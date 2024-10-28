ADVERTISEMENT

Rejoice, Spooky Pandas! Halloween is once again upon us! If you’re anything like us, you’ve been impatiently waiting for the weather to get cooler, the leaves to start changing color, and the squashes to ripen so that you can put on your costume and unleash your inner interior decorator on your home.

To give you a taste of inspiration, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most eerily creative and scarily brilliant Halloween decor ideas ever. Scroll down below to check them out! We’re pretty sure that they’ll make the skeleton inside of you grin even wider.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Decor Of 2023

My Decor Of 2023

Golgorz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    What A Bunch Of Lazy Bones

    What A Bunch Of Lazy Bones

    MerlinsBeard9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Went All Out For This Year's Party. Decor Collected From HomeGoods, Michael's, Dollar Tree, Amazon, Thrift Stores, And Flea Markets Over Several Years

    Went All Out For This Year's Party. Decor Collected From HomeGoods, Michael's, Dollar Tree, Amazon, Thrift Stores, And Flea Markets Over Several Years

    obliviated-turtle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Halloween isn’t just popular in the United States—it’s a very lucrative holiday for businesses, too. Investopedia reports that American consumers spent a whopping $12.2 billion on Halloween in 2023, compared to $10.6 billion in 2022.

    However, the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that Halloween spending may dip slightly in 2024, estimated to reach around $11.6 billion. It’ll be very interesting to see how accurate these predictions were and what the actual numbers are once the data comes in.
    #4

    My Cozy Setup. It's Been Hard Leaving My Couch This Month

    My Cozy Setup. It's Been Hard Leaving My Couch This Month

    bumblebrieeee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Broomba

    Broomba

    hauz.and.co Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Made A Princess House Into A Haunted One. Before And After

    I Made A Princess House Into A Haunted One. Before And After

    dresstoopure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the US, Halloween is one of the highest retail spending events of the year. The average American shopper is likely to spend over $100 on various seasonal items, from decorations and costumes to candy and cards. In 2023, the average consumer spent $108.24. In 2024, they’re expected to spend around $103.63.

    The NRF estimates that in 2024, Americans will spend $3.8 billion on costumes, $3.5 billion on candy, $3.8 billion on decor, and around $0.5 billion on greeting cards.
    #7

    This Year I Wanted To Go For A More Whimsical Yet Spooky Vibe Around The Fireplace Mantel

    This Year I Wanted To Go For A More Whimsical Yet Spooky Vibe Around The Fireplace Mantel

    thekwendyhome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Thought I'd Share What My Dad Made For Me

    Thought I'd Share What My Dad Made For Me

    peter_cottontail2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Happy Spooky Month Witches. Excited To Get My Ghoul On

    Happy Spooky Month Witches. Excited To Get My Ghoul On

    boho_home_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Decorations, tasty treats, and costumes are very popular among US consumers. However, parties, somewhat surprisingly, aren’t something many people are overly enthusiastic about.

    Around 72% of American consumers plan on celebrating Halloween this year. 67% plan on handing out candy. And more than half (52%) of them plan to decorate their home and/or yard. Meanwhile, 49% of Americans plan on getting a Halloween costume. 43% are likely to carve a pumpkin.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But just 29% plan to either throw a seasonal party or attend one.
    #10

    Here's How We Made This Hogwarts Inspired Ceiling Tutorial For Halloween

    Here's How We Made This Hogwarts Inspired Ceiling Tutorial For Halloween

    byhilaryrose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Starting My Halloween Decor. I Cut All These Little Guys Out By Hand

    Starting My Halloween Decor. I Cut All These Little Guys Out By Hand

    GraceLovesPenelope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Happy Saturday Ghouls. I Might Have Decorated A Little And I'm Obsessed

    Happy Saturday Ghouls. I Might Have Decorated A Little And I'm Obsessed

    spookygobragh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Based on the data collected by the NRF, 37% of consumers buy their Halloween items at discount stores. A similar number (33%) buy theirs at specialty Halloween shops and online (33%). This year, nearly half of all consumers started buying their seasonal items before October. This is because many people actually look forward to Halloween and want to avoid getting stressed out by last-minute shopping.

