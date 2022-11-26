We got in touch with dating expert Dan Bacon , the founder of The Modern Man , to get to grips with the role that gifts play in relationships. He also revealed to us how men can still surprise their loved ones if they feel like they've run out of original ideas. "Gifts are definitely not essential for a happy, healthy relationship unless you're with someone who places a lot of importance on gifts. What's most important for most people is that they feel loved, respected, understood, wanted, and appreciated," he said. Check out Bored Panda's full interview with the expert below.

When everything’s said and done, the things that will leave a deep impression on the people you care about are your kindness, love, and generosity. When you truly love someone, there doesn’t need to be a special occasion to do something special. But a bit of thoughtfulness and creativity both go a long way if you want your gift to be memorable.

#1 My Boyfriend Of Over 10 Years Still Surprises Me With Setting Up A Cozy Bath Whenever I'm Stressed- I Just Came Home To See This Tonight

Dating expert Dan, from The Modern Man, said that everyone places a different level of importance on gifts. "Some people really don't like gift-giving and just want their presence to be the present. Others participate because they assume it's the right thing to do, whereas others do it because it really means a lot to them and is a token of their love," he told Bored Panda. According to Dan, "in its purest form," gift-giving is "an expression of love and appreciation for the other person." Though he added: "Yet gifts can also be used to fit in, be liked, show off, gain favor, and so on."

#2 Beautiful

#3 My Girlfriend Wanted A Birdhouse, So I Made Her One To Match Her House

Bored Panda was curious about how men can still surprise their partners if they feel like they've already done everything and they're starved for original ideas. Dating expert Dan noted that all of this depends on three factors: the age of the woman, what she thinks of gifts, and how long the couple has been together. "For a younger couple in their teens, a teddy bear, a cute trinket, or an inexpensive piece of jewelry is usually something a girl will cherish receiving from her boyfriend. It doesn't need to be any more original than that when in a very young relationship," he said. "For a couple in their 20s that have been together for many years, it can be a wide range of things," Dan told Bored Panda that some examples might include "perfume, luxury pajamas with slippers, a puppy or kitten, tickets to a stage show she has been wanting to see, along with a gift voucher for her to buy a dress at her favorite store, etc."

#4 Came Home Tonight To Find My Man In The Kitchen. He Told Me If We Couldn’t Go Out For Sushi, He’d Bring The Sushi To Me My husband and I planned a fancy sushi date this week, but we’ve had two major storms this week so I’ve been working overtime taking care of people that had their homes damaged.



#5 My Sister's Boyfriend Knows She Likes Miniatures And Proposed To Her With A Tiny Ring (He Got Her A Real Ring, Of Course)

#6 My Husband Made Me This Wood Bag As I Started Doing More Of Urban Sketching

"For a married couple who've been together for over a decade, it can also be a wide range of things depending on the woman's interests," Dan from The Modern Man said. Some gift ideas include: "Scented candles, a handy charging station for all her devices rather than just having them strewn everywhere in a mess on her bedside table, a new set of high-quality pots and pans, perfume and moisturizer from the same brand in a pack, a painter's startup kit (e.g. easel, palette, paints, canvasses) so she can try out painting as a hobby,"

#7 Wife Wanted A Greenhouse. Repurposed Wood And Windows

#8 My Boyfriend Got This For Me For The Anniversary. Let’s Just Say I’m Not Crying

#9 My Dad Makes Creative Plates For My Mom With Early Onset Dementia. She Eats More When The Plate Is Pretty

The obvious needs to be said: giving gifts feels gooooood! People are incredibly social beings, and our brains reward us for cooperating with others and being kind. We are, essentially, hardwired to care about others and form long-lasting bonds. Nearly all cultures also value altruism in some shape or form as well. However, at the same time, we’ve got a competing instinct at play. One that deals with mistrust and survival. Psychotherapist Silva Neves explained to Bored Panda some time ago that these two instincts—kindness and survival—are in competition with each other. There’s always that nagging thought at the back of your head or in the pit of your stomach that, hey, your kindness might somehow backfire on you. That’s just how things are. However, that only means that choosing to be kind shows just how much we truly care about others.

