To give you a taste of inspiration, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most eerily creative and scarily brilliant Halloween decor ideas ever. Scroll down below to check them out! We’re pretty sure that they’ll make the skeleton inside of you grin even wider.

Rejoice, Spooky Pandas! Halloween is once again upon us! If you’re anything like us, you’ve been impatiently waiting for the weather to get cooler, the leaves to start changing color, and the squashes to ripen so that you can put on your costume and unleash your inner interior decorator on your home.

#1 My Decor Of 2023 Share icon

#2 What A Bunch Of Lazy Bones Share icon

#3 Went All Out For This Year's Party. Decor Collected From HomeGoods, Michael's, Dollar Tree, Amazon, Thrift Stores, And Flea Markets Over Several Years Share icon

Halloween isn’t just popular in the United States—it’s a very lucrative holiday for businesses, too. Investopedia reports that American consumers spent a whopping $12.2 billion on Halloween in 2023, compared to $10.6 billion in 2022. However, the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that Halloween spending may dip slightly in 2024, estimated to reach around $11.6 billion. It’ll be very interesting to see how accurate these predictions were and what the actual numbers are once the data comes in.

#4 My Cozy Setup. It's Been Hard Leaving My Couch This Month Share icon

#5 Broomba Share icon

#6 I Made A Princess House Into A Haunted One. Before And After Share icon

In the US, Halloween is one of the highest retail spending events of the year. The average American shopper is likely to spend over $100 on various seasonal items, from decorations and costumes to candy and cards. In 2023, the average consumer spent $108.24. In 2024, they’re expected to spend around $103.63. The NRF estimates that in 2024, Americans will spend $3.8 billion on costumes, $3.5 billion on candy, $3.8 billion on decor, and around $0.5 billion on greeting cards.

#7 This Year I Wanted To Go For A More Whimsical Yet Spooky Vibe Around The Fireplace Mantel Share icon

#8 Thought I'd Share What My Dad Made For Me Share icon

#9 Happy Spooky Month Witches. Excited To Get My Ghoul On Share icon

Decorations, tasty treats, and costumes are very popular among US consumers. However, parties, somewhat surprisingly, aren’t something many people are overly enthusiastic about. Around 72% of American consumers plan on celebrating Halloween this year. 67% plan on handing out candy. And more than half (52%) of them plan to decorate their home and/or yard. Meanwhile, 49% of Americans plan on getting a Halloween costume. 43% are likely to carve a pumpkin. ADVERTISEMENT But just 29% plan to either throw a seasonal party or attend one.

#10 Here's How We Made This Hogwarts Inspired Ceiling Tutorial For Halloween Share icon

#11 Starting My Halloween Decor. I Cut All These Little Guys Out By Hand Share icon

#12 Happy Saturday Ghouls. I Might Have Decorated A Little And I'm Obsessed Share icon

Based on the data collected by the NRF, 37% of consumers buy their Halloween items at discount stores. A similar number (33%) buy theirs at specialty Halloween shops and online (33%). This year, nearly half of all consumers started buying their seasonal items before October. This is because many people actually look forward to Halloween and want to avoid getting stressed out by last-minute shopping. In terms of costume trends, the most popular themes among grown-ups are witches, vampires, cats, pirates, and Gotham’s very own superhero—Batman. Meanwhile, kids tend to prefer dressing up as witches, ghosts, princesses, and superheroes.

#13 My Skeleton Seance Share icon

#14 My "Four Jacks" Quilt That I Offered As A Free Pattern Is Hanging In Our Entrance. I Hope I Get To See Other Versions Of It Sometime. Happy Trails To Your Halloween Land Share icon

#15 A Little Halloween Pole Dancing Share icon

Some internet users are extremely creative and dedicated to keeping the spirit of Halloween alive. During a previous interview, Bored Panda spoke with Eric, the creator of the impressive and spooky Arachnid Manor, whose decorations often go viral on the internet. It’s a project that he has been doing for years and years. The Manor grew “from a simple collection of little spiders and cobwebs” to “two giant spiders, a man-eating plant, and various hand-built props.”