    In terms of costume trends, the most popular themes among grown-ups are witches, vampires, cats, pirates, and Gotham’s very own superhero—Batman. Meanwhile, kids tend to prefer dressing up as witches, ghosts, princesses, and superheroes.
    #13

    My Skeleton Seance

    My Skeleton Seance

    doc_vader13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My "Four Jacks" Quilt That I Offered As A Free Pattern Is Hanging In Our Entrance. I Hope I Get To See Other Versions Of It Sometime. Happy Trails To Your Halloween Land

    My "Four Jacks" Quilt That I Offered As A Free Pattern Is Hanging In Our Entrance. I Hope I Get To See Other Versions Of It Sometime. Happy Trails To Your Halloween Land

    hatcreekquilts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A Little Halloween Pole Dancing

    A Little Halloween Pole Dancing

    Michael Chambers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some internet users are extremely creative and dedicated to keeping the spirit of Halloween alive. During a previous interview, Bored Panda spoke with Eric, the creator of the impressive and spooky Arachnid Manor, whose decorations often go viral on the internet.

    It’s a project that he has been doing for years and years. The Manor grew “from a simple collection of little spiders and cobwebs” to “two giant spiders, a man-eating plant, and various hand-built props.”
    #16

    My Mom Who Puts Up This Halloween Dinner Every Year

    My Mom Who Puts Up This Halloween Dinner Every Year

    Mercury-2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    You All Can Come Out. It's September

    You All Can Come Out. It's September

    Blue13Coyote Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Do You Decorate For Halloween? Can You Believe This Is My First Time Ever Decorating The Inside Of My House For It? I Normally Just Decorate For Fall. However, I Thought I Would Give It A Go

    Do You Decorate For Halloween? Can You Believe This Is My First Time Ever Decorating The Inside Of My House For It? I Normally Just Decorate For Fall. However, I Thought I Would Give It A Go

    lifewithjesnicole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Several kids have shared that the spiders are their favorite part about Halloween. That sealed the deal for me,” the Halloween enthusiast said, adding that some other things that he had in the works included an ‘Arachnid Manor’ sign (which took 10 hours to make), as well as a few four-foot spiders. The key to avoiding burnout, according to Eric, is pacing yourself. He only makes one major addition to the Manor every year.
    #19

    Caught Some Early Trick-Or-Treaters

    Caught Some Early Trick-Or-Treaters

    tablegal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    DIY Cauldron 2023 Version. I Made A Few Adjustments This Time, And I Think This One Is My Favorite

    DIY Cauldron 2023 Version. I Made A Few Adjustments This Time, And I Think This One Is My Favorite

    apieceofmyhaven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    This Halloween, Upcycle Your Broken Picture Frame

    This Halloween, Upcycle Your Broken Picture Frame

    cirqnamics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “The hairy tarantula probably took the most work, about 4 weekends, or maybe 40 hours. I build them so that they’ll easily disassemble and store comfortably in my attic, which adds a few extra design challenges,” the creator of Arachnid Manor shared with us earlier.

    He stressed the fact that how you’re going to store your decor after Halloween is over is a very important question to keep in mind.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Sharing Some Of My Halloween Home Pics. I Hope You Enjoy

    Sharing Some Of My Halloween Home Pics. I Hope You Enjoy

    babamwreaths Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Try To Switch Things Up Every Year But Not Spend A Fortune So This Year I Made This Fireplace Cover Out Of Foam And The Grandfather Clock Out Of Boxes And Tombstones From The Dollar Store

    I Try To Switch Things Up Every Year But Not Spend A Fortune So This Year I Made This Fireplace Cover Out Of Foam And The Grandfather Clock Out Of Boxes And Tombstones From The Dollar Store

    jenna_design Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Recommend Painting Your Cardboard Black Before Gluing On Your Bones. I Was Winging This One And Decided After The Fact That The Background Needed To Be Black

    I Recommend Painting Your Cardboard Black Before Gluing On Your Bones. I Was Winging This One And Decided After The Fact That The Background Needed To Be Black

    Most items used are from Dollar General. I had a frame at home, but they sell those too if needed.

    livinwithmb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “The Halloween creatures have become a major draw for the street,” he said, explaining that his home is very popular among the locals. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters knock on his door asking for candy.

