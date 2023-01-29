For some people, Valentine’s Day is a serious occasion full of dreams about fairytale-like romance, receiving dozens of roses, and going on moonlit rides in horse-drawn carriages. Others ignore February 14 completely, seeing it as a way to sell cheesy cards and overprized boxes of chocolate. And then there are true legends who use the opportunity to make their partners laugh harder than they have all year!

Today, we’re paying homage to these masters of comedy. Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest, most creative, and unique Valentine’s Day gifts and cards that people have ever given the love of their lives. You can’t understate how awesome these are—some of them had us laughing louder than we would’ve liked. Check out the very best ones below, and remember to upvote your faves.

Meanwhile, don’t miss out on our interview about witty cards and the most essential things to remember when giving gifts with Ariane Sherine, a comedy writer, music producer, and the author of ‘The How of Happy.’ You’ll find her insights as you read on.