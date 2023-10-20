We reached out to Eric, aka redditor u/Turknor , who created the fantastically spooky Arachnid Manor . He told us all about how much effort went into making the decor and how the neighbors have been reacting. You'll find Bored Panda's full interview with Eric below. Don't miss it!

Some folks go above and beyond the call of duty for Halloween, and we believe that they deserve to be celebrated. Our team here at Bored Panda has curated this list of the most awesome ways that people decided to decorate their home exteriors, and their creativity is out of this world! Scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your fave pics. They really deserve it.

Halloween is nearly upon us, Pandas! Whatever your favorite time of the year, you can’t deny that autumn is magical. The scent of pumpkin spice lattes is in the air, candy purchases are through the roof, and many of your neighbors are rushing about, buying supplies for this year’s deco.

#1 Neighbor's Halloween Decorations Share

Eric, who goes by the handle u/Turknor on Reddit, was kind enough to answer our questions about the epic Arachnid Manor, a project that he's been doing for Halloween for years now. "Arachnid Manor has grown over the past 6 years, from a simple collection of little spiders and cobwebs, growing to two giant spiders, a man-eating plant, and various hand-built props," he told Bored Panda. "Several kids have shared that the spiders are their favorite part about Halloween. That sealed the deal for me. The 'Arachnid Manor' sign is a new addition this year, and I also have four new 4ft spiders in the works," he told us about his upcoming plans.

#2 One Of My Graveyard Spirit Props, Close-Up Share

#3 Incredibly Decorated House I Saw Over The Weekend Share

Eric explained that he focuses only on taking on one major addition to the Manor per year, to keep things in hand. Otherwise, everything would be very overwhelming. "The hairy tarantula probably took the most work, about 4 weekends, or maybe 40 hours. I build them so that they'll easily disassemble and store comfortably in my attic, which adds a few extra design challenges," he shared. ADVERTISEMENT Some parts of the project have been quicker and easier to make, however. "The sign came together much faster than I worried, about 10 hours."

#4 This House Always Has The Best Decorations In Town Share

#5 My Wife And I Are Working On An Uncle Fester Halloween Display. Just Finished His Head And Thing Share

#6 A Friend Of Mine Has A Weird Bush In Her Yard So She Incorporated It Into Her Halloween Decorations Share

Bored Panda was extremely curious about how Eric's local neighborhood had reacted to his Halloween project. "The Halloween creatures have become a major draw for the street. Last year, I went through 4 giant bags of candy, maybe 200 kids!" he told us just how popular his place is. "We're great friends will all of our neighbors and they love seeing it come together." However, u/Turknor noted that far from all of his Halloween creations have fared well over time. He suggested that anyone thinking of creating their own decorations ought to consider how they're going to store everything until next year. "Lastly, be prepared for the question, 'Awesome, so what are you making next year?'"

#7 My Neighbors' Use Of Their Halloween Decorations Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Halloween Decoration Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Arachnid Manor Share

Halloween is an important time not just for candy and horror lovers, but for the economy as well. BBC Future notes that, according to the National Retail Foundation in the US, spending is bound to hit a jaw-dropping $12.2 billion (yup, with a ‘b,’ not an ‘m’) in 2023. To compare, last year, Americans spent $10.6 billion on Halloween-related purchases. The average American spends around $108 each year on Halloween decor, costumes, candy, and other party supplies. This shows just how important the event is to people.

#10 My Pumpkin Arch This Year Share

#11 A Neighbor's 2022 Halloween Decoration Share

#12 Anyone Ever Get An Anonymous Letter From Someone In Their Neighborhood Saying That They Dislike Your Halloween Decorations? Here Was My Response Share

How you decorate your home for Halloween will depend on a lot of factors. If you live in an apartment, for instance, then you only really have your door, windows, and balcony to work with to wow your neighbors. However, if you have a house and a yard, well then, you have a lot more space to play around with. That means that you can amaze your neighbors with the size and scale of your decor if you want to. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 An Abandoned Shop Decorated For Halloween Share

#14 Banshee During The Day And The Night Share

#15 The Kraken House Share

Aside from that, the only other things limiting you are your imagination and your budget! If you’re patient and creative enough, however, you can turn even a financially tight Halloween decor budget into something that goes a very long way. For example, if you’re skilled at DIY, you can make a lot of the props, costumes, and installations by hand. If you’re a Halloween veteran, then you know where to start. If you’re not, then there are plenty of free resources on the internet to guide your way. And if you’re ever in need of inspiration, well… this list should spark a few bright ideas that you can change, combine, and borrow for this or next year.

