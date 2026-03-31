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Hey there, fellow reader, glad you’re here! Quick question: how many books did you buy last month versus how many did you actually finish? Uh-huh, that’s what we thought.

And that emotional attachment to fictional characters that’s honestly a bit concerning? Still going strong? Don’t worry, we’re not judging. Okay, maybe a little, but only because we’re doing the exact same thing. It’s just what happens when you truly love literature.

Since we’re all clearly in this together, we’ve gathered some hilarious posts from the Book Memes subreddit. They capture what being a bookworm is really all about. Take a look and see how many hit close to home.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚

📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚📚

Longjumping_Honey723 Report

14points
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a trying to writer, and failing to writer, I feel this to the bottom of my shoe sole.

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Book From Hell

    Book From Hell

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
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    #3

    Remember The Days When The Back Of The Book Told You The Premise Of The Story?

    Remember The Days When The Back Of The Book Told You The Premise Of The Story?

    GrassyPond Report

    12points
    POST
    #4

    !!!

    !!!

    EggIcy3235 Report

    12points
    POST
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    #5

    So Cute

    So Cute

    netphilia Report

    11points
    POST
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    #6

    Me Too, Bro

    Me Too, Bro

    netphilia Report

    11points
    POST
    #7

    Jesus, Just Make Her A Narcissist

    Jesus, Just Make Her A Narcissist

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    So Real

    So Real

    Professional_Toe5118 Report

    11points
    POST
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    #9

    If I Can't Take My Books With Me, I'm Staying Here With Them

    If I Can't Take My Books With Me, I'm Staying Here With Them

    WorryMajestic8578 Report

    11points
    POST
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    #10

    Its Just A Book

    Its Just A Book

    actualblackpearl Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Not Oc

    Not Oc

    firewalkwithmebro Report

    11points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I much prefer the second description of myself.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #12

    Book Hangovers! Who Else Can Relate?

    Book Hangovers! Who Else Can Relate?

    Extra-Royal-Pup Report

    11points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet, this is still dystopia.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #13

    The Specific And Highly Active User

    The Specific And Highly Active User

    netphilia Report

    10points
    POST
    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Voldemort of library patrons.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #14

    Who Doesn't Love A Trope?

    Who Doesn't Love A Trope?

    Big_Red_Machine_1917 Report

    10points
    POST
    #15

    I Always Lose Them

    I Always Lose Them

    ZijneMajesteit Report

    10points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Foil-wrapped teabags are my go-to. Two things one should always carry: at least one novel, and a stash of just-in-case teabags.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Seriously Every Book Has That On It

    Seriously Every Book Has That On It

    anon Report

    10points
    POST
    s-akimov avatar
    Slop Generator
    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call a book a bestseller for it to become a bestseller for no reason

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #17

    All In Favour Of Changing Library To Book Hoard, And Librarian To Book Dragon? :)

    All In Favour Of Changing Library To Book Hoard, And Librarian To Book Dragon? :)

    FareonMoist Report

    10points
    POST
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    #18

    Love This

    Love This

    netphilia Report

    10points
    POST
    #19

    Like A God

    Like A God

    netphilia Report

    10points
    POST
    #20

    Ya Dawg I Heard You Like Roads

    Ya Dawg I Heard You Like Roads

    ResplendentShade Report

    9points
    POST
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    #21

    I Love Learning Words That Encompass Concepts Like This!

    I Love Learning Words That Encompass Concepts Like This!

    MaxGoodwinning Report

    9points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take that, Marie Kondo. Every single one sparks joy!

    5
    5points
    reply
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    #22

    💯

    💯

    Tinybookworm_ Report

    9points
    POST
    #23

    Dammit Sarah!

    Dammit Sarah!

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I want to read a book about what Sarah did.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #24

    I Guess I Have A Type 😅

    I Guess I Have A Type 😅

    Sorrelmare9 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #25

    The Characters... Oh How My Heart Aches

    The Characters... Oh How My Heart Aches

    Shoddy-Relief-6979 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #26

    Seriously! Need Some Solutions

    Seriously! Need Some Solutions

    book_nerd_01 Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    68 year old me struggling to find someone to give my favourite books to.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #27

    Ink Drinker Goes Hard

    Ink Drinker Goes Hard

    Smoothest_Blobba Report

    8points
    POST
    lolotteny avatar
    LaurianeSerra
    LaurianeSerra
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    French here, and never heard of this "ink drinker". We rather use library rat (rat de bibliothèque)

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #28

    Turns Out My Standards Were Written By Fictional Men And My Mistakes Were Very Real

    Turns Out My Standards Were Written By Fictional Men And My Mistakes Were Very Real

    forreitz Report

    8points
    POST
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    #29

    Hmmmmm

    Hmmmmm

    Masba_samba Report

    8points
    POST
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    #30

    Reading

    Reading

    Tinybookworm_ Report

    8points
    POST
    s-akimov avatar
    Slop Generator
    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My habit is to put the book down and then just fantasize about its world while I fall asleep

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    When You Know They’re The One

    When You Know They’re The One

    MysteriousProduce816 Report

    8points
    POST
    #32

    Fly You Fools!!

