103 People Who Made Someone Laugh On Valentine’s Day With Their Gifts (New Pics)
For some people, Valentine’s Day is a serious occasion full of dreams about fairytale-like romance, receiving dozens of roses, and going on moonlit rides in horse-drawn carriages. Others ignore February 14 completely, seeing it as a way to sell cheesy cards and overprized boxes of chocolate. And then there are true legends who use the opportunity to make their partners laugh harder than they have all year!
Today, we’re paying homage to these masters of comedy. Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest, most creative, and unique Valentine’s Day gifts and cards that people have ever given the love of their lives. You can’t understate how awesome these are—some of them had us laughing louder than we would’ve liked. Check out the very best ones below, and remember to upvote your faves.
After you’ve enjoyed this list, you can find our earlier article about genius Valentine’s Day gift and card ideas right over here.
Meanwhile, don’t miss out on our interview about witty cards and the most essential things to remember when giving gifts with Ariane Sherine, a comedy writer, music producer, and the author of ‘The How of Happy.’ You’ll find her insights as you read on.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Girlfriend Got Me This Awesome Shirt For Valentine's Day But When I Laid It Down To Take A Picture, Our Cat Sat On The Word "Dad" Making The Shirt Just Say "Best Cat Ever"
No, mines the best! She doesn’t meow at night!
Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 across many parts of the world. Usually, it’s an opportunity for people to show their partners how much they love and care about them. Cue cute cards, flowers, candy, and reservations at romantic restaurants (which may or may not be run by the cast of Ratatouille.
And though most of us know that we shouldn’t wait for a special occasion to show our love, respect, and dedication to our soulmates, it’s still a great excuse to have a ton of fun. Especially if you’re comically inclined (congratulations!) and want to make your partner laugh until they have a stitch in their side.
My Dad Accidentally Bought A Same Gender Valentine’s Day Card And Instead Of Getting Another Card, He Drew A Little Beard On One Of The Women
My Wife Hates This Picture Of Me, So Naturally I Made It Into A Blanket For Her As A Valentine’s Gift
We can’t overstate just how much effort the people featured in this list put in, in order to create the best, funniest, and most personal gifts and cards. It’s inspirational. But it’s also a reminder that these folks have raised the bar so high, we’ll have to go all-out this year.
Oh, it might not be a competition! But everyone’s a comedy-loving romantic (deep) at heart, so it’s the perfect opportunity to think outside the box and let your imagination loose. Everyone can use this as an excuse to bring a bit more fun and playfulness into their relationships.
My Boyfriend Doesn't Want Anything For Valentine's Day, But I Think I've Found The Perfect Gift
Or you could have just made him a card. That seems like a waste.
My Wife Made Me A Cake For Valentine's Day
I'd make this for my sister for her birthday
Every Valentine's Day, My Parents Have An Argument About Whether This Is Lazy Or Romantic: My Dad's Been Using The Same Card For Every Holiday Since I Was In Middle School
Bored Panda got in touch with British comedy writer, pop music producer, and happiness expert Ariane Sherine, to get her opinion on how to write hilarious Valentine’s Day cards, as well as what to keep in mind when coming up with gift ideas.
We were curious to hear her thoughts on what the secret to a witty Valentine’s Day card might be. As it turns out, it’s all about how much care you put in while searching for a card that suits your partner best, or how much effort you take to make it personal.
“I think the funniest and best Valentine’s cards are tailored to the person. Browse the cards in the ‘Humor’ section until you find one that fits perfectly—don’t just choose the first one you see,” the comedy writer said.
I Got My Wife This Painting Of Me As A Pinup For Valentine’s Day
When You Find The Perfect Valentine's Day Card, And So Does He
A Valentine's Day Card I Made When I Was 5
“If you don’t find the right fit in one store, keep looking. Then you can customize the card with your own message. Private jokes are perfect to fill the card with,” she said. Couples could think about all of the in-jokes they have and use those as a foundation.
According to the author of ‘The How of Happy,’ originality and creativity “are definitely important” when it comes to gift-giving. It might not be enough to get them a random thing, even if you’re doing it out of love. Take the time to tailor the gift to whom you love.
“The person wants to feel special and unique, not just receive perfume or aftershave (unless that particular perfume or aftershave has a special significance),” Ariane told Bored Panda.
“So try and think: what would my loved one actually want? Have they mentioned anything specific that they like recently?”
I Have To Admit We Did Drink One Bottle, But There Were 2 And He Made Like 100 More Of The Stickers
Handmade Valentine's Day Card
Well, I guess they really put their heart into it
For Valentine's Day I Made My Parents Salt And Pepper Shakers Of Their Faces
Meanwhile, Ariane stressed the fact that we should all remember that we’ve got every single day in the year to show our loved ones that we care about them.
“Really, every day in your relationship should be equally romantic. You shouldn’t just make a special effort on Valentine’s and then forget the rest of the year!” she said.
“So if this 14th February doesn’t live up to expectations, you have 364 other days in which you can celebrate the love of your life.”
My Husband Is Going To Love His Valentine's Day Surprise
My GF Hinted She Wants A Teddy Bear For Valentine's Day. I Hope She Likes It
My Girlfriend Knows I Have A Sweet Tooth
Some time ago, dating expert Dan Bacon, the founder of The Modern Man, explained to Bored Panda that gifts are not essential for happy and healthy relationships unless the person you love places a lot of importance on them.
“What's most important for most people is that they feel loved, respected, understood, wanted, and appreciated,” he explained to us.