#16 An Ethereal Visitor Share

#17 The Reaper Is Finished Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Neighbors Are Providing Free Outdoor Family Movies As Part Of Their Halloween Decorations Share

On the flip side, if you’ve got the cash to spare but little time and energy after your double shift down in the popcorn mines, you can focus on setting up and positioning all of your elaborate decor for the biggest effect! But if you’ve got the time, the skills, the space, and the finances? Well, the odds are that you’re going to make such a massive splash on the internet that people will still be talking about your project years later. Before you head down to your local Halloween shop and/or building supplies store, it really helps if you sit down and think about what it is you’re trying to achieve. Brainstorm some ideas. Do a few quick sketches of what you’d like the decor and the exterior of your home to look like. Think about the colors and the designs and whether they play well together or clash. In short, choose a theme and focus on it so your yard doesn’t look like a mish-mash of a dozen different ideas. Unless that’s exactly the look you’re going for! The point is to have fun, whatever path you choose.

#19 My Homemade Plant Monster Share

#20 Recycling My Old Grill Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Monster House Share

If you really want to stand out from the crowd and really make everyone’s eyes pop, then you’ve got to get your noggin jogging. You can’t just rely on the tired old staples of pumpkins, skeletons, cobwebs, and witches’ hats. You might want to consider thematic twists on these items. Or steering clear of them altogether for a more nuanced, surprising take on Halloween. After all, if it’s unexpected, then it fits well with horror… Even if you’ve made the best decor in the world, it won’t matter much if you forget about the tiny details that bring the decor together thematically. For instance, think about the lighting around your home during the day and at night. Perhaps you could place a few strategic lights to make your installations look even spookier and grander? Or you could set up a small microphone or two to entertain passersby with some haunting ambient music or subtle noises.

#22 Here Are Some Of The Pictures From Last Year Share

#23 Silly Garden Halloween Decoration Share

#24 The Official Count For This Year Is 105 Headstones. I Still Have A Little Time Left To Make A Few More Share

To tie all of the mood lighting and sound effects, you could set up some motion detectors so that different parts of your installation activate only when someone’s walking by. Though, keep in mind that you shouldn’t be scaring the living heck out of your neighbors. Jumpscares might work, but they’re cheap. Horror—true horror—is subtle, creeps up on you, and won’t leave you alone even in your nightmares.

#25 Halloween Decor. I Did These Windows With A Bedroom Sheet, 2 Lights, And A Fan Share

#26 Phase 1 Of Our Halloween Display Share

#27 My Halloween Yard Decor Share I saw someone do something similar years ago, and it got stuck in my brain. I'm a standard poodle lover, so I couldn't just use a regular dog skeleton. Hope it makes you laugh.

You could even make yourself, your family, and your friends a part of the decor. You could all dress up in your zombie costumes and slowly shamble out from behind an impressive mausoleum. Or you could all roleplay as witches around a dozen cauldrons in the yard. It really falls to you to find the perfect combination of fun and amazement here.

#28 Neighbors Had A House Fire And Got Creative With Their Halloween Decorations Share

#29 I Put Up My Pillars, Arch, Fence, And Mausoleum Today. Not My House (I Just Work There) Share

#30 I Made One Of Those Skeleton Fountains For Halloween Share

So, Pandas, tell us what you think of the awesome photos in this list. Which decor and designs did you enjoy the most? Were there any that you’d love to replicate this year? What are your Halloween plans in 2023? Do you have any spooky traditions? We’d love for you to tell us all about it, so scroll down to the comment section and spill the beans! Meanwhile, for some more spooky inspiration, be sure to take a look through Bored Panda's previous features.