    “We’re great friends with all of our neighbors and they love seeing it come together,” Eric said. “Be prepared for the question, ‘Awesome, so what are you making next year?’”
    #25

    I Would Love To See Some Of Your Ghost Mirrors

    I Would Love To See Some Of Your Ghost Mirrors

    tlc9955 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    DIY Halloween Decor

    DIY Halloween Decor

    derya.tavas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Halloween's A Little Early This Year

    Halloween's A Little Early This Year

    Lizzy--Bits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these decor ideas did you like the most? Will you be celebrating the holiday this year? How are you decorating your home this Halloween?

    We’d love to hear all about it, so if you want to share your plans with everyone, feel free to do that in the comments. Meanwhile, we wish you a very spooky autumn!
    #28

    Man-Eating Flower Bouquet. This Has Been On My List For A While, And I Finally Got To Craft A Spooky Little Bouquet With A Thirsty Twist

    Man-Eating Flower Bouquet. This Has Been On My List For A While, And I Finally Got To Craft A Spooky Little Bouquet With A Thirsty Twist

    PatricimusPrime32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Should I Call An Exterminator Or Just Burn The House Down?

    Should I Call An Exterminator Or Just Burn The House Down?

    andmat06 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Made A Haunted Halloween House

    Made A Haunted Halloween House

    maddygreydesigns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Park Your Broom And Say A Spell

    Park Your Broom And Say A Spell

    craftyhomebycindi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My New Kitchen In My New Place. It's Not As Extravagant As My Old One But I Love It

    My New Kitchen In My New Place. It's Not As Extravagant As My Old One But I Love It

    glass.manor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Put Up Some Halloween Decorations

    Put Up Some Halloween Decorations

    SouthAlexander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Decorated Our Kitchen Today And Feeling Very Autumnal

    Decorated Our Kitchen Today And Feeling Very Autumnal

    physicalproxy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Waiting For Halloween. This Is Our House Decor All Year, But The Skeleton Pillow Is New, And I Love It

    Waiting For Halloween. This Is Our House Decor All Year, But The Skeleton Pillow Is New, And I Love It

    SJCardina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    When Your 9-Year-Old Designs The Halloween Party

    When Your 9-Year-Old Designs The Halloween Party

    IHasPopcorn2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I Must Admit That Making These Homemade Spooky Window Stickers Was So Satisfying

    I Must Admit That Making These Homemade Spooky Window Stickers Was So Satisfying

    heyho_sach_tho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    My Local ER Did A Little Decorating For Halloween

    My Local ER Did A Little Decorating For Halloween

    DefenderOfNuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Don't Be Scared, It's Just A Bunch Of Cute Pink-O-Ween That I've Added To My Family Room

    Don't Be Scared, It's Just A Bunch Of Cute Pink-O-Ween That I've Added To My Family Room

    decoratordiva1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    For As Long As My Boys Love Halloween, The Decor Is Continuing. Hope You've All Had A Good Start To The Week

    For As Long As My Boys Love Halloween, The Decor Is Continuing. Hope You've All Had A Good Start To The Week

    thechadwick_home Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Just Sharing Some Halloween Decor. I Guess I Must Still Be In That Kind Of Mood

    Just Sharing Some Halloween Decor. I Guess I Must Still Be In That Kind Of Mood

    holidayfundecor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    My Cat Is Very Fond Of This Skeleton I Brought Home

    My Cat Is Very Fond Of This Skeleton I Brought Home

    dylaninthebooks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    These Little Ghosties Are Super Cute And Super Easy To Make. Just Add Circles To White Vases And Poof. Instant Ghosts

    These Little Ghosties Are Super Cute And Super Easy To Make. Just Add Circles To White Vases And Poof. Instant Ghosts

    centsationalstyle.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Spooky Season Is Here

