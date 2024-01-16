ADVERTISEMENT

Friends, pandas, countrymen, lend me thine ears! For 'tis a page of memes from the island of Britain that I present upon you. Okay, okay, no more poor attempts at Shakespeare-speak, I promise. I won't bore you with the usual British stereotypes either – mentioning crumpets, double-decker buses and saying 'rubbish' when something's really bad.

Yet Britain indeed has its own unique charm. Just like any other culture does. And while it's true that The Commonwealth doesn't have the best track record when it comes to honoring other cultures, we here at Bored Panda often honor the British sense of humor. This time we're covering the British Memes page on Instagram. Check out our selection and don't forget to upvote your favorites!