#31 Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" Spooky Display Share Posting pictures from my Sc-ERAS tour Halloween display in Sun Prairie, WI. The news came by to interview me today.

#32 Creative Halloween Decoration Share

#33 I Live Out In The Country And My Front Door Is At The Back Of My House, So I Was Getting Missed At Halloween. So I Made Myself A Sign Share

#34 Halloween Lawn Ghosts Share

#35 12-Feet Hatbox Ghost Share

#36 Hope Everyone Will Have A Fun And Scary Halloween Share

#37 Decorated House Over The Weekend Share Went with an arachnophobia theme this year.

#38 I Tried Making A New Kind Of Ghosts This Year. In Addition To My Annual Circle Of Ghostly Dancers Share

#39 More Hilarious Halloween Decorations Share

#40 My Neighbors Constructed A Massive Mind Flayer Decoration In Front Of Their House For Halloween Share

#41 Super Happy How This Turned Out Share

#42 Nothing More Terrifying Than Looking Out Your Window And Seeing A Rubber Ducky Share

#43 Halloween Is A Dark Time Around My House Share

#44 Finally, The Skeleton Screen Is Completed Share

#45 My Neighbor Spared No Expense This Halloween Share

#46 Here Comes The Skeletons Share

#47 The Battle Has Escalated, A Telekinetic Alien And A Small Climber Have Entered The Fray Share

#48 Don't Blame A Clown For Acting Like A Clown. Ask Yourself Why You Keep Going To The Circus Share

#49 Don't Drink And Fly. The Queen Anne Neighborhood Does Not Mess Around With Its Halloween Decor Share

#50 Homemade Spider Decorations Share

#51 Halloween 2023 Share

#52 It's Time For A Sophisticated Halloween Share

#53 Why Spiders? Why Couldn't It Have Been Follow The Butterflies? Share

#54 "The Last Of Us" Inspired Decorations For Halloween Share I was bummed about not going to Halloween Horror Nights and the Last of Us haunted houses, so I decided to make my own. It was heavily inspired by the games, specifically, with lots of nods to the environment in the games. Some details include a skeleton of a FEDRA agent with an artifact note, a firefly tag, rolls of tape and cloth laying around for crafting, a workbench, a foam brick I made for smashing windows along with some fake broken glass, a bottle with pills (Tic Tac), and of course, a clicker. I also hid some outdoor speakers to play clicker noises on. It’s no professional haunted house, but I had a ton of fun making all the stuff.

#55 2023 Display Share

#56 Money Is A Bit Tight Right Now So I Made Some Homemade Halloween Decorations. Turned Out Pretty Good, I Think Share

#57 This Halloween Decoration Put Up By My Neighbors Share

#58 DIY Cardboard Iron Giant Roof Topper Share

#59 I Didn't Realize How Big Of A Deal Halloween Decor Was For Our Neighborhood Last Year, So At The Last Minute I Hung Some String Lights And Witch Hats For A Little Moodiness In Our Courtyard Share

#60 Halloween Australia Edition Share

#61 2023 Halloween Yard Share

#62 I Was Told I Should Share My Newest Creation Share

#63 Who Else Loves Spooky Season, Especially In Charleston? Downtown Charleston Is The Perfect Place To Spend Halloween Share

#64 Last Year Was The First Time I Had A Home To Decorate, So I Made This Guy. Though You All Might Appreciate It Here Share

#65 A Western Campfire Circle-Themed Halloween Decorations Share

#66 Skelly Seance & Mermaid Psychic Share I am building up the layers to achieve a whole energy. I’ll keep at it all month - the neighborhood kids come to keep me company while I spend an hour each day puttering and adding details. It’s my favorite time of the year.