    Spooky Season Is Here

    dreaaa_perez11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Halloween Decorations Are Up

    Halloween Decorations Are Up

    physicalproxy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Spooky Season Is Here

    Spooky Season Is Here

    jenglufling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Monster Gallery For The Cinema. They Look Outstanding

    Monster Gallery For The Cinema. They Look Outstanding

    R0gueP4nda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Made Some Things

    I Made Some Things

    jilliankuhlmannwrites Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    I Can't Stop Laughing At This One. This Is My 3rd Halloween Roomba And I Think My Favorite One

    I Can't Stop Laughing At This One. This Is My 3rd Halloween Roomba And I Think My Favorite One

    sarahfosterhome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Our Friends Have Arrived At Our Home Just In Time For All Of The Halloween Festivities. They Feel Right At Home, And We Made Sure Our Nook Area Was All Ready And Cozy For Them

    Our Friends Have Arrived At Our Home Just In Time For All Of The Halloween Festivities. They Feel Right At Home, And We Made Sure Our Nook Area Was All Ready And Cozy For Them

    vernsie_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Have A Spooky Day

    Have A Spooky Day

    spookygobragh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Slim Just Chilling On The New Milk Painted Bench With His Coffee In One Hand And White Pumpkin In The Other

    Slim Just Chilling On The New Milk Painted Bench With His Coffee In One Hand And White Pumpkin In The Other

    shescraftydecor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Beware The Beast

    Beware The Beast

    crunchyduart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Meet Our Newest Spooky Friend. Ghost Friend Made From A Tomato Cage

    Meet Our Newest Spooky Friend. Ghost Friend Made From A Tomato Cage

    lifeof.romanandriley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Spooky Little Room

    My Spooky Little Room

    zaires.spooks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Halloween My Friends. Wishing You A Night Full Of Frights And Hopefully A Bag Full Of Delights

    Halloween My Friends. Wishing You A Night Full Of Frights And Hopefully A Bag Full Of Delights

    homewithdae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Nothing Makes My Heart Happier Than Decorating For Fall 

    Nothing Makes My Heart Happier Than Decorating For Fall 

    wafflesarelifee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Why Wait? Put Up The Christmas Tree And Hang A Sheet Over It. Boo-Tiful Way To Celebrate The Holiday

    Why Wait? Put Up The Christmas Tree And Hang A Sheet Over It. Boo-Tiful Way To Celebrate The Holiday

    THE_BLUE_BOLT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Made This Lamp Today Out Of A Halloween Bust From Walmart

    Made This Lamp Today Out Of A Halloween Bust From Walmart

    G0thm0m Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Halloween Decor This Year

    My Halloween Decor This Year

    spaghetticat1256 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Welcome To My Minimalistic Horror Bedroom. My Happy Place

    Welcome To My Minimalistic Horror Bedroom. My Happy Place

    Own-Reception7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Finally Finished My Centerpiece For My Coffee Table. I Need To Get One More Tea Light, But Overall Happy With The Finished Project

    Finally Finished My Centerpiece For My Coffee Table. I Need To Get One More Tea Light, But Overall Happy With The Finished Project

    tobigdahl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Cardboard Boxes And Dollar Store. Cost About $23.00

    Cardboard Boxes And Dollar Store. Cost About $23.00

    goddessadventures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Here Are My Indoor Decorations 

    Here Are My Indoor Decorations 

    lilsarabeth09 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Centerpieces I Made For My Halloween Wedding

    Centerpieces I Made For My Halloween Wedding

    optimistichypocrite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    My Daughter's Halloween Harry Potter Bedroom

    My Daughter's Halloween Harry Potter Bedroom

    aliocroc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Halloween Decorations My Mom Made. The Skulls And Bones Were Bought At A Store, Same With Webs And Lanterns. My Mother Used Old Picture Frames We Had To Assemble These Cool Decorations

    Halloween Decorations My Mom Made. The Skulls And Bones Were Bought At A Store, Same With Webs And Lanterns. My Mother Used Old Picture Frames We Had To Assemble These Cool Decorations