#16 My Mom Who Puts Up This Halloween Dinner Every Year Share icon

#17 You All Can Come Out. It's September Share icon

#18 Do You Decorate For Halloween? Can You Believe This Is My First Time Ever Decorating The Inside Of My House For It? I Normally Just Decorate For Fall. However, I Thought I Would Give It A Go Share icon

“Several kids have shared that the spiders are their favorite part about Halloween. That sealed the deal for me,” the Halloween enthusiast said, adding that some other things that he had in the works included an ‘Arachnid Manor’ sign (which took 10 hours to make), as well as a few four-foot spiders. The key to avoiding burnout, according to Eric, is pacing yourself. He only makes one major addition to the Manor every year.

#19 Caught Some Early Trick-Or-Treaters Share icon

#20 DIY Cauldron 2023 Version. I Made A Few Adjustments This Time, And I Think This One Is My Favorite Share icon

#21 This Halloween, Upcycle Your Broken Picture Frame Share icon

“The hairy tarantula probably took the most work, about 4 weekends, or maybe 40 hours. I build them so that they’ll easily disassemble and store comfortably in my attic, which adds a few extra design challenges,” the creator of Arachnid Manor shared with us earlier. He stressed the fact that how you’re going to store your decor after Halloween is over is a very important question to keep in mind. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Sharing Some Of My Halloween Home Pics. I Hope You Enjoy Share icon

#23 I Try To Switch Things Up Every Year But Not Spend A Fortune So This Year I Made This Fireplace Cover Out Of Foam And The Grandfather Clock Out Of Boxes And Tombstones From The Dollar Store Share icon

#24 I Recommend Painting Your Cardboard Black Before Gluing On Your Bones. I Was Winging This One And Decided After The Fact That The Background Needed To Be Black Share icon Most items used are from Dollar General. I had a frame at home, but they sell those too if needed.



“The Halloween creatures have become a major draw for the street,” he said, explaining that his home is very popular among the locals. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters knock on his door asking for candy. “We’re great friends with all of our neighbors and they love seeing it come together,” Eric said. “Be prepared for the question, ‘Awesome, so what are you making next year?’”

#25 I Would Love To See Some Of Your Ghost Mirrors Share icon

#26 DIY Halloween Decor Share icon

#27 Halloween's A Little Early This Year Share icon

Which of these decor ideas did you like the most? Will you be celebrating the holiday this year? How are you decorating your home this Halloween? We’d love to hear all about it, so if you want to share your plans with everyone, feel free to do that in the comments. Meanwhile, we wish you a very spooky autumn!

#28 Man-Eating Flower Bouquet. This Has Been On My List For A While, And I Finally Got To Craft A Spooky Little Bouquet With A Thirsty Twist Share icon

#29 Should I Call An Exterminator Or Just Burn The House Down? Share icon

#30 Made A Haunted Halloween House Share icon

#31 Park Your Broom And Say A Spell Share icon

#32 My New Kitchen In My New Place. It's Not As Extravagant As My Old One But I Love It Share icon

#33 Put Up Some Halloween Decorations Share icon

#34 Decorated Our Kitchen Today And Feeling Very Autumnal Share icon

#35 Waiting For Halloween. This Is Our House Decor All Year, But The Skeleton Pillow Is New, And I Love It Share icon

#36 When Your 9-Year-Old Designs The Halloween Party Share icon

#37 I Must Admit That Making These Homemade Spooky Window Stickers Was So Satisfying Share icon

#38 My Local ER Did A Little Decorating For Halloween Share icon

#39 Don't Be Scared, It's Just A Bunch Of Cute Pink-O-Ween That I've Added To My Family Room Share icon

#40 For As Long As My Boys Love Halloween, The Decor Is Continuing. Hope You've All Had A Good Start To The Week Share icon

#41 Just Sharing Some Halloween Decor. I Guess I Must Still Be In That Kind Of Mood Share icon

#42 My Cat Is Very Fond Of This Skeleton I Brought Home Share icon

#43 These Little Ghosties Are Super Cute And Super Easy To Make. Just Add Circles To White Vases And Poof. Instant Ghosts Share icon

#44 Spooky Season Is Here Share icon

#45 Halloween Decorations Are Up Share icon

#46 Spooky Season Is Here Share icon

#47 Monster Gallery For The Cinema. They Look Outstanding Share icon

#48 I Made Some Things Share icon

#49 I Can't Stop Laughing At This One. This Is My 3rd Halloween Roomba And I Think My Favorite One Share icon