#10 I'm 7 Months Into A Complicated Pregnancy And Mentioned To My Husband That I Was Thinking Of Having A Bath. I Came Home To This

#11 A Plant Shelf I Made For The Girlfriend

#12 A Gift For My Girlfriend. This Is My First Real Embroidery Project, And I Wanted To Share It Because I Am Happy With How It Turned Out I started this on May 21st, and after 4-months of work, I can finally give it to her on our anniversary. She loves it, and it found a nice spot hanging in her bedroom.



“Being kind is good for us because it gives us a sense of purpose, it raises our self-esteem, and it releases feel-good brain chemicals,” the mental health specialist told Bored Panda a while back. “It [kindness] is also good for others, obviously. So kindness is actually something that we, humans, are naturally driven to. The sense of kindness is in competition with our survival mode, so, as human beings, we tend to live in contradiction, between kindness (opening our arms) and protection (closing our arms).” Altruism, kindness, and generosity can take many different forms. The most obvious is giving someone a gift, however big or small you feel it ‘needs’ to be. Even something as seemingly ‘insignificant’ as an apple, a piece of candy, or a handwritten note can make someone’s day. Meanwhile, a gift that is meaningful, practical, and fulfills your partner’s long-held dreams is definitely going to make them smile and jump with joy (tears are optional).

#13 Today Is My Birthday, And My Boyfriend (By No Means A Regular Baker) Showed Up At My House This Morning At 7:00 AM With This Homemade Black Forest Cake From Scratch I’m turning 44, and I gave up birthday celebrations long ago. He got up at 5:00 this morning to finish assembling and decorating, and then drove the half hour to my place from his to deliver it before he went to work. I had mentioned at some point in the last year that I had never had a Black Forest Cake, and would like to try it.



#14 My First Real Woodworking Project. It’s A DNA Trellis For My Girlfriend Who Is Working On A PhD In Genetics And Loves Plants. What Do You All Think?

#15 My Dad Didn't Graduate High School. Today I Taught Him How To Use A Protractor And Basic Geometry So He Could Rebuild My Mom's Flowerbed

Usually, it’s the meaning behind the gift rather than the present itself that is responsible for all of that happiness, countless hugs, and endless ‘thank yous.’ You’re showing your partner that you care about them. That you’re thinking about them. That you’re going the extra mile to put them first. Self-sacrifice, perceptiveness, and the ability to keep your surprise a secret are very attractive qualities, in our opinion.

#16 My Latest Piece Made From Clear Cedar Scraps From A Deck We Built Not Long Ago. A Little V-Day Gift For My Wife

#17 The Only Correct Way To Propose Here’s to new beginnings … not only did Molly find her new family last week, but her parents also got engaged with a little help from the sweet little kitten herself. We love a good “happily ever after” and we were thrilled to be a part of two in the same day!



#18 The Engagement Ring Box I Made. Our First Date Was Watching Jurassic Park In An Empty Auditorium. Laser Cut With Magnets To Hold It Closed

At the very core of generosity is a very simple premise (that is incredibly hard to live by, truth be told). In short, when you’re being kind to someone, you should do so without any expectations. That means that you’re giving someone your time, attention, and resources without asking for anything in return. Whether overtly or in your own mind.

#19 Seems Like A Keeper

#20 I Built My Wife A Walk-In Wardrobe In 2 Weeks

#21 Wife Wanted A Dr. Seuss Themed Nursery So I Built A Dr. Seuss Bookshelf

It’s not truly a gift if you want something in return… or if you’re only doing it for the sake of improving your social standing. You might get thanked, get a gift in reciprocation, or improve your reputation either way, but these things should never be your goal.