    Fly You Fools!!

    Novel-Afternoon837 Report

    8points
    POST
    bobbygoodson avatar
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's hope Martin doesn't leave us with an unended(by him) series the way Jordan did

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #33

    The Two Types Of Nihilism

    The Two Types Of Nihilism

    Exylatron Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't panic! Or if you do, only panic about one thing at a time.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #34

    🤣🤣

    🤣🤣

    Tinybookworm_ Report

    8points
    POST
    #35

    How True

    How True

    saif-with-curls Report

    8points
    POST
    #36

    💯

    💯

    Tinybookworm_ Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Howl's moving castle" is the only instance where the movie is better than the book.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #37

    What Scares Him Most

    What Scares Him Most

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can be a fantastic writer and still an awful human being.

    4
    4points
    reply
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    #38

    Does Anyone Else Do This?

    Does Anyone Else Do This?

    _Libby_ Report

    7points
    POST
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    #39

    You Know The Titles

    You Know The Titles

    RonStarke Report

    7points
    POST
    #40

    Self Help Books

    Self Help Books

    No_Crow_6076 Report

    7points
    POST
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    #41

    Anyone Else?

    Anyone Else?

    ComradeSeaman Report

    7points
    POST
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    #42

    The Odyssey

    The Odyssey

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #43

    I’m Calling Myself Out, Here

    I’m Calling Myself Out, Here

    MissMewiththatTea Report

    7points
    POST
    #44

    Sleep Is Temporary. Fictional Pain Is Forever

    Sleep Is Temporary. Fictional Pain Is Forever

    forreitz Report

    7points
    POST
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    #45

    The Sacred Texts

    The Sacred Texts

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG I get this! (Me with a PhD in Comparative Religion)

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #46

    "Just One More Chapter” Famous Last Words

    "Just One More Chapter” Famous Last Words

    forreitz Report

    7points
    POST
    #47

    Made This Meme On Notes( :

    Made This Meme On Notes( :

    izzyfizzy123 Report

    7points
    POST
    #48

    1 New Book, 2 New Books, 3 New Books,…

    1 New Book, 2 New Books, 3 New Books,…

    HaganenoEdward Report

    7points
    POST
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    #49

    Can Apply To Anime Too

    Can Apply To Anime Too

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
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    #50

    Am I The Only One?

    Am I The Only One?

    Z4po Report

    7points
    POST
    #51

    The Only Correct Definitions

    The Only Correct Definitions

    Tink__Wink Report

    7points
    POST
    #52

    It's Large. It's Very Large

    It's Large. It's Very Large

    HowAreYouImAPotato Report

    6points
    POST
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    #53

    Im The Second One

    Im The Second One

    Pagemasterbookcrate Report

    6points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shouldn’t there be a third frame to this meme?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #54

    Literally My Class

    Literally My Class

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #55

    Theogony

    Theogony

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    Reading: The Most Stressful Way To Relax

    Reading: The Most Stressful Way To Relax

    Quiet_Count604 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #57

    Seriously

    Seriously

    Zombiepixlz-gamr Report

    6points
    POST
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    #58

    Who Can Relate LOL🤣

    Who Can Relate LOL🤣

    crscrs1214 Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still read the YA section. I'm an old age pensioner.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #59

    Yes !!!!

    Yes !!!!

    Tinybookworm_ Report

    6points
    POST
    #60

    This Book Is Very Long And Very Slow

    This Book Is Very Long And Very Slow

    RealNCThomas Report

    6points
    POST
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    #61

    I Just Like Seeing What Other People Have

    I Just Like Seeing What Other People Have

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
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    #62

    Reading In A Nutshell

    Reading In A Nutshell

    Lazysurfer007 Report

    5points
    POST
    #63

    I’m Just Saying

    I’m Just Saying

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Found This In The Wild

    Found This In The Wild

    kryssi_asksss Report

    5points
    POST
    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are plenty of other worse addictions to have.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    #65

    The Entire Plot Of The Great Gatsby

    The Entire Plot Of The Great Gatsby

    cryinginsidelol Report

    5points
    POST
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    #66

    He😍was😍gorgeous😍

    He😍was😍gorgeous😍

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #67

    Don't Mind If I Do

    Don't Mind If I Do

    hesoyam314 Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    In Response To The Current Discussion On R/Books

    In Response To The Current Discussion On R/Books

    WhereAreAllTheBees Report

    5points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you like audio books, good for you, I genuinely hope you enjoy them, but they are NOT the same. I said what I said and I stand by it.

    6
    6points
    reply
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    #69

    Every Time

    Every Time

    dennyCranne72 Report

    5points
    POST
    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Raven hair sounds rather....feathery...?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #70

    Agree?

