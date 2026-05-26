Guy Finds Out Girlfriends Secret, Can’t Help But Feel Absolutely Creeped Out

ADVERTISEMENT

A common question many couples hear all the time is, “So, how did you two meet?” And usually, the answer is something cute or wholesome. Well, one guy thought that was the case with his fiancée too.

But her recent confession about how they actually started dating shocked him, and now he’s creeped out by her. He took to Reddit to ask what he should do next, and even the internet was divided. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The guy thought his relationship with his fiancée was pretty normal

Image credits: Beachbumledford / Envato (not the actual photo)

But after her confession about how they actually started dating, he’s now questioning everything he thought he knew about her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: micens / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRAstalkinggf

The man later shared more details in the comments

Some readers agreed that the stalking was creepy and weird, and felt he had every right to be uncomfortable

Others, however, thought it was innocent enough and said he might be overreacting