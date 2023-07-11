Scent of Sarcasm is actually a candle-crafting venture based in the U.S. Its entire thing revolves around pouring and crafting sarcastic and heartfelt soy candles, each being big mood.

The assortment of candles revolves around feelings ramped up to 11 that we all feel like feeling sometimes, yet can’t really voice it because we live in a society. But, hey, we can channel that into a candle that will passive-aggressively fill our room with scents that are the opposite of violence—a contradictory approach to fuel the raging emotional wreck inside us all.

Feel like giving up? There’s a [Duck] This [Shirt] candle. Love someone beyond belief? Express your adoration in the form of bodily harm (and possible kleptomania). Need a candle for an occasion? All you get is one for birthdays so shut up and buy one for your promiscuous friends.