    Agree?

    anon Report

    5points
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought Kite Runner was sad but Thousand Spendid Suns broke me. I never read any of his other books. Terribly sad.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #71

    Bonus Points If Their Names Rhyme

    Bonus Points If Their Names Rhyme

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #72

    Judging A Book By Its' Cover

    Judging A Book By Its' Cover

    broodroos Report

    5points
    POST
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    #73

    Creep Through The Snow With Dostoevsky

    Creep Through The Snow With Dostoevsky

    AlternativeSoil3210 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #74

    It’s Not Plagiarism, It’s Divine Intervention

    It’s Not Plagiarism, It’s Divine Intervention

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #75

    I Want My Sleep Back!

    I Want My Sleep Back!

    hesoyam314 Report

    5points
    POST
    #76

    1984 Is Overrated Af

    1984 Is Overrated Af

    N8uron Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SciFi fans when the novel has a telepath.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #77

    Denial Be Like

    Denial Be Like

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
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    #78

    And Das On Character Growth

    And Das On Character Growth

    moustache_exe Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On an Agatha Christie, always read the last three pages first. It will make the rest of the book more enjoyable.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #79

    My Broke Self Can't Justify Buying Another Edition Of A Book I Already Own In A Language I Can't Even Read Just Because Of The Pretty Cover

    My Broke Self Can't Justify Buying Another Edition Of A Book I Already Own In A Language I Can't Even Read Just Because Of The Pretty Cover

    assia_mezro Report

    5points
    POST
    jdkey avatar
    JD Key
    JD Key
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, like the novels of Terry Pratchett. For many years, he wasn't published in the US, so we had to get ours from Britain. Josh Kirby painted beautiful covers. Then Pratchett started getting popular in the States, and the sellers here started getting books published in the US. US publishers printed boring covers. Once he became super-popular, they went back to the British covers.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #80

    Meirl

    Meirl

    Gylfie7 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #81

    That Was A Weird-Ass Book

    That Was A Weird-Ass Book

    ScarHydreigon87 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #82

    Seriously. Very Unfair

    Seriously. Very Unfair

    Mic_Tower33 Report

    5points
    POST
    #83

    It Was, Not Will Received

    It Was, Not Will Received

    rtslaywood Report

    5points
    POST
    #84

    Flip A Coin

    Flip A Coin

    girl_with_a_horse Report

    5points
    POST
    rcjones8 avatar
    Rosemary
    Rosemary
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made by Shire Post Mint, if anyone wants one

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #85

    Well Maybe I Am Percy

    Well Maybe I Am Percy

    MajorLeagueDerp2 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #86

    You Ever Wonder Why Its So Hard To Find More Readers?

    You Ever Wonder Why Its So Hard To Find More Readers?

    Ripest_Tomato Report

    5points
    POST
    #87

    My Least Favorite Fantasy Trope

    My Least Favorite Fantasy Trope

    greenlaser73 Report

    5points
    POST
    #88

    For Very Different Reasons

    For Very Different Reasons

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It still gives me nightmares ten years later. Top of my "do not read this if you value your sanity" list.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #89

    Who Did I Miss?

    Who Did I Miss?

    No-Union-4371 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #90

    Baby Yoda And I Think A Like

    Baby Yoda And I Think A Like

    anners6611 Report

    5points
    POST
    #91

    I Swear Every Book I Find Has This

    I Swear Every Book I Find Has This

    Dramatic_Invite9148 Report

    4points
    POST
    #92

    My Boy Fyodor

    My Boy Fyodor

    AlinMaior Report

    4points
    POST
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    #93

    “Patroclus, Help! I’m Stuck In My Armor!”

    “Patroclus, Help! I’m Stuck In My Armor!”

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fictional characters I loathe from my very soul, from least to worst: Raskolnikov, Achilles, Hamlets dad, capt John Sheridan (babylon5). Basically self-righteous a-holes, who make life harder for everyone.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #94

    I Love Nature. Demeter Kid For Life 🥰

    I Love Nature. Demeter Kid For Life 🥰

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #95

    I Made This A Year Ago But I Hope You Like It

    I Made This A Year Ago But I Hope You Like It

    RobertoSerrano2003 Report

    4points
    POST
    #96

    Sounds Fun To Read

    Sounds Fun To Read

    Slimbroo Report

    4points
    POST
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    #97

    If Love Don't Feel Like Pride And Prejudice, Then I Don't Want It

    If Love Don't Feel Like Pride And Prejudice, Then I Don't Want It

    sakurafromtheeast Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The BBC miniseries adaption is superb.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #98

    Green Green Green

    Green Green Green

    dennyCranne72 Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    *audible Sniffing Noises*

    *audible Sniffing Noises*

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    rcjones8 avatar
    Rosemary
    Rosemary
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well this picture is somewhat unsettling

    3
    3points
    reply
    Follow