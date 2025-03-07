ADVERTISEMENT

Kermit the Frog has become the hero of countless memes and an image of him enjoying a cup of Lipton has also become the face of a popular subreddit.

'Sips Tea' is an online community dedicated to collecting what they consider the most iconic posts online. Sarcastic tweets about relevant topics, funny article titles, candid snapshots without context, it's all there.

So if you want a crash course on internet culture, continue scrolling and enjoy!

#1

Man On The Mirror

Tweet about a Dr. Phil show moment highlighting a confrontation. Random post showcasing internet humor.

TightZone4173 , x.com Report

    #2

    Failed Artist

    Tweet about an honorary degree being revoked, showcasing a humorous internet post reaction.

    RoadandHardtail , x.com Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for them. He is another loathsome pile of excrement. However, BP seems to have a perverse attraction to him when none of us want to see him or his weirdo-ness.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Eying His Next Victim

    Two men in cowboy hats interact at an airport gate, capturing a slice of internet culture.

    Carostarr1 Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Badger

    American and European badgers in a humorous internet post comparison.

    Icy-Book2999 , x.com Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    LOL

    Old ornate wooden cabinet vs simple white shelf, illustrating internet humor about furniture evolution.

    jasonkavel , x.com Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Florida Man Strikes Again!

    Alligator swimming with a knife in its head, showcasing a humorous internet post.

    ryelustful Report

    #7

    Eat Healthy

    Raw vegan influencer promoting a fruit-only diet, holding a glass of juice and coconuts, showcasing lifestyle choices.

    PhoenixisLegnd , x.com Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang…at least eat lots of nuts for protein…as a Mexican life without meat is a crime! Never gonna get malnutrition with my family!

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Whatever Happened To Chivalry?

    Burger and water on a table with humorous text about being broke, showcasing internet humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #9

    The Best Friend I Approve

    Confession post about letting a male best friend sleep over in boyfriend's absence, with a twist ending.

    reddit.com Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Is He Based Or Not?

    Photographer at wedding deletes photos after being denied food, illustrating the internet's randomness.

    Silent_Assasin14 , x.com Report

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few years ago, I prepared food for my niece's wedding party so there was food for when they were all getting ready. We had two serving times, the first with breakfast type items and the second with heavier foods. We invited the photographers and makeup folks to eat whatever and whenever they wanted to; all seemed surprised and grateful. I had no idea there were people who didn't feed the folks who were there to help make their wedding day special.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Life Be Hard When Your Rich

    Person wearing a castle-themed headpiece with a humorous caption about getting attention, reflecting internet randomness.

    Ladybugg_Fashs_ Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you are going to wear a castle on your head, the least you could do is have more animation in your face. Or carry a lance. And /or a sword.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    So Much Time Wasted

    Tweet about babysitting misunderstanding over favorite movie, highlighting internet humor.

    TightZone4173 Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    I Will Never Understand Why People Hate This Guy

    Man in a green cap meeting a teenager outdoors, symbolizing heartwarming moments from the internet.

    UnHolySir Report

    #14

    What Other Purpose Would It Serve

    Robot butler with glowing blue UV light in mouth, illustrating internet's random wonders.

    PrA2107 , x.com Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let’s just say her mouth also doubles as a vacuum and leave it there…

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Interviewers Hate This Trick

    Comic-style character replying "No, I signed a NDA" highlighting internet humor.

    Hour_Equal_9588 Report

    #16

    That Ain't Right!

    AI-generated image of Mother Teresa in a playful fighting stance with children, symbolizing a humorous approach to poverty.

    Dil_mange_More_link Report

    #17

    He Was Not Lying Tho

    Humorous internet post exchange about grandfather and world wars.

    No-Introduction-649 Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    The Universe Works In Mysterious Ways

    Scene from Dusk Till Dawn with a man drinking tequila from Salma Hayek's foot, showcasing internet randomness.

    wingsofpegasus02 , x.com Report

    #19

    Imagine

    Tweet humorously discussing the idea of dating someone employed, showcasing what the internet is all about.

    kchoyin , x.com Report

    #20

    She Is Not Wrong

    Tweet about airport security and a frozen water bottle, highlighting internet humor.

    kchoyin , x.com Report

    #21

    Seniors Be Wildin’

    Students on horses outside a school, highlighting quirky Montana law, embodying random internet content humor.

    ycr007 , x.com Report

    littleton_pace avatar
    Kat Pekin
    Kat Pekin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is the 12 a different font? WHY IS THE 12 A DIFFERENT FONT?!?!

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Pretty Much 😂

    Medieval battle illustration humorously contrasts modern life and historical challenges.

    chaddo123 Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still better than today in my opinion…looking at u trump and musk…

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    I Think About This A Lot When Finding Obscure Internet Advice

    Sketch of a seated man calling out, suggesting he's discovered something on the internet.

