99 Funny And Witty Memes About Reading That Might Inspire You To Open A Book
Hey there, fellow reader, glad you’re here! Quick question: how many books did you buy last month versus how many did you actually finish? Uh-huh, that’s what we thought.
And that emotional attachment to fictional characters that’s honestly a bit concerning? Still going strong? Don’t worry, we’re not judging. Okay, maybe a little, but only because we’re doing the exact same thing. It’s just what happens when you truly love literature.
Since we’re all clearly in this together, we’ve gathered some hilarious posts from the Book Memes subreddit. They capture what being a bookworm is really all about. Take a look and see how many hit close to home.
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As a trying to writer, and failing to writer, I feel this to the bottom of my shoe sole.
Book From Hell
Remember The Days When The Back Of The Book Told You The Premise Of The Story?
!!!
So Cute
Me Too, Bro
Jesus, Just Make Her A Narcissist
So Real
If I Can't Take My Books With Me, I'm Staying Here With Them
Its Just A Book
Not Oc
I much prefer the second description of myself.
Book Hangovers! Who Else Can Relate?
The Specific And Highly Active User
Who Doesn't Love A Trope?
I Always Lose Them
Foil-wrapped teabags are my go-to. Two things one should always carry: at least one novel, and a stash of just-in-case teabags.
Seriously Every Book Has That On It
Call a book a bestseller for it to become a bestseller for no reason
All In Favour Of Changing Library To Book Hoard, And Librarian To Book Dragon? :)
Love This
Like A God
Ya Dawg I Heard You Like Roads
I Love Learning Words That Encompass Concepts Like This!
💯
Dammit Sarah!
Now I want to read a book about what Sarah did.
I Guess I Have A Type 😅
The Characters... Oh How My Heart Aches
Seriously! Need Some Solutions
68 year old me struggling to find someone to give my favourite books to.
Ink Drinker Goes Hard
French here, and never heard of this "ink drinker". We rather use library rat (rat de bibliothèque)
Turns Out My Standards Were Written By Fictional Men And My Mistakes Were Very Real
Hmmmmm
Reading
My habit is to put the book down and then just fantasize about its world while I fall asleep
When You Know They’re The One
Fly You Fools!!
The Two Types Of Nihilism
Don't panic! Or if you do, only panic about one thing at a time.
🤣🤣
How True
💯
"Howl's moving castle" is the only instance where the movie is better than the book.
What Scares Him Most
Does Anyone Else Do This?
You Know The Titles
Self Help Books
Anyone Else?
The Odyssey
I’m Calling Myself Out, Here
Sleep Is Temporary. Fictional Pain Is Forever
The Sacred Texts
"Just One More Chapter” Famous Last Words
Made This Meme On Notes( :
1 New Book, 2 New Books, 3 New Books,…
Can Apply To Anime Too
Am I The Only One?
The Only Correct Definitions
It's Large. It's Very Large
Im The Second One
Literally My Class
Theogony
Reading: The Most Stressful Way To Relax
Seriously
Who Can Relate LOL🤣
I still read the YA section. I'm an old age pensioner.
Yes !!!!
This Book Is Very Long And Very Slow
I Just Like Seeing What Other People Have
Reading In A Nutshell
I’m Just Saying
Found This In The Wild
The Entire Plot Of The Great Gatsby
He😍was😍gorgeous😍
Don't Mind If I Do
In Response To The Current Discussion On R/Books
If you like audio books, good for you, I genuinely hope you enjoy them, but they are NOT the same. I said what I said and I stand by it.
Every Time
Agree?
Bonus Points If Their Names Rhyme
Judging A Book By Its' Cover
Creep Through The Snow With Dostoevsky
It’s Not Plagiarism, It’s Divine Intervention
I Want My Sleep Back!
1984 Is Overrated Af
Denial Be Like
And Das On Character Growth
On an Agatha Christie, always read the last three pages first. It will make the rest of the book more enjoyable.
My Broke Self Can't Justify Buying Another Edition Of A Book I Already Own In A Language I Can't Even Read Just Because Of The Pretty Cover
Sure, like the novels of Terry Pratchett. For many years, he wasn't published in the US, so we had to get ours from Britain. Josh Kirby painted beautiful covers. Then Pratchett started getting popular in the States, and the sellers here started getting books published in the US. US publishers printed boring covers. Once he became super-popular, they went back to the British covers.
That Was A Weird-Ass Book
Seriously. Very Unfair
It Was, Not Will Received
Flip A Coin
Well Maybe I Am Percy
You Ever Wonder Why Its So Hard To Find More Readers?
My Least Favorite Fantasy Trope
For Very Different Reasons
It still gives me nightmares ten years later. Top of my "do not read this if you value your sanity" list.
Who Did I Miss?
Baby Yoda And I Think A Like
I Swear Every Book I Find Has This
My Boy Fyodor
“Patroclus, Help! I’m Stuck In My Armor!”
The fictional characters I loathe from my very soul, from least to worst: Raskolnikov, Achilles, Hamlets dad, capt John Sheridan (babylon5). Basically self-righteous a-holes, who make life harder for everyone.
I Love Nature. Demeter Kid For Life 🥰
I Made This A Year Ago But I Hope You Like It
Sounds Fun To Read
If Love Don't Feel Like Pride And Prejudice, Then I Don't Want It
Green Green Green
I identify with about 95% of these. And no, I will not apologize for that. One of the reasons I have a job is so I can make money to buy books.
Deeply attached……I can quit anytime.