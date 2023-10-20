ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is nearly upon us, Pandas! Whatever your favorite time of the year, you can’t deny that autumn is magical. The scent of pumpkin spice lattes is in the air, candy purchases are through the roof, and many of your neighbors are rushing about, buying supplies for this year’s deco.

Some folks go above and beyond the call of duty for Halloween, and we believe that they deserve to be celebrated. Our team here at Bored Panda has curated this list of the most awesome ways that people decided to decorate their home exteriors, and their creativity is out of this world! Scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your fave pics. They really deserve it.

We reached out to Eric, aka redditor u/Turknor, who created the fantastically spooky Arachnid Manor. He told us all about how much effort went into making the decor and how the neighbors have been reacting. You'll find Bored Panda's full interview with Eric below. Don't miss it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Neighbor's Halloween Decorations

Neighbor's Halloween Decorations

tragickingdom05 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Eric, who goes by the handle u/Turknor on Reddit, was kind enough to answer our questions about the epic Arachnid Manor, a project that he's been doing for Halloween for years now.

"Arachnid Manor has grown over the past 6 years, from a simple collection of little spiders and cobwebs, growing to two giant spiders, a man-eating plant, and various hand-built props," he told Bored Panda.

"Several kids have shared that the spiders are their favorite part about Halloween. That sealed the deal for me. The 'Arachnid Manor' sign is a new addition this year, and I also have four new 4ft spiders in the works," he told us about his upcoming plans.
#2

One Of My Graveyard Spirit Props, Close-Up

One Of My Graveyard Spirit Props, Close-Up

lilibat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Incredibly Decorated House I Saw Over The Weekend

Incredibly Decorated House I Saw Over The Weekend

Costner_Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Eric explained that he focuses only on taking on one major addition to the Manor per year, to keep things in hand. Otherwise, everything would be very overwhelming.

"The hairy tarantula probably took the most work, about 4 weekends, or maybe 40 hours. I build them so that they'll easily disassemble and store comfortably in my attic, which adds a few extra design challenges," he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some parts of the project have been quicker and easier to make, however. "The sign came together much faster than I worried, about 10 hours."
#4

This House Always Has The Best Decorations In Town

This House Always Has The Best Decorations In Town

Bri-guy15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
lola_5 avatar
Lola
Lola
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Darn those whippersnappers always summoning me! Time to teach me a lesson

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

My Wife And I Are Working On An Uncle Fester Halloween Display. Just Finished His Head And Thing

My Wife And I Are Working On An Uncle Fester Halloween Display. Just Finished His Head And Thing

kvnorlly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

A Friend Of Mine Has A Weird Bush In Her Yard So She Incorporated It Into Her Halloween Decorations

A Friend Of Mine Has A Weird Bush In Her Yard So She Incorporated It Into Her Halloween Decorations

CatVideoFest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda was extremely curious about how Eric's local neighborhood had reacted to his Halloween project.

"The Halloween creatures have become a major draw for the street. Last year, I went through 4 giant bags of candy, maybe 200 kids!" he told us just how popular his place is. "We're great friends will all of our neighbors and they love seeing it come together."

However, u/Turknor noted that far from all of his Halloween creations have fared well over time. He suggested that anyone thinking of creating their own decorations ought to consider how they're going to store everything until next year.

"Lastly, be prepared for the question, 'Awesome, so what are you making next year?'"
#7

My Neighbors' Use Of Their Halloween Decorations

My Neighbors' Use Of Their Halloween Decorations

timmy6169 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Halloween Decoration

Halloween Decoration

phantom.projector Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Arachnid Manor

Arachnid Manor

Turknor , Turknor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
lola_5 avatar
Lola
Lola
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it weird for me to say I want to hug the spider?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Halloween is an important time not just for candy and horror lovers, but for the economy as well. BBC Future notes that, according to the National Retail Foundation in the US, spending is bound to hit a jaw-dropping $12.2 billion (yup, with a ‘b,’ not an ‘m’) in 2023. To compare, last year, Americans spent $10.6 billion on Halloween-related purchases. 