#50 Our Friends Have Arrived At Our Home Just In Time For All Of The Halloween Festivities. They Feel Right At Home, And We Made Sure Our Nook Area Was All Ready And Cozy For Them Share icon

#51 Have A Spooky Day Share icon

#52 Slim Just Chilling On The New Milk Painted Bench With His Coffee In One Hand And White Pumpkin In The Other Share icon

#53 Beware The Beast Share icon

#54 Meet Our Newest Spooky Friend. Ghost Friend Made From A Tomato Cage Share icon

#55 My Spooky Little Room Share icon

#56 Halloween My Friends. Wishing You A Night Full Of Frights And Hopefully A Bag Full Of Delights Share icon

#57 Nothing Makes My Heart Happier Than Decorating For Fall Share icon

#58 Why Wait? Put Up The Christmas Tree And Hang A Sheet Over It. Boo-Tiful Way To Celebrate The Holiday Share icon

#59 Made This Lamp Today Out Of A Halloween Bust From Walmart Share icon

#60 My Halloween Decor This Year Share icon

#61 Welcome To My Minimalistic Horror Bedroom. My Happy Place Share icon

#62 Finally Finished My Centerpiece For My Coffee Table. I Need To Get One More Tea Light, But Overall Happy With The Finished Project Share icon

#63 Cardboard Boxes And Dollar Store. Cost About $23.00 Share icon

#64 Here Are My Indoor Decorations Share icon

#65 Centerpieces I Made For My Halloween Wedding Share icon

#66 My Daughter's Halloween Harry Potter Bedroom Share icon

#67 Halloween Decorations My Mom Made. The Skulls And Bones Were Bought At A Store, Same With Webs And Lanterns. My Mother Used Old Picture Frames We Had To Assemble These Cool Decorations Share icon

#68 I Had A Very Fun Day Today Decorating For Halloween. Our Granddaughter Is Five Now, So I Pulled Out Lots Of Things That Hadn't Been Out In Years Share icon I made these Cat and Jack guys so many years ago, it’s nice to see their happy faces. We live off the beaten path, no trick-or-treaters visit, but I just love decorating for Halloween anyway.



#69 Our Halloween Mantel Last Year Inspired By The Magic Of Harry Potter Share icon

#70 My Living Room Share icon

#71 Happy October 1st Share icon

#72 I Live In A Sober Living My Bed Is The Only Thing I Can Decorate, So I Went All Out Share icon

#73 Pool Noodle Candles Share icon

#74 Spiderweb Hallway Share icon

#75 Stills Of My Spooky Family Room Corner Share icon This year I decided to focus on a really small area of our home to display my scary and fun witchy decor. Truth be told, this will be coming down sooner than later, but for now it’s dressed for Halloween. The broomstick was so fun and easy to make.



#76 DIY Halloween Home Decorations Share icon

#77 Decorating My Home Early So That I May Enjoy It Longer. Definitely In My Enjoying-My-Rent-Payment Era By Staying Home In This Ambiance Share icon

#78 Getting Started Early Inside Share icon

#79 Small Handmade Decoration. Have A Great Evening Share icon

#80 It's Time For Yarn Spiderwebs Share icon

#81 Halloween DIY. These Turned Out So Cute Share icon

#82 Dollar Tree Eyes Aren't New, But We're Adding A Twist This Year Share icon

#83 This Spooky DIY Was So Fun And Easy To Make, Can't Wait For Halloween Share icon

#84 Haunted Hallway Is Complete Share icon

#85 Skeleton Candle DIY. I Couldn't Believe How Easy This Was To Make, And Most Of The Supplies I Found At Dollar Tree Share icon

#86 I Know It's Early, But I Just Finished Decorating For Halloween. Bonus Melvin Share icon

#87 Apothecary Table. My Wife Made An Apothecary Table For The First Time This Year. I Think It Turned Out Really Well Share icon

#88 Get Creative With What You Have. These White Lanterns Were Left Over From A Party, And I Stuck Some Felt On Them Share icon

#89 A Little Bit Of My Halloween Decorating. This Time Of The Year Is Difficult In The Southern Hemisphere Because It Is Spring, But I Love Halloween Share icon So I am just limiting bringing the autumn colors to our entranceway, the rest of the house is more springtime.



