Guy Finds Out Girlfriends Secret, Can’t Help But Feel Absolutely Creeped Out
A common question many couples hear all the time is, “So, how did you two meet?” And usually, the answer is something cute or wholesome. Well, one guy thought that was the case with his fiancée too.
But her recent confession about how they actually started dating shocked him, and now he’s creeped out by her. He took to Reddit to ask what he should do next, and even the internet was divided. Read the full story below.
The guy thought his relationship with his fiancée was pretty normal
Image credits: Beachbumledford / Envato (not the actual photo)
But after her confession about how they actually started dating, he’s now questioning everything he thought he knew about her
Image credits: micens / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRAstalkinggf
The man later shared more details in the comments
Some readers agreed that the stalking was creepy and weird, and felt he had every right to be uncomfortable
Others, however, thought it was innocent enough and said he might be overreacting
Poll Question
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Nope, nope. This isn't "high school where you learn your crush's schedule" like some commenter said. These are grown adults, nearly 30 years old. If Kim was so interested in OP, why not literally ask him out? Her sister lived across the street; Kim would have had ample opportunity to ask him out normally like a normal person instead of creepily following him around. Yes, it was stalking. It should not be cutesy-fied or "Sheldon"-ized to just "she learned his schedule and arranged to bump into him." She learned when he went to the grocery store and FOLLOWED him there in order to run into him. That is the definition of surveillance. It may have never descended into the realm of "unwanted" or "harassing" contact, but that doesn't make it dismissible or acceptable. If the genders were reversed, people would have pitchforks and torches out.
Nope, nope. This isn't "high school where you learn your crush's schedule" like some commenter said. These are grown adults, nearly 30 years old. If Kim was so interested in OP, why not literally ask him out? Her sister lived across the street; Kim would have had ample opportunity to ask him out normally like a normal person instead of creepily following him around. Yes, it was stalking. It should not be cutesy-fied or "Sheldon"-ized to just "she learned his schedule and arranged to bump into him." She learned when he went to the grocery store and FOLLOWED him there in order to run into him. That is the definition of surveillance. It may have never descended into the realm of "unwanted" or "harassing" contact, but that doesn't make it dismissible or acceptable. If the genders were reversed, people would have pitchforks and torches out.
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