The average American spends around $108 each year on Halloween decor, costumes, candy, and other party supplies. This shows just how important the event is to people. 
#10

My Pumpkin Arch This Year

My Pumpkin Arch This Year

echoes9999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

A Neighbor's 2022 Halloween Decoration

A Neighbor's 2022 Halloween Decoration

throwawaybeauty777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
maymightbeblahaj avatar
Maytheblahaj
Maytheblahaj
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When they said for you to strip, I don't think flesh was supposed to be included...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Anyone Ever Get An Anonymous Letter From Someone In Their Neighborhood Saying That They Dislike Your Halloween Decorations? Here Was My Response

Anyone Ever Get An Anonymous Letter From Someone In Their Neighborhood Saying That They Dislike Your Halloween Decorations? Here Was My Response

UptonDide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

How you decorate your home for Halloween will depend on a lot of factors. If you live in an apartment, for instance, then you only really have your door, windows, and balcony to work with to wow your neighbors.

However, if you have a house and a yard, well then, you have a lot more space to play around with. That means that you can amaze your neighbors with the size and scale of your decor if you want to.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

An Abandoned Shop Decorated For Halloween

An Abandoned Shop Decorated For Halloween

Crutey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Banshee During The Day And The Night

Banshee During The Day And The Night

lilibat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

The Kraken House

The Kraken House

krakenhousenola Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
lola_5 avatar
Lola
Lola
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same as the shop earlier, where can I get these giant inflatable tentacles?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Aside from that, the only other things limiting you are your imagination and your budget! If you’re patient and creative enough, however, you can turn even a financially tight Halloween decor budget into something that goes a very long way. For example, if you’re skilled at DIY, you can make a lot of the props, costumes, and installations by hand.

If you’re a Halloween veteran, then you know where to start. If you’re not, then there are plenty of free resources on the internet to guide your way. And if you’re ever in need of inspiration, well… this list should spark a few bright ideas that you can change, combine, and borrow for this or next year.
#16

An Ethereal Visitor

An Ethereal Visitor

lilibat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

The Reaper Is Finished

The Reaper Is Finished

King_Prawn_shrimp , King_Prawn_shrimp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Neighbors Are Providing Free Outdoor Family Movies As Part Of Their Halloween Decorations

Neighbors Are Providing Free Outdoor Family Movies As Part Of Their Halloween Decorations

Planet_Coco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

On the flip side, if you’ve got the cash to spare but little time and energy after your double shift down in the popcorn mines, you can focus on setting up and positioning all of your elaborate decor for the biggest effect! But if you’ve got the time, the skills, the space, and the finances? Well, the odds are that you’re going to make such a massive splash on the internet that people will still be talking about your project years later.

Before you head down to your local Halloween shop and/or building supplies store, it really helps if you sit down and think about what it is you’re trying to achieve. Brainstorm some ideas. Do a few quick sketches of what you’d like the decor and the exterior of your home to look like. Think about the colors and the designs and whether they play well together or clash.

In short, choose a theme and focus on it so your yard doesn’t look like a mish-mash of a dozen different ideas. Unless that’s exactly the look you’re going for! The point is to have fun, whatever path you choose.
#19

My Homemade Plant Monster

My Homemade Plant Monster

pull_the_curtains Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Recycling My Old Grill

Recycling My Old Grill

dhdave11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
lola_5 avatar
Lola
Lola
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t be shy! There’s enough human flesh for everyone at the BBQ! Do you like the brain or heart more?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Monster House

Monster House

RAWRthur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST

If you really want to stand out from the crowd and really make everyone’s eyes pop, then you’ve got to get your noggin jogging. You can’t just rely on the tired old staples of pumpkins, skeletons, cobwebs, and witches’ hats. You might want to consider thematic twists on these items. Or steering clear of them altogether for a more nuanced, surprising take on Halloween. After all, if it’s unexpected, then it fits well with horror…

Even if you’ve made the best decor in the world, it won’t matter much if you forget about the tiny details that bring the decor together thematically. For instance, think about the lighting around your home during the day and at night. Perhaps you could place a few strategic lights to make your installations look even spookier and grander? Or you could set up a small microphone or two to entertain passersby with some haunting ambient music or subtle noises.
#22

Here Are Some Of The Pictures From Last Year

Here Are Some Of The Pictures From Last Year

undergroundlasersllc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Silly Garden Halloween Decoration

Silly Garden Halloween Decoration

AllHisFault21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

The Official Count For This Year Is 105 Headstones. I Still Have A Little Time Left To Make A Few More

The Official Count For This Year Is 105 Headstones. I Still Have A Little Time Left To Make A Few More

UptonDide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST

To tie all of the mood lighting and sound effects, you could set up some motion detectors so that different parts of your installation activate only when someone’s walking by. Though, keep in mind that you shouldn’t be scaring the living heck out of your neighbors.

