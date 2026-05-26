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Guy Finds Out Girlfriends Secret, Can’t Help But Feel Absolutely Creeped Out
Man looking out from balcony, feeling creeped out after finding out girlfriend's secret.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Finds Out Girlfriends Secret, Can’t Help But Feel Absolutely Creeped Out

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A common question many couples hear all the time is, “So, how did you two meet?” And usually, the answer is something cute or wholesome. Well, one guy thought that was the case with his fiancée too.

But her recent confession about how they actually started dating shocked him, and now he’s creeped out by her. He took to Reddit to ask what he should do next, and even the internet was divided. Read the full story below.

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    The guy thought his relationship with his fiancée was pretty normal

    Image credits: Beachbumledford / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But after her confession about how they actually started dating, he’s now questioning everything he thought he knew about her

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    Image credits: micens / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRAstalkinggf

    The man later shared more details in the comments

    Some readers agreed that the stalking was creepy and weird, and felt he had every right to be uncomfortable

    Others, however, thought it was innocent enough and said he might be overreacting

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, nope. This isn't "high school where you learn your crush's schedule" like some commenter said. These are grown adults, nearly 30 years old. If Kim was so interested in OP, why not literally ask him out? Her sister lived across the street; Kim would have had ample opportunity to ask him out normally like a normal person instead of creepily following him around. Yes, it was stalking. It should not be cutesy-fied or "Sheldon"-ized to just "she learned his schedule and arranged to bump into him." She learned when he went to the grocery store and FOLLOWED him there in order to run into him. That is the definition of surveillance. It may have never descended into the realm of "unwanted" or "harassing" contact, but that doesn't make it dismissible or acceptable. If the genders were reversed, people would have pitchforks and torches out.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, nope. This isn't "high school where you learn your crush's schedule" like some commenter said. These are grown adults, nearly 30 years old. If Kim was so interested in OP, why not literally ask him out? Her sister lived across the street; Kim would have had ample opportunity to ask him out normally like a normal person instead of creepily following him around. Yes, it was stalking. It should not be cutesy-fied or "Sheldon"-ized to just "she learned his schedule and arranged to bump into him." She learned when he went to the grocery store and FOLLOWED him there in order to run into him. That is the definition of surveillance. It may have never descended into the realm of "unwanted" or "harassing" contact, but that doesn't make it dismissible or acceptable. If the genders were reversed, people would have pitchforks and torches out.

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