Woof
Take Note Boys, This Is How You Do Valentine's Day Right
Valentine's Meat Tray For One
"Some people really don't like gift-giving and just want their presence to be the present. Others participate because they assume it's the right thing to do, whereas others do it because it really means a lot to them and is a token of their love," the dating expert told us that everyone has a different approach when it comes to gifts.
According to him, gift-giving is an expression of love and appreciation for the other person. However, gifts can also be sued to fit in, be liked, show off, or gain favor.
Made My GF A Valentine’s Day Card
The Valentine's Day Card I Bought For My Husband
I meeeaaaannnnn.......... if it works , it works
This Valentine’s Day Card Spotted By The Husband Today
Welp.... thats very straight-forward
"For a younger couple in their teens, a teddy bear, a cute trinket, or an inexpensive piece of jewelry is usually something a girl will cherish receiving from her boyfriend. It doesn't need to be any more original than that when in a very young relationship," dating expert Dan, from The Modern Man, shared some tips on what gifts people can get their partners on a special occasion.
Got A Little Too Excited And Gave My Wife Her Valentine’s Day Cake Early
"Hey baby, is your heart made of copper wire? Cuz I'm gonna steal it"
My Boyfriend’s Note With His Valentine's Day Flower Delivery Today
I Got My Girlfriend A Blanket Of My Face For Valentine's Day. It Looks A Little Off When It's Not Laying Flat
"For a couple in their 20s that have been together for many years, it can be a wide range of things," he said, listing "perfume, luxury pajamas with slippers, a puppy or kitten, tickets to a stage show she has been wanting to see, along with a gift voucher for her to buy a dress at her favorite store, etc." as possible ideas.
Gonna Surprise The Wife With Some Flours For Valentine's Day
Let’s hope she doesn’t have a starchy reaction to that
Sister's Gift To Her Husband
I want this actually! I would love to have this!
Girlfriend Made Me This Card For Valentine's Day
"For a married couple who've been together for over a decade, it can also be a wide range of things depending on the woman's interests," the expert told Bored Panda.
"Scented candles, a handy charging station for all her devices rather than just having them strewn everywhere in a mess on her bedside table, a new set of high-quality pots and pans, perfume and moisturizer from the same brand in a pack, a painter's startup kit (e.g. easel, palette, paints, canvasses) so she can try out painting as a hobby.”
Best Card To Give My Husband On Our First Valentine's Day As A Married Couple
I wish I could find this card for my husband. This is amazing!
When Your Wife Loves The Dog More Than You, This Is Your Valentine's Gift
My GF Got Me This Card On Valentine’s Day Of This Year Before We Were Officially “Dating.” It Still Makes Me Smile
What are your plans this Valentine's Day, dear Pandas? Have you figured out how you'd like to surprise the love of your life this year? What are the most creative, funny, or unusual gifts and cards that you ever received on February 14? We'd love to hear from you! Drop by the comment section and share your thoughts with us.
Asked The Florist To Write About Our Last Valentine's Day As Unmarried Couple. They Sent A Different Message
Valentine's Day Card From My Wife. That's A Strong Love
I'm not a hobbit, but I still love my second breakfast, and then brunch, then lunch, then sometime, and afternoon snack before dinner
I Got The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ever. Cross Stitching Is Finally Being Used For Good
Cross stitch is always used for good, my friend
Made This Card For My Valentine This Year
I Made A Valentine's Day Card For My Boyfriend. He's Completely In Love With It. Acceptable
Happy Valentine's Day
My Valentine's Day Card From My Wife
I Bring You Love - Happy Valentine’s Day
My Friend Was Just Cheated On. This Is The Valentine's Day Card She's Sending Her Ex
I need this card.... it reminds me of a sign I saw in Goodwill once, " Dear Karma, I think you missed a few. Here's a list"
My Wife Teaches 2nd Grade, This Was Simply Her Favorite Valentine's Day Gift From One Of Her Students
My Niece's Non-Traditional Valentine's Day Card
Grass is also green, except in fall and winter when it turns yellow-brown.
I Think I Aced Valentine's Day
Am I the only one who immediately thought of the Adam Levine memes???
8 Years Ago I Horribly Photoshopped Our Family On A Mug To Make My Wife Laugh After A Hard Week. It Delivered On Valentine's Day, So We Turned It Into A Yearly Tradition
Gift Idea For Singles On Valentine's Day
You Know It's Meant To Be When You Both Buy The Same Comically Offensive Valentine's Card For Each Other
My Only Valentine's Card Is From Currys PC World
The Valentine's Card I Gave My Husband
Men Deserve Flowers Too, So I Made My BF His Special Bouquet For Valentine's Day
My Girlfriend Says This Sums Up Our Relationship In One Valentine's Day Card
I May Be Single, But My Sister Sent Me A Pretty Awesome "Broquet" For Valentine's Day
My Valentine's Day Gift To My Boyfriend
Found This Card In A Local Charity Shop. Keeping It For Valentine's Day. The Oldies Amongst You Will Smile
The Valentine's Gift I Ordered For My Girlfriend Finally Arrived
I both hate these and love them at the same time....
Kakuzu Valentine's Day Card I Made For My Man
Very cute and definitely not terrifying in any way. Absolutely... adorable?
Nothing Says Romance Like Sorting Through Four Jugs Of UTZ Pub Mix For Your Wife's Valentine's Day Present
I'm Not Sure If I'm Horrified Or Intrigued. I'll Take Ten
My Wife Gave Me This Card For Valentine's Day. Late Because Shipping From Etsy Took Longer Than Expected
Hubs And I Inadvertently Went With The Same Theme For Valentine's Day Cards
Made My Boyfriend The Dumbest Thing I Could Think Of For Valentine's Day
I think this is actually pretty funny!!! And I love the colours!