Jumpscares might work, but they’re cheap. Horror—true horror—is subtle, creeps up on you, and won’t leave you alone even in your nightmares.
#25

Halloween Decor. I Did These Windows With A Bedroom Sheet, 2 Lights, And A Fan

Halloween Decor. I Did These Windows With A Bedroom Sheet, 2 Lights, And A Fan

mvxngg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
larakashdan avatar
LeiLah
LeiLah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so freaking dumb to do. Desensitizing to things.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Phase 1 Of Our Halloween Display

Phase 1 Of Our Halloween Display

maggiggity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
maymightbeblahaj avatar
Maytheblahaj
Maytheblahaj
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bone of the father, unknowingly given, you will renew your son! Flesh of the servant, willingly sacrificed, you will revive your master. Blood of the enemy, forcibly taken, you will resurrect your foe.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

My Halloween Yard Decor

My Halloween Yard Decor

I saw someone do something similar years ago, and it got stuck in my brain. I'm a standard poodle lover, so I couldn't just use a regular dog skeleton. Hope it makes you laugh.

Blooreader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST

You could even make yourself, your family, and your friends a part of the decor. You could all dress up in your zombie costumes and slowly shamble out from behind an impressive mausoleum. Or you could all roleplay as witches around a dozen cauldrons in the yard. It really falls to you to find the perfect combination of fun and amazement here. 
#28

Neighbors Had A House Fire And Got Creative With Their Halloween Decorations

Neighbors Had A House Fire And Got Creative With Their Halloween Decorations

Khalerzhas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I Put Up My Pillars, Arch, Fence, And Mausoleum Today. Not My House (I Just Work There)

I Put Up My Pillars, Arch, Fence, And Mausoleum Today. Not My House (I Just Work There)

UptonDide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

I Made One Of Those Skeleton Fountains For Halloween

I Made One Of Those Skeleton Fountains For Halloween

ToProvideContext Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

So, Pandas, tell us what you think of the awesome photos in this list. Which decor and designs did you enjoy the most? Were there any that you’d love to replicate this year? What are your Halloween plans in 2023? Do you have any spooky traditions? We’d love for you to tell us all about it, so scroll down to the comment section and spill the beans! Meanwhile, for some more spooky inspiration, be sure to take a look through Bored Panda's previous features.
#31

Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" Spooky Display

Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" Spooky Display

Posting pictures from my Sc-ERAS tour Halloween display in Sun Prairie, WI. The news came by to interview me today.

Responsible-Phase-10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Creative Halloween Decoration

Creative Halloween Decoration

endofthehold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
maymightbeblahaj avatar
Maytheblahaj
Maytheblahaj
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once again I ask how the hell people are just making Max decorations float

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

I Live Out In The Country And My Front Door Is At The Back Of My House, So I Was Getting Missed At Halloween. So I Made Myself A Sign

I Live Out In The Country And My Front Door Is At The Back Of My House, So I Was Getting Missed At Halloween. So I Made Myself A Sign

pineappleforrent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Halloween Lawn Ghosts

Halloween Lawn Ghosts

professorcrayola Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

12-Feet Hatbox Ghost

12-Feet Hatbox Ghost

Kind-Hour6064 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Hope Everyone Will Have A Fun And Scary Halloween

Hope Everyone Will Have A Fun And Scary Halloween

Pajc810 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Decorated House Over The Weekend

Decorated House Over The Weekend

Went with an arachnophobia theme this year.

