience, something that never goes out of style is humor. We wanted to inspire you to embrace comedy this year, so our team at Bored Panda curated this list of the funniest Valentine’s Day gifts you can make or get the love of your life. You might want to take notes because the creativity is through the roof here!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and many of you Pandas out there might be thinking about how to surprise your special someone. That’s easier said than done, however. Even if you’re a seasoned gift-giver!

#1 I Have A Valentine's Date From Tinder. She Said She Wants To Take It Slow. However, That’s Not Stopping Me From Giving Her A Dozen Roses Share icon

"We can think of two basic psychological factors at play when it comes to gift giving. On one hand, giving to others does make the 'giver' feel good—and this fact is largely rooted in our evolved psychology. Humans have evolved to form close bonds with others with strong (if implicit) norms regarding reciprocity. So when you give someone whom you love a gift, it helps you feel good partly because this act unconsciously informs you that an important social connection is being cultivated—and that you might get something good in return!" Dr. Geher, from the State University of New York at New Paltz, explained to Bored Panda in an email. "Put simply, gift-giving feels good partly because humans thrive on strong, authentic, and often-loving social connections," he said.

#2 Mom Was Eager To Show Me Her Valentine's Present From My Dad. He Thinks He's Hilarious Share icon

#3 In College I Had A Professor That Didn’t Want Anyone To Feel Left Out On Valentine's Day, So He Passed Around A Box For Everyone To Pick Out A "Gift" To Take Home Share icon

According to Dr. Geher, human beings, just like many animals, evolved to present themselves in a positive way to others, especially to their mates or potential mates. "From this perspective, conspicuous gift-giving (like surprising a mate with an Audi sitting in the driveway—adorned with a large red bow) partly evolved for show-related purposes. In fact, behavioral scientists often use the term 'costly signaling' for such acts. Conspicuous giving seems to be much more about telling the world about oneself rather than solidifying a bond or showing a partner or friend that you really care," the psychology professor told us. ADVERTISEMENT "This is partly why my amazing wife might not find an Audi with a bow on the driveway this Valentine’s Day (but, of course, anything’s possible!)."

#4 Valentine's Day Cake For My Wife Share icon

#5 Happy Valentine's Day To My Fellow Trash Lovers Share icon

#6 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever Share icon

Humor and playfulness can be found in many relationships. However, we were interested in finding out whether relationships can be healthy without these two factors. Dr. Geher shed some light on this. "Healthy relationships have various foundational elements. Love and trust, for instance, are certainly in the mix. That said, creativity, often accompanied by humor, is a major player when it comes to all stages of intimate relationships—from initial attraction all the way to maintaining a truly loving relationship," the professor told Bored Panda.

#7 Gave My Husband A Sign For Valentine’s Day That Fully Embodies His Experience Gardening Share icon

#8 My Wife Always Comes Through With The Best Valentine's Day Gift Share icon

#9 Made A "Play Boy" Calendar For My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day Share icon

"We tend to like creative and funny people. And creating with one’s partner is a wonderful way to maintain a loving bond," he said. He gave some examples of this, such as collaborating on paintings and writing songs together. "Without creativity and humor, I suppose a relationship might not necessarily fail, but, on the flip side, the most loving of relationships often include healthy doses of creativity and humor. My wife Shannon and I make a point to create art—in some form or another—together every single day—and I have to say that I wouldn’t trade that part of our relationship for anything," Dr. Geher opened up to us.

#10 Happy Valentine’s Day Share icon The letter says:



"To: My daughter Allyson

From: Your loving dad

Subject: Valentine's day



Dear Daughter,



Please consider this note as your Valentine's day card. All the ones at the store sucked. So, this note is to tell you I love you. Happy Valentine's day.



Very truly yours,

Your father Leon"

#11 I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Card Share icon

#12 Valentines? No. Bananatines Share icon Daughter’s school said the kiddos can exchange cards tomorrow. All I heard was “let’s be a lil extra crafty, mom.”

Many of us feel at least some pressure to do something special for Valentine’s Day. Even if it is a made-up materialistic holiday meant to sell cards and merch, it still feels nice that there’s a specific day of the year that’s (supposedly) all about love. It might be a bit cheesy. It might be cliché. But if you’re open to the possibility of February 14 surprising you, you can enjoy it quite a bit… even if you do it semi-ironically. Whether you’re all for or utterly against Valentine’s Day as a concept, gift-giving can be a very powerful way to make someone’s day. On top of that, it’s almost a surefire way to boost your own mood. Human beings are hardwired to be social and generous (to a certain extent).