#22 Wooden Waveform Made This As An Anniversary Present For My Wife It's From The Audio Of Our Vows

#23 My Boyfriend’s Christmas Gift To Me Was Our Cat Wasabi As An Astronaut. I Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This As Much As I Do

#24 My Boyfriend Made A Scavenger Hunt For Me For My Birthday, And I Found This Under The Crib. I Was So Confused, But Then I Realized It "For those who are confused, the moon is an ultrasound of our baby. He also chose the city of Chicago because we always love to go there for dates."



Put yourself in your loved one’s shoes. Think about their goals, ambitions, hopes, and dreams. Consider what kind of gift would make you happy as well. And if you’re ever in need of some light inspiration, you can always look to the internet for help.

#25 My Boyfriend Got Me The Most Special Present Ever. My Dad Passed Away In May, And It’s Been So Hard Knowing I’ll Never See Him Again I know he’s looking down on me today and probably crying with me!



#26 8 Years Ago I Horribly Photoshopped Our Family On The Side Of A Mug To Make My Wife Laugh After A Hard Week She Was Having. It Happened To Be Delivered On Valentine’s Day So we turned it into a yearly tradition. The collection so far.



#27 Bookshelf I Built For My Wife’s Office

A completely original gift is practically impossible, but that doesn’t mean that your present can’t be uniquely tailored to your relationship. It’s perfectly fine to use a good idea you spot elsewhere, so long as you put a personal twist on things!

#28 My Girlfriend Moved From Alberta And Missed The Mountains, So For Christmas I Made Her A Walnut Shelf/Coat Rack To Bring The Mountains To Her

#29 My Husband Remembered I Liked An Opal Arm Band On Etsy, So He Had My Mom’s Jewelry Store Custom Make One In Rose Gold To Match My Wedding Ring For Christmas

#30 Today I Received One Last Gift From My Late Husband. I Knew He Had Preordered It, But I Didn’t Think It Would Come Until October

#31 I'm Going To Surprise My Wife, With This Tonight. We Will Have Our First Baby

#32 My Fiancé Who’s An Electrician Built This Box For Me To Solve In His Proposal To Me! He Wrote A Corresponding Poem With That Gave Me The Answers To The 4 Challenges. I Said Yes

#33 My Wife Wanted New Cabinets For The Laundry Room. Instead Of Going To IKEA, I Spent 6 Months And Double The Money Building These

#34 Before My Girlfriend Left For Work She Mentioned It’d Be Nice To Have Shelves For These 8 Little Succulent Pots She Got For Christmas She came home to an uncleaned house and succulent stand that holds one pot.



#35 Quarantine King Sized Walnut Bed For The Future Wifey - Complete

#36 My Boyfriend Made Pokémon Cards Of Our Dog And Cat For My Birthday Instead Of A Birthday Card

#37 Allow Me To Introduce You To My Best Christmas Present. My Husband Had This Custom Made With All The Editions Of My Books. Hardcover, Paperback, And Large Print

#38 My Wife Wanted To Buy A Wrought Iron Art Piece, So I Modeled And Printed A Similar One But 3 Times Bigger For Less Than $15. She Likes This One Even More

#39 I've Been Struggling With Depression And My Boyfriend Left This On My PC

#40 My Husband Grew Me A Giant Sunflower

#41 I Made My Girlfriend A Jewelry Box For Her Birthday With A Surprise Inside... She Said Yes

#42 My 1st Wood Project: I Designed And Made This For My Girlfriend - It’s A Napkin Holder The story behind it is that I would joke how my girlfriend didn’t have a napkin holder. After a few times of this, I figured it is a good excuse to try out woodworking. It was a great project because I got to use all sorts of different tools and completely design it myself. It’s not perfectly the way I drew it up, but I think it turned out well and wanted to share it with you guys! Besides, I was able to learn the fine art of hiding and adjusting your mistakes so it looks intentional! I surprised her with it today and she loved it.