ZATSTACH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I Tried Making A New Kind Of Ghosts This Year. In Addition To My Annual Circle Of Ghostly Dancers

I Tried Making A New Kind Of Ghosts This Year. In Addition To My Annual Circle Of Ghostly Dancers

professorcrayola Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

More Hilarious Halloween Decorations

More Hilarious Halloween Decorations

AllHisFault21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Neighbors Constructed A Massive Mind Flayer Decoration In Front Of Their House For Halloween

My Neighbors Constructed A Massive Mind Flayer Decoration In Front Of Their House For Halloween

S_moT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Strangers Things seems to be getting a lot of representation in this thread.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Super Happy How This Turned Out

Super Happy How This Turned Out

pabloescobarbecue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Nothing More Terrifying Than Looking Out Your Window And Seeing A Rubber Ducky

Nothing More Terrifying Than Looking Out Your Window And Seeing A Rubber Ducky

Abraa-Cadaver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Halloween Is A Dark Time Around My House

Halloween Is A Dark Time Around My House

jillikinz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Finally, The Skeleton Screen Is Completed

Finally, The Skeleton Screen Is Completed

tubajames07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
lola_5 avatar
Lola
Lola
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doctor skelly: Yeah uh, you may get bone cancer. The skeletons: what?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#45

My Neighbor Spared No Expense This Halloween

My Neighbor Spared No Expense This Halloween

smugman246 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Here Comes The Skeletons

Here Comes The Skeletons

sayhelloeng Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The Battle Has Escalated, A Telekinetic Alien And A Small Climber Have Entered The Fray

The Battle Has Escalated, A Telekinetic Alien And A Small Climber Have Entered The Fray

PumpkinGuy19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Don't Blame A Clown For Acting Like A Clown. Ask Yourself Why You Keep Going To The Circus

Don't Blame A Clown For Acting Like A Clown. Ask Yourself Why You Keep Going To The Circus

adayinthebrunnerlife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Don't Drink And Fly. The Queen Anne Neighborhood Does Not Mess Around With Its Halloween Decor

Don't Drink And Fly. The Queen Anne Neighborhood Does Not Mess Around With Its Halloween Decor

equalmotion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Homemade Spider Decorations

Homemade Spider Decorations

PeteyPoo4631 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Halloween 2023

Halloween 2023

Ok_Jaguar_5678 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

It's Time For A Sophisticated Halloween

It's Time For A Sophisticated Halloween

formandtheoryai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Why Spiders? Why Couldn't It Have Been Follow The Butterflies?

Why Spiders? Why Couldn't It Have Been Follow The Butterflies?

districtbymeg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

"The Last Of Us" Inspired Decorations For Halloween

"The Last Of Us" Inspired Decorations For Halloween

I was bummed about not going to Halloween Horror Nights and the Last of Us haunted houses, so I decided to make my own. It was heavily inspired by the games, specifically, with lots of nods to the environment in the games. Some details include a skeleton of a FEDRA agent with an artifact note, a firefly tag, rolls of tape and cloth laying around for crafting, a workbench, a foam brick I made for smashing windows along with some fake broken glass, a bottle with pills (Tic Tac), and of course, a clicker. I also hid some outdoor speakers to play clicker noises on. It’s no professional haunted house, but I had a ton of fun making all the stuff.

tippytoesnmonkeyjoes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

2023 Display

2023 Display

davids163 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
lola_5 avatar
Lola
Lola
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how in the bottom pic there is a giant poltergeist ready scare the s**t outa passer Byers and the skelly apps in the corner are like “mondays, am I right?”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Money Is A Bit Tight Right Now So I Made Some Homemade Halloween Decorations. Turned Out Pretty Good, I Think

Money Is A Bit Tight Right Now So I Made Some Homemade Halloween Decorations. Turned Out Pretty Good, I Think

WilliamHarry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

This Halloween Decoration Put Up By My Neighbors

This Halloween Decoration Put Up By My Neighbors

Alfred456654 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

DIY Cardboard Iron Giant Roof Topper

DIY Cardboard Iron Giant Roof Topper

_gingrsnaps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I Didn't Realize How Big Of A Deal Halloween Decor Was For Our Neighborhood Last Year, So At The Last Minute I Hung Some String Lights And Witch Hats For A Little Moodiness In Our Courtyard

I Didn't Realize How Big Of A Deal Halloween Decor Was For Our Neighborhood Last Year, So At The Last Minute I Hung Some String Lights And Witch Hats For A Little Moodiness In Our Courtyard

tarynwhiteaker_designs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the hats but absolutely in love with the courtyard in general! How does one get a courtyard?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Halloween Australia Edition

Halloween Australia Edition

avidreader28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

2023 Halloween Yard

2023 Halloween Yard

andromeda2049 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Was Told I Should Share My Newest Creation

I Was Told I Should Share My Newest Creation

valannjo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Scream if you know what Barbie did at a Mary Kay party"?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#63