#90 I Found Most Of What You See From Five Below, Aldi, Dollar Store, Walmart, And Family Dollar. Every Season Doesn't Mean You Need To Head Out And Buy New Stuff Share icon But if you buy new things, you can still do so without breaking the bank.



#91 Mr. Bones Is Back. Getting Halloween Ready With My Favorite Decor Share icon

#92 DIY Halloween Cauldrons With Fog And E1.31 Controlled RGB Lighting Share icon

#93 Halloween Table Setting. I've Gradually Been Pulling Together A Set Of Halloween Dishes. Setting For Four, Though Only Two Place Settings Share icon I bought everything from Dollar Store, local housewares stores, and the internet. Not sure about the napkins. Still need goblets, flatware, cream and sugar set. Then I’m done. I’ve got a number of serving plates not in the picture.



#94 I Freaking Love Decorating For Halloween Share icon

#95 Been Sitting There A Long Time Share icon

#96 DIY Halloween Home Decorations Share icon

#97 Lit Ghost Candy Bowl Share icon

#98 A Ceiling Spider For Your Halloween Home. Made Out Of Balloons, Streamers, And Construction Paper. My Mom Used To Put One Up Every Year, And Now I Get To Do The Same For My Kids Share icon

#99 Skull Flowers. Made Using All Dollar Tree Items Share icon

#100 Halloween Tree Share icon

#101 A Little Halloween Decor Before The House Gets A Full Spooky Makeover In The Upcoming Weeks Share icon

#102 Pumpkin Party At My Place? Share icon

#103 Halloween Decor Is Up And Ready To Go. I Love Having A Mantel And Hearth To Decorate Share icon

#104 My Halloween Decor Share icon

#105 Just A Pirate And His Wench Share icon

#106 Sharing My Halloween Mantle Share icon

#107 My Halloween Tree Masterpiece. I've Always Wanted A Halloween Tree, And This Year, I Finally Made One. I've Spent The Last Few Days Working On And Tweaking It, And It's Officially Complete Share icon It has purple, white, and orange lights. Most of the decorations came from the dollar store, florals from Hobby Lobby, and the big spider and big skeleton came from Lowes. The tree topper is a light-up witch hat, and the tree skirt is just a cheap tablecloth. The broom I already had. Yeah, those are paper clips for ornament hangers.



#108 Happy Almost September Share icon

#109 My Favorite Part Of Halloween Is Decorating The Mantel Share icon

#110 Santa Is For The Morning, But Jack Comes At Night Share icon

#111 Trick Or Tree. Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This. I Don't Think It's Totally Done Yet, But I'm So Happy To Have It Up. Happy Wicked Wednesday, My Darlings Share icon

#112 Sometimes, All You Need Is A Spa Day Share icon

#113 Kitty Halloween Share icon

#114 Add A Ghost To Your Robot Vacuum Share icon

#115 The Cauldron Diffuser Is Finally Mine. I've Been Looking For This Since Last Year, And Finally I Found One Share icon

#116 Upgrade Your Haunted House This Halloween With This Spooktacular Fog Effect Share icon

#117 This Thing My Mother Made For Halloween. She Calls It "Eleanor" Share icon

#118 My Halloween Potion Station Share icon

#119 October Is My Favorite Time Of Year. I Love The Cooler Weather, Leaves Changing, Pumpkin Smells And Flavors, And Scary Movies Share icon

#120 Some Halloween Decorations Share icon

#121 I Only Have One Skeleton In My Closet Share icon

#122 Finally Got The Inside Of The House Up. Now To Work On The Outside. It's A Lot, But It's Also 26 Years Of Collecting. Plus, The Entire Family Loves Halloween, In Case You Couldn't Tell Share icon

#123 Decorating Coffee Bar For Halloween Share icon

#124 It's Dark And Stormy, So I Finished All My Indoor Decorating Share icon

#125 This Year I'm Grouping All My Decor By Theme. I Did The Pumpkin "Mantle" And Decided I Needed A Break Share icon

#126 Happy Halloween Share icon

#127 Happy Halloween Share icon