#67 We Turned Our House Into A Monster For Halloween Share

#68 Here Are Some Additional Pics Of Last Year's Handmade Setup Share

#69 This Halloween Decoration I Made Out Of A 55 Gallon Drum And Some Spray Foam Share

#70 My Neighbor's Halloween Decoration Took A Surprising Turn After Gust Of Wind Share

#71 Wreath And Plants DIY Halloween Porch Decorations Share

#72 Fluorescent Glowing Spiders Share

#73 Really Missing Halloween So I'm Going Through Old Pics. This Is Me And The Display From 2017, What A Great Year Share

#74 Sharing A Still Shot Of My Halloween Porch Share I used a few geometric patterns with a pop of pink and purple. My daughters, who are in their twenties, both love Jack Skellington. I myself am a Beetlejuice fan, so this is a nod to both characters.

#75 My Bat Share

#76 I Made A UFO Share

#77 A Jurassic Halloween Share

#78 First Halloween Porch Reveal Share

#79 These Cute Little Ghosts Are A Hit Around Town Share

#80 I Just Finished My Spooky House Share

#81 The Blow Mold Graveyard Is Almost Complete. One Pirate Groundbreaker Needs Minor Repairs Share

#82 Spider Attack On My House Share

#83 My Halloween Decorations Pay Homage To "The Walking Dead" Share

#84 Halloween Decorations So Far Share The skeleton’s name is Pablo. I made the "Go Away" sign, Jack's head, eyeball light, and the black bone border.

#85 I Forgot To Share My Outdoor Halloween Decorations. I Made The Floating Heads And All The Eyeballs. Last Year's Theme Was Eyeballs Share

#86 Zombie Cellar I Made To Hide A Fog Machine Share

#87 My Ghost Girl From A Few Years Ago. She's Still My Favorite DIY Prop Share

#88 Ready For Spooky Season Share

#89 All Of Our Halloween Decorations Blew Away Last Night Except For One Set Of Zombie Hands Share

#90 Halloween Decorations Share

#91 Local Store Has Partial Collapse Of Some Stairs, And They Are Making The Best Of It Share

#92 The Theme For My Halloween Display This Year Is Spiders Share

#93 My Homemade Halloween Skull Candles. It's My First Year In A House, So I Got Really Excited To Decorate. I Was Going For A Temple Of Doom-Type Theme Share A few things I did differently:

Because adhering the candles to the skulls was quite a task, I opted for flameless candles to avoid burning real ones. I replaced the batteries in the bottom of an LED tea light with a hollowed-out real candle for an authentic look. I used hot glue for better stability and covered the connection to the skulls with melted wax. To create a dripping effect, I used a heat gun and burnt candles on the sides. The skulls, purchased from Home Depot, had their jaws removed, and I colored the eyes black with a Sharpie.

#94 Neighbors Said Screw It. Halloween Skeleton Is Now A Pilgrim Share

#95 Any Ideas For What To Add To My Display This Year? The Kids Are Young, So I'm Going For "Spooky Not Scary" Share

#96 Our Spider Is Ready For This Halloween Share

#97 One Pumpkin A Day Keeps The Witches Away Share

#98 Warning Do Not Feed After Midnight Share

#99 Halloween Conspiracies Share

#100 I See You Like Man Eating Plants. Here Is Last Year's Halloween Decor Share

#101 First Year House Decorating. What Do You Think? Share

#102 Bunker Hill, Boston Share

#103 Fall Decoration Share

#104 Halloween So Far Share

#105 Finally Scored Pumpkin Stacks. These Things Are Awesome Share

#106 Skeleton Arch Share I used some of my maimed, broken, and unstable skeletons, as well as some spare parts to make this skeleton arch. The neighborhood is loving it so far. I need to finish getting the 12-footer and another 20+ life-size skeletons up tomorrow.

#107 First Halloween In Our New Home. We Went With A "Trick 'R Treat" Movie Theme Outside This Year Share

#108 Pete, The Pumpkin-Head Scarecrow, Planned On Having A Nice, Quiet Evening Share

#109 Halloween Front Porch Views Share

#110 My 2022 Halloween Dollar Tree Window Display Share

#111 First Night This Year With Some Outdoor Decor. Makes Me So Happy Share

#112 Happy October 1st Share

#113 Candy Corn Lane Share