Who Else Loves Spooky Season, Especially In Charleston? Downtown Charleston Is The Perfect Place To Spend Halloween

Who Else Loves Spooky Season, Especially In Charleston? Downtown Charleston Is The Perfect Place To Spend Halloween

thecharlestonlens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Last Year Was The First Time I Had A Home To Decorate, So I Made This Guy. Though You All Might Appreciate It Here

Last Year Was The First Time I Had A Home To Decorate, So I Made This Guy. Though You All Might Appreciate It Here

gourdhorder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

A Western Campfire Circle-Themed Halloween Decorations

A Western Campfire Circle-Themed Halloween Decorations

poestal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Skelly Seance & Mermaid Psychic

Skelly Seance & Mermaid Psychic

I am building up the layers to achieve a whole energy. I’ll keep at it all month - the neighborhood kids come to keep me company while I spend an hour each day puttering and adding details. It’s my favorite time of the year.

18mather66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

We Turned Our House Into A Monster For Halloween

We Turned Our House Into A Monster For Halloween

veeringwhim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Here Are Some Additional Pics Of Last Year's Handmade Setup

Here Are Some Additional Pics Of Last Year's Handmade Setup

makingspooky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

This Halloween Decoration I Made Out Of A 55 Gallon Drum And Some Spray Foam

This Halloween Decoration I Made Out Of A 55 Gallon Drum And Some Spray Foam

Efficient_Image_203 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

My Neighbor's Halloween Decoration Took A Surprising Turn After Gust Of Wind

My Neighbor's Halloween Decoration Took A Surprising Turn After Gust Of Wind

quirked Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Wreath And Plants DIY Halloween Porch Decorations

Wreath And Plants DIY Halloween Porch Decorations

Crafting_with_Kyky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Fluorescent Glowing Spiders

Fluorescent Glowing Spiders

Ahold233 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Really Missing Halloween So I'm Going Through Old Pics. This Is Me And The Display From 2017, What A Great Year

Really Missing Halloween So I'm Going Through Old Pics. This Is Me And The Display From 2017, What A Great Year

dirtypoololdman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Sharing A Still Shot Of My Halloween Porch

Sharing A Still Shot Of My Halloween Porch

I used a few geometric patterns with a pop of pink and purple. My daughters, who are in their twenties, both love Jack Skellington. I myself am a Beetlejuice fan, so this is a nod to both characters.

decorateswithbourbon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

My Bat

My Bat

ms_butters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

I Made A UFO

I Made A UFO

antiboysuper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

A Jurassic Halloween

A Jurassic Halloween

ColeJS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

First Halloween Porch Reveal

First Halloween Porch Reveal

rachaelburnett_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

These Cute Little Ghosts Are A Hit Around Town

These Cute Little Ghosts Are A Hit Around Town

covermeinivy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

I Just Finished My Spooky House

I Just Finished My Spooky House

WinFar4030 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

The Blow Mold Graveyard Is Almost Complete. One Pirate Groundbreaker Needs Minor Repairs

The Blow Mold Graveyard Is Almost Complete. One Pirate Groundbreaker Needs Minor Repairs

alaskan_Pyrex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Spider Attack On My House

Spider Attack On My House

gofthejungle123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

My Halloween Decorations Pay Homage To "The Walking Dead"

My Halloween Decorations Pay Homage To "The Walking Dead"

AnokaPeeWee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#84

Halloween Decorations So Far

Halloween Decorations So Far

The skeleton’s name is Pablo. I made the "Go Away" sign, Jack's head, eyeball light, and the black bone border.

ChaosKnowsNoSides Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

I Forgot To Share My Outdoor Halloween Decorations. I Made The Floating Heads And All The Eyeballs. Last Year's Theme Was Eyeballs

I Forgot To Share My Outdoor Halloween Decorations. I Made The Floating Heads And All The Eyeballs. Last Year's Theme Was Eyeballs

Mom102020 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Zombie Cellar I Made To Hide A Fog Machine

Zombie Cellar I Made To Hide A Fog Machine

Ennard_Fz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My Ghost Girl From A Few Years Ago. She's Still My Favorite DIY Prop

My Ghost Girl From A Few Years Ago. She's Still My Favorite DIY Prop

beachcover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Ready For Spooky Season