    Undedd9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    I Had A Very Fun Day Today Decorating For Halloween. Our Granddaughter Is Five Now, So I Pulled Out Lots Of Things That Hadn't Been Out In Years

    I Had A Very Fun Day Today Decorating For Halloween. Our Granddaughter Is Five Now, So I Pulled Out Lots Of Things That Hadn't Been Out In Years

    I made these Cat and Jack guys so many years ago, it’s nice to see their happy faces. We live off the beaten path, no trick-or-treaters visit, but I just love decorating for Halloween anyway.

    hatcreekquilts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Our Halloween Mantel Last Year Inspired By The Magic Of Harry Potter

    Our Halloween Mantel Last Year Inspired By The Magic Of Harry Potter

    stephaniehannahome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    My Living Room

    My Living Room

    halloweenforthesoul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Happy October 1st

    Happy October 1st

    t.w.savoury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    I Live In A Sober Living My Bed Is The Only Thing I Can Decorate, So I Went All Out

    I Live In A Sober Living My Bed Is The Only Thing I Can Decorate, So I Went All Out

    illebreauxx2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Pool Noodle Candles

    Pool Noodle Candles

    Kristina2pointoh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Spiderweb Hallway

    Spiderweb Hallway

    dxdewhxt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Stills Of My Spooky Family Room Corner

    Stills Of My Spooky Family Room Corner

    This year I decided to focus on a really small area of our home to display my scary and fun witchy decor. Truth be told, this will be coming down sooner than later, but for now it’s dressed for Halloween. The broomstick was so fun and easy to make.

    1826farmhouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    DIY Halloween Home Decorations

    DIY Halloween Home Decorations

    top.diy57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Decorating My Home Early So That I May Enjoy It Longer. Definitely In My Enjoying-My-Rent-Payment Era By Staying Home In This Ambiance

    Decorating My Home Early So That I May Enjoy It Longer. Definitely In My Enjoying-My-Rent-Payment Era By Staying Home In This Ambiance

    angelmichelle13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Getting Started Early Inside

    Getting Started Early Inside

    Mr_Bewby_Buyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Small Handmade Decoration. Have A Great Evening

    Small Handmade Decoration. Have A Great Evening

    fetealulu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    It's Time For Yarn Spiderwebs

    It's Time For Yarn Spiderwebs

    craftylumberjacks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Halloween DIY. These Turned Out So Cute

    Halloween DIY. These Turned Out So Cute

    casa_anguiano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Dollar Tree Eyes Aren't New, But We're Adding A Twist This Year

    Dollar Tree Eyes Aren't New, But We're Adding A Twist This Year

    phillymikey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    This Spooky DIY Was So Fun And Easy To Make, Can't Wait For Halloween

    This Spooky DIY Was So Fun And Easy To Make, Can't Wait For Halloween

    mydreamyspaces Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Haunted Hallway Is Complete

    Haunted Hallway Is Complete

    shelbykreutzberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Skeleton Candle DIY. I Couldn't Believe How Easy This Was To Make, And Most Of The Supplies I Found At Dollar Tree

    Skeleton Candle DIY. I Couldn't Believe How Easy This Was To Make, And Most Of The Supplies I Found At Dollar Tree

    alyshiafaith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #86

    I Know It's Early, But I Just Finished Decorating For Halloween. Bonus Melvin

    I Know It's Early, But I Just Finished Decorating For Halloween. Bonus Melvin

    horse-face-ethel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Apothecary Table. My Wife Made An Apothecary Table For The First Time This Year. I Think It Turned Out Really Well

    Apothecary Table. My Wife Made An Apothecary Table For The First Time This Year. I Think It Turned Out Really Well

    bwetherby1818 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Get Creative With What You Have. These White Lanterns Were Left Over From A Party, And I Stuck Some Felt On Them

    Get Creative With What You Have. These White Lanterns Were Left Over From A Party, And I Stuck Some Felt On Them

    fray_at_home Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    A Little Bit Of My Halloween Decorating. This Time Of The Year Is Difficult In The Southern Hemisphere Because It Is Spring, But I Love Halloween

