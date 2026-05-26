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We all know that we’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover. It’s what’s on the inside that counts! But sometimes, it’s really hard to look past the exterior, especially if it features some absolutely terrible artwork.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the worst examples of the book cover art the world has ever seen. From cringey illustrations to photos that have nothing to do with the actual plot, it’s clear that being a great writer doesn’t mean that someone also has a great eye for art. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious books, and remember to upvote the images that you can’t help but giggle at!