    Defiant_Handle_506 Report

    #24

    That Is A Fact Sir

    Woman in a car adjusting volume, squinting to see better; a humorous internet meme moment.

    remixmaxs Report

    #25

    Dabbing In 2025 Be Like

    Two photos of a woman in sunglasses with a humorous Twitter caption.

    Lunalovelys_ Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Asians can be bad? No, really? Who'd've thought it? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddam_Hussein 😬 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shir%C5%8D_Ishii 😱

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Smells Good

    Illustration comparing how women and men choose deodorant with humorous imagery, showcasing internet humor.

    chaddo123 Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a woman, they forgot the strawberry cheesecake and midnight snack scents.

    #27

    As An Uncle Myself, I'm Gonna Do This Now

    Greeting card with cash inside and handwritten note saying "Who cares!! Money!!!"

    Ataiy , x.com Report

    #28

    Keep It Low-Key

    Tweet sharing a humorous adult life hack about keeping days off secret, showcasing what the internet is all about.

    kchoyin Report

    #29

    🥹

    Baseball practice scene with humorous tweet overlay, showcasing a random internet post.

    links_in_comments , x.com Report

    #30

    Be Careful Out There, Advice Givers

    Monks receiving advice with cautionary phrase, highlighting humor in random internet posts.

    UlteriorKnowsIt Report

    #31

    He's True Tho

    Two random internet posts about pilots having aura and an amusing elevator encounter at the airport.

    No_Bill6920 Report

    #32

    $1000 Tip On A $40 Meal

    Receipt showing a $1000 tip and a text message exchange, highlighting random internet moments.

    ChrisMMatthews , x.com Report

    #33

    I Think It’s The Hair, Honestly

    Mugshot paired with a tweet humorously expressing confusion about the person's appearance, showcasing internet randomness.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Men Taking Hints Be Like

    Text exchange showing short-staffed message and humorous response, capturing essence of internet randomness.

    Modder404 Report

    #35

    Damn True

    Cartoon meme with contrasting images, humorously depicting the difference between actors and real people in movies.

    No-Introduction-649 Report

    #36

    Nobody Told Me This

    Humorous internet post about the time-consuming cycle of cooking, eating, and shopping for food as an adult.

    MrMoshion Report

    #37

    Bruhhh

    Text exchange featuring unexpected responses during an online car sale conversation.

    haveeyoumetTed Report

    #38

    Get Good At Studying And Get Away With Anything

    Oxford student court case highlights internet's random stories.

    Good_Karm Report

    myriam07 avatar
    M H
    M H
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh look, its like all those white boys rapxxx that get to walk away because of their promising future....

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Amazing

    Person in long trench coat walking on sidewalk, humorously mimicking internet joke culture.

    reddit.com , x.com Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember a while back there was an account on bp called “three raccoons in a trench coat” shout out to you!

    #40

    New Hack

    Ancient agriculture scene with text humorously calling it an "unlimited food hack," illustrating internet meme culture.

    No-Introduction-649 Report

    #41

    Having Your Selfie As A Wallpaper In Your Own Phone. What Else You Got Dudes?

    Social media post humorously suggesting creating a baby page and commenting as the baby.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    The Things Will Do For Tradition

    Priest baptizing baby with a water gun; pandemic-era internet humor post.

    jsmrock10 Report

    #43

    Accurate

    Store entrance with swinging doors labeled "Alcohol Entrance," humorously likened to a saloon from random internet posts.

    No-Abroad-9151 Report

    #44

    Damnn Bro

    Humorous exchange on social media, showcasing random internet posts about calling a father "daddy."

    erenmundoer Report

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My daddy is 98 and I still call him daddy, because, he's my daddy.

    #45

    What If You Get Catfished

    Man in a plaid shirt sits outdoors under funny meme text about a Tinder for fighting, capturing internet humor.

    InternationalDirt150 Report

    #46

    Knucke Sandwich Coming Right Up

    Popeyes counter with humorous sign about speaking, illustrating random internet humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Dont Even Try

    Labeled lunch container warning others not to eat it, with humorous note about shrimp and rice count.

    redundantjam17 Report

    tystrattonquirk avatar
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lawful good: doesn't mess with the food, and makes sure nobody else does, either. Lawful neutral: does nothing. Lawful evil: cooks precisely ten grains of rice and half a shrimp and adds them to the container.

    #48

    Which House Do You Belong To Dudes?

    Four sets of tools from different brands humorously compared to Hogwarts houses, showcasing internet humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    “Im Just Friendly”

    Person in glasses holding popcorn, reacting humorously. Text about observing coworkers flirt. Internet humor meme.

    chaddo123 Report

    #50

    Why You No Tip Me 30%

    Man pointing in a painting illustrating internet humor about different roles in food delivery.

    reddit.com Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately it’s because the big rich CEO’s won’t pay them a living wage so they rely largely on tips to survive. In America at least.

