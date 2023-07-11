There was one moment during the earlier (not early, but earlier) days of the internet where the symbol of sarcasm was Chandler Bing of Friends (1994–2004) fame. His iconic nervous fake laughter became the visual representation of the comedic concept—in fact, the page that does that is still around.

Since then, sarcasm has become commonplace on the internet, but, at the same time, there’s so much to discover in this genre of comedy that there is never enough of it. So, maybe this curated list brought to you by Scent of Sarcasm sates that appetite. For now.

More Info: Scent of Sarcasm

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

emily_murnane Report

9points
POST
#2

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

roastmalone_ Report

9points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish this wasn't so accurate 😒

1
1point
reply
#3

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

sammorril Report

9points
POST
#4

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

molly7anne Report

9points
POST
#5

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

JaisaMarie123 Report

9points
POST

Scent of Sarcasm is actually a candle-crafting venture based in the U.S. Its entire thing revolves around pouring and crafting sarcastic and heartfelt soy candles, each being big mood.

The assortment of candles revolves around feelings ramped up to 11 that we all feel like feeling sometimes, yet can’t really voice it because we live in a society. But, hey, we can channel that into a candle that will passive-aggressively fill our room with scents that are the opposite of violence—a contradictory approach to fuel the raging emotional wreck inside us all.

Feel like giving up? There’s a [Duck] This [Shirt] candle. Love someone beyond belief? Express your adoration in the form of bodily harm (and possible kleptomania). Need a candle for an occasion? All you get is one for birthdays so shut up and buy one for your promiscuous friends.
#6

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

ruillebuille Report

8points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Err, haven't you heard of paracetamol and alka selzer?

0
0points
reply
#7

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

holy_schnitt Report

7points
POST
#8

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

Chels_Mills_ Report

6points
POST
#9

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

CCRuns Report

5points
POST
#10

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

ImNotABarbiie Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eve made Adam eat the apple, girlfriends always wanting their men to eat healthier and stop munching burger and steaks all the time.

0
0points
reply

The other side of the Scent of Sarcasm’s Instagram page is a collection of screenshots that perfectly encapsulate the 11 (probably) shades of sarcasm. The screen-grabs come from Twitter and feature random people’s thoughts and sarcastic remarks about modernity, society, relationships and everything else that truly matters.

It’s things like two people getting disconnected from a call and neither of them calling back (because who likes calling anyone these days?), having an ex randomly send you $200 as an apology for not working out, and, people’s fave, the baby jar (every time parents mention babies, put in a coin and then spend it on whatever).

You know, things people painfully relate to and can’t but resound the same sentiments.
#11

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

lindsaytheis Report

4points
POST
#12

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

Dad_At_Law Report

4points
POST
#13

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

evamarieluter Report

4points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make it 6 months and they have no access to any of their assets.

0
0points
reply
#14

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

seangallagher96 Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#15

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

barbarikkizzle Report

3points
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha! That’s total entitlement! “Stop living please, our event is super-duper important”

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Speaking of sarcasm, writer and IT dude John Spacey discussed the 11 types of sarcasm in quite some detail. In general, sarcasm is a provocative statement that’s meant to make people crack up or to insult them. The most notable forms of sarcasm are irony and satire, but John also points out how things like banter, self-deprecation and passive aggression can have sprinkles of sarcasm in them.

Needless to say, sarcasm is good for you. Besides a healthy dose of everything that’s excreted by our bodies during laughing, research also suggests sarcasm boosts creativity and makes your brain work harder for a number of reasons.

The best part is that you can’t overdose on it because the only known side effect of it is becoming a cynical bastard, increasing the risks of self-alienation and a punch in the face by people who don’t understand the finer things in life.
#16

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

omgskr Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You want a man who can use "you're" correctly? That's quite a pacific request.

0
0points
reply
#17

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

emily_murnane Report

3points
POST
#18

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

3points
POST
#19

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

3points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was ours, then we told people if they asked if we knew what we were having.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

simoncholland Report

3points
POST
#21

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

aly__dixon Report

2points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, one time my doctor asked if I was in pain at all and I said oh, you know, just the normal amount. Same reaction.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

2points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best you can do is put yourself in either Do not Disturb so no notifications or Show as Away

0
0points
reply
#23

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

youngchidzy Report

2points
POST
#24

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

Y2SHAF Report

2points
POST
#25

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

TheCatWhisprer Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

beingbernz Report

1point
POST
#27

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

1point
POST
#28

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

1point
POST
#29

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

david8hughes Report

1point
POST
#30

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

MrsMathTeachr Report

1point
POST
#31

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

0points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just you, sometimes it's just right. Then it will be months before that happens again

0
0points
reply
#32

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

0points
POST
#33

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

0points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fumes. Just running on fumes.

0
0points
reply
#34

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

0points
POST
#35

Instagram-Scent-Sarcasm-Twitter

scentofsarcasm Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!