Ready For Spooky Season

that_guy_that_likes_cars Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

All Of Our Halloween Decorations Blew Away Last Night Except For One Set Of Zombie Hands

All Of Our Halloween Decorations Blew Away Last Night Except For One Set Of Zombie Hands

milehighandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

Halloween Decorations

Halloween Decorations

Appropriate_Ad_8769 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Local Store Has Partial Collapse Of Some Stairs, And They Are Making The Best Of It

Local Store Has Partial Collapse Of Some Stairs, And They Are Making The Best Of It

jormono Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

The Theme For My Halloween Display This Year Is Spiders

The Theme For My Halloween Display This Year Is Spiders

mostly_misanthropic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Homemade Halloween Skull Candles. It's My First Year In A House, So I Got Really Excited To Decorate. I Was Going For A Temple Of Doom-Type Theme

My Homemade Halloween Skull Candles. It's My First Year In A House, So I Got Really Excited To Decorate. I Was Going For A Temple Of Doom-Type Theme

A few things I did differently:
Because adhering the candles to the skulls was quite a task, I opted for flameless candles to avoid burning real ones. I replaced the batteries in the bottom of an LED tea light with a hollowed-out real candle for an authentic look. I used hot glue for better stability and covered the connection to the skulls with melted wax. To create a dripping effect, I used a heat gun and burnt candles on the sides. The skulls, purchased from Home Depot, had their jaws removed, and I colored the eyes black with a Sharpie.

Hannigraham38 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Neighbors Said Screw It. Halloween Skeleton Is Now A Pilgrim

Neighbors Said Screw It. Halloween Skeleton Is Now A Pilgrim

SouthernJeb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Any Ideas For What To Add To My Display This Year? The Kids Are Young, So I'm Going For "Spooky Not Scary"

Any Ideas For What To Add To My Display This Year? The Kids Are Young, So I'm Going For "Spooky Not Scary"

Baragon9112 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Our Spider Is Ready For This Halloween

Our Spider Is Ready For This Halloween

Schippsahoy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

One Pumpkin A Day Keeps The Witches Away

One Pumpkin A Day Keeps The Witches Away

instagram.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Warning Do Not Feed After Midnight

Warning Do Not Feed After Midnight

evilseedcreations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Halloween Conspiracies

Halloween Conspiracies

Username_Kevin_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#100

I See You Like Man Eating Plants. Here Is Last Year's Halloween Decor

I See You Like Man Eating Plants. Here Is Last Year's Halloween Decor

JustDocian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

First Year House Decorating. What Do You Think?

First Year House Decorating. What Do You Think?

hairy_scarecrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Bunker Hill, Boston

Bunker Hill, Boston

PearlsAndRunning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Fall Decoration

Fall Decoration

OurGardenIsHaunted Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Halloween So Far

Halloween So Far

jensgatheringnest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Finally Scored Pumpkin Stacks. These Things Are Awesome

Finally Scored Pumpkin Stacks. These Things Are Awesome

fatherunit72 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Skeleton Arch

Skeleton Arch

I used some of my maimed, broken, and unstable skeletons, as well as some spare parts to make this skeleton arch. The neighborhood is loving it so far. I need to finish getting the 12-footer and another 20+ life-size skeletons up tomorrow.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

First Halloween In Our New Home. We Went With A "Trick 'R Treat" Movie Theme Outside This Year

First Halloween In Our New Home. We Went With A "Trick 'R Treat" Movie Theme Outside This Year

Vo1dem0rt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Pete, The Pumpkin-Head Scarecrow, Planned On Having A Nice, Quiet Evening

Pete, The Pumpkin-Head Scarecrow, Planned On Having A Nice, Quiet Evening

What_is_next_for_me Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Halloween Front Porch Views

Halloween Front Porch Views

mydiyhappyhome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#110

My 2022 Halloween Dollar Tree Window Display

My 2022 Halloween Dollar Tree Window Display

LezTalkz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

First Night This Year With Some Outdoor Decor. Makes Me So Happy

First Night This Year With Some Outdoor Decor. Makes Me So Happy

emilyactual Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Happy October 1st

Happy October 1st

Equivalent-Fox-6054 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Candy Corn Lane

Candy Corn Lane

piercedoff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

My Halloween Decoration Of Spider And Wrapped Prey I Just Made Up

My Halloween Decoration Of Spider And Wrapped Prey I Just Made Up

ofieldh Report