#13 This Scary Magikarp I Fed To My Girlfriend On Valentine's Day. She Loved It Anyways Share icon

#14 Someone Else Posted A "Soldier Valentine" So I Thought I Would Post Mine. Afghanistan 2013 Share icon

#15 Happy Valentine's Day Share icon

Research shows that when we give someone a gift, we also feel good. The best part? It doesn’t have to be something super luxurious or unique. It’s the act of giving, not the gift itself or the price tag, that makes us happy. Psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia, told ‘Today’ that it’s people’s ability to work together and help each other that has allowed us to survive as a species. “We have evolved to actually experience joy from giving to others,” she said. According to research conducted by Dunn and others, people who spend more on others rather than themselves are generally reported to be happier. The actual amount of money spent didn’t matter. This is great news for anyone who’s minding a tight budget or who’s wondering whether they should treat themselves or their loved ones. As a rule of thumb, we’re better off being generous than self-centered.

#16 My Mom Wrapped These Hershey's Candies For Valentine's Day, I Can't Bring Myself To Eat Them Share icon

#17 A Quickie For My Valentine Share icon

#18 Got An Early Valentine’s Day Gift From My Husband Share icon

In our experience, the things that help keep long-term relationships healthy and strong are immeasurable and sometimes overlooked. Playfulness. Humor. Joy. Teasing. Wit. All of these things show that you’re energetic, have a zest for life, and love to spread happiness. If you can share these silly and goofy aspects with your partner without judgment on their part, you’ve got something truly special. ADVERTISEMENT Aside from being generous and embracing comedy this Valentine’s Day, you should also consider what expectations you have for February 14. It’s a very good thing to have high standards, want the best out of life, and be optimistic about your future. However, all of this has to be somewhat grounded in reality. Otherwise, you’re only setting yourself up for disappointment.

#19 This Questionable Valentine's Day Card I Got Last Year Share icon

#20 Valentine's Present From My Girlfriend Of My One True Love Share icon My girlfriend got me a framed picture of my own bag of golf clubs as she says they’re my one true love.

#21 A First-Grade Class Sent Valentine’s Day Cards To A Local Nursing Home. The Teacher Forgot To Proofread Share icon

If you have sky-high expectations of riding horses, dancing in fancy ballrooms, and dining at a castle, but you end up treated to a home-cooked dinner, you might end up disappointed. Even if the date was objectively heartfelt and meaningful, the reality of what happened would completely miss your incredibly high expectations. So it helps if we ground ourselves We don’t need ‘perfection’ because it does not exist outside of our daydreams. It’s far healthier to embrace fun, authenticity, and imperfect romance. Another thing to keep in mind as February 14 inevitably races toward us is why you may be thinking of going all out on the celebration in terms of luxury and romance. Really be honest with yourself about whom you’re doing this for. Is it because you know your partner loves over-the-top gifts and sincerely enjoys getting a dozen red roses? Is it because you want to create a certain impression about yourself? Or is it because you know your friends and coworkers are doing something special, and you want to ‘keep up with the Joneses’?

#22 Both Of My Childrens' Grandmothers Bought Them The Same Valentine's Day Cards Share icon

#23 Special Valentine's Day Edition Of Very Ugly Plates Share icon

#24 For The Girl Who Doesn't Like Flowers, But Loves Pickles, I Present A Bouquet Of Pickles For Valentine's Day Share icon

The reality is that many people highly value their reputation. They want to be respected, loved, and looked up to by their peers and members of their community. It’s an intrinsic need for most of us. It encourages us to connect with other people and deepen our ties. However, when taken too far, it might mean that someone gives up their personal beliefs to fit in with the crowd.

#25 My Funny Valentine Share icon

#26 Found An Old Valentine's Day Gift From 2012 Share icon

#27 A Strange Girl I've Hardly Ever Talked To Handed This To Me At The Begining Of Class Today. I Was The Only Kid She Gave This To And I Don't Know What To Think Of It Share icon

Someone who feels pressured to conform might copy their social circle’s Valentine’s Day plans (roses, moonlit chariot rides in the park, candlelit dinners, what have you…) because they don’t want to stand out. Ironically, people respect authenticity much more than conformity. So, if you enjoy humor and frown on luxurious gifts, it’s best to follow your gut instead of worrying that someone might criticize you for not doing ‘enough’ for Valentine’s Day.

#28 If You Ran Out Of Time To Buy A Valentine's Day Present, You Can Still Surprise Your Significant Other With The Gift Of Heart-Shaped Razor Shavings Share icon

#29 Spare No Expense For Your Woman On Valentine's Day Share icon

#30 What My Girlfriend Gave Me For Valentine’s Day On The Left, And What I Gave Her On The Right. We Couldn’t Stop Laughing Share icon

We would absolutely love to hear all about your Valentine’s Day plans, Pandas. How do you usually celebrate? What do you have in mind for this year? What’s the silliest gift you’ve ever given or gotten? Tell us all about it in the comments! In the meantime, for some more hilarious and witty February 14 gifts and cards, scroll through Bored Panda’s previous articles.

