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We all know that we’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover. It’s what’s on the inside that counts! But sometimes, it’s really hard to look past the exterior, especially if it features some absolutely terrible artwork.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the worst examples of the book cover art the world has ever seen. From cringey illustrations to photos that have nothing to do with the actual plot, it’s clear that being a great writer doesn’t mean that someone also has a great eye for art. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious books, and remember to upvote the images that you can’t help but giggle at!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wuthering Heights - Emily Bronte

Wuthering Heights - Emily Bronte

wrycountenance Report

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romanarendt avatar
Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Elon: "B-b-b-but Heathcliff wasn't a Minotaur!" *whimpers* *sobs* "This is DEI!" *whaa*

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    #2

    The Metamorphosis - Franz Kafka

    The Metamorphosis - Franz Kafka

    Genericuser212 Report

    11points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one I actually support - it conveys the surrealism of the story.

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    #3

    Crime And Punishemt - Fyodor Dostoevsky

    Crime And Punishemt - Fyodor Dostoevsky

    newghoststories Report

    11points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a period dark comedy starring Hugh Grant

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    According to WordsRated, the most common way that people decide to read a new book is based on recommendations from friends or family members. Other popular ways people pick their next read are because it’s from their favorite author, they saw it on social media, they heard about it on a book-related website, or they saw it on a best-sellers list.

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    If you’re an author who wants people to randomly pick up your book in a store, though, you’re going to have to rely on having a great cover. And apparently, that can be extremely difficult to achieve. The BBC notes that “a successful cover conveys something about the words inside.” If there’s a disconnect between what vibe the cover gives off and what the story is actually about, readers might be disappointed.
    #4

    How To Let Bro Know That You Want To Be More Than Friends - B. J. Nomnom

    How To Let Bro Know That You Want To Be More Than Friends - B. J. Nomnom

    adolchristin98 Report

    11points
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    carynccrespo avatar
    sfgothgirl
    sfgothgirl
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sergeant James Doakes (Dexter)

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    #5

    But... You're A Horse - Jon Bon Pony

    But... You're A Horse - Jon Bon Pony

    amazon.com Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jon Bon Pony 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

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    #6

    The Master And Margarita - Mikhail Bulgakov

    The Master And Margarita - Mikhail Bulgakov

    BabaInformatyk Report

    10points
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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rest is ok, but they butchered poor Behemoth! He was my favorite character too!

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    Artists who design book covers know that they have to create something that will really stand out if they want the book to be picked up. “Bookshops are such a riot,” says Jon Gray, who’s been designing covers for popular writers for over two decades. “It’s like a big crowded party and you’re trying to get your face to stand out in the crowd. To make an impact and get someone to pick up a book and turn it over is getting harder and harder.”
    #7

    The Odyssey - Homer

    The Odyssey - Homer

    roguepandaCO Report

    9points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elon? Anything you'd like to change?

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    #8

    Do You Want To Play With My Balls? - The Cifaldi Brothers

    Do You Want To Play With My Balls? - The Cifaldi Brothers

    BrainNotRespondin Report

    9points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Children's book uses children's language and doesn't care about adult innuendo. Outrage! /s

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    #9

    Loved The Book But Hated This Cover As A Kid

    Loved The Book But Hated This Cover As A Kid

    Kolkarr Report

    9points
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    carynccrespo avatar
    sfgothgirl
    sfgothgirl
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that the Heat Miser?!

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    Whitefox also urges authors to invest in an excellent design before publishing their books. This can help build credibility and convey professionalism to readers. It also allows authors to target the right audience. We all know that certain genres have styles or fonts that loyal readers are used to seeing. So the cover should make it clear to readers what they’re getting themselves into.
    #10

    The Annotated Pride And Prejudice - Jane Austen

    The Annotated Pride And Prejudice - Jane Austen

    MisterGravyBoy Report

    8points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder what the annotation is like?

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    #11

    Pride And Prejudice - Jane Austen

    Pride And Prejudice - Jane Austen

    amazon.com Report

    8points
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    carynccrespo avatar
    sfgothgirl
    sfgothgirl
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those pants probably came from H&M

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    #12

    Time Swirl (Binky Book 1) - John Pirillo

    Time Swirl (Binky Book 1) - John Pirillo

    amazon.com Report

    8points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Binky's been at the acid again.

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    When it comes to what makes a great book cover, Whitefox notes that it must, above all, be visually pleasing. Authors hope that their books will be on bookshelves for decades to come, so you’ll want something that’s going to look nice forever.

    Meanwhile, it should represent the tone and genre of the story. And there should be extreme attention to detail in its design. If the book is part of a series, there should be consistency in each book’s design. And nowadays, the design should also translate well to digital formats, such as a Kindle.