    A Little Bit Of My Halloween Decorating. This Time Of The Year Is Difficult In The Southern Hemisphere Because It Is Spring, But I Love Halloween

    So I am just limiting bringing the autumn colors to our entranceway, the rest of the house is more springtime.

    hatcreekquilts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    I Found Most Of What You See From Five Below, Aldi, Dollar Store, Walmart, And Family Dollar. Every Season Doesn't Mean You Need To Head Out And Buy New Stuff

    I Found Most Of What You See From Five Below, Aldi, Dollar Store, Walmart, And Family Dollar. Every Season Doesn't Mean You Need To Head Out And Buy New Stuff

    But if you buy new things, you can still do so without breaking the bank.

    stayingcozyhome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Mr. Bones Is Back. Getting Halloween Ready With My Favorite Decor

    Mr. Bones Is Back. Getting Halloween Ready With My Favorite Decor

    highpointdecor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    DIY Halloween Cauldrons With Fog And E1.31 Controlled RGB Lighting

    DIY Halloween Cauldrons With Fog And E1.31 Controlled RGB Lighting

    CalcProgrammer1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #93

    Halloween Table Setting. I've Gradually Been Pulling Together A Set Of Halloween Dishes. Setting For Four, Though Only Two Place Settings

    Halloween Table Setting. I've Gradually Been Pulling Together A Set Of Halloween Dishes. Setting For Four, Though Only Two Place Settings

    I bought everything from Dollar Store, local housewares stores, and the internet. Not sure about the napkins. Still need goblets, flatware, cream and sugar set. Then I’m done. I’ve got a number of serving plates not in the picture.

    Wardian55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    I Freaking Love Decorating For Halloween

    I Freaking Love Decorating For Halloween

    Oldladyskater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Been Sitting There A Long Time

    Been Sitting There A Long Time

    discoveringwhatsnext Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    DIY Halloween Home Decorations

    DIY Halloween Home Decorations

    top.diy57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Lit Ghost Candy Bowl

    Lit Ghost Candy Bowl

    macy.blackwell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    A Ceiling Spider For Your Halloween Home. Made Out Of Balloons, Streamers, And Construction Paper. My Mom Used To Put One Up Every Year, And Now I Get To Do The Same For My Kids

    A Ceiling Spider For Your Halloween Home. Made Out Of Balloons, Streamers, And Construction Paper. My Mom Used To Put One Up Every Year, And Now I Get To Do The Same For My Kids

    beautiful_life555 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Skull Flowers. Made Using All Dollar Tree Items

    Skull Flowers. Made Using All Dollar Tree Items

    HistrionicLikeThis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #100

    Halloween Tree

    Halloween Tree

    bobbelcher1981 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    A Little Halloween Decor Before The House Gets A Full Spooky Makeover In The Upcoming Weeks 

    A Little Halloween Decor Before The House Gets A Full Spooky Makeover In The Upcoming Weeks 

    physicalproxy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Pumpkin Party At My Place?

    Pumpkin Party At My Place?

    mainstmuse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Halloween Decor Is Up And Ready To Go. I Love Having A Mantel And Hearth To Decorate

    Halloween Decor Is Up And Ready To Go. I Love Having A Mantel And Hearth To Decorate

    beckykay76 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    My Halloween Decor

    My Halloween Decor

    necronomicon_dan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Just A Pirate And His Wench

    Just A Pirate And His Wench

    serranoclanmamma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Sharing My Halloween Mantle

    Sharing My Halloween Mantle

    zamiras.cozy.cottage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    My Halloween Tree Masterpiece. I've Always Wanted A Halloween Tree, And This Year, I Finally Made One. I've Spent The Last Few Days Working On And Tweaking It, And It's Officially Complete

    My Halloween Tree Masterpiece. I've Always Wanted A Halloween Tree, And This Year, I Finally Made One. I've Spent The Last Few Days Working On And Tweaking It, And It's Officially Complete

    It has purple, white, and orange lights. Most of the decorations came from the dollar store, florals from Hobby Lobby, and the big spider and big skeleton came from Lowes. The tree topper is a light-up witch hat, and the tree skirt is just a cheap tablecloth. The broom I already had. Yeah, those are paper clips for ornament hangers.

