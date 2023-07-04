This Instagram Account Shares Hilarious Memes, Here Are 145 Of Its Best Posts
The latest and greatest meme collector on our radar today is Memezar, an incredibly successful Instagram account that you can rely on for your daily dose of meme goodness. The internet runs on memes, so if it wasn’t for benevolent meme curators like this, what would the internet even be good for?
Think of all of the things that memes have survived. Cryptocurrency. NFTs. COVID. The global war on terror. The blocking of the Suez canal. The economic crisis of 2008. Memes are forever.
This post may include affiliate links.
usually (always!) the 1st one to Not pay attention is the narrator themselves. the others than just follow. think about that
Awww I want to pet all of them… even though I’ll probably lose my arm doing so
What the hell is wrong with people, who seriously could ever have a problem with two people in love getting married?
You would think their outfits would be grander? Like come on!
I'd still end up with about 12inches on the edge because cat.