If you're the type to tear down your Halloween decorations at sunrise the moment November arrives, dress your house in Christmas colors of red and green, and blast Mariah Carey on repeat, we fear this post might not be for you.

But if you’re not ready to let go of spooky season just yet (and I’m right there with you), you’ve come to the perfect place. We’ve rounded up a compilation of hilarious memes and pics inspired by the best horror movies, all from the Facebook group ‘ScreenGeek Horror.’ Now dim those lights, get cozy, and scroll down!

#1

That’s Definitely Not Good

#2

M. Night Shyamalan Meets Fans In Brazil 👽

#3

Can't Stop Looking At This Screenshot Of Hugh Jackman In ‘Van Helsing’ With Spelling Mistake In The Sub

#4

Her On Facebook vs. Her At The Dollar Store

#5

New Pond Decoration🖤

#6

The Only Option Really

#7

When October Is Almost Over And You’re Sad 😢

#8

Imagine Doing The Dishes With That View

#9

Say Hello To My Little Stash… Of My Kid’s Halloween Candy 😂

#10

Deleted Scene From Jurassic Park

#11

The Pepper My Mom Grew Looks Like It’s Ready To Steal Christmas

#12

True Love🖤

#13

Had To Do It

#14

It’s True

#15

“You Opened The Ritz Crackers Box And We Came!”

#16

Name An Actress With More Range. I’ll Wait…

#17

Added Cookie Monster Eyes To The Xenomorph From 'Alien' And It Really Makes It Look A Lot Less Threatening This Way

#18

Deleted Scene From 1992’s Alien³

#19

Felt Cute, Might Burn Down The Gymnasium Later

#20

Close Enough

#21

This Cabbage Field Makes Me Want To Buy A Flamethrower

#22

Vampire Problems

#23

The King Is Back👑

#24

A Good Time No Matter What

#25

I'm Not Psycho

#26

“What’s The Matter - Don’t You Like Clowns?”

#27

She’s Coming

#28

Remember: Lift With Your Legs, Not Your Back! 💪

#29

When I Say “Living The Dream”, This Is The Dream That I Am Referring To

#30

That Log Truck Driver In ‘Final Destination 2’

#31

Not For Long!

#32

Finally, A New Avp Movie

#33

“Whatever You Do, Don’t Marry Amber Heard.”

#34

Cute Couples Costume Idea

#35

They Look Like They Are Both About To Get Kidnapped By James Mcavoy

#36

We Need More Movies Based Off The Whiteboard In ‘The Cabin In The Woods’

#37

Most Kids Wouldn’t Even Know What This Is Nowadays

#38

This Scene In Scary Movie 3 Was So Funny

#39

“Sick Bags” Are Being Handed Out For Terrifier 3

#40

It's Cool Until You Walk By One Day And Notice It's Empty

#41

Every Time

#42

Some Claim To See A Goat. Some See An Eagle. What Do You See?

#43

The Perfect Comfort Film

#44

Long-Distance Relationships Can Be Hard - Especially When One Of You Is Dead And The Other Has Been Ignoring You For 30 Years

#45

Can’t Call Yourself A Country Fan If You Don't Know Who This Is

#46

When Someone Tries To Talk To Me

#47

Dads Forcing Their Kids To Watch All The Movies They Liked When They Were A Kid

#48

It’s Coming

#49

So Thankful

#50

My Husband Brought Home A Chucky Doll And Our Cat Loves It 🖤

#51

He Always Comes Back

#52

Best Halloween Decoration Ever

#53

Rip

#54

Biggest Downgrade In History

#55

The Hellboy Trilogy No One Asked For Is The One That We Are Getting

#56

People: "Pull Yourself Together!" Me:

#57

The Perfect Combination

#58

Can’t Change My Mind 🎃

#59

After Hearing Them Say “Love Is In The Air”

#60

Stay Away From Me

#61

Not A Single Lie Detected

#62

When You Bake Cherry Cobbler And End Up With The Necronomicon

#63

When They Say To Start Your Morning With A Positive Attitude And Smile

#64

The World Needs More Of This 🖤

#65

Them: Are You Religious? Me:

#66

Looks Safe To Me

#67

Hermit Crab Using Discarded Doll Head For A Shell Is The Literal Definition Of "Nope"

#68

Not A Single Cellphone In Sight, Girls Just Living In The Moment 🖤🖤

#69

Mgk Looking Like Adrian From ‘Little Nicky’

#70

When Someone Asks If You Want To Come Over And Watch Scary Movies All Night

#71

Here’s Moo Deng!

#72

Finally 🎃🍂🍁

#73

Big Decision

#74

Happens Every Time

#75

When Someone Asks How Long I’ve Been A Horror Fan, I Just Show Them This

#76

When Blade Enters The Club But You're Too Busy Vibing To The Song

#77

This Pizza Looks Like It’s Going To Haunt My Dreams

#78

Women: "I Have Nothing To Wear." Men After 36 Years:

#79

The Only Therapy Dog That Can Handle All Of My Problems

#80

Sleeping With Your Feet Outside The Blanket Increases Likelihood Of Monsters By 80%

#81

Wonder What Happened

#82

When You Get A Good Man, You Gotta Do Whatever It Takes To Keep Him

#83

😅😅

#84

The Dollar Store Michael Myers Mask Hits Different

#85

It’s Coming

#86

Whenever He Shows Up In A Horror Movie, You Just Know He’s Not Going To Be Okay

#87

If You Know You Know

#88

A Jason Latte Is The Perfect Way To Start The Day

#89

It’s Just Like That Sometimes

#90

Every Year

#91

Girls: I Need To Watch My Comfort Movie. The Comfort Movie:

#92

Me When Someone Asks If I Want To Watch A Horror Movie

#93

Unless Your Baby Looks Like This, I Don't Want To See It On My Timeline

#94

Me On Facebook Deep In Somebody Else’s Business 😂😂😂

#95

I Was Today Years Old When I Realized This Was The Same House And Fountain Stationed On The Warner Bros. Lot In Los Angeles

#96

Easily One Of The Biggest Downgrades In Movie History

#97

“Impressive. Very Nice.”

#98

All Of Them

#99

Witnessing Daddy Myers For The First Time

#100

Y'all Were Scared Of Freddy Krueger - This Is Who I Was Scared Of

#101

If Your Kids Are Scared Of The Dark - Make Them Scared Of The Light Too!

#102

This Driver Must Be Having A Doozy Of A Day

#103

Enjoy October Because Mariah Carey Is Currently Defrosting

#104

2014’s Tusk Is A Perfect Horror Movie. Change My Mind

#105

Me Saying "What" For The 5th Time And Still Not Hearing What They Said

#106

You Already Know They’re Coming For Diddy Too

#107

Hate When That Happens

#108

Yes Please

#109

😩 😫

#110

Just A Friendly Reminder To Be Careful Handling Fireworks

#111

Trying To Be Responsible

#112

The Women That Raised Me

