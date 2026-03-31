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Hey there, fellow reader, glad you’re here! Quick question: how many books did you buy last month versus how many did you actually finish? Uh-huh, that’s what we thought.

And that emotional attachment to fictional characters that’s honestly a bit concerning? Still going strong? Don’t worry, we’re not judging. Okay, maybe a little, but only because we’re doing the exact same thing. It’s just what happens when you truly love literature.

Since we’re all clearly in this together, we’ve gathered some hilarious posts from the Book Memes subreddit. They capture what being a bookworm is really all about. Take a look and see how many hit close to home.