    Blue_Willow789 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #108

    Happy Almost September

    Happy Almost September

    loloalu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    My Favorite Part Of Halloween Is Decorating The Mantel

    My Favorite Part Of Halloween Is Decorating The Mantel

    lexigoober Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Santa Is For The Morning, But Jack Comes At Night

    Santa Is For The Morning, But Jack Comes At Night

    JustHomeImprovement Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Trick Or Tree. Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This. I Don't Think It's Totally Done Yet, But I'm So Happy To Have It Up. Happy Wicked Wednesday, My Darlings

    Trick Or Tree. Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This. I Don't Think It's Totally Done Yet, But I'm So Happy To Have It Up. Happy Wicked Wednesday, My Darlings

    mrs.osterglam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Sometimes, All You Need Is A Spa Day

    Sometimes, All You Need Is A Spa Day

    essimistic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Kitty Halloween

    Kitty Halloween

    eric_and_ollie_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Add A Ghost To Your Robot Vacuum

    Add A Ghost To Your Robot Vacuum

    rachplusfive Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    The Cauldron Diffuser Is Finally Mine. I've Been Looking For This Since Last Year, And Finally I Found One

    The Cauldron Diffuser Is Finally Mine. I've Been Looking For This Since Last Year, And Finally I Found One

    lexidevail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #116

    Upgrade Your Haunted House This Halloween With This Spooktacular Fog Effect

    Upgrade Your Haunted House This Halloween With This Spooktacular Fog Effect

    impossiblescience Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    This Thing My Mother Made For Halloween. She Calls It "Eleanor"

    This Thing My Mother Made For Halloween. She Calls It "Eleanor"

    Treasure_storm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #118

    My Halloween Potion Station

    My Halloween Potion Station

    anayaileana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    October Is My Favorite Time Of Year. I Love The Cooler Weather, Leaves Changing, Pumpkin Smells And Flavors, And Scary Movies

    October Is My Favorite Time Of Year. I Love The Cooler Weather, Leaves Changing, Pumpkin Smells And Flavors, And Scary Movies

    wyliesonwylie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #120

    Some Halloween Decorations

    Some Halloween Decorations

    myseasonalchanges Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #121

    I Only Have One Skeleton In My Closet

    I Only Have One Skeleton In My Closet

    aww.sam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #122

    Finally Got The Inside Of The House Up. Now To Work On The Outside. It's A Lot, But It's Also 26 Years Of Collecting. Plus, The Entire Family Loves Halloween, In Case You Couldn't Tell 

    Finally Got The Inside Of The House Up. Now To Work On The Outside. It's A Lot, But It's Also 26 Years Of Collecting. Plus, The Entire Family Loves Halloween, In Case You Couldn't Tell 

    Chance_the_Author Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #123

    Decorating Coffee Bar For Halloween

    Decorating Coffee Bar For Halloween

    dawnsdiary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #124

    It's Dark And Stormy, So I Finished All My Indoor Decorating 

    It's Dark And Stormy, So I Finished All My Indoor Decorating 

    YouNeedCheeses Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #125

    This Year I'm Grouping All My Decor By Theme. I Did The Pumpkin "Mantle" And Decided I Needed A Break

    This Year I'm Grouping All My Decor By Theme. I Did The Pumpkin "Mantle" And Decided I Needed A Break

    caitlynstarr0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #126

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    loiscraigdehaan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #127

    Happy Halloween

    Happy Halloween

    g.cosmetix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #128

    Easy Halloween DIY. Go To The Dollar Store And Grab A Plain Sign, Get Some Yarn And Wrap It Around The Sign. Get Some Sticky Felt And Cut Out Some Eyes To Make A Cute Mummy Or Ghost Decor

    Easy Halloween DIY. Go To The Dollar Store And Grab A Plain Sign, Get Some Yarn And Wrap It Around The Sign. Get Some Sticky Felt And Cut Out Some Eyes To Make A Cute Mummy Or Ghost Decor

    malia.a.kah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!