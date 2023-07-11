The Most Brilliant Sarcastic Tweets Shared By This Instagram Account
There was one moment during the earlier (not early, but earlier) days of the internet where the symbol of sarcasm was Chandler Bing of Friends (1994–2004) fame. His iconic nervous fake laughter became the visual representation of the comedic concept—in fact, the page that does that is still around.
Since then, sarcasm has become commonplace on the internet, but, at the same time, there’s so much to discover in this genre of comedy that there is never enough of it. So, maybe this curated list brought to you by Scent of Sarcasm sates that appetite. For now.
Scent of Sarcasm is actually a candle-crafting venture based in the U.S. Its entire thing revolves around pouring and crafting sarcastic and heartfelt soy candles, each being big mood.
The assortment of candles revolves around feelings ramped up to 11 that we all feel like feeling sometimes, yet can’t really voice it because we live in a society. But, hey, we can channel that into a candle that will passive-aggressively fill our room with scents that are the opposite of violence—a contradictory approach to fuel the raging emotional wreck inside us all.
Feel like giving up? There’s a [Duck] This [Shirt] candle. Love someone beyond belief? Express your adoration in the form of bodily harm (and possible kleptomania). Need a candle for an occasion? All you get is one for birthdays so shut up and buy one for your promiscuous friends.
The other side of the Scent of Sarcasm’s Instagram page is a collection of screenshots that perfectly encapsulate the 11 (probably) shades of sarcasm. The screen-grabs come from Twitter and feature random people’s thoughts and sarcastic remarks about modernity, society, relationships and everything else that truly matters.
It’s things like two people getting disconnected from a call and neither of them calling back (because who likes calling anyone these days?), having an ex randomly send you $200 as an apology for not working out, and, people’s fave, the baby jar (every time parents mention babies, put in a coin and then spend it on whatever).
You know, things people painfully relate to and can’t but resound the same sentiments.
Speaking of sarcasm, writer and IT dude John Spacey discussed the 11 types of sarcasm in quite some detail. In general, sarcasm is a provocative statement that’s meant to make people crack up or to insult them. The most notable forms of sarcasm are irony and satire, but John also points out how things like banter, self-deprecation and passive aggression can have sprinkles of sarcasm in them.
Needless to say, sarcasm is good for you. Besides a healthy dose of everything that’s excreted by our bodies during laughing, research also suggests sarcasm boosts creativity and makes your brain work harder for a number of reasons.
The best part is that you can’t overdose on it because the only known side effect of it is becoming a cynical bastard, increasing the risks of self-alienation and a punch in the face by people who don’t understand the finer things in life.
You want a man who can use "you're" correctly? That's quite a pacific request.