Woods from darkest to lightest are Walnut, Cherry, and Maple.

I think I can safely say I found myself a fun little hobby here!



#43 Made A Stool For My GF Who Is A Teacher

#44 I Got Home A Couple Of Hours Before My Wife, Who Has Been Out Entertaining Our Kids And Running Errands All Afternoon This is the surprise I've got ready for her when she gets home.



#45 My Smallest And Most Delicate Project Yet. 5-Year (Wood) Anniversary Present For My Wife Jewelry box made with oak and walnut. The interior was achieved with flocking a new skill for me that didn’t go as well on the real deal as it had on my practice pieces, unfortunately. The ring holders are rolled up velvet which matched the flocking. I made my first table saw jig to do the splines which worked sorta ok. Need a crosscut sled now.



#46 Christmas Present I Made For My Girlfriend

#47 Incense Burner I Made For My Girlfriend

#48 Look What My Boyfriend Gave Me For My Birthday Present. He Made A Custom Action Figure Of Me. Apparently, He Was Preparing This For Six Months. I Didn't Expect It

#49 My Sister’s Boyfriend Asked Me To Help Him Plan A Star-Gazing Date Night For Her And I Think We’ve Got A Slam Dunk

#50 For Our 5-Year Anniversary I Wrote 50 Notes With Things I Love About My GF And Put Them In A Jar That I Am About To Gift Her. Wish Me Luck

#51 A Bath Table I Made For My Girlfriend. The Cube Is A Doorstop. Don't Mind The Poor Finish On That, It Was Intended To Be On The Floor

#52 I Made This For My Girlfriend And I'm Really Proud, Not Gonna Lie

#53 Since My Wife Loves Reading, I Thought This Not-So-Secret Bookcase Door Would Be Perfect For The Job Been working from home a lot lately and needed a way to close off the room during calls and stuff.



#54 How Sweet And Thoughtful

#55 My Work Was Having A Ball, So I Designed And Made My Wife A Ball Gown

#56 Frog Custard Tart My Husband Made Me On My Birthday

#57 My Boyfriend Is Following His Woodworking Dreams. I Am So Proud Of Him, I Hope You Enjoy These Pictures Of A Side Table He Surprised Me With He is 23 and has started his own woodworking company!



#58 4 Months Ago I Secretly Commissioned My Wife's Favorite Artist To Paint A Portrait Of Her And Our Girls As A Surprise For Our 15th Anniversary It arrived today, and this evening she unwrapped it. I was so nervous to see her reaction, but I'm happy to report that she LOVES it! Best day ever.



#59 This Guy Wants To Surprise His Girlfriend By Replacing Her Broken Eyeshadow Palette But Has No Idea What It Is. This Makeup Community Helps Him Out

#60 Last Night My Girlfriend Told Me She's Never Had A Man Cook For Her. I May Have Burned The Garlic Toast But Gave It A Whirl For Her Today

#61 I Made A Concrete Coffee Table For My Girlfriend Here it is! I love how it turned out. Quite happy with this piece.



#62 My Husband Finished Prepping Lunch While I Wasn’t Looking

#63 Jewelry Box For My Girlfriend, Made Completely With Non Electrical Tools. Birch, Walnut Burl And Ebony Details

#64 This Is A Figure For A Girlfriend Who Is Having Difficulty From Depression

#65 My Boyfriend Gifted Me Two Books With 182 Different Reasons Why He Loves Me For Our 1-Year Anniversary

#66 My Boyfriend Never Ceases To Amaze Me. He Got Me A Gift With A Letter Letter: "The gift is a radio, podcast studio equipment for your youtube channel and vlog. So I just wanted to build a small studio for you to chase your dreams and do what you love."



#67 I Painted A Four-Legged Chicken For My Girlfriend Because We Thought It Was Funny