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    #13

    Gumby 50 Shades Of Clay - Papercut

    Gumby 50 Shades Of Clay - Papercut

    saltyboodles Report

    8points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rule 34 has even gotten to Gumby

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    #14

    How To Contact Space People - Ted Owens

    How To Contact Space People - Ted Owens

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    8points
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    #15

    Told My Spouse How Much I Love Terrible Book Covers And He Insisted I Show My Lord Of The Rings Trilogy

    Told My Spouse How Much I Love Terrible Book Covers And He Insisted I Show My Lord Of The Rings Trilogy

    maj--decoverley Report

    8points
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    If you’re designing a book cover and you want to avoid making any mistakes that will hurt your sales, LitReactor has some advice. First, they recommend starting with a “bestseller swipe file.” Find the most popular books in your subgenre from recent years, and compile a list of all of their covers. Notice similarities in fonts, styles, colors, and more. You obviously don’t want to copy any of these covers, but they can provide you with inspiration and steer you in the right direction. 

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    #16

    This Gives Me Nightmares

    This Gives Me Nightmares

    Nabla_Mat Report

    8points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The content or the cover? Could be both.

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    #17

    What A Gem

    What A Gem

    Lan_66Y Report

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    #18

    Anne Frank's Diary - Anne Frank

    Anne Frank's Diary - Anne Frank

    UriahCanaff Report

    7points
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    When choosing the color scheme for a book cover, you want to choose something bold, but don’t go against the grain. LitReactor notes that if the vast majority of books in your genre use the same colors, you might need to follow suit, so readers understand the tone of your story. The same goes for fonts. First and foremost, it should be legible. But you might also need to pick something that is a popular choice for your particular genre.  
    #19

    Demons - Fyodor Dostoevsky

    Demons - Fyodor Dostoevsky

    Howlingmutant0 Report

    7points
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    #20

    A Hero Of Our Time - Mikhail Lermontov

    A Hero Of Our Time - Mikhail Lermontov

    amazon.com Report

    7points
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    #21

    Answer To Job - Carl Jung

    Answer To Job - Carl Jung

    meta_nomad Report

    7points
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    While it’s great to have a book cover that clearly conveys what a book is about, designers still have to be careful not to include too many elements on the cover. Sometimes, less is more. And authors have to test the cover at thumbnail size to see if it’s still legible, as some people might look at it that way on mobile devices. If there’s too much happening on the cover, the details might get muddied when the image is shrunken down.    
    #22

    La Metamorfosis By Kafka

    La Metamorfosis By Kafka

    Flowesque Report

    7points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks more like an Animorphs cover XD

    0
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    #23

    The Brothers Karamazon - Fyodor Dostoyevsky

    The Brothers Karamazon - Fyodor Dostoyevsky

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those look more like the Property Brothers than the Brothers Karamazov XD

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    #24

    The Iliad - Homer

    The Iliad - Homer

    antilibrarian Report

    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Enter ELON (I know this is getting old. But so is Elon...)

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    Are you enjoying this silly list of absolutely terrible book covers, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you laugh, and let us know in the comments below what the worst book cover you’ve ever spotted in the wild was. Then, if you want to read another article from Bored Panda that’s made for avid readers, we recommend checking out this one next! 
    #25

    The Picture Of Dorian Gray - Oscar Wilde

    The Picture Of Dorian Gray - Oscar Wilde

    BookMansion Report

    7points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Err, the whole point of the book is the corruption of his picture. Missed the brief.

    0
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    #26

    The Age Of Innocence - Edith Wharton

    The Age Of Innocence - Edith Wharton

    amazon.com Report

    7points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like a graphic straight out of one of the old DOS games I used to play as a kid. Maybe one of the later Sierra games XD

    0
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    #27

    The Pig's Head, Part 1 - Demetri Paul

    The Pig's Head, Part 1 - Demetri Paul

    amazon.com Report

    7points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You mean there is a part 2?

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    #28

    Texting Mr. Right - Diane Dean White

    Texting Mr. Right - Diane Dean White

    amazon.com Report

    7points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, since she's clearly texting someone else, and not the man on the left, does that mean he's not Mr. Right? XD

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    #29

    Children Of The Lambs: An Old Myth Brought To Life By Rogue Science! - John Aalborg

    Children Of The Lambs: An Old Myth Brought To Life By Rogue Science! - John Aalborg

    amazon.com Report

    7points
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    #30

    The Girl Next Door - Jack Ketchum

    The Girl Next Door - Jack Ketchum

    Away-Broccoli-406 Report

    7points
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    #31

    Sportin’ A ‘Tude - Patsy Clairmont

    Sportin’ A ‘Tude - Patsy Clairmont

    sparrowhawkward Report

    7points
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    #32

    Lolita - Vladimir Nabokov

    Lolita - Vladimir Nabokov

    Organic-Luck2344 Report

    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, sure, Humbert is the sad victim. Got it! 🙄

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    #33

    Adolf - Osamu Tezuka

    Adolf - Osamu Tezuka

    Open-Sky-2392 Report

    7points
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    #34

    The Dragon With The Girl Tattoo - Adam Roberts

    The Dragon With The Girl Tattoo - Adam Roberts

    mememachine27000 Report

    7points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smaug being a bit naughty.