#31 My Daughter Was Concerned, Because Her Classmates Don't Know What Her Cat Looks Like. She Drew 21 Of These To Give Out At Her Kindergarten Valentine's Day Party Share icon

#32 Nothing More Romantic Than Sending Your Mate's Mom A Card On Valentine's Day Share icon

#33 As If Being Deployed For Valentine's Day Isn't Bad Enough. Thanks, Donovan Share icon

#34 Turned My Husband's Favorite Saying Into A Valentine's Day Gift For Him Share icon

#35 I Hope You Had A Rockin' Valentine's Day Share icon

#36 I Thought This Would Be A Funny Gift Until They Lit It. Did Not Smell Like Garlic Bread At All But Rather Like Butter And Feet Mixed Together Share icon

#37 The Valentine's Note I Wrote For My Students Share icon

#38 Valentine’s Day Share icon

#39 The Best Valentine's Present Ever Share icon

#40 This Valentine's Day Card Made By My Friend Share icon

#41 I Made My Husband A Valentine's Day Gift This Year. What Can I Say, I'm A Hopeless Romantic Share icon

#42 My Cat's Gift To Me On Valentine's Day Share icon

#43 My Valentine's Gift From Last Week Has Assorted Beef Jerky Instead Of Chocolates Share icon

#44 Finished My Valentine's Day Gift For My Girlfriend Share icon

#45 I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine's Day Present, But I Just Feel Like It's A Flop Share icon

#46 Made This For My Valentine Share icon

#47 I Found This Picture In My Camera Roll Of A Shirt My Mom Made For My 1-Year-Old For Valentine's Day Share icon

#48 Best Valentine’s Present I’ve Ever Received Share icon

#49 This Valentine's Day Card Share icon

#50 Our Valentine's Cards This Year Kinda Compliment Each Other Share icon

#51 Valentine's Day Gift For My Single Roommate So He Can Have A Good Day Today Share icon

#52 Just Got This As A Valentine's Day Gift Share icon

#53 I'm Out Of Town For Work This Valentine's Day, So I Got My Girlfriend The Best Gift I Could Think Of Share icon

#54 I'm Not Sure If I Should Be Offended By This Valentine's Day Gift Share icon

#55 Made This Apple Watch Stand For My Boyfriend As A Valentine's Day Gift Share icon

#56 A Picture Of A Valentine's Day Present My Wife Just Sent Me. Should I Be Concerned? Share icon

#57 Valentine's Day Present From My Wife Came Early Share icon

#58 Handmade Valentine's Day Card From My Girlfriend Share icon

#59 So My Wife Was Mad At Me Last Week And Said Not To Bother Getting Her Flowers For Valentine's Day. I Obeyed Her Wishes And Just Got Her Flowers Every Other Day This Week Share icon

#60 Valentine's Day Card From My Wife Share icon

#61 Instead Of Love, I Got Burnt This Valentine’s Day Share icon

#62 Grandpa’s Valentine's Day Card To His Girlfriend Share icon

#63 My Wife And I Ordered Each Other The Same Valentine’s Day Card Share icon

#64 My Husband's Valentine's Gift To Me. I Don't Think He's Doing It Right Share icon

#65 My Girlfriend's Belated Valentine's Day Gift Arrived Share icon

#66 My Wife Sent Me A Valentine's Day Gift Share icon

#67 Valentine's Day Gift From My Husband. He Couldn't Wait 3 Days To Give It To Me Share icon

#68 10 Out Of 10 Would Recommend Share icon

#69 My 6-Year-Old's Valentine’s Day Card To His Best Friend Share icon It says, "If you were a planet, I would be on you."

#70 I Was Told You Might Like My Valentine's Day Card Share icon

#71 He Gave Me An Early Valentine's Gift Share icon

#72 Happy Valentine’s Day Share icon

#73 A Boy In My Daughter's Class Gave Her This Note On Valentine's Day Share icon

#74 My Tough-To-Buy-For Husband's Valentine's Day Gift This Year Share icon

#75 Girlfriend Got Me A Really Sweet And Geeky Gift For Valentine's Day Share icon

#76 Next Valentine's Day, Get Your Girl A Gift That Will Make Her Scream - It's That Good. Forget Covering The Room In Roses, These Little Bad Boys Will Set The Mood Share icon

#77 An Early Valentine's Day Gift From My Wife Share icon

#78 Valentine's Day Gift From My Wife Share icon

#79 I Was Looking Through My Old Stuff And I Found A Valentine's Day Card That I Sent To An Orange When I Was Little Share icon