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    #35

    Daughter Of Smoke & Bone - Laini Taylor

    Daughter Of Smoke & Bone - Laini Taylor

    amazon.com Report

    7points
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    #36

    Firestarter - Stephen King

    Firestarter - Stephen King

    M1ldr Report

    7points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read this as Elffood. Didn't know Mr King was into writing fantasy horror.

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    #37

    All Change: Winston Can Hardly Wait For Puberty - Roger Day

    All Change: Winston Can Hardly Wait For Puberty - Roger Day

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    7points
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    #38

    The Portrait Of Dorian Gray (Brazilian Edition)

    The Portrait Of Dorian Gray (Brazilian Edition)

    Yeet-Absolution-4066 Report

    7points
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    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Picture of Dorian Gray is the name. Not portrait… caption-writer, bad cover notwithstanding.

    -1
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    #39

    Very Bold

    Very Bold

    EdwinJDavies Report

    7points
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    #40

    That Is Some Cover

    That Is Some Cover

    Trummors Report

    7points
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    #41

    Coplete Works Of Oscar Wilde

    Coplete Works Of Oscar Wilde

    Nlearson Report

    6points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "His last name is Wilde, so he must write about wild stuff...right?"

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    #42

    The Great Gatsby - F. Scott Fitzgerald

    The Great Gatsby - F. Scott Fitzgerald

    amazon.com Report

    6points
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    #43

    Ender's Game - Orson Scott Card

    Ender's Game - Orson Scott Card

    Kriocxjo Report

    6points
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    #44

    Romeo And Juliet - William Shakespeare

    Romeo And Juliet - William Shakespeare

    amazon.com Report

    6points
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    #45

    The Demon's Lexicon - Sarah Rees Brennan

    The Demon's Lexicon - Sarah Rees Brennan

    amazon.com Report

    6points
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    #46

    La Morte Sous Les Glycines - Harry Street

    La Morte Sous Les Glycines - Harry Street

    65daysofsuffering Report

    6points
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    #47

    The Grooming Of Alice - Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

    The Grooming Of Alice - Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

    GentlemanlyMeadow Report

    6points
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    #48

    Gabi, A Girl In Pieces - Isabel Quintero

    Gabi, A Girl In Pieces - Isabel Quintero

    amazon.com Report

    6points
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    #49

    Little Friend - Tartt Donna

    Little Friend - Tartt Donna

    amazon.ca Report

    6points
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    #50

    A Clockwork Orange - Anthony Burgess

    A Clockwork Orange - Anthony Burgess

    amazon.com Report

    6points
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    #51

    Haunted - Chuck Palahniuk

    Haunted - Chuck Palahniuk

    Away_Housing4314 Report

    6points
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    #52

    Frankenstein, Or The Modern Prometheus - Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

    Frankenstein, Or The Modern Prometheus - Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

    BookMansion Report

    5points
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    #53

    Eagle Bird One (The Voyage To Save The Earth) - Charles Hinton

    Eagle Bird One (The Voyage To Save The Earth) - Charles Hinton

    amazon.com Report

    5points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cover designed by a class of fourth graders

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    #54

    Isis: The Beauty Myth - Shawn James

    Isis: The Beauty Myth - Shawn James

    amazon.com Report

    5points
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    #55

    On Wheels - John Jakes

    On Wheels - John Jakes

    silveragecollector Report

    5points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever the designer was on, I want it

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    #56

    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street - George Dibdin Pitt

    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street - George Dibdin Pitt

    amazon.com Report

    5points
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    #57

    Blood Meridian - Cormac Mccarthy

    Blood Meridian - Cormac Mccarthy

    AmericanGwyn Report

    4points
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    #58

    Frankenstein: Or The Modern Prometheus - Mary Shelley

    Frankenstein: Or The Modern Prometheus - Mary Shelley

    amazon.com Report

    4points
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    #59

    Boy Wonder: My Life In Tights - Burt Ward

    Boy Wonder: My Life In Tights - Burt Ward

